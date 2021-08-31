Regional News
State Police investigating fatal single vehicle Culpeper crash
Virginia State Police Trooper M. Burgett is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Culpeper County. The crash occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 1:03 a.m. near the intersection of Route 229 (Rixeyville Rd) and Route 211 (Lee Hwy).
A 2001 Ford Excursion was traveling north on Rt. 229 when it went through the intersection into a convenience store parking lot, collided with a gas pump, overturned, and struck a tree.
The driver of the Ford, Troy A. Anderson, 26, of Lignum, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
VSP was assisted by the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office and Culpeper Fire and EMS.
Operation Valley Venue IX nets 83 charges & seizure of $130,435 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its ninth annual Operation Valley Venue this week. The three day operation took place from Tuesday (August 24, 2021) to Thursday (August 26, 2021), and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester, and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah and Page.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, District 11 Probation and Parole, the Woodstock Police Department, and tactical teams from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force member agencies also provided additional patrol and investigative personnel to assist during the three day operation. The operation netted 73 felony charges, 8 probation violations, and 2 misdemeanor charges. Additionally, 86 probation searches were conducted, 5 search warrants were obtained and executed, and 22 interdiction traffic stops were completed. During the operation, 881 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $87,800.00, 328 grams of heroin with a street value of $39,610.00, 8 grams of cocaine with a street value of $800.00, 7 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $800.00, 19 doses of MDMA/Ecstasy with a street value of $380.00, 33 doses of LSD with a street value of $480.00, 3 fluid ounces of PCP with a street value of $300.00, and 70 grams of psilocybin with a street value of $350.00 was seized. The total street value of the narcotics seized during the operation was $130,435.00. In addition, $16,295.00 in currency, and 8 firearms was seized.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from the Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Offices, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is a HIDTA funded initiative.
Fauquier Health now offering virtual Childbirth Education classes
Fauquier Health is excited to announce the continuation of Childbirth Education classes to its patients. The health system had to temporarily pause all childbirth classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 15, 2021, the hospital and the OB/GYN & Midwifery clinics have begun offering the classes once again and have moved towards a more personalized and convenient way for expecting and new mothers to get access to education.
Powered online through Birthly, patients are now able to access a variety of classes through a virtual platform. Each patient can register to sign up for the classes for which they will have the opportunity to connect through a live video feed with certified and experienced childbirth educators. The educator will provide live and interactive teaching with dedicated time for the patient to ask questions. Patients now have more flexibility in choosing a time that fits their schedule and can connect from the comfort of their own home.
“We have been very eager to bring back our childbirth classes for our patients,” commented Jammie Moran, Director of the hospital’s Family Birthing Services. “After COVID, it was important for us to get creative and identify a way to give our patients full access to the education and resources they deserve. Since going virtual, we can now offer a variety of topics, provide time for interactive discussion, and encourage group chats for shared experiences.”
Monica Freidline, Certified Nurse Midwife with Fauquier Health OB/GYN & Midwifery, strives to ensure her patients are educated throughout the entire prenatal and postnatal journey. “Now we can offer patients with topics that fit their stage of pregnancy or area of interest post pregnancy,” commented Ms. Freidline, CNM. “We will offer our patients with the opportunity to choose five classes including – early pregnancy preparations, prenatal bootcamp, coping and comfort associated with labor, breastfeeding 101, and newborn care.”
For any questions about Fauquier Health’s Child Education Classes, please contact info@mybirthly.com.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
New sign highlights Black History in Winchester
During Winchester’s Juneteenth weekend a new Civil War Trails sign was unveiled at 15 North Cameron Street, on the ground of City Hall. The sign enables visitors to stand in the footsteps of the 19th “United States Colored Troops.” These soldiers, many formerly enslaved, came to Winchester in 1864 to recruit local Black men into their ranks. It is a compelling story.
