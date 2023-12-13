State News
State Report Recommends Sweeping Changes to Virginia Psychiatric Hospital System
In a sweeping report released Monday, a state commission recommended changes to Virginia’s decade-old “bed of last resort” law and urged the state to put greater pressure on private hospitals to accept patients under commitment orders.
The proposals, put forward by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, a state body that conducts studies for the General Assembly, are aimed at helping relieve Virginia’s beleaguered psychiatric hospital system.
“For years, Virginia state hospitals have routinely operated at their maximum capacities,” said JLARC Director Hal Greer. “The General Assembly’s and administration’s efforts to build out much-needed crisis response services statewide will hopefully alleviate the need for many Virginians to be involuntarily placed in an inpatient hospital. But it will take some time before we will start to see the census pressures at state hospitals relieved by these investments.”
Virginia’s nine psychiatric hospitals — eight of which serve adults and one, the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents in Staunton, devoted to youth — have increasingly found themselves short on both beds and staff. While industry standards say no more than 85% of staffed beds at psychiatric hospitals should be filled due to safety concerns, JLARC found that bed capacity at seven state hospitals routinely exceeds 95%, with three operating at 100%.
The crisis peaked in 2021 when staff shortages caused the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to close five state hospitals to new admissions.
Officials and experts say overcrowding in psychiatric hospitals produces risks for both patients and staff. JLARC’s findings bear that out: Between January 2022 and May 2023, the commission found 7,400 “physical incidents” occurred between patients at state psychiatric hospitals, with nearly 900 of them resulting in patient injury. At least 20% of staff at all nine hospitals reported they did not believe their facility was a safe place for patients; at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville, that percentage was 42%.
Among the worst hospitals identified by JLARC is the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, which mostly serves youth between the ages of 12 and 17 and which the commission recommends lawmakers consider closing.
CCCA “has the highest rate of patient-on-patient and patient-on-staff physical safety incidents, the highest rate of patient self-harm, the highest number and percentage of substantiated human rights complaints, the highest use of physical restraint against patients, the highest staff turnover, nearly the highest staff vacancy rate, and the greatest dependence on expensive contract staff,” the commission wrote. An unannounced inspection of the facility in May by national accrediting agency, the Joint Commission found 28 serious violations, leading the behavioral health department to determine the hospital was “an immediate threat to the health and safety of patients.”
Although the state has since taken steps to fix problems at the hospital, JLARC recommended the state develop plans to transfer its patients elsewhere or provide services at crisis stabilization centers closer to their homes.
On Monday, Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, said the human rights violation numbers were “abhorrent” and that “concerning would be a generous word” to describe the findings on the youth hospital.
“It turns my stomach, and I know it does yours too,” he told Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Commissioner Nelson Smith.
“We’ve been working aggressively. We did not take it lightly,” said Smith. “We removed the leadership there, which we believe is what triggered the Joint Commission arriving to the facility.”
Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel, in a letter, said JLARC’s report “underscores the urgent need for a transformation in the commonwealth’s mental health system,” one he said Virginia has already taken steps to begin through Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s “Right Help, Right Now” plan.
“The JLARC report rightly points out the system’s overreliance on state psychiatric hospitals for all levels of care, emphasizing the need for a shift towards putting individuals first,” he said. “The outdated approach disproportionately allocates limited resources to inpatient treatment, rather than meeting individuals where they are.”
Bed of last resort
Monday’s JLARC report indicates much of the overuse of state hospitals is due to the state’s 2014 bed of last resort law, which requires state psychiatric hospitals to accept any patient under a temporary detention order if a bed cannot be found at a privately operated facility.
“Since then, state hospitals have experienced significant ongoing capacity constraints and have regularly admitted more patients than they can safely accommodate,” the commission wrote.
About half of all admissions to state psychiatric hospitals are patients who are involuntarily committed after officials determine they are “substantially likely” to pose an imminent risk to themselves or others but are unwilling to be hospitalized for treatment voluntarily.
Under Virginia’s involuntary commitment process, a patient is first placed under an emergency custody order and then evaluated by the local community services board and a magistrate to decide whether they meet the criteria for a temporary detention order. A TDO allows the person to be held for up to 72 hours for adults or 96 hours for youth for mental health treatment; if a judge determines the patient requires further inpatient care, a civil commitment order allows them to be held for up to 30 days for adults or 90 for youth, with the possibility of extensions.
Finding a psychiatric bed for patients under a TDO often proves difficult, however. State law gives officials eight hours to find a bed for people in emergency custody or release them. If a bed in a privately operated hospital cannot be found, the patient must be admitted to one of the nine state-run institutions.
The bed of last resort requirement was the result of tragedy. In 2013, state mental health officials were unable to find a bed for Austin “Gus” Deeds, the son of state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, who had been placed under an emergency custody order while undergoing a mental health episode. After being sent home to his family, Gus Deeds stabbed his father 13 times before shooting himself.
More patients in crisis falling through cracks of state psychiatric commitment system
Sen. Deeds survived the attack and carried the bed of last resort law the next year to ensure that no Virginian in crisis fell through the cracks again. JLARC noted Monday that “increased admissions to state hospitals likely mean the law has served as a safety net for many Virginians experiencing psychiatric emergencies.”
