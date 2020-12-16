Local News
State Police report winter storm accidents – one fatality in Pulaski County
As the winter storm has moved up the Interstate 81 corridor in Virginia through the Shenandoah Valley and across Northern Virginia, Virginia State Police (as of 3 p.m.) have responded to roughly 200 traffic crashes and at least 125 disabled vehicles today (Dec. 16). Fortunately, the majority of crashes have only involved damage to vehicles and not injuries – as most crashes involve vehicles sliding off the road and into a ditch, embankment, guardrail, etc.
Crashes across Northern Virginia have been steadily increasing since approximately 1 p.m. Motorists are advised to please slow your speed for conditions when traveling during the storm. Increasing one’s driving distance between the vehicle in front of you and buckling up will also help limit crashes and injuries. Please use your headlights, so other drivers can better see you. Also, be prepared for treated roads to ice over as evening sets in and temperatures drop.
Virginia State Police has investigated one fatal crash so far today (I can’t speak for local agencies responding to crashes within their jurisdictions):
Virginia State Police Trooper P. Salamanca is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Pulaski County. The crash was one in a series of crashes that occurred on I-81 at the 94 mile marker Wednesday (Dec. 16) morning. At approximately 7:45 a.m., a Toyota Tacoma was traveling on I-81 when it ran off the right side of I-81, struck an embankment and overturned.
The driver, Brannagan K. Locklear, 19, of Pembroke, N.C., was transported to Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Slick road conditions were a factor in the cause of the crash.
Local News
Valley Health receives first COVID-19 vaccine and begins vaccinating frontline caregivers
Valley Health System received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this morning and has kicked off vaccination efforts for high risk healthcare workers.
“This was an incredibly exciting and momentous day for our caregivers and for our community,” remarked Iyad Sabbagh, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Valley Health. “Since March, our healthcare workers have been challenged in ways we could not have even imagined a year ago. This vaccine has been the light at the end of the tunnel ever since.”
Valley Health is proceeding expediently to safely distribute and begin administering the vaccine. Within a few hours of receipt at Winchester Medical Center, doses of the frozen vaccine were transported to the system’s hospitals in Front Royal, Woodstock and Luray, Virginia, and by late afternoon, frontline caregivers were being vaccinated. Valley Health’s two West Virginia hospitals will receive and begin vaccinating healthcare workers by Thursday.
“I’ve seen first-hand, the devastation that COVID-19 has brought to families and healthcare workers in our community. I am confident today in receiving this vaccine and will encourage everyone who is able to take it when it’s available,” Lewis said. “We have been preparing and training to receive this vaccine for several months. Today is a bright spot in the timeline of our battle with COVID-19 across our community. This is by far the best holiday present we could ask for.”
The initial shipment to Valley Health contains nearly 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under Emergency Use Authorization on Friday. Research from the vaccine has shown a 90-95% reduction in the chances of getting COVID-19.
“We’re thrilled with the safety and effectiveness data in the Pfizer study,” said Jeffrey Feit, MD, Valley Health Vice President of Population Health. “But we must continue to make safe decisions as this pandemic is far from over. We encourage you to continue to wear your mask and watch your distance, especially as we celebrate the winter holidays. We are not out of the woods yet.”
Local News
Warren County Public Schools announces virtual school days for next week
Chris Ballenger, Ed. D., WCPS Superintendent has announced that Warren County Public Schools will use Monday, December 21, 2020, and Tuesday, December 22, 2020, as countywide virtual days.
There is a need to ensure that all students have access to instructional materials at home, teachers are able to provide relevant and engaging lessons, and that our system will be able to support the internet traffic that will access our technical infrastructure when all of our students and teachers are online.
As a division, we have worked diligently to ensure that we have everything in place for a smoother transition into remote learning than what was experienced in March 2020 with the sudden school closure. Despite all of our efforts, problems with technology can and will occur. The virtual days will allow WCPS to test the system and ensure continuity of learning if faced with a prolonged closure.
On Friday, December 18, 2020, the Food Service Department will send food home with elementary students for breakfast and lunch for Monday, December 21, and Tuesday, December 22. For all middle and high school students, meal pick-up for the two virtual days will be available at Warren County Middle School on Monday, December 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Teachers and school administrators will work through virtual plans with students as schools head into winter break. The in-person instruction schedule will resume on January 4, 2021.
Local News
VDOT: Top five snow-removal questions
Here are the top five questions that come into the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT):
1. When will roads be cleared?
The Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) goal is to make all state-maintained roads passable within 48 hours after a winter storm ends.
