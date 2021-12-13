Local News
State Police investigating accident involving FRPD cruiser attempting traffic stop
Virginia State Police Trooper T. Clark is investigating a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Front Royal. The crash occurred on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 8:57 p.m. along South Commerce Avenue near South Street.
A 2006 Jeep Liberty was traveling west on a private drive when it stopped at a stop sign and then proceeded to cross South Commerce St. The Jeep pulled into the path of a 2020 Ford Explorer traveling in the northbound lane. The Ford was unable to avoid striking the Jeep on the side. The Ford was a Front Royal Police Department marked patrol vehicle that had its emergency lights activated while attempting to stop another vehicle for a traffic violation. The officer was uninjured in the crash.
The driver of the Jeep, a 59-year-old female, of Front Royal, Va., suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.
The female was wearing a seatbelt.
No charges have been placed at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
WCHS Pathways and Connections classes ‘Secret Santa Shoppe’ to open Dec. 15 – and you can help!
Warren County High School recently alerted its community to the opening of a life skills holiday program through its Special Education Department. Below is that publicly circulated notice in its entirety:
Each year, the Pathways and Connections classes in the WCHS Special Education Department, in partnership with WCHS DECA, offer a “Secret Santa Shoppe” for our severe to profound special needs students receiving services in that area. Throughout the school year, these students earn “Wildcat Dollars” for academic achievement and demonstrating good citizenship. They then spend these earned dollars in this Secret Santa Shoppe, buying gifts for their family members. This process of “shopping” enables these students to learn and practice skills learned within the Life Skills identified in their individualized education plan (IEP).
The WCHS DECA chapter operates this “store” and also assists with teaching these students lifelong consumer spending skills. Part of our task is to stock the store with items for the SPED students to buy. We need to provide gifts for ninety-five (95) family members of these students. We plan to open this store for our students from December 15 – 17, 2021.
In past years, private citizens have donated used items to stock this store. This year, we have decided to reach out to our business community to secure gift cards with which to shop for these students’ family members or “in-kind” donations. We would love to include your business in our project this year. Please consider donating products or gift cards to our project.
If you are willing to assist, please contact me at Warren County High School (540-635-4144, ext. 44210). Thank you for your consideration.
State, federal, local, private investment to bring high-speed internet to 90% of Virginians
On December 13, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced new grants that will advance Virginia 90% to the goal of achieving universal access to broadband and high-speed internet, placing Virginia on track to being one of the first states successfully charting a path to universal access to broadband.
The dramatic progress results from a combination of state, federal, local, and private-sector investments that Virginia has accelerated over the past four years. The Governor said the pandemic highlighted the need for swift and bold action to extend high-speed internet across Virginia, and he thanked the partners who made this progress possible.
“Broadband access impacts every facet of our daily lives, from education to business to health care,” said Governor Northam. “It’s a necessity for navigating today’s digital world, and this new funding will close Virginia’s digital divide with universal broadband by 2024.”
Virginia has taken dramatic steps on broadband since Governor Northam took office in 2018, as Virginia’s first rural Governor in a generation. He set out a clear goal: achieve universal access to broadband within 10 years. The goal was bold, as Virginia’s broadband program was investing just $4 million a year and 660,000 Virginians did not have access to high-speed internet.
Since then, Virginia has invested more than $846 million to connect more than 429,000 Virginia homes, businesses, and community anchors to broadband service. Governor Northam recently announced that Virginia has received a record number of local and private sector applications to leverage state broadband investments, putting the Commonwealth on track to become one of the first states to achieve universal broadband access by 2024.
Today’s announcement comes as Virginia allocates more than $722 million to provide universal broadband infrastructure in 70 localities, which will close 90% of Virginia’s digital divide. The funding—from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) and the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)—will support 35 projects, connecting more than 278,000 households, businesses, and community anchor institutions to high-speed internet, and leverages more than $1 billion in private and local investments, pushing the total broadband investment in Virginia above $2 billion over the past four years.
