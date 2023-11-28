State News
State Representation Tilts Toward Diversity With Historic Numbers
RICHMOND, Va. — The votes are counted, the committees are set, and even the first bills are filed as Virginia’s General Assembly prepares to gavel in early next year. It’s a new slate of legislators more representative of the state’s citizens.
Major gains for Black History
Even in America’s longest-serving state legislature, many firsts are still coming with this next class.
The House and Senate will have Black leadership for the first time when it convenes on Jan. 10.
Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, will be Virginia’s first Black House Speaker. Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears has been the presiding officer in the Senate since 2022. She was the first Black woman elected to a statewide office in Virginia and the second woman.
Virginia’s Black community makes up just under 21% of the state’s population, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Legislative representation will be slightly higher at just under 23%.
Voters elected 32 Black legislators out of 140 seats: 25 delegates and seven senators. All but one is a Democrat. The total includes two delegates who identify as more than one race.
Virginia was once the “cradle of the Confederacy,” but that time is over, Scott said.
“Virginians are ready to move on,” Scott said. “They’re not looking at race, they’re looking at who’s the best candidate.”
Scott added that his nomination as speaker is a great milestone for Black people all across the state, and they “can be proud of this day.”
Jatia Wrighten is an assistant professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University. She conducts research on Black women, state legislatures, and leadership.
“It is absolutely fascinating to think about a state that was one of the most exclusionary in the South,” Wrighten said during a post-election event organized by the Virginia Public Access Project. “And yet we have a state legislature that is one of the most diverse in the entire country.”
Black women representation
The 20 Black women who won the election represent a historic number. This is a little over 14% of the General Assembly.
This comes after a long history of exclusion, according to Wrighten.
“They’ve had to work outside of these institutions in order to gain equal access to political, social, and even economic opportunities,” Wrighten said.
Black women are the voter block that helps Democrats win, she said. Black women have impacted elections throughout the South, in presidential and state races.
“Black women have always been here,” Wrighten said. “It’s just the case that now Virginia actually allows Black women to actively participate.”
Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, in reference to a Martin Luther King Jr. quote, stated in an email that this new diversity is “neither automatic nor inevitable” — it was possible due to “tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.”
“There are many who worked to make this day happen, and the ancestors are proud of those who are making a difference in our communities,” Locke stated.
Increased diversity and inclusion
According to Wrighten, research shows people feel better served when their legislators look like them.
“For the very diverse demographics that exist in the state of Virginia, what you should expect are feelings of satisfaction with elected members,” Wrighten said. “Especially as the diversity actually represents the population in this state.”
The number of female representatives stayed the same as last year, although a decade ago, there were only 25 in the General Assembly. Women account for a third of state representation, although they are more than half of the state’s population.
A total of 48 female legislators will represent the state. Democrats elected 38. Republicans elected 10.
For the first time in at least recent history, the number of white representatives will dip below 100.
According to a Virginia legislative website, about 100 African-American men served in the General Assembly between 1869 and 1890. The backlash to gains made during Reconstruction led to changes to the state constitution in 1902. Black citizens were disenfranchised as a result, and representation was limited.
- Douglas Wilder, in 1969, was the first Black representative elected to the Virginia Senate since Reconstruction. After a term as lieutenant governor, he became the first Black governor in the U.S.
All races will see gains in representation this upcoming session, most at historic numbers.
- Almost a third of the upcoming state legislature will be people of color.
- Eight Asian American legislators won their respective races, half were incumbents. Five will serve as delegates, three as senators. The total includes two delegates who identify as more than one race.
- Four Latino legislators will serve in the House. Two nonincumbent Latino candidates won their respective races.
- Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, has served since 2014 and is the legislature’s only Palestinian American.
Virginia will welcome its first Iranian American legislator. Delegate-elect Atoosa Reaser from Loudoun County won House District 27.
Reaser’s family fled Iran during a revolution. She stated that recent events propelled her to run for office to ensure Virginians have the “same freedom and opportunity that brought her family to America in the first place.”