But it has also had unintended consequences. JLARC found it has “contributed to the increase in inappropriate admissions to state hospitals, such as patients with dementia or intellectual disabilities, whom state hospitals are not equipped to treat.” And, the commission continued, it “does not allow state hospitals to deny admission to an individual under a TDO, even if it does not have sufficient numbers of staff, staff with the right types of expertise or training to treat them, or adequate physical space or equipment for use in treating them.”
State hospital workers interviewed by the commission said the law leads to unsustainable and unsafe circumstances.
“The admissions policy that requires this facility to take in more clients regardless of our facility’s ability (or lack thereof) due to staffing and bed availability is not only dangerous for all involved but sends a clear message to the employees that they are not important or valued,” said one staffer. “Something has to give! People are frustrated, and many are getting hurt or worse.”
JLARC is floating several possible changes to the law to relieve the pressure. One would give state hospitals the authority to deny new TDO admissions if 85% of their beds are filled. Another would amend statutory definitions of mental illness to exclude neurocognitive and neurodevelopmental disorders like dementia, traumatic brain injury, and autism spectrum disorders from the list of diagnoses that could qualify an individual for involuntary commitment under a TDO.
“Virginia’s current definition of mental illness can allow individuals who solely have dementia or an intellectual or developmental disability to meet the criteria for a civil TDO or civil commitment,” said Drew Dickinson, the project leader for the JLARC review.
State hospitals are seeing increasing numbers of those patients, said JLARC, even though there is little treatment state psychiatric hospitals can provide them.
“For an individual who is under a TDO but who … does not need psychiatric treatment, being placed in a psychiatric hospital where they will not receive effective treatment for their primary diagnoses is both counterproductive and unsafe,” the commission wrote.
Smith, however, cautioned in a letter that efforts to reduce the populations of individuals with neurocognitive or neurodevelopmental disorders from state hospitals could have “unintended consequences.”
“There is a high mental illness co-occurrence rate for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (DD),” he wrote. “Determining whether an individual’s behaviors and symptoms are because of DD or a co-occurring mental illness can be extremely challenging and complex.”
Deeds on Tuesday said the state has “recognized for a long time that we’ve had a problem with people in the psychiatric hospitals that don’t belong there.”
Virginia’s Behavioral Health Commission, which he chairs, is scheduled to receive a briefing on JLARC’s findings Wednesday morning. Deeds said he’s eager to hear its recommendations.
“I want to be open-minded about this. I don’t want to be so tied to what we’ve done in the past that I don’t want to look for new solutions that would be better,” he said. “If there are better ways to skin a cat, I want to be part of the solution.”
Private hospitals and forensic patients
With state hospitals overwhelmed with patients, JLARC is also suggesting that Virginia put pressure on privately operated hospitals to accept more patients under temporary detention orders.
While the report acknowledges that private psychiatric hospitals currently discharge about 10 times as many patients as state-run hospitals every year, it contends those facilities — which include not only freestanding psychiatric facilities but also psychiatric units in everything from teaching to large hospital chains — could accept more involuntary patients.
“We acknowledge that privately operated hospitals are already accepting involuntary patients, but our analysis makes it clear they could be accepting many more,” said Greer Monday. “State policies are needed to encourage and perhaps direct these providers to accept more TDOs if they have the capacity to do so safely.”
Using numbers collected from the Virginia Health Information database, JLARC found that “31 of the 43 private psychiatric hospitals for adults used less than 85 percent of their average staffed bed capacity in 2022,” while “many of the hospitals operated far below that level.”
“Those findings are not unique to 2022,” Dickinson told lawmakers. “Similar patterns of underutilization exist for prior years.”
The commission calculated that if private psychiatric hospitals had occupied roughly half of their unused beds that year, “enough patients would have been diverted from adult state hospitals to allow them to operate at a safe capacity level.”
Virginia could also explore contracting with private hospitals to accept forensic patients — people facing criminal charges who must undergo competency evaluations or receive mental health treatment — JLARC said. Currently, all forensic patients are placed in state hospitals, where they are increasingly becoming a dominant population. In fiscal year 2023, the commission found, 47% of state hospital admissions were people facing criminal charges who had been ordered to receive psychiatric evaluations or treatments.
“State law does not require that forensic patients be treated at state hospitals,” JLARC wrote. “If state hospitals remain the only inpatient setting for treating forensic patients, the capacity pressures on state hospitals are likely to worsen.”
Julian Walker, a spokesperson for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, said privately operated hospitals in the state have “demonstrated a clear commitment” to increasing mental health access, including the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters’ recent opening of a dedicated facility for youth mental health care in Norfolk.
“Our members are handling the vast majority of both voluntary and involuntary behavioral health admissions in the commonwealth,” he said.
JLARC noted that private hospitals “are justifiably concerned” about the risks of admitting more patients under TDOs and said the state could provide funding for additional security staff, training, and facility upgrades to incentivize hospitals to increase their involuntary admissions.
It also floated other possibilities for putting pressure on privately operated hospitals, ranging from conditioning state approval of new facilities or license renewals on a hospital’s agreement to accept more involuntary patients to increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for treating such patients.
Massachusetts, the commission said, has taken a similar approach in tying requirements that a facility accepts patients who are under civil commitment orders to licensure.
Noting that Medicaid reimbursements “often fall short of the actual cost of care,”, particularly for psychiatric patients who may require heavy investments of time and resources, Walker said proposals that “look to supplement them is a conversation that we are certainly open to having and would welcome.”
