Crime/Court
State Police Three-County High-Speed Pursuit Ends Off I-66 at Warren County Walmart
At 11:44 a.m., Monday, August 7, Virginia State Police attempted to stop a northbound Ford Taurus for an expired tag on Interstate 81 at the 245-exit ramp in Rockingham County. The Ford failed to stop and sped away. A pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued northbound on Interstate 81 into Shenandoah County then into Warren County where state police utilized a tire deflation device, which the Ford struck. The Ford continued northbound where it collided with a northbound Chevrolet Malibu. The Ford was able to continue north then exited Interstate 81 onto eastbound Interstate 66, where a state trooper positioned his patrol vehicle in front of the Ford in an attempt to contain the vehicle. The Ford collided with the trooper’s patrol vehicle which caused the Ford to crash into the median on Interstate 66 at the 7-mile marker. Three suspects in the Ford fled on foot into the nearby Warren County Walmart but were located and taken into custody a short time later. A fourth suspect was located in the Ford and taken into custody without incident.
The driver of the Ford, Marquilis T. Boyd, 24, of Charlotte, NC, was taken into custody and charged in Rockingham County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement; in Shenandoah County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement; and in Warren County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one felony count of assault of law enforcement, and one felony count of hit and run. Boyd was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being transported to RSW Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.
Two passengers in the Ford, a 24-year-old female of Charlotte, NC, and a 21-year-old female of Holly, NC were detained and transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They have since been released with no charges being placed at this time.
A third passenger, a 40-year-old male of Decatur, GA, was detained and transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He remains hospitalized with charges pending.
Multiple narcotics along with two handguns were recovered at the scene. One of those handguns was reported stolen out of Richmond, VA.
A state trooper suffered minor injuries when the Ford collided with his patrol vehicle. He was treated at the scene.
The pursuit reached speeds of up to 115 mph.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact the state police at 540-829-7771 or #77 from a cell phone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Crime/Court
Chase Across Counties: Virginia’s Multi-Agency Pursuit
Warren County Walmart Evacuated in Pursuit Climax
On August 7, 2023, the usually tranquil roads of Virginia became the scene of an intense multi-county chase. Initiated by the Virginia State Police, the pursuit spanned across major highways and culminated in an unprecedented evacuation of a Warren County Walmart.
The chase commenced on I81 Northbound near the 240-mile mark. Virginia State Police were on the trail of suspects believed to have outstanding warrants, adding a layer of urgency when objects were reportedly thrown out from the suspect’s moving vehicle. This chase wasn’t confined to one jurisdiction; as the suspects sped through the highway, different counties became spontaneously involved.
Navigating onto I66 eastbound upon entering Warren County, the pursuit’s intensity grew, prompting the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to join in around the 6-mile mark crossover. The dramatic climax unfolded when the suspects’ vehicle, unable to maintain control, crashed into a median. Of the four suspects, three opted to flee on foot, bizarrely choosing a nearby Walmart as their refuge.
The situation grew even more tense when one of the suspects, in a desperate move, attempted a carjacking, injuring an unsuspecting driver in the process. This prompted immediate action: the Walmart alarm blared, leading to an urgent evacuation of customers and staff. Collaborative efforts between the local agencies ensured a perimeter was established swiftly, and a thorough search was initiated. The diligence paid off, with all suspects located and detained.
The aftermath of the chase saw I66 traffic restricted to a single lane. EMS attended to four individuals, comprising a civilian and the three detained suspects, addressing their medical needs.
While the day’s events might read like a Hollywood script, they served as a testament to the seamless collaboration and efficiency of Virginia’s law enforcement agencies. Their rapid response and strategic coordination ensured the safety of the community and the apprehension of all involved suspects.
Crime/Court
Online Predator Apprehended in Front Royal
Warren County Takes Action Against Cybercrimes Targeting Minors
Saturday, July 29, marked the beginning of an intricate undercover operation orchestrated by Front Royal Police detectives, addressing the alarming issue of online solicitation targeting minors in the Warren County/Front Royal region. The mission of this operation was clear: identifying and arresting those engaging in the deplorable act of soliciting minors online for explicit purposes.