“Sadly, women, people of color, LGBTQ+ individuals, and others are seeing their rights taken away,” Reaser stated.
At least three Muslim legislators were elected. Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond, was the first Muslim legislator elected to the state Senate in 2019. That representation grew by one this election.
LGBTQ+ representation
The LGBTQ+ community also made gains.
All nine Democratic candidates won and were endorsed by the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, a national organization that helps elect candidates. Two will serve in the Virginia Senate, and seven in the House.
Del. Danica Roem, D-Manassas, will move from the House to the Senate. She is the first transgender member of Virginia’s upper chamber. She will be the South’s first transgender state senator.
Just under 4% of adults in Virginia are estimated to be LGBTQ+, according to the Williams Institute.
When Democrats held a majority in the General Assembly for two years, they ushered in several protections for LGBTQ+ citizens, including the Virginia Values Act that extended nondiscrimination laws to protect LGBTQ citizens better.
A constitutional amendment to repeal the state’s ban on same-sex marriage, though trumped by federal law, failed to pass its required second time when Republicans gained control in the House in 2022.
Virginia’s LGBTQ+ community has often been at odds with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s updated model policies regarding transgender students in schools. These policies saw immense backlash from students, parents, and LGBTQ+ advocates — although many parents also supported the policies.
Advocates also criticized Youngkin’s administration for its quiet removal of the Resources for LGBTQ Youth page on the state department health website after an inquiry from a right-leaning media outlet.
“The legislature that takes office in January will look a lot more like Virginia than previous legislatures,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a professor of political science and director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington.
Diversity in the Virginia Republican party does not match the Democrats, though that isn’t for a lack of recent commitment, according to Farnsworth. Republicans nominated the most diverse executive branch in history two years ago, with the first Black lieutenant governor and a Hispanic attorney general.
“The Republican Party nominated a very diverse slate of candidates, but many of them were running in places where Democratic candidates had a huge advantage,” Farnsworth said.
Diverse, but still mostly divided
According to Wrighten, despite the steep learning curve that comes with the job, there is also an opportunity for change and new ideas.
“I think when you have all new freshmen legislators, I think we’re going to see some of these exciting parts of democracy actually come to realization,” Wrighten said.
Though more diverse, Virginia’s government remains mostly divided. Democrats have control, but with a Republican governor who holds a veto pen. They do not have the supermajority needed to overturn his vetoes.
Youngkin told reporters the day after the election that he was disappointed with the results but expressed optimism about working with what he described as a “pretty bipartisan-looking” General Assembly. He said legislators need to be dedicated to cooperation.
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, a school teacher, said he is working with Youngkin on issues such as testing reform to help improve the quality of education for Virginia’s children. VanValkenburg will move to the Senate in January.
“I’m hopeful we can take the next step and get that testing reform put into law, and we can do right by our kids,” VanValkenburg said.
The issue of education rallied voters on both sides this year, according to Farnsworth.
“Polls show both Republican voters and Democrat voters were energized by education concerns,” Farnsworth said.
There are other opportunities for the parties to work together in a limited capacity, including education, mental health, and economic development, according to Farnsworth.
Incoming House Speaker Scott emphasized there is a chance for Youngkin to work with House Democrats.
“I think there are opportunities to work with the governor to continue to do the things that make it easier for everyday working-class Virginians to make a decent living,” Scott said.
By Vali Jamal
Virginia is Banking on Data Centers, But Some Say Growth Should Be More Deliberate
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is home to the largest data center market in the world, but citizens and lawmakers have urged leaders to temper the onslaught of development and consider the impact.
Data centers have brought hundreds of millions in tax revenue and thousands of jobs to Northern Virginia and, increasingly, other areas of the state. However, among environmental groups, there is mounting concern that the industry’s rapid growth might offset climate goals laid out in past legislation.
Data centers are physical locations that power online activity “in the cloud,” according to the Data Center Coalition. According to the group’s president, Josh Levi, the centers support online activities that individuals, governments, organizations, and businesses of all sizes do every day.