“We will work with the General Assembly. We will work with the Youngkin administration. We will work with DBHDS,” he said. “We all share a similar or common goal.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
State News
Virginia Board of Education Backs New Funding Formula for School Divisions
The Virginia Board of Education is asking the General Assembly to develop a plan for changing the state’s existing school funding formula to help divisions strapped for money but isn’t backing a proposal to remove a cap that limits the number of support positions the state will fund.
According to an earlier report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which conducts analysis and provides oversight of state agencies on behalf of the General Assembly, changing the formula could help address the underfunding of schools.
After a state study found Virginia is underfunding schools, local governments want action
“We don’t have a good school financing system in Virginia. It is inequitable, and it’s outdated,” said Board of Education member Andy Rotherham during a special meeting Tuesday.
Virginia’s funding formula establishes how much state and local governments must provide to meet the state’s Standards of Quality (SOQ), the requirements that Virginia public schools must meet. The board reviews those standards every two years and proposes changes as necessary, while the General Assembly makes decisions about how much funding divisions should get.
In addition to backing a new funding formula, the board on Tuesday also urged the General Assembly to provide flexible funding for innovative approaches to literacy and math education, require high school students to have an opportunity to make their own academic and career plans, and provide funding for a statewide individualized education program system.
Although board members noted that a decision by the General Assembly to provide divisions more flexible funds could allow them to address a range of different needs, member Anne Holton pushed unsuccessfully for the body to recommend a minimum funding commitment from lawmakers.
“Many divisions, the ones that can afford to fund way over the minimum SOQs … their kids are doing okay,” Holton said. “But the divisions that can’t afford to go way above the state and dated minimum SOQs don’t fund over it, and their kids are not doing okay.”
Funding formula
JLARC this summer recommended the General Assembly consider changing the funding formula after finding that Virginia schools receive 14% less state funding than the 50-state average, equal to roughly $1,900 less per student.
Virginia’s current SOQ formula determines funding for divisions by calculating the number of staff they need and then the cost of those staff.
While the Virginia Department of Education said in a Dec. 12 report that the approach worked historically, it said school divisions today are “faced with a myriad of unique student needs.”
“Funding should be allocated by student, recognizing the unique needs of each student rather than using a formula driven by staffing ratios,” the report stated.
On Tuesday, in line with that suggestion, the board recommended policymakers “investigate, model and develop a plan to move to a student-weighted funding formula for purposes of determining the required state and local shares of cost for the Standards of Quality.”
JLARC estimated that if Virginia had used the student-based rather than staffing funding formula, schools would have received an additional $1.17 billion in fiscal year 2023. Additional funds could benefit programs for at-risk students, English learner programs, gifted education, special education, and career and technical education.
Most states use a student-based funding formula, according to JLARC.
JLARC contended the student-based funding model is “simpler,” more accurate, more transparent, and easier to adapt to changes in educational practices over time. However, it noted some researchers have found student-driven formulas don’t always account for issues such as retirement rate changes and can provide schools “too much flexibility” in hiring.
Scott Brabrand, executive director for the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, said the association is open to considering a new formula but urged the board to continue studying the two formulas.
“Any new formula must address the key finding of the JLARC study that Virginia has underfunded all of its public school divisions,” Brabrand said. “Any new formula must increase funding across all of our school divisions. Further understanding of the pros and cons of a new formula is essential.”
Grace Creasey, president of the Board of Education, told the Mercury that “the board was clear that funding should be allocated by the student and recognized that each student has unique needs that are not well reflected in a formula driven by staff ratios.”
No backing for the elimination of the support cap
But while the Board of Education threw its support behind funding formula changes, most members declined to recommend that the General Assembly remove a funding cap placed on support staff positions during the Great Recession.
Virginia budget puts millions toward support staff as schools struggle to find teachers
The cap limits state funding for central office and administrative, technical, clerical, maintenance, and instructional support positions.
Funding levels have never been restored, and the support cap was only partially lifted by the last state budget negotiated this past summer, which increased the funding ratio from 21 support positions per 1,000 pupils to 24 per 1,000 pupils.
“The support cap has effectively restricted the way school divisions can utilize funding to meet the needs of our students,” said Jenna Alexander, president of the Virginia Parent Teachers Association. “This is particularly problematic because, over the last several years, we’ve seen increased enrollment of special education and English language learners students, both of which need additional services to reach their full academic potential.”
At a Nov. 15 board meeting, Deputy VDOE Superintendent Kent Dickey said removing the cap could cost over $100 million.
Board member Amber Northern said while she understood the need for schools to have additional support positions, she would have preferred to have a conversation about which positions best drive positive student outcomes.
“You want more people in your building, but you also want the people that are actually driving towards outcomes,” Northern said on Nov. 15. “If we want to talk about support staff, we need to talk about what type of support staff we really support and the ones that actually do have more of a research base behind them in terms of driving outcomes.”
Unless lawmakers take up the board’s proposal during the upcoming session, local governments will have to wait until recommendations are due from a workgroup made up of Senate and House finance committee members next November.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
State News
Pick of Suburban Maryland for New FBI HQ ‘Surprised’ Agency, Official Tells Congress
A Federal Bureau of Investigation official testifying before a U.S. House panel on Tuesday questioned the process that led to the Biden administration choosing a Maryland location for a new bureau headquarters instead of a competing site in Virginia.