Northern Virginia residents can check the plowing status of their neighborhoods at http://www.vdotplows.org.
2. How does VDOT decide which roads to clear first?
VDOT follows a very specific plan with each winter storm. Its road-clearing priorities are:
Interstates and most primary roads
Snow emergency routes and heavily trafficked roads
Other secondary roads and residential streets
3. Which roads are VDOT responsible for clearing?
Except for Arlington and Henrico counties, VDOT is responsible for clearing all state-maintained roads.
4. Who is responsible for clearing my sidewalk?
Residents must clear their own sidewalks.
5. Why do plows leave snow in my driveway?
With heavy snow, plowing can cause snow to accumulate in roadside gutters and on-road shoulders — sometimes even blocking driveways.
When this occurs, VDOT asks that you shovel snow to the right of your driveway as you face the road. This is to prevent snow from piling up again if your road is replowed.
Local News
Travel alert from Virginia State Police
With winter storm watches and warnings for Wednesday (Dec. 16) across the Upper Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia, the Virginia State Police is encouraging Virginians to avoid travel if possible during the storm. The National Weather Service in Baltimore is calling for up to a foot of snow, as well as combinations of rain and sleet, across much of these regions. VDOT is working to pre-treat the highways today, but slippery and dangerous conditions are still anticipated.
The Virginia State Police is already preparing for the winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists.
If you must travel Wednesday:
– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel
– Use your headlights
– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you
– Buckle Up
– Avoid distractions – put down the phone
– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions.
Local News
Central Virginia food bank provides hunger relief during pandemic
When COVID-19 was declared a national emergency at the beginning of March, Feed More, a hunger-relief organization serving Central Virginians, was serving roughly 161,000 food-insecure individuals.
Fast-forward to early June, Feed More was assisting more than 241,000 food-insecure individuals, according to Doug Pick, CEO, and president of Feed More.
“It (the pandemic) increased the number of folks that weren’t sure where their next meal was coming from by about 50%,” Pick said.
That 50% increase, he said, was largely from those who were newly unemployed as a result of the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity throughout Virginia and across the country. With 2020 coming to a close, food insecurity is lingering in many Virginia households as hunger-relief organizations and local officials scramble to curb one of the pandemics’ consequences.
Food insecurity is defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as limited or uncertain availability or accessibility to nutritionally adequate food. Nearly 10% of all Virginians — or almost 843,000 people — are struggling with hunger, according to Feeding America, a nationwide hunger-relief organization.
An additional 447,000 Virginians will experience food insecurity because of the coronavirus pandemic, Feeding America estimates. Across the country, millions of Americans have lined up in their cars or by foot for miles at food banks awaiting their next meal.
Nationwide, food banks also have to grapple with the dilemma of increased demand while maintaining their agency network. In 2019, Feed More distributed about 32 million pounds of food, Pick said. This year, he estimates the organization will distribute between 40 and 44 million pounds of food. The nonprofit distributes food with the help of agencies, including churches, emergency shelters, rehab centers, soup kitchens, and other organizations.
“We worried about that network collapsing because most of those agencies are run by volunteers, and a lot of them are seniors,” Pick said. At one point this year, Feed More lost 13% of its 270 agencies.
Feed More did not witness the phenomenon of long lines other regions experienced and was able to meet the community’s food crisis, Pick said.
“We put out some guiding principles early on that said: stick with our infrastructure, never abandon the infrastructure you built unless you have to,” Pick said. “So, we didn’t panic.”
Those guiding principles upheld Feed More’s mission while adhering to COVID-19 safety precautions.
Feed More’s Meals on Wheels program usually serves meals daily, but it is now delivering these meals frozen, once a week. The organization’s community kitchen that preps approximately 20,000 meals a week now is divided into two kitchen spaces – a prepping kitchen and a cooking kitchen – in two separate buildings, according to Pick.
Recent research found that the number of families who experienced food insecurity increased by 20% in the United States as a result of the pandemic. The study was co-authored by Elizabeth Adams, a postdoctoral fellow at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Massey Cancer Center.
“We all know (the pandemic) had so many profound effects across so many aspects of people’s lives and has gone on for a long time,” Adams said.
The study methodology surveyed households across the country in late April and May with different food security levels – high food security, low food security, and very low food security – about food consumption during the pandemic.
The survey saw a 73% increase in home cooking across all food security levels. The amount of in-home food availability increased by 56% for food-secure families but decreased by 53% for low food-secure families.
“For very low food-security families, we saw an increase in pressure to eat,” Adams said, “which means that parents are pressuring their children to eat more.”