The growth of the industry shows no signs of slowing. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a deal with Amazon Web Services in January to establish multiple data center campuses across the state. The company plans to invest $35 billion in Virginia by 2040.
Amazon Web Services filed in September to develop two campuses in Louisa County, including a seven-building data center campus, Lake Anna Technology Campus. The campus would occupy almost 2 million square feet of Lousia County’s land, including about an acre of wetland.
“These areas offer robust utility infrastructure, lower costs, great livability, and highly educated workforces and will benefit from the associated economic development and increased tax base, assisting the schools and providing services to the community,” Youngkin stated about the partnership with Amazon Web Services.
The state also developed a new incentive program to help clinch the deal. According to the recently passed budget, An amount not exceeding $140 million in grant money will go toward the company and end no later than 2044. The grants help with infrastructure improvements, workforce development, and other project-related costs. The grant awards $8,642 for each new full-time job and $3,364 for each $1 million capital investment made the year before.
Money and jobs
According to Levi, the two primary benefits of data centers are local revenue and job creation.
A Northern Virginia Technology Council report found that data centers provided approximately 5,500 operational and over 10,000 construction and manufacturing jobs in 2021. The report estimated that data centers were “directly and indirectly” responsible for generating $174 million in state tax revenue and just over $1 billion in local tax revenue around the state.
To date, every data center proposal in Virginia has been approved, according to Wyatt Gordon, senior policy and campaigns manager of land use and transportation with the Virginia Conservation Network.
According to Gordon, the high concentration of data centers in the state is a significant problem.
“If this is going to support global internet traffic, they need to be across the globe instead of just within one region of one state,” Gordon said.
Gordon said there is no future without data use, but the impacts of data centers need to be studied closely.
“I think our immediate concern is just, how are we making sure that the impacts of these data centers as they’re coming here are really being negotiated in a way that makes sense for Virginia,” Gordon said.
Del. Danica Roem, D-Manassas, and Sen. J. Chapman Petersen, D-Fairfax, worked with the Virginia Conservation Network on a bill this past session to have the Department of Energy study the impacts of data center development on Virginia’s environment and climate goals. The bill failed.
The legislators attempted to pass other bills with measures to regulate where the centers could be built and to employ conditional stormwater runoff management.
“It’s the biggest corporations in the entire world on one side, and then you have Virginia residents and a ragtag group of environmental folks on the other,” Gordon said. “So, I think you know who won.”
Environmental concerns
According to Gordon, data centers have three primary impacts on the environment: the space they take up, the groundwater demand for cooling, and their energy use.
According to Gordon, the facilities set to come out of Youngkin’s Amazon deal alone will be the size of 151 Walmart stores.
“That is massive amounts of land that are currently forests, farmland, wetlands, and are going to be bulldozed and converted into gigantic boxes hosting servers,” Gordon said.
Overall, Virginia's energy use has decreased due to increased energy efficiency, according to Gordon. However, according to a report prepared for the Virginia Department of Energy, data centers are a growing sector of electricity demand in Virginia.
According to the Energy Transition Initiative, data center electric sales will increase by 152% in the next decade, while other sectors will remain mostly the same. The forecast does not include projected electricity demand from electric vehicles.
The overall increase in Virginia electricity sales is forecasted to be 32% over 10 years and accounts for increased energy efficiency.
Dominion Energy filed an Integrated Resource Plan this year that anticipates a higher demand for electricity from data centers than originally planned. According to Gordon, Dominion recently filed permits for natural gas and coal power plants to meet data center energy demands.
According to Gordon, this contrasts the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which mandates that the state’s two largest utility providers, Dominion Energy and American Electric Power, produce 100% renewable electricity by 2045 and 2050, respectively.
“Despite being the only Southern state to pass such a huge climate law … that could all collapse because data centers are putting such a demand for power that there’s no way to supply them in a timely manner without relying upon dirty energy,” Gordon said.
Dominion Energy is “writing checks that Virginians can’t cash,” according to Julie Bolthouse, director of land use at the Piedmont Environmental Council. The group has looked at data center development in its service region since 2017.