The General Services Administration rejected an advisory panel’s recommendation for a site in Springfield, Virginia, when it chose to plan a new FBI facility in Greenbelt, Maryland, said Nicholas Dimos, the assistant director of the FBI’s Finance and Facilities Division.
Virginia members of Congress ask for investigation into site pick for new FBI headquarters
Dimos said the bureau was “surprised” to learn the GSA’s site selection authority for the project, Nina Albert, departed from an advisory panel’s findings and chose the Maryland site that benefited her prior employer — the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which owns the Greenbelt site. The agency operates transit in the District of Columbia and its suburbs, including bus and rail.
The recommendation from the panel of two GSA designees and one FBI designee was nonbinding — and the GSA was authorized to depart from it — but it was unusual, Dimos said. His comments came during a hearing by the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management.
“Within the FBI’s procurement shop, this is exceedingly rare,” he said.
A subsequent FBI review of the GSA decision showed further issues, including that the GSA prioritized certain measures that were inconsistent with a previously published site selection plan and that the GSA used “outside information” to inform the decision, Dimos said.
Those changes “repeatedly benefited the Greenbelt site and disadvantaged the Springfield site,” he said.
“The site selection plan gave (Albert) authority to come to a different conclusion than the panel,” Dimos said. “But the consistent, one-directional nature of the changes favoring Greenbelt caused concerns for the FBI.”
Albert was invited to testify at the hearing but declined, subcommittee Chairman Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican, said. Albert is now acting deputy mayor for Washington, D.C.
Perry said that the panel may escalate efforts to compel her testimony.
“We will be sending her a letter to continue to seek the answers we need,” he said. “And we’ll have to consider other options available to the subcommittee so that we can hear her perspective in the future, which will be very important to getting to the bottom of this issue.”
Elliot Doomes, the commissioner for public buildings service at the GSA, stood by the agency’s decision, praising the Maryland site’s access to transit and the certainty associated with the costs and timeline of its construction.
He denied that the agency’s process was biased for Greenbelt.
“The site selection authority did not make changes in favor of a specific site,” Doomes said.
Battle between states
Dimos, Doomes, and several lawmakers on the panel agreed on the need for a new FBI headquarters — though Perry said he didn’t necessarily agree — citing the condition of the current J. Edgar Hoover Building between the White House and the U.S. Capitol in the center of Washington.
The building is in disrepair and its urban location poses security risks, they said.
“The status quo is a drain on taxpayer dollars to sustain a failing … facility that doesn’t meet the needs of our workforce or mission,” Dimos said.
“It is a counterintelligence disaster just waiting to happen,” subcommittee-ranking Democrat Dina Titus of Nevada said. “And, as such, is a threat to our national security.”
A long-running process to find a new headquarters in the Washington region for the FBI has caused years of ill will among lawmakers representing the District of Columbia’s neighboring states.
The announcement last month that the GSA had chosen the Maryland site caused an outcry among the Virginia delegation. Marylanders have strongly defended it.
The GSA’s inspector general said in a Nov. 30 letter that his office would launch an evaluation of the decision-making process, spurred by concerns raised by Virginia Sen. Mark Warner.
Decision questioned
Perry, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, said Tuesday the decision appeared political.
“The American people smell a rat here,” Perry said. “We’ve got to get to the bottom of what happened here because this does not fulfill the FBI’s mission.”
Much of the skepticism from both parties Tuesday came from the divergence between the selection of Greenbelt and the advisory panel’s recommendation.
Asked by full committee ranking Democrat Rick Larsen of Washington how often the GSA departs from an advisory panel’s finding, Doomes said the agency doesn’t keep a comprehensive database but that “it’s happened a couple of times in the last 25 years.”
Doomes added that to this knowledge, those instances didn’t trigger an inspector general evaluation, as the FBI decision has.
Doomes said the Greenbelt site’s easy access to transit and cost certainty “reflect new government-wide directives and provide better taxpayer value.”
“Greenbelt provides the best access to transportation and is the most transit-accessible,” he said. “It provides the government with the greatest project schedule certainty, offers the greatest opportunity to impact the Washington, D.C., region positively, and has the lowest overall cost to taxpayers of all the three sites.”
The Springfield site has a warehouse, and a “classified tenant” that would have to be moved before construction on an FBI facility could start, adding to the cost and timeline uncertainty if the government continued with that site, Doomes said.
Dimos, who agreed on the need for a new facility, said the FBI would prefer a site closer to downtown Washington to be more convenient to meet with the U.S. Justice Department and other partners outside of the bureau.
Perry criticized the selection criteria that included advancing equity and sustainability. Those criteria were set by Congress in a 2022 spending bill, but Perry said they should be removed.
“What we should be focused on here is the mission of the FBI and what best enhances that,” he said. “This is on Congress, but not one of these sites … services the mission of the FBI.”
by Jacob Fischler, Virginia Mercury
State News
Virginia Launches a $90 Million Research Triangle Initiative
Governor Youngkin Pledges Investment in Biotech and Pharmaceutical Research Collaboration.
Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced a groundbreaking investment of $90 million to initiate a collaborative network between three of Virginia’s leading university research institutions. This initiative, named “Virginia’s Research Triangle,” aims to foster innovation in biotechnology, life sciences, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Set to be included in the Governor’s biennial budget, this one-time funding will be distributed among the University of Virginia’s Manning Institute for Biotechnology, Virginia Tech’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, and the Virginia Commonwealth University’s Medicines for All Institute. Collaborating with the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority, these institutions will focus on commercialization and startup support, propelling Virginia to the forefront of research and innovation.