As technology has exponentially grown, so have the threats it can pose. And, in this particular case, the proactive efforts of the detectives bore results sooner than anticipated. An adult male, unsuspecting of the detective’s real identity, approached an undercover detective whom he believed to be a minor under 15 years of age. Not only did he solicit explicit photographs, but he also forwarded explicit materials himself.
The gravity of the situation intensified when the individual sought a real-world encounter, setting up a rendezvous in Front Royal. However, the man was met not by the expected juvenile but by the undercover detectives, revealing the trap he had walked into.
The individual was identified as Garrett A. Wright, a 30-year-old resident of Martinsburg, WV. Following his arrest on July 31, Wright was transferred to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail. When presented before the magistrate, Wright was denied bail. His court date for the offenses committed is slated for August 24 at the Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The Front Royal Police Department’s dedication to safeguarding its community’s children is evident through its membership with the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which operates under the guidance of the Virginia State Police.
Recognizing that the community plays a critical role in these investigations, the Front Royal Police Department urges anyone with information on the exploitation or solicitation of minors to step forward. To share further insights on this specific case, or if one has relevant information, Detective M.R. Ramey is available at (540) 636-2208 or mramey@frontroyalva.com.
While technology continues to evolve, so does the commitment of our law enforcement agencies to ensure that it is not misused against our vulnerable populations. This successful operation stands as a testament to the lengths our officers will go to ensure the safety of minors and the greater community.
Crime/Court
Pre-school Child Abuse Case Change of Venue Motion Taken Under Advisement, Tentative Trial Dates Set for Early January
During the morning docket of Thursday, July 27, Warren County Circuit Court Judge Daryl L. Funk took a defense motion for a change of venue in the pending trial of former Warren County Hilda J. Barbour preschool teacher Kayla Ann Bennett under advisement. Defense counsel Thomas Plofchan argued that a virtual firestorm of social media comments asserting Bennett’s guilt of physical abuse of what grand jury indictments appear to indicate were two of her students, and media coverage of that social media uproar, as well as the Warren County School Board’s presumptive dismissal of Bennett without her having been proven or found guilty in a court of law, made the likelihood of finding an impartial jury here virtually impossible.
Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell countered that now was not the time for such a judgment to be made by the court. That time would be once attempts were made to seat a jury when hearing directly from the jury pool on their level of exposure to presumptions of the defendant’s guilt and the influence on them of that exposure. Bell referenced a Charlottesville jury trial case where a change of venue was denied despite an extraordinary amount of pre-trial publicity, including at the national level and by at least one unnamed presidential candidate.
The court’s “under advisement” ruling appears to side with the Commonwealth’s wait-and-see argument while not ruling out the possibility of granting the change of venue request once jury selection begins. Later in Thursday’s hearing, potential trial dates of January 2nd through January 5th were set after hearing prosecution and defense estimates on the length of a trial. The defense indicated it would be requesting a jury trial, with jury selection likely adding the better part of a day to the trial process. Bennett’s attorney also told the court his client would not be waiving her right to a speedy trial.
As reported in covering the June 23rd first phase of this pretrial hearing, Bennett was charged with two felony counts of Cruelty/Injure a Child and four misdemeanor charges of Assault and Battery.
Also on Thursday, after hearing more defense and prosecution arguments on the nature of the indictments filed against Bennett related to allegations of physical abuse of what is believed to be two of her students, Judge Funk denied a defense motion for dismissal of the six charges filed. However, the court granted a defense motion for filing a Bill of Particulars elaborating more detail on the charges as described in the grand jury indictments; and accepted the defense filing of six not-guilty pleas to the charges. The prosecution was given two weeks to file the Bill of Particulars and the defense an additional two weeks to respond to that filing.