Virginia is compromising its conservation and climate goals to meet in-service dates, with costs of development falling on utility ratepayers, according to Bolthouse.
“We have to, now, meet that in-service date that they committed to, and we have to build out this infrastructure with a rate schedule that’s unfair to us because we’re sitting here paying for all of this when it’s benefitting this one industry,” Bolthouse said.
A Dominion Energy representative did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
According to Bolthouse, the utility and data centers negotiate electricity contracts together and then determine an in-service date when the utility will begin providing power.
“The industry needs to wait for us to be able to provide that power in a sustainable manner,” Bolthouse said.
Powering Virginia’s data centers with renewable energy is a realistic goal “over time,” according to Levi. Amazon Web Services, for example, plans to fund 18 solar farms in Virginia that would provide enough energy to power 276,000 homes by 2025.
Though companies can pursue clean energy in many ways, Levi said the challenge is how fast they can provide it.
“I think that’s where some of the hand-wringing around this issue is really coming from,” Levi said.
Looking forward
According to Kyle Hart, the Mid-Atlantic program manager at the National Parks Conservation Association, Prince William Digital Gateway is the “epitome” of everything the data center industry is doing wrong.
“We wouldn’t be where we are today, in terms of broad calls for industry-wide reform, if this terrible proposal hadn’t existed and had never sort of marched forward under a Democratic board majority for the past two years,” Hart said.
The group became involved in the conversation because of data center projects like Prince William Digital Gateway, which would share a border with Manassas National Battlefield Park, according to Hart.
Most recently, the Prince William County Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of all three rezoning applications involved in the Digital Gateway project. The debate moves next to the board of supervisors for a vote.
Hart and Bolthouse offered policy suggestions in a paper that provides an overview of data center development from a land use perspective. They suggested a study on the various impacts of development, a grid impact statement by the State Corporation Commission for all new data center-related power demand requests, and a framework for a regional review board to evaluate these large project proposals.
The data center proliferation in Virginia has outpaced any other state, which ultimately left Hart and Bolthouse without much framework to work off, Hart said. The suggestions are based on what they would want to see.
Elena Schlossberg is executive director for the Coalition to Protect Prince William County, a grassroots effort at the forefront of the resistance against the Digital Gateway. Schlossberg encouraged people to educate themselves on why they should care about the issue.
“You can make a difference by telling your neighbors,” Schlossberg said. “You can make a difference by getting on a bus and lobbying your state legislators that there needs to be some real oversight for an industry that is, up until this point, pretty unregulated.”
The data center debate is apolitical, according to Schlossberg.
“Money knows no ideological boundary, nor does doing the right thing,” Schlossberg said.
By Emily Richardson
All Virginia Wildfires Except Matt’s Creek Contained, Say Officials
After an unusually active fall fire season that has seen responders struggle to get multiple blazes under control, all of Virginia’s wildfires except for the Matt’s Creek Fire in Bedford County have been contained.
As of Monday night, the state had “no active wildfires” besides Matt’s Creek, said Virginia Department of Forestry spokesman Greg Bilyeu in an email.
Virginia’s fall fire season runs from Oct. 15 to Nov. 30, a period when dead leaves provide ample fuel for any spark. This year has proved especially challenging, with the Department of Forestry responding to 113 wildfires that have burned more than 12,000 acres since the season began. By comparison, the agency has said the average annual acreage affected by wildfires in Virginia is 9,500.
Madison County wildfire spreads to nearly 2,500 acres, including part of Shenandoah Natl Park
“We need no further proof that fall fire season has arrived with a vengeance,” said Chief of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller in a Nov. 16 statement. “We will remain vigilant to protect people and property.”
Among the more serious conflagrations was the Quaker Run Fire in Madison County, which broke out Oct. 24 near the community of Syria and burned nearly 4,000 acres, including roughly 700 in Shenandoah National Park, before it was declared contained Nov. 17. In Buchanan County, the Rocklick Fire affected over 2,200 acres, while the Tuggles Gap fire in Patrick County and Rachel’s Chapel fire in Dickenson County both burned more than 1,000 acres each.
