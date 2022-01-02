Local News
State Police prepare for early morning January 3 winter weather event
It appears much of Virginia will be jump-starting 2022 with a serious winter weather situation. The Virginia State Police is encouraging Virginians to plan ahead and avoid having to travel during inclement conditions. The National Weather Service is calling for accumulations of snow, as well as combinations of rain and sleet in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 3. If you can delay your travel overnight and early Monday, please do until VDOT has an opportunity to treat/clear roadways for safe travel.
The Virginia State Police is already preparing for the winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists.
If you must travel during the storm:
– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.
– Use your headlights – in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
– Always buckle up.
– Avoid distractions – put down the phone.
– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.
(From a VSP Press Release)
VDOT: Potential tonight for clear changing to treacherous winter travel in the Shenandoah Valley
A major winter storm is predicted to arrive in the Shenandoah Valley in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, January 3. Four to eight inches or more are possible in many areas. The Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District crews will not pre-treat roads due to the weather event beginning as rain.
Motorists should avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary be alert for rapidly changing road conditions. High winds and snow rates of over an inch an hour are possible, which may create white-out conditions. Warmer road surface temperatures can quickly succumb to high snowfall rates causing slush and accumulating snow on roadways. Visibility and road traction could change quickly as motorists travel between various areas of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Beginning at midnight, VDOT Staunton District crews will be monitoring roads and will start plowing and treating as the weather begins in the region. Crews will continue to work in 12-hour shifts, 24-hours a day until all roads have received at least one pass from a plow or the road is clear due to warming weather.
The VDOT Staunton District will have approximately 750 pieces of snow removal equipment deployed to clear Shenandoah Valley roads for this storm. Tree trimming crews have been placed on notice to assist as needed.
VDOT has budgeted $211 million statewide for the 2021-2022 winter weather season.
Drive defensively and always wear a seatbelt. Be aware that bridges and overpasses freeze first causing unexpected hazardous driving in some cases. Motorists are advised if they become stuck along the roadside to ensure vehicle tailpipes and exhaust areas are clear and to keep good ventilation within the vehicle interior.
Road conditions and traffic cameras can be found on the VDOT 511 website at http://www.511Virginia.org, Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe or closed.
Road condition definitions:
Closed – Road is closed to all traffic.
Severe – drifting or partially blocking the road.
Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush. Driving with caution is recommended.
For a text listing of winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
Governor Northam announces launch of Virginia Mortgage Relief Program
On December 30, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced the launch of a statewide Mortgage Relief Program to help people stay in their homes and help ease mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures due to the pandemic.
Applications open on Monday, January 3.
The Mortgage Relief Program is similar to the highly successful Virginia Rent Relief Program which has received national recognition for its success. Virginia was one of the first states in the nation to create a statewide rent and mortgage relief program with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
The Commonwealth has implemented rent and mortgage relief programs through designated state and federal resources. Combined, these programs have provided more than $519.5 million in 106,621 rent relief payments for more than 76,500 households across Virginia. Families with children represent the majority of households assisted by the program.
“Virginia is taking aggressive steps to help people stay in their homes,” said Governor Northam. “Owning a home is the American dream, and this new program will help keep that dream alive.”
The Commonwealth of Virginia received more than $258 million through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Homeowners Assistance Fund to support homeowners facing housing instability resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Providing housing stability and supporting Virginia homeowners is of the utmost importance right now as we continue to advance our recovery efforts from the pandemic,” said Virginia Housing Chief Executive Officer Susan F. Dewey. “This program will protect homeowners at risk of losing their homes thereby strengthening our communities and our economy and improving the lives of many Virginians across the Commonwealth. Our mission is to help Virginians attain quality, affordable housing and foster successful homeownership, and this program directly aligns with our goals by providing vital financial support to homeowners during a time of great need.”
Eligible homeowners must have experienced a reduction of income or increase in living expenses after January 21, 2020, and must currently own and occupy the property as their primary residence. In addition, there are maximum income limits and other eligibility requirements. More information on eligibility requirements from the U.S. Department of the Treasury can be found here.