Bennett remains free on an own-recognizance bond. The alleged offenses are cited as occurring “between January 4 through May 5” of this year. Public School system administrators said they were made aware of the allegations on May 4. The grand jury returned the indictments on June 12. Defense attorney Plofchan pointed to the vagueness of the time frame of the charges as preventing the defense from utilizing the “alibi” defense, where the defendant can state they were not present at the time and place of a crime they are alleged to have committed. The defense hopes the prosecution’s Bill of Particulars filing will add some specificity to those time-frame issues. However, Commonwealth’s Attorney Bell noted that with preschool-aged children being the source of the complaint, some vagaries in detail were to be expected.
Citing the age of his client’s former students as 3 to 4 years old, defense counsel Plofchan may have hinted at one possible defense claim at trial. Illustrating a point in reaction to sections of the Assault and Battery code as “rude and unwanted touching,” the defense attorney noted that a teacher’s grabbing and jerking a youngster’s arm to prevent it from being pinned by a door being slammed shut by another student may have been interpreted by the student as “rude or unwanted touching” without realizing the context of the teacher’s intervention to prevent an injury.
Another pre-trial hearing date for continued arguments was set for August 21, on the 9 a.m. docket.
Crime/Court
Court rules Virginians Can’t be Charged With Fleeing Police if Officers Are Too Far Away
The Virginia Court of Appeals overruled a man’s misdemeanor conviction for fleeing from police after ruling the Lynchburg police officer who attempted to make the arrest didn’t get close enough to the suspect to have a realistic chance of grabbing him.
In an opinion revealing what the court described as a legal quirk unique to Virginia, the court found that an officer telling someone to stop from 20 yards away doesn’t satisfy a rule requiring officers to have the “immediate physical ability to place the person under arrest.”
The opinion applies mainly to foot chases, not a separate eluding law that criminalizes fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
The ruling arose from a 2022 case in which Lynchburg police officer M.D. Iazzi attempted to arrest Jessi Ryan Hackett during a snowstorm. After arriving at a home in uniform to try to make the arrest, Iazzi found Hackett standing outside. When Hackett spotted the officer, court records say, he “took off running” into the woods. The officer then told Hackett to stop and said he was under arrest, to which Hackett, still running, replied: “I didn’t do anything wrong.”
The same officer found Hackett nearby about an hour later and, from about 50 yards away, again told him to stop. Hackett ran off a second time but was later arrested and charged with fleeing from law enforcement. He was subsequently convicted of the charge and sentenced to 90 days behind bars, with 60 days suspended.
In the opinion overruling the conviction, Judge Stuart A. Raphael wrote that a distance of 20 yards was simply too great to meet the criteria for fleeing the General Assembly specified when writing the law.
“There was too much time and space separating them to conclude that Iazzi had the immediate physical ability to arrest Hackett,” Raphael wrote. “Put another way, Hackett was not within Iazzi’s ‘immediate span of control’ when he fled.”
The appellate court noted that the immediate proximity rule appeared to originate from the General Assembly’s attempts to broaden earlier versions of the law to allow authorities to charge someone with the offense of fleeing law enforcement even if they weren’t physically in the “custody” of police.
The court’s opinion noted that many other states don’t criminalize fleeing from an impending arrest and those that do “typically focus on the defendant’s act of fleeing.” Virginia, the court said, “appears to be the only state in the country” that requires close physical proximity to an officer as an element of the crime.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Crime/Court
High-Speed Driving Ends in Tragedy on Berryville Pike
Local Resident Loses Life in Collision; New York Driver Held Without Bond
In the early hours of July 20, 2023, the tranquility of Berryville Pike near Burnt Factory Road was shattered. What began as a deputy noticing an erratically driven silver Toyota Corolla soon culminated in a tragic fatal collision at the crossroads of Woods Mill.
A Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy, en route to his workplace, spotted the Corolla, which was reportedly speeding at an alarming rate. Before the deputy could even initiate a pursuit, the vehicle’s driver was seen dangerously weaving between vehicles and eventually ran a red light at Woods Mill. It was at this juncture that destiny played its cruelest card.
The speeding Toyota didn’t just pass through the red light; it violently crashed into a 2015 Honda Accord, making a crossing from the eastbound Route 7 onto Woods Mill. Behind the wheel of the Honda was 24-year-old Joseph Shane Stephens of Taylor Ct. Ironically, Stephens lived just under a mile from the crash scene. The impact force caused significant damage to the Honda, especially on its passenger side, trapping Stephens inside.