In his opening remarks, Mike Faison, President of the Winchester Area NAACP branch quoted Frederick Douglass. “He who would be free must himself strike that blow” and Faison explained that “179,000 men, and thousands who were former slaves, volunteered to fight for the Union army; nearly 37,000 gave their lives for the cause.” Mr. Faison also mentioned the organizations who came together to help promote the story and bring the project to fruition. The project was the result of a community partnership between the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Shenandoah University’s McCormick Civil War Institute, the City, the Winchester NAACP, and Civil War Trails, Inc. – Each playing a different role in the funding, creation, and placement of the sign.
Winchester-Frederick County is home to over two dozen Civil War Trails sites. Each Civil War Trails site like the new sign at City Hall are marketed internationally by another partnership, comprised of municipal destination marketing organizations, state travel offices, parks, and museums. There are over 1,350 Civil War Trails sites across six states and an ever-increasing number are focused on telling these long marginalized African American stories. “The fuller story of the Civil War is incredibly diverse,” said Drew Gruber, Executive Director of Civil War Trails, Inc. “and as you move past the age-old, same-old stories you find out about men like these and it’s hard not to find inspiration in their tenacity and sacrifice.”
This is the first of two projects being planned in the region focused on telling a more complete and engaging narrative of the Civil War. Justin Kerns, Executive Director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau said, “We’re trying to expand the story of the Civil War and its impacts on the community, versus what battle happened where.” The group hopes the next project will manifest at Stephenson’s Depot where another compelling personal story has been uncovered.
To find out more about this project or to plan your trip navigate to: visitwinchesterva.com or call their visitor center at 540-542-1326.
(From a Release by Winchester Civil War Trails, Inc.)
Extraordinary Registered Nurse recognized at Fauquier Health
Nurses at Fauquier Health continue to be honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
The second DAISY Team award recipient for 2021 is Registered Nurse, Linda Godfrey. A strong nomination that came in for Linda consisted of the special care and attention she provided to her patient during their stay. The patient, an 86-year old retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, had come to Fauquier Hospital for a necessary medical procedure. While in recovery, the patient commented, “…one of the attending surgical nurses, Linda Godfrey, made my stay so much better than it might have been because of her superior responsiveness and demonstrated caring service…”
He went on to comment, “It takes some doing to be able to make the person who is in bed feel better simply because of your presence and actions. Nurse Godfrey demonstrated this ability in spades!”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive The DAISY Team Award. The DAISY Team Award is presented by Nursing Leadership at a surprise presentation. The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.” The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.
To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the main lobby entrance for all to see as they enter the hospital facility. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to http://DAISYfoundation.org.
The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.
Fauquier Health brings back Senior Supper monthly, starting July 15th
Fauquier Health announced that it will resume the much anticipated Senior Supper meals for the community seniors that are 55 years and older on the third Thursday of each month from 4:30pm-6:00pm.
Senior Supper meals came to a halt back in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For years, Fauquier Health has held Senior Suppers as a tradition where seniors from the community could come, socialize, play card games and eat a delicious meal at a discounted rate. Many commented that it was the best deal around town.
Seniors 55 years and older will be able to choose from one entrée, two sides, and a fountain drink or milk – all for $6.00 (tax included). In order to make this happen, the Bistro will be set up to accommodate guests while maintaining social distancing measures. Seniors will be able to park enter through the side bistro entrance area and self-screen at the temperature station. Upon sanitizing their hands, they will be able to enter the bistro.
Dave Martin, Executive Chef of the Bistro commented, “The Bistro staff is really excited about the opportunity to get back to a new normal, and that includes offering senior suppers to the community again. The bistro was always full of guests and smiling faces, and we have missed that.”
Space is limited so ticket reservations online are required. Seniors can register their tickets for the July 15th event and future events online by visiting FauquierHealth.org/events. Each senior will be limited to one meal and can present their ticket at the register to be eligible for the Senior Supper discount.
“We have a great lineup coming for future senior suppers. By reintroducing Senior Supper monthly, we are hopeful to have an exciting lineup for our guests,” said Lucy Mumo, Dietary Director of the Bistro. “We are already planning future events with themes, cook outs, and possible exploring some different musical options.”
Guests who need assistance registering can contact the Bistro at 540.316.4422.