Funds from the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program will be distributed directly to mortgage lenders and servicers, contracts for deed holders, county treasurers or local taxing authorities, property insurance companies, and homeowner and condominium associations. Utility assistance is not an eligible expense under the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program but is available under other state, local, or private sector programs. For other housing-related resources visit www.211Virginia.org.
To apply or learn more about VMRP, visit www.VirginiaMortgageRelief.com or call 833-687-8677 (833-OUR-VMRP).
To apply for Rent Relief, click here.
Need COVID-19 Testing?
As you know, COVID-19 testing is in high demand. To relieve the pressure at the Valley Health Urgent Care centers and medical practices, and keep folks away from their Emergency Departments unless they are really sick, Valley Health is standing up another testing option for those with a provider’s order on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Stay tuned for updates next week re: additional days.
Here’s what they just posted to our website (www.valleyhealthlink.com/coronavirus)
Need COVID-19 Testing?
Valley Health will offer symptomatic and pre-surgical COVID-19 testing for Valley Health patients and residents of the Lord Fairfax Health District at the following locations over the New Year’s holiday. A physician’s order is required for all Valley Health testing locations.
Valley Health’s testing site at Rutherford Crossing (160 Merchant Street, Winchester VA 22603)
• Friday, December 31 from 8 am to 4:30 pm
• Monday, January 3 from 8 am to 4:30 pm
Frederick Co. Public Safety Building (1080 Coverstone Dr, Winchester, VA 22602)
• Saturday, January 1 from 10 am to 2 pm
• Sunday, January 2 from 12 to 4 pm
• Monday, January 3 from 12 to 4 pm
Need Care Over the New Year’s Holiday?
Valley Health Urgent Care locations across our system are open the following days/hours:
• Friday, December 31 from 8 am to 4 pm
• Saturday, January 1 from 9 am to 1 pm
• Sunday, January 2 from 9 am to 6 pm
• Monday, January 3 from 8 am to 8 pm
Valley Health reminds our community that hospital emergency rooms are needed to care for patients with emergent needs. Individuals are encouraged to locate tests through their primary care provider, an urgent care clinic, or use an at-home antigen test. Please contact your ordering provider for test results or questions.
County COVID deaths pass 100, vaccination rate continues to lag as the new year approaches
A December 29th update on local and statewide COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic statistics puts Warren County’s fatalities at 107 out of 6,209 reported cases (a 1.72% fatality rate), according to a report by Warren County Deputy Emergency Services Coordinator Brian Foley. That death rate per cases is somewhat higher than the national average, currently standing at 1.53% with the CDC (Center for Disease Control) reporting current U.S. COVID deaths at 821,302 of 53,657,706 confirmed cases.
Statewide in Virginia the death rate is even lower at 1.43% with 15,541 deaths reported of 1,087,400 confirmed cases. Foley notes that Virginia’s first round, fully vaccinated rate stands at 67.4%. Warren County continues to lag behind in fully vaccinated numbers, with its percentage at 56.1%. That number is next to last in the Lord Fairfax Health District, with only Page County at 54.7% lower in the six municipality health district. See the full LFHD vaccination report, including booster shot numbers, below.
In the wake of the soaring number of hospitalizations Valley Health reported yesterday at its regional facilities, Foley also reported that “Warren Memorial Hospital is no longer allowing visitors until further notice.” In its press release posted on Royal Examiner yesterday, Valley Health noted its “six hospitals are currently treating 145 patients for COVID-19, about 85% of whom are unvaccinated. According to Iyad Sabbagh, MD, Chief Physician Executive, the most severely ill patients are unvaccinated, underscoring the importance of COVID-19 vaccination and boosters.”