Despite the best efforts of the deputies, who rushed to administer life-saving measures, Stephens remained unresponsive. He was later transported to the Winchester Medical Center, where the inevitable was confirmed – Stephens had lost his life.
The Corolla was being driven by Frances Rotondo from Brooklyn, New York. Seemingly disoriented, Rotondo appeared at a loss about his whereabouts and the grave accident he had been part of. Following a medical evaluation at WMC, the traffic division, piecing together the evidence, secured a search warrant for Rotondo’s blood and the vehicle’s “black box” to decipher the moments leading up to the crash.
The investigation led to the issuance of warrants against Rotondo for reckless driving by speed and involuntary manslaughter. While still admitted at the hospital due to internal injuries from the crash, Rotondo was presented with the warrants on July 21st. Through a video conference with a magistrate, he was ordered to be held without bond, awaiting his recovery and a subsequent court appearance.
This tragic incident underscores the severe consequences of reckless driving. As the community mourns the untimely demise of a young local resident, questions about road safety and the need for stricter traffic regulations come to the forefront once again.
Crime/Court
Kristie Atwood Non-Suited in Case of Remaining 18 Dogs Seized by WCSO, Family Regaining Possession of 6 or More of Those Dogs
Part Two of the “Dog Day Afternoon” drama pitting defendant Kristie Atwood and her family against the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in a battle over custody of a total of 19 dogs seized by the sheriff’s office from the Atwoods on June 30 and July 5 was resolved Friday morning, July 21, in Warren County General District Court.
After some discussion between Assistant Commonwealths Attorney Samantha Meadows and defense counsel David Silek, then between Silek and his clients obtaining Ms. Atwood’s signature on a written agreement, the three members of the Atwood family present left the courtroom at 10:14 a.m. Asked where they were going just outside the courtroom, Ms. Atwood replied, “To get our dogs.”
Quickly back in the courtroom, this reporter heard Prosecutor Meadows inform Judge W. Dale Houff that a non-suit agreement in the petition on custody of the remaining 18 dogs had been reached between the Commonwealth and defense. With the prosecution and defense in agreement on the non-suit, Judge Houff accepted it as presented.
That agreement was that the Atwoods would regain possession of their five family dogs, three belonging to Kristie, and two to her son, with most of the remaining 13 being returned to the rescue groups the Atwoods had been fostering them from. Defense counsel Silek later explained to Royal Examiner that one of those 13 fostered dogs would be released to the custody of Atwood’s daughter, who had become especially attached to it during the fostering period. Kristie later confirmed that and said other family members, including her mother, were planning on adopting or fostering several other dogs they had become attached to.
As explained in the Royal Examiner story on the July 12 non-suit resolution of the hearing on the initial WCSO petition for custody of the first dog seized June 30, the Atwoods have been fostering rescue dogs, some facing being put down due to their irreversible poor physical condition by the rescue groups having possession of them.
The first dog seized on June 30, a crippled Dachshund named Baby Girl, custody of which was at issue at the July 12 hearing, was returned to the rescue group it had been fostered from in that non-suit agreement. Defense counsel Silek indicated that in the wake of the legal uproar they found themselves in since the two-phased seizure of the 19 dogs in their possession, it had been the Atwoods decision not to seek re-possession of all 14 of their previously fostered dogs.
As noted in our story on the July 12 hearing on possession of Baby Girl, from the report of the involved deputy attached to the Commonwealth’s petition for the July 12 hearing, the Atwood family’s role in mentoring dogs, some crippled and handicapped, was not known at the time they were seized by the sheriff’s department. Rather, having failed to make contact with Ms. Atwood, it seemed the deputy may have inferred abuse or neglect as the cause of the animals conditions. As appeared to be the case on Wednesday when the hearing was continued to Friday’s docket, no involved sheriff’s office personnel were present for the July 21st hearing on custody of the remaining 18 dogs.
It was a ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ in WC General District Court as Commonwealth Referees Atwood-WCSO Dog Seizure Cases