Adams said she hopes the government takes notice of the data on how widespread food insecurity is across the country, which she said disproportionately affects low-income Black and Hispanic families.
While bringing awareness to the importance of government assistance programs and other food assistance initiatives, Adams called for these programs to “really up the benefit that they are providing at this time, because we see that a lot more people likely need them.”
Programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program saw an increase in enrollment during the initial months of the pandemic’s spread in the United States, reported the New York Times. According to data collected by the New York Times, SNAP grew 17% from February to May, three times faster than any prior three-month period.
In March 687,984 Virginians were enrolled on food stamps. That number jumped to 746,608 the following month, an 8.5% increase, according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Since March, eligible Virginians have been granted SNAP emergency benefits during the pandemic, according to The Virginia Department of Social Services. The agency recently expanded these benefits through December, with more than 245,000 households eligible for emergency benefits.
The state recently launched the Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger initiative that seeks to end hunger by developing policies, programs, and partnerships.
Feed More and its partners had a stable food supply and community support because of government assistance, Pick said. Such assistance includes the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program. Food banks, such as Feed More, and other nonprofits were able to give out family-sized boxes of produce and meat products that the department purchased from farmers and distributors affected by the closure of restaurants and other food-service businesses.
Northam also announced in November $7 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding. The funding will be allocated to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, of which Feed More is a member.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the already serious problem of food insecurity in Virginia and across the country,” Northam stated in a press release. “This funding will help Virginia food banks and other food assistance programs meet the increased demand for their services and ensure every Virginian has continued access to nutritious food during these challenging times.”
Feed More will use its allocated $1 million to provide refrigeration, freezer, racking, and vehicles to its partner agencies.
However, Pick said he is concerned for the following year as the pandemic continues. He said there need to be long-term government policies to address food insecurities beyond food banks’ control.
“The food banks have always been here for emergency purposes. When people get to a tight bind,” he said.
For now, Pick said Feed More will continue its best to provide food assistance to Central Virginians.
“The need is out there,” Pick said. “The jobs are not coming back overnight, and this (food insecurity) is just going to continue on.”
By David Tran
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Local News
Virginia offers driver privilege card beginning January 2, 2021
Beginning January 2, 2021, Virginians may apply for a driver privilege card at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Applications will be accepted by appointment only; appointments can be made at dmvNOW.com/appt.
This change in Virginia law, authorized by the Virginia General Assembly, creates a driving credential for individuals who are non-U.S. citizens and cannot meet Virginia’s legal presence requirements, making them ineligible to receive a standard or REAL ID-compliant driver’s license in Virginia.
Customers may be eligible to obtain a driver privilege card if they meet the following criteria:
• are a non-U.S. citizen who is a resident of Virginia
• have reported income from Virginia sources or are claimed as a dependent on a tax return filed in Virginia in the past 12 months
• do not have a driving privilege that is currently suspended or revoked in Virginia or any other state, to include insurance-related infractions
“We are pleased to offer this new credential to give thousands of tax-paying Virginians the opportunity to drive legally on our roadways, something they previously have not been able to do,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “Like applicants for any driving credential, driver privilege card applicants must prepare for their visit by gathering necessary documents and studying for all required testing. A good place to start is the DMV webpage dedicated to this new credential, dmvNOW.com/dpc.”
In order to obtain a driver privilege card in Virginia, the following documents must be provided:
• Two proofs of identity (e.g., foreign passport and Consular identification document issued by the country of citizenship)
• Two proofs of Virginia residency (e.g., monthly mortgage statement and utility bill)
• Proof of Social Security number (if one has been issued) or the individual’s taxpayer identification number (e.g., W-2 form or ITIN letter)
• Tax return documentation (e.g. Virginia Resident Form, Virginia Part-Year Resident Income Tax Return Form or Virginia Nonresident Income Tax Return Form, filed in the past 12 months)
All documents must be originals and are subject to verification, however; printouts of approved online residency documents may be accepted.
The steps to obtain a driver privilege card vary based on a customer’s licensed driving history. Applicants will be required to pass a vision screening. DMV encourages those eligible to make an appointment for the new year, study and prepare for applicable tests at dmvNOW.com, and organize the documents necessary to obtain a driver privilege card. An interactive document guide, available on DMV’s website, helps to prepare customers for their visit.
DMV partnered with the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth to host an information session Monday night. A video of the event, which covers many frequently asked questions about the new credential, can be viewed here. For more information visit dmvNOW.com/dpc.