Governor Youngkin’s vision is to interconnect Charlottesville, the Greater Richmond Area, Roanoke, and the New River Valley, creating a dynamic research environment. “This state commitment, combined with private philanthropy, is building Virginia’s research triangle, enhancing our research capacity, and supporting higher education institutions’ research endeavors,” Governor Youngkin stated. He emphasized that this initiative is not just about scientific advancement but also about generating high-paying jobs in the state.
Dr. Frank Gupton, Co-Founder of Phlow and CEO of Medicines for All, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the global leadership of VCU’s Medicine for All Institute in pharmaceutical innovation. He acknowledged Governor Youngkin’s support as pivotal in advancing pharmaceutical manufacturing in Virginia.
Dr. Mike Friedlander of Virginia Tech’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute outlined the benefits of this collaboration. “This initiative will accelerate medical advances through multi-disciplinary team science and enhance the bioscience commercialization ecosystem across the state,” he said.
Dr. K. Craig Kent of UVA Health shared his gratitude for the additional funding and the potential for increased collaboration across Virginia’s bioscience partners.
Joseph Benevento, President of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority, noted the significance of innovation in boosting the economy and recognized Governor Youngkin’s investment as a catalyst for elevating Virginia’s leadership in essential health sectors.
The distribution of funds will be as follows: $50 million for UVA’s Manning Institute for Biotechnology, $27 million for Virginia Tech’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, and $13 million for VCU’s Medicines for All Institute. A memorandum of understanding will be signed between the institutions and VIPA to finalize the arrangements.
This investment marks a significant stride in Virginia’s efforts to become a hub for research and innovation. It promises to enhance the state’s academic landscape and its economic and healthcare sectors, offering new horizons in the field of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.
State News
Gambling’s Hidden Toll: Virginia Sees Spike in Helpline Activity as Betting Expands
RICHMOND, Va. — More money is being funneled into Virginia’s problem gambling services, but advocates say increased gambling demands more resources for help.
Virginia ranked near the bottom of all states in the amount of money directed toward problem gambling before casino and sports betting were legalized. The Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund was created in 2020 when gambling expanded in Virginia. The collection of revenues into the fund began in January 2021.
Before 2021, the Virginia Lottery directed approximately $75,000 annually to the fund, according to VPM. Casinos are now required to put .8% of a statutory tax into casino-adjusted gross revenue, the money left after winning bets are paid, into the gambling help fund. Sports wagering sends 2.5% of taxed AGR to the fund.
Fifteen states increased their budget 5% or more between 2021 and 2022, according to the National Association of Administrators for Disordered Gambling Services.
Virginia significantly bumped up its support in 2022 and gave around $2 million to problem gambling services, according to numbers from NAADGS.
A report prepared for the General Assembly in 2019 estimated that effective problem gambling prevention and treatment could cost $2 million to $6 million annually.
Sports bettors are setting record-breaking amounts of wagers. According to the Virginia Mercury, the state is collecting more tax revenue than was forecast four years ago.
Bettors used mobile apps to wager $565.56 million on sports in October, according to the most recent Virginia Lottery report. They wagered over $5.78 million through a casino sportsbook.
That left $56.36 million combined sports betting AGR for the state to tax.
The taxable amount from slots and table games at all three casinos combined in October was $49.56 million.
The AGR is similar but sports wagering sends more money to the problem gambling fund. Casino play contributed $72,887 toward the fund in October, and sports betting contributed $213,754.
The majority of gamblers are not using casinos to access Virginia’s 16 legal sports books.
Caesars Casino in Danville holds the highest share of casino sports betting at almost 6.5%. FanDuel is the state’s No. 1 sportsbook with 40% of the market share, according to the state lottery October gaming compliance report. DraftKings is No. 2 with 28%.
Views on sports betting
Northern Virginia resident Cristian Lazo, age 21, began sports betting in May. He places weekly bets using DraftKings. Lazo uses online sports betting as opposed to in-person due to convenience.
Lazo was already a sports fan and decided to earn some money.
“Betting on it can make watching the sport better sometimes,” Lazo said.
Sports betting isn’t uncommon among Lazo’s friends. He mostly bets on football and soccer games, and he’s won “a good amount of bets.”
“I think the total amount of money I’ve won is somewhere around $350 to $400,” Lazo said.
Lazo said he “technically” hasn’t lost any money because of the rewards program that he takes advantage of. He puts some of his winnings toward other wagers.
Brendan Dwyer is the director of research and distance learning at the Center for Sports Leadership at Virginia Commonwealth University. An associate professor, he has degrees in economics and sports administration.
“Sports betting is something that makes the sports industry more attractive,” Dwyer said. “It’s better for games, and it’s better for the consumer.”
About 19% of Americans, or 1 in 5, reported sports betting in a 12-month period, the Pew Research Center reported last year. That includes online, with a friend, or at a casino. Most people who bet are under the age of 50.
A majority see sports gambling as neither bad nor good for society. Only 8% saw it as a good thing for society, and a slightly higher amount saw it as good for sports.
About a third of people surveyed view gambling as bad for society and sports.
According to Dwyer, there are more positives than negatives; who does not think sports betting is going away “any time soon.”