On the national front, the above-noted numbers of 53.657-million cases and 821,302 fatalities compared to early June numbers shows at least one positive in a decline in the fatalities-to-cases percentage, which dropped to 1.53% from a June 9 number of 1.79%. As of June 9, 2021, there were 33,224,075 total cases and 595,625 reported deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S. So, in the past six months and three weeks there has been an increase of 20,433,631 cases and 225,677 fatalities attributed to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Below is the December 29th county emergency services update on local and state COVID-19 statistics:
- COVID-19 Information (Current Data):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 1,782, Frederick 14,237, Page 4,075, Shenandoah 7,801, Warren 6,209 (204 are/were hospitalized, 107 deaths attributed to the County.), Winchester 4,323; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Note – Regional population fully vaccinated according to VDH site (avg 62.4%):
- Clarke – 70.4%, booster/third dose – 24.1%
- Frederick – 64.2%, booster/third dose – 18.9%
- Page – 54.7%, booster/third dose – 16.2%
- Shenandoah – 61.7%, booster/third dose – 19.5%
- Warren – 56.1%, booster/third dose – 15.3%
- Winchester – 67.5%, booster/third dose – 19.2%
- Commonwealth: 11,132,439 people tested (PCR only); 1,087,400 total cases [17.4% seven day positive rate (PCR only)]; 41,337 total hospitalized; 15,541 total deaths.
- Note: 67.4% of Virginia population fully vaccinated, according to VDH site.
- Note – Regional population fully vaccinated according to VDH site (avg 62.4%):
Rooted in Kindness Campaign
The Northwestern Community Services Board Prevention and Wellness Services will be focusing on positive messaging related to kindness during the month of January, to bring light and inspiration during a time in which there is often high rates of Seasonal Depression and excessive stress and anxiety due to the colder, darker months and COVID-19. The goal of this campaign is to provide inspiration, education, and motivation without minimizing the feelings or complex reality that many face.
The foundation of the campaign is the “tree” which takes on multiple different aspects that can be related to life and the obstacles we face, but how we can continue to grow. The goals of the campaign are to deliver the following through positive messaging:
- To raise awareness about the stigma that surrounds mental health;
- To encourage community members to create healthy routines, connect with others, and find the positive despite the current struggles we all face;
- To foster connection and resilience in our communities by emphasizing kindness.
During each week of the campaign, there will be a call-to-action with tips, activities, and education to promote kindness in our communities. There are various ways to engage in the campaign, including social media engagement. To keep up-to-date with the campaign, follow @LordfairfaxYRA on all social media platforms for infographics, photos, and quotes. Please feel free to share their posts and include their hashtag #NWRootedinkindess. Get involved. Be creative. Implement #NWRootedinKindess into your everyday work this month. Find ways to connect while educating the community about being kind to self and others.
In addition, yard signs with messages of kindness have been purchased as part of this effort. Interested in displaying a yard sign? Email youthresourcealliance@gmail.com to get your FREE sign! See a sign? Take a picture and be sure to tag @lordfairfaxyra and use the hashtag #NWRootedinKindess.
About the Prevention and Wellness Services at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention and Wellness Services at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at nwcsb.com/prevention
Walmart and Sam’s Club Pharmacies in Virginia to dispense authorized COVID 19 antiviral medication
Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Virginia through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program starting this week. Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication. The medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.
Customers and healthcare providers can go to walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription. Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.
Walmart worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states’ determined the treatment was needed most. While initial treatment supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies stand ready to help expand treatment access nationwide.
“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication, and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”
Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the access and availability of authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication and COVID-19 vaccines. Walmart will also continue to make flu vaccines and other preventative vaccines available. To stay up-to-date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, visit corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.
More information about these new medications to help treat COVID-19 can be found here:
- FDA News Release: FDA Authorizes First Oral Antiviral for Treatment of COVID-19
- Paxlovid EUA Letter of Authorization
- Frequently Asked Questions on the Emergency Use Authorization for Paxlovid
- Molnupiravir EUA Letter of Authorization
- Frequently Asked Questions on the Emergency Use Authorization for Molnupiravir
PAXLOVID has not been approved but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under a EUA, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high-risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death;
MOLNUPIRAVIR has not been approved but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under a EUA, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.
The emergency use of PAXLOVID and Molnupiravir is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of drugs and biological products during the COVID-19 pandemic under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1) unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner.