“Virginia and the VATI program continue to be the national model for closing the digital divide and today’s announcement cements our success,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This round of grants will connect more than 278,550 households/businesses to high-speed internet, ensuring more communities across the Commonwealth have access to the necessities of modern life.”
The Department of Housing and Community Development administers the VATI program, which provides targeted financial assistance to extend broadband service to areas that are currently unserved by a provider. Projects were selected through a competitive process that evaluated each project for demonstrated need and benefit for the community, applicant readiness and capacity, and the cost and leverage of the proposed project. The level of funding awarded is based on the infrastructure needs in the project area.
In this application year, VATI received 57 applications from 84 localities that partnered with 25 internet service providers, requesting more than $943 million in funding. Additional information on VATI is available here. Here are the awards:
Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission and All Points Broadband
$95,303,000.00 Award
$190,759,621.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 37,357 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Augusta, Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham, and Warren Counties.
West Piedmont Planning District Commission and RiverStreet Networks
$87,003,888.00 Award
$65,421,347.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 24,641 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Amelia, Bedford, Campbell, Charlotte, Nottoway, and Pittsylvania Counties when combined with other projects.
Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and Firefly
$79,027,930.00 Award
$208,969,670.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 36,283 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Albemarle, Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, and Powhatan Counties when combined with other projects. The project was supported by CSX through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.
Southside Planning District Commission and EMPOWER Broadband
$69,431,635.00 Award
$84,677,555.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 11,527 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Brunswick, Charlotte, Halifax, and Mecklenburg Counties when combined with other projects.
New River Valley Regional Commission and Gigabeam and All Points Broadband
$68,355,355.00 Award
$67,370,008.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 19,966 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Bland, Montgomery, and Pulaski Counties.
Mount Rogers Planning District Commission and Point Broadband
$65,883,228.00 Award
$33,052,600.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 27,450 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Smyth, Washington, and Wythe Counties.
West Piedmont Planning District Commission and RiverStreet Networks
$33,571,073 Award
$61,794,113 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 10,056 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Franklin, Henry, and Patrick Counties when combined with other projects.
Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission and Point Broadband
$23,478,429.00 Award
$6,459,000.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 5,828 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, and Tazewell Counties.
LENOWISCO Planning District Commission and Scott County Telephone Cooperative
$22,190,500.00 Award
$6,354,500.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 10,982 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Lee, Wise, and Scott Counties.
Hampton Roads Planning District Commission and Charter Communications
$21,120,053.50 Award
$13,839,522,50 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 12,223 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in the City of Suffolk, Isle of Wight, and Southampton Counties. The project was supported by Primis Bank through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.
Loudoun County and All Points Broadband
$17,524,000.00 Award
$42,376,126.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 8,629 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Loudoun County.
Commonwealth Regional Council and Kinex
$15,000,000.00 Award
$12,450,992.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 11,397 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Cumberland, Lunenburg, and Prince Edward Counties when combined with other projects.
Hanover County and All Points Broadband
$13,970,000.00 Award
$41,469,332.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 6,198 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Hanover County. The project was supported by Primis Bank through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.
Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority
$12,310,777.25 Award
$3,314,865.50 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 11,091 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Accomack and Northampton Counties.
Shenandoah County and Shentel
$12,176,662.00 Award
$20,733,235.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 4,139 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Shenandoah County.
Franklin County and Shentel
$9,832,456.00 Award
$14,722,315.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber and wireless broadband to 3,508 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Franklin County when combined with other projects.
Bedford County and Shentel
$8,642,313.00 Award
$17,546,515.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber and wireless broadband to 5,565 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Bedford County when combined with other projects.
Bedford County and ZiTEL
$8,523,908.31 Award
$10,208,347.39 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 4,114 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Bedford County when combined with other projects.
Culpeper County and All Points Broadband
$8,600,000.00 Award
$21,914,455.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 4,269 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Culpeper County.