“As long as we identify who the major groups are that need to be aware of the challenges, I think it is something that should be supported by the leagues, the teams, by state legislatures because of the revenue that they get from it,” Dwyer said.
Sports betting shifts younger
Gambling age demographics have shifted nationwide due to the recent legalization in many states.
Lia Nower is director of the Center for Gambling Studies at Rutgers University.
“Overall, men have the highest rates of gambling problems as well as emerging adults, ages 21 to 25, followed by ages 26 to 44,” stated Nower.
In-person gambling trends are older, while online casinos and sports betting trends are younger, according to Nower.
The state helpline has seen a shift in the age of callers, which used to be older individuals who had been gambling for years before developing a problem, according to Carolyn Hawley.
Hawley works with the Virginia Lottery-funded problem gambling helpline as president of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling. She is also an associate professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Counseling at VCU.
“We’ve seen a huge shift, and this has been seen nationwide with also the onset of sports betting legalization, is a much younger demographic,” Hawley said. “People who are starting to develop problems really quick … it’s that speed, that repetitive nature, that works with dopamine and just, you know, accelerates that addictive process.”
Roughly 2% of Virginia’s population could be impacted by problem gambling, the state’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services commissioner said earlier this year.
Substance use disorders in the U.S. are 3.8 times more common than gambling disorders, according to the VCPG. However, public funding for substance abuse treatment is about 334 times greater than public funding for all problem gambling services, or $24.4 billion versus $73 million, respectively, according to the VCPG.
Spike in helpline calls
The state problem gambling helpline has seen a 788% increase in total calls between 2019 and 2022, in part due to increased advertising of the services, according to Hawley.
“Since launching treatment and recovery services for Virginians last year, the need for these services is outpacing our resources,” Hawley said.
Helpline operations are covered by Virginia Lottery funds. But the education, prevention and other activities of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling are covered by membership fees, according to Hawley, and are not guaranteed from year to year.
Virginia used to be a “conservative” gambling state, Hawley said.
“We had our three main forms of gambling, which was the lottery, horse wagering, and charitable, and since 2019, we just exploded with the forms of gambling that are now available and legal,” Hawley said.
Substance abuse disorder and gambling disorder share a lot of the same characteristics, according to Hawley.
“Gambling can often be more insidious because you can’t smell it, you can’t see it, people are very good at hiding it,” Hawley said.
There are also high rates of suicide among people with a gambling addiction, according to Hawley.
Problem gambling has the highest rate of suicide among addiction disorders, with 1 in 5 attempting suicide, according to the nonprofit Health Resources in Action. A very high number of people with problem gambling meet the criteria for other mental illnesses.
How to get started with help
Some signs that could indicate an individual has a gambling addiction, according to Hawley:
- Gambling is interfering with life and causing problems.
- A lot of time is spent thinking about gambling and planning the next gambling activity.
- More time spent gambling than other activities the individual used to enjoy.
- It takes more to get that same level of excitement.
- It is hard to cut back or stop.
The VCPG helpline is 1-888-532-3500.
By Kaitlyn McMahon/Capital News Service
Video by Mario Navarro/VCU InSight
State News
More State Funds Could Better Help English Learners, Educators say
RICHMOND, Va. – The state needs to fund the education of English language learners better, despite recent budget increases, teachers in the field say.
Educators report that English learners have increased needs since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but there are not enough teachers or allocated funds, according to a Joint Legislative Audit and Commission review this year of Virginia’s K-12 funding. The commission evaluates state agencies and writes policy analyses at the request of the state legislature.
The state Standards of Quality formula used to calculate staffing does not adequately account for higher-needs students. It underestimates the number of second language teachers needed. The state’s calculation of teachers needed was 47% of the number estimated as needed by workgroups that contributed to the JLARC report.
The state’s ratio is one teacher per 50 English learner students. However, the average school division employed one English as a second language teacher for every 19.5 students. Workgroups still estimated that more teachers were needed.
One workgroup member described “excessively high caseloads” of over 100 English learner students per teacher, according to the JLARC report.
Virginia school divisions serve over 117,000 students whose primary language is not English, or about 10% of the student population, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
ESL program funding
State ESL funding has increased since 2019. The General Assembly appropriated $106.86 million for ESL this fiscal year to support 20 instructional positions per 1,000 English learner students. Local school divisions provide a match based on an ability-to-pay index.
There are a couple of factors that play into ESL program funding.
Laura Goren is the director of research and education policy at the Commonwealth Institute, a public policy advocacy group.
Virginia has struggled to fund education for a number of years, especially for English learner programs, Goren said.
“We have not made as much progress in increasing funding for English language learners,” Goren said. “I think that’s an area where Virginia needs to do a whole lot more, and we haven’t made the progress we need to make.”
Goren said that local governments have to provide funding to make up for inadequate state support.
“Some local governments are much more able to pick up the slack and fund the schools than other local governments.”
English learners had the most significant drop in state achievement scores of any student groups measured for state reading, math, and science tests in 2021, according to the Commonwealth Institute.
But, Virginia ESL proficiency rates had already dropped 11.3% for fourth grade learners from 2009 to 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
The state has just started to lift a cap on support positions that have been in place for over a decade.
However, advocates say that English learners require more funding per pupil. English learners need up to 2 to 2.5 times more funding than other students, according to a study cited in a VPM report last year.
Jo-el Cox is the VDOE coordinator for English learner instruction. She provides technical assistance to educators, supports state and federal programming initiatives, and relays information on how to support ESL students best.