The Matt’s Creek fire remains the largest blaze of the season, having spread to over 11,000 acres. Midday Wednesday, Bilyeu said the fire was 57% contained. Located in the Jefferson National Forest, that fire is under federal jurisdiction, with a large-scale response managed by the U.S. Forest Service.
Significant rain across the commonwealth Tuesday helped dampen Matt’s Creek as well as other wildfires. The U.S. Forest Service reported an area in the fire’s range received 3.8 inches of rain yesterday.
“Did all this rain put the fire out?” the agency wrote in a Facebook update. “Not completely. But it helped! Firefighters continue to patrol and monitor the fire area and are working to put out the stumps and logs that are still smoldering.”
Bilyeu said Wednesday that “the rain was very important in helping weaken all fire activity and preventing flare-ups and new starts.”
“Virginia has experienced drought conditions, so the rain was extremely welcome,” he said.
In Richmond Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, too expressed gratitude for Tuesday’s precipitation.
“I also want to stop for a minute and have a moment of appreciation, thanks and a big amen for the rain yesterday. It was a big moment. We needed it,” he said at the beginning of a traditional tribute ceremony involving Virginia’s Mattaponi and Pamunkey tribes. “It also allowed us to fully contain the forest fires and wildfires burning across Virginia. So we’re just going to have a moment of silence for rain.”
Bilyeu said Virginians should continue to take extra care and check with local officials for the latest burn ban information before planning any outdoor fires.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
The First Bills of the 2024 Virginia General Assembly Have Dropped. Here’s What They Would Do.
Virginia’s next General Assembly won’t convene until Jan. 10, but senators and delegates have already begun penning legislation. (And by that, we mean the Virginia Division of Legislative Services is hard at work translating their goals into the high-flown tones of state code.)
On Monday, the start of the 2024 session’s official prefiling period, lawmakers dropped the first bills that will be up for consideration this January.
Much more is yet to come as Democrats and Republicans jockey for ways to realize their key priorities on everything from hot-button issues like abortion access to the more bread-and-butter legislation that ensures state laws and agencies remain abreast of an ever-changing world. Democrats will have control of both the House of Delegates and Senate when lawmakers return to Richmond, but the slimness of their majorities means they aren’t guaranteed to get everything they want.
Here’s what was proposed on the first day bills could be filed:
Constitutional amendments on abortion
Two bills — House Joint Resolution 1 from Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, and Senate Joint Resolution 1 from multiple female Democratic senators — would start the process of amending the state Constitution to declare that “every individual has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom” and that the right should not be denied or infringed upon “unless justified by a compelling state interest and achieved by the least restrictive means that do not infringe an individual’s autonomous decision-making.”
No single bill has the power to change the state Constitution. Amendments require that a resolution be passed by a majority of both houses during a session and then held over to be passed again by the next elected legislature, with an election intervening between the two approvals. If it succeeds the second time, voters must approve the change in a referendum before it takes effect.
Constitutional amendment on felon voting rights
Two bills — House Joint Resolution 2 from Del. Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, D-Alexandria, and Senate Joint Resolution 2 from Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton — would begin the process of amending the Constitution to restore voting rights to felons who have served their time. Currently, Virginia is the only state in the U.S. that strips voting rights from all felons for their entire life, with restoration only possible if they petition the governor and the governor decides to grant their request.
“A person who has been convicted of a felony shall not be entitled to vote during any period of incarceration for such felony conviction, but upon release from incarceration for that felony conviction and without further action required of him, such person shall be invested with all political rights, including the right to vote,” the amendment states.
Constitutional amendment on property tax exemption for surviving spouses of a soldier who died in the line of duty
The General Assembly previously passed a potential constitutional amendment that would extend the property tax exemption that’s currently available to the spouses of soldiers killed in action to spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty. This year, Del. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, has proposed a second vote on the amendment, as well as a bill that would authorize the required referendum on the issue.