Bath-Highland Network Authority and MGW
$7,876,800.00 Award
$3,113,200.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 2,470 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Bath and Highland Counties.
Dinwiddie County and RURALBAND
$7,532,055.35 Award
$13,116,640.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 1,622 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Dinwiddie County. The project was supported by the Cameron Foundation through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.
Campbell County and Shentel
$5,443,000.00 Award
$10,107,617.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber and wireless broadband to 3,509 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Campbell County when combined with other projects.
King William County and All Points Broadband
$5,400,000.00 Award
$12,330,631.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 2,236 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in King William County. The project was supported by Primis Bank through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.
Sussex County and RURALBAND
$4,896,892.00 Award
$1,678,571.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 2,267 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Sussex County. The project was supported by the Cameron Foundation through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.
Stafford County and Comcast
$3,398,155.60 Award
$2,364,380.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 634 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Stafford County.
Northern Neck Planning District Commission and All Points Broadband
$3,190,500.00 Award
$20,477,692.25 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 3,411 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in King George, Lancaster, and Northumberland Counties.
Botetourt County and Lumos
$3,084,796.00 Award
$4,824,937.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 1,901 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Botetourt County.
Middlesex County and All Points Broadband
$2,050,000.00 Award
$8,453,887.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 970 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Middlesex County.
Roanoke County and Craig Botetourt Electric Cooperative
$1,581,584.00 Award
$1,646,138.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 495 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Roanoke County when combined with other projects.
Roanoke County and Cox Communications
$1,535,264.00 Award
$1,597,927.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 396 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Roanoke County when combined with other projects.
Roanoke County and Shentel
$490,000.00 Award
$510,000.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 213 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Roanoke County when combined with other projects.
Roanoke County and B2X Online
$170,609.00 Award
$177,572.00 Leveraged
The project will build a wireless broadband network to connect 290 locations and achieve universal coverage in Roanoke County when combined with other projects.
West Piedmont Planning District Commission and Charter Communications
$1,415,290.00 Award
$2,124,671.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 690 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Patrick County when combined with other projects.
Floyd County and Citizens
$1,310,267.00 Award
$1,111,725.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 723 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Floyd County.
City of Chesapeake and Cox Communications
$580,435.00 Award
$434,559.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 279 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in the City of Chesapeake.
WCMS Red Ribbon Week Poster contest winners
The Warren Coalition teamed up with Warren County Middle School to promote drug and bullying prevention education during Red Ribbon Week, October 23-31. In addition to playing Jeopardy with Warren Coalition staff, Warren County Middle School students were invited to design posters to share why they choose to be drug-free or to encourage other students to choose to be drug-free. More than 25 students submitted a poster to compete for prizes provided by Warren Coalition.
The students saw all of the slides and were able to vote using Google Forms. The poster submissions were all kept anonymous, so that students were voting for the slides rather than their friends. Amy Lelito, the Technology Integration Coach at Warren County Middle School, tallied the results and announced the winners:
Each of the three students received a $25 Amazon gift card.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
PROJECT: Christmas In Kentucky
On December 11, 2021, Western Kentucky experienced a record breaking natural disaster devastating churches, homes, businesses and anything that stood in its path. All has been destroyed beyond what we are even capable of imagining. As the grown-ups struggle to process what has just happened, the children are left hoping. The children are hoping for normal to return. Hoping for smiles, laughter and joy.
Christmas is one of the most joy-filled times of all and is fast approaching! These beautiful children are most certainly still anticipating Santa and hoping for a toy. Sadly, they are probably worried he won’t know how to find them since so many will NOT be in their homes. Let’s keep this Christmas MAGIC alive for the children of Mayfield and Western Kentucky by sending them toys!