VDOE offers multiple training opportunities for ESL teachers to learn how to work with their students. They also have tools that help students and their families.
"This year, we created a course in Canvas where individuals can log in and learn about the program models," Cox said.
There are five U.S. Department of Education’s Language Instruction Educational Program, or LIEP, program modules in Virginia: transitional bilingual, dual immersion, English language development, content with integrated support, and newcomer programs.
ESL programs are still recovering from COVID-19 in terms of student growth and student gains, according to Cox.
“I think not having that face-to-face in-person interaction consistently during COVID in some of our school divisions really didn’t do anything to support their learning and further their learning,” Cox said.
The importance of ESL programs
According to Sarah Modrak, more people are coming to the U.S. from other countries. She is an LIEP education specialist.
Immigrant naturalization dipped in 2020, with borders and offices closed because of the pandemic. But since 2022, U.S. citizenship has increased by numbers not seen for more than a decade, according to Pew Research.
Modrak is also the supervisor for the Welcome Center at Tucker High School in Henrico County. The center helps ESL students register for school. Henrico County Public Schools has a variety of resources to support ESL students, Modrak said.
The Welcome Center was created to support students and their families through the transition to a new school.
“It's not easy for a family who has just arrived to kind of go through that registration process, to get all of the required paperwork and documents,” Modrak said. “So it was a place where we could really spend more time in getting that process started as well.”
The Welcome Center was impacted by COVID-19, according to Modrak. When everything moved online, the center needed a new registration system, so families had more options to get into schools.
Allyn Pritchard is a secondary lead LIEP teacher in Henrico. She teaches in multiple languages to cater to her students’ primary language. Pritchard also helps teachers by assisting them with accommodations.
English learner programs look different now as a result of the pandemic, but not all of the changes have been negative. Schools are now able to connect with students and families in more convenient ways, according to Pritchard. She could not say if the changes have been easier or harder -- just different.
“I feel like there are more resources now than maybe we had before COVID to meet students where they are,” Pritchard said. “The other thing is to be able to meet with families if we can’t see families face to face.”
ESL students want to learn, and it is important to have a variety of resources to support them in all aspects of their lives, Pritchard said.
“I definitely find there are more 'aha' moments,” Pritchard said. “When students are learning English out of necessity, it’s a great sense of accomplishment when a student comes in for the first time and they greet you before you greet them.”
By Chloe Sutterfield
Capital News Service
State News
How Many Inmates Return to Prison? Inconsistent Reporting Makes it Hard to Tell.
Several states this year have reported lower rates of recidivism, showing that fewer convicted criminals are being re-arrested after leaving prison.
But those statistics hardly tell the full story.
Recidivism rates across the country can vary greatly because of how they’re defined, how the data is collected, and how it’s presented to the public. So it can be difficult to say that, for example, one state is doing better than another in rehabilitating formerly incarcerated residents.
“You have to be very, very careful. You have to compare apples to apples and oranges to oranges,” Charis Kubrin, a criminology, law, and society professor at the University of California, Irvine, said in an interview with Stateline. Kubrin also is a member of the Council on Criminal Justice, a nonpartisan research think tank.
The statistics are used to evaluate a corrections system’s performance. They can help assess how effective rehabilitative or reentry programs and post-sentence probation programs are in lowering the number of re-offenders with certain criminal histories, such as substance use.
Recidivism data tracks the number of convicted offenders who engage in new criminal activities after being released from prison or jail within a specific time frame, typically ranging from one to five years.
A reduced recidivism rate may indicate that efforts by prison staff and probation or parole officers to rehabilitate individuals are effective, said Evan Green-Lowe, the director of state engagement at Recidiviz, a tech nonprofit that partners with state criminal justice agencies.
“It is one of the metrics that state correctional leadership and state community supervision leadership pay close attention to,” Green-Lowe wrote in an email to Stateline.
Among the states that reported lower recidivism rates this year, Iowa, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia all have pointed to reentry or other rehabilitative programs as part of the reason.
“These programs make a huge difference,” said Scott Richeson, the Virginia Department of Corrections deputy director of programs, education and reentry, in an interview with Stateline. Richeson said the recidivism rate for incarcerated people who participate in career and technical education programs is 12%.
Some criminologists argue that attributing lower recidivism rates to a specific program fails to consider other influencing factors, such as population shifts and — recently — the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most states measure recidivism by tracking former inmates who were held in state prisons or facilities and returned to the state prison system within three years. Experts say the absence of a national standard makes it challenging to compare jurisdictions and programs.
State officials should specify how the rate was calculated, what type of offenses or acts count as recidivism, potential limitations, such as incomplete data, and the frequency of reoffenses, according to Elsa Chen, a professor and the chair of the political science department at Santa Clara University.
Public understanding of recidivism
Politicians and officials sometimes use flawed crime data to burnish their crime-fighting bona fides, and they can tout lower recidivism rates as evidence of their success in rehabilitating criminals.
In May, just five months before Kentucky’s gubernatorial election, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced at a news conference that the state had achieved its lowest recidivism rate in history, at 27.15% for individuals held in state custody. Kentucky defines recidivism as a return to state custody within two years of release, either due to committing a new felony or a technical violation of supervision.
“When we get somebody who is leaving prison in a stable position — in a good job, with the services they need, maybe in treatment if they need it — they are less likely to reoffend, which makes our communities safer,” Beshear said during the news conference. “It means fewer crimes are happening.”