Robert Hupman of Hazard Mill Farms will be delivering Christmas toys to the children of Western Kentucky next weekend! He will depart on Sunday, leaving us one short week to round up as many toys as we can to stuff his 6×18 trailer. Robert has parked the trailer at Ellen Aders’ office, Aders Insurance Agency (23 Church Street, Front Royal, VA 22630). Please donate unwrapped toys for boys and girls. We welcome you to shop online and have the toys shipped directly to drop address if it makes it easier.
The American Red Cross will help with the coordination of the toys once Robert lands in Kentucky. The gifts will then make their way to shelters and churches for Christmas morning.
Cash donations are accepted. Someone will go shopping for you! Ellen’s office will be able to collect donations from 9:00 am -7:00pm this week and on Saturday, Dec 18th, from 9am – 5pm.
Let’s help keep the spirit of Christmas strong in the hearts of those who experienced this devastation!
To make it easy, click this link for the Christmas in Kentucky gift list: Amazon Wish List
PLEASE note the delivery date. It needs to arrive by December 18th, 5pm. Thank you!
DROP OFF SITE:
Aders Insurance Agency
23 Church St, Front Royal, VA 22630
Monday – Friday | 9am – 7pm
Saturday | 9am – 5pm
RSW Regional Jail – Death in Custody
On December 12, 2021, the RSW Regional Jail announced the death of Jonte Gerbell Smith, age 21, of Manassas Virginia, while in custody at the RSW Regional Jail.
Mr. Smith was incarcerated on August 20, 2021, and held for Culpeper County, without bond for Narcotics – Possession Schedule I or II, Weapons – Possession Scheduled I or II while possessing a firearm, Weapons – Felon possess explosives, ammunition weapon – not firearm, Weapons – Carry concealed weapon, and Obstruction of Justice – Prevent law enforcement officer from making an arrest.
On December 12, 2021, at approximately 12:23 AM, while conducting security rounds, Mr. Smith was found unresponsive. RSW medical staff was immediately notified and emergency treatment was administered. Warren County 911 Emergency Medical Services were contacted and responded to the scene. Mr. Smith was transported to the Warren Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:20 AM.
RSW staff contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation into the incident. Further information will be released later based on the ongoing investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Blue Mountain fire prompts multi-county emergency response
The following post was made on the Warren County Fire & Rescue Facebook page shortly before noon, Friday December 10. It describes a reported vehicle fire in an attached garage off Freezeland Road on Blue Mountain leading to the destruction of the involved family’s home. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the destructive blaze. Below is the post in its entirety, with corresponding WC F&R courtesy photos:
Just before 7 PM Thursday night, December 9, Fauquier County Emergency Communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a vehicle fire inside an attached garage in the 3800 block of Freezeland Road. The homeowner had attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher, but was unsuccessful. As Fauquier County began dispatching, numerous 9-1-1 calls were received from both Fauquier and Warren County. Additional Warren County units were dispatched once it was determined that the dwelling was inside Warren County.
Medic 4 arrived on scene and reported fire throughout the home. Engine 1105 and EMS 1101 followed shortly after, confirming the dwelling was “fully involved”. Firefighters were unable to enter the residence due to structural collapse and instability. Live electrical lines also complicated fire suppression efforts. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading into the nearby woods and outbuilding.
The cause of the fire was investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office and was determined to have originated at the motor vehicle in a garage which spread throughout the home. The fire rendered the home uninhabitable. A female occupant and two children had safely evacuated the home without injury. The family received assistance from the American Red Cross Disaster Assistance Program.
Units on the run:
Engine 1 (Front Royal); Engine 6 (Shenandoah Farms); Engine 1105 (Upperville); Wagon 1103 (Marshall); Wagon 1104 (Plains); Wagon 1101 (Warrenton); Tanker 2 (Rivermont); Tanker 5 (Shenandoah Shores); Tanker 9 (Chester Gap); Tanker 1103 (Marshall); Tanker 1101 (Warrenton); Medic 4; EMS 1101 (Fauquier Fire & Rescue); FM 4; FM 1; Battalion 1101 (Fauquier Fire & Rescue)