The Kentucky Department of Corrections didn’t answer emailed questions and didn’t make anyone available for an interview.
But some experts argue that Beshear’s characterization — implying a connection between recidivism and public safety — is inaccurate because recidivism solely gauges whether an individual reoffends.
“It can have harmful effects on public understanding because the public believes they’re being told something by a responsible person that directly assesses public safety, and [recidivism] does not measure public safety,” Jeffrey Butts, a research professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told Stateline.
Some state officials say recidivism rates show how effective their programming is, while acknowledging the state-by-state differences.
“I don’t think it’s misleading at all because I see all the work and the data that we have available is very reliable,” said Richeson with the Virginia Department of Corrections. “It’s hard to compare across states because there are differences in every system.”
Virginia measures recidivism by tracking former state inmates who return to the state prison system within three years post-release.
“We feel that’s the best indicator of services that we are providing,” she said.
Richeson said her state’s emphasis on safety within the prisons helps incarcerated residents feel more comfortable being involved in rehabilitation.
“We could not do any of these programs were it not for having safe and secure prisons, so it really is how the whole system works together. It’s not just one program,” she said. “We want to create long-term public safety when people get out.”
What the data says
In recidivism studies, the act of reoffending may be defined differently. It can, for example, include violating parole, being arrested, being convicted of a crime, or returning to prison. Some studies consider all these outcomes as recidivism, while others count only one or two.
Some states only consider felonies as recidivism, excluding less serious misdemeanors that may result in local jail time rather than a state prison sentence. States vary in categorizing crimes as felonies or misdemeanors, adding even more complexity.
“Those are policy differences that end up structuring or creating the metric of recidivism,” Butts said. “Unless you investigate all those things and can control them, you’re still not informing the public in a responsible way.”
To Reduce Recidivism, States Scrap Barriers for Ex-Offenders
States also are inconsistent in the time periods covered by recidivism studies. Most include new offenses within three to five years; others examine a much shorter time frame, such as six months to a year.
Recidivism rates might appear higher in highly policed areas, where residents are more likely to come into contact with police. In some states, recidivism includes missteps such as missing a meeting with a parole officer, technically not a criminal offense but still counted as one.
“When somebody has recidivated, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ve committed any new crimes,” Chen said. “That’s something that is not obvious to most people in the public.”
Official data also can miss counting former prisoners who break the law but go undetected. This is why some criminologists argue that recidivism studies should include self-reports of criminal behavior and differentiate among various types of recidivism, such as violent crimes, property crimes, and technical violations.
“In an ideal system, you would have measures of recidivism that span all of these different things,” Kubrin, the law and society professor, said.
State recidivism rates
States this year have pointed to rehabilitation and reentry programs as major contributors to their drops in recidivism.
In Iowa, the recidivism rate for fiscal year 2023 stands at 34.3%, down 2.7 percentage points from last year. The state defines recidivism as an individual being released from an Iowa prison and being re-incarcerated within three years for any reason.
A news release announcing Iowa’s third consecutive drop in recidivism attributed the decrease to various programs, improved reentry practices and increased access to educational and job skills training.
The Iowa Department of Corrections also examines outcomes such as employment and wages, housing stability, program completion and probation, parole and work-release revocations, according to Sarah Fineran, the agency’s research director.
Tennessee saw its recidivism rate drop 29.6% this year for people released in 2019, the lowest rate in over a decade. The Tennessee Department of Correction defines recidivism as re-arrest, re-conviction, or return to prison within three years after release.
The Virginia Department of Corrections in January announced its recidivism rate dropped to 20.6%, which includes people released from the state prison system in 2018 who were re-incarcerated within three years.
This is the seventh consecutive year that Virginia has had the second-lowest or the lowest rate of recidivism in the nation, according to the department’s news release and analysis.
South Carolina, too, boasts one of the lowest recidivism rates in the country at 17%. The South Carolina Department of Corrections defines recidivism as someone who is re-incarcerated within three years of release.
“It’s never just one thing, but a combination of interventions. [The South Carolina Department of Corrections] takes a holistic approach based on the needs of the individual offender,” Chrysti Shain, the department’s director of communications, wrote in an email to Stateline. “We want to release inmates who have a real second chance.”
Measuring success
Some advocates say that using alternative factors such as employment or housing provides much better indicators of success after being released from prison.
“Recidivism by itself is not a true measure of the success of reentry programming or of incarceration rates,” said Ann Fisher, the executive director of Virginia CARES, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting formerly incarcerated people in Virginia. “It’s just not a true picture.”
A 2022 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine suggests pairing recidivism rates with indicators that capture progress away from crime, such as reductions in the seriousness of criminal activity or an increased duration between release and a criminal act, known as “desistance.”
The report also recommends developing new measures of post-release success that consider factors such as personal well-being, education, employment, housing, family and social supports, health, civic and community engagement, and legal involvement.
“Measures of desistance from crime are much more accurate and realistic in looking at changes in criminal activity after release from prison,” said Chen of Santa Clara University, who is one of the report’s authors. “Those are much more nuanced than just whether or not they’ve had another interaction with the criminal legal system.”
Stateline is a sister publication of the Virginia Mercury within States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Stateline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Scott S. Greenberger for questions: info@stateline.org.
by Amanda Hernandez, Virginia Mercury