Increases to the state minimum wage
Virginia lawmakers vote to raise the minimum wage to $12 over three years
In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly under Democratic control voted to gradually raise the state minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $12 an hour over the course of three years. That legislation also provided for further increases of the minimum to $13.50 in 2025 and $15 in 2026 if the General Assembly again voted to approve them by July 1, 2024. If those increases didn’t get a second green light, the bill ordered that the minimum wage be pegged to inflation going forward.
House Bill 1 from Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, and Senate Bill 1 from Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, would restart the increases on the same schedule laid out in 2020.
Assault weapons ban
Bills from Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, and Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, would make it a Class 1 misdemeanor for anyone to import, sell, manufacture, purchase, possess, transport or transfer an assault firearm.
Notably, the bill includes exceptions for any firearm that is antique, permanently inoperable, manually operated by bolt, pump, lever or slide action or manufactured before July 1, 2024.
Repealing Virginia’s Clean Cars Law
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, and Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, have put forward bills to repeal a 2021 Democrat-backed law that tied Virginia’s vehicle emissions standards to California’s rather than following the federal government’s less strict limits.
Under the Clean Air Act, states are prohibited from setting their own vehicle emissions standards and must choose between the federal and California limits. Since Virginia adopted the California standards, the Golden State has decided to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035, a choice that Virginia will also be bound to follow.
Senate Bill 3 from Stuart would simply repeal the 2021 law. House Bill 3 from Wilt would go a step further, forbidding the State Air Pollution Control Board from adopting or enforcing any model year standards related to controlling emissions from new vehicles and prohibiting the state from requiring any new car “to be certified as compliant with model year standards related to the control of emissions adopted by California.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Board of Education Backs Creation of State Standards for Career and Technical Education
As demand for skilled workers grows, Virginia is planning to develop new career and technical education standards to make it easier for schools to offer programs that pivot from the traditional path of college preparation.
On Wednesday, the Virginia Board of Education voted unanimously to support the creation of state CTE standards that will allow school divisions to opt out of a prior requirement that programs meet national accreditation standards. The Virginia Department of Education has said the shift could potentially save districts money and open up options for new programs.
“The Board heard clearly that a mandate of national accreditation standards creates burdens to continuing a number of career programs and was likely to cost students opportunities to participate in career and technical education,” said VDOE Assistant Superintendent Todd Reid. “This move helps ensure more career training options should remain available for Virginia’s students seeking certification for their post-graduation work.”
State code requires CTE courses to be “aligned with state or national program certification and accreditation standards if such standards exist.” However, because the state has not previously crafted its own CTE standards — which can include rules for planning and monitoring courses, evaluating student outcomes, and ensuring equipment and activities comply with health and safety regulations — Virginia schools have historically deferred to national ones.
National standards, however, can be costly for divisions to meet, both because of the requirements they impose on divisions and the fees they extract from schools. Virginia CTE programs currently rely on national accreditation and include culinary arts, pharmacy technician, graphic imaging technology, heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and refrigeration.
“With our state accreditation standards, this will provide relief and flexibility,” said Anthony Williams, director of VDOE’s Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education.
Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association, which represents schools that offer culinary arts training, said Wednesday that about half of the schools may have to drop their culinary arts programs because of the cost associated with accreditation through the American Culinary Federation. Among that organization’s guidelines for accreditation is a requirement that schools have a full culinary kitchen, which can cost millions, Terry said. That applies whether a division is small — as in Halifax — or large — as in Fairfax.
“We are not opposed to accreditation in general,” Terry said. “We just think that this particular one is particularly egregious to our schools being able to qualify for it.”
The Virginia Department of Education has said that state standards could relieve divisions of some of those costs while still ensuring that students receive high-quality training.
“State programmatic accreditation standards will allow school divisions the opportunity to weigh the costs associated with national accreditation alignment with the relative benefit to the program and/or student,” a VDOE report states.
Legislation
The push to develop state CTE standards is in line with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s emphasis on strengthening Virginia’s workforce and expanding career and technical education in public schools. Most notably, the governor has said he believes every Virginia student should graduate high school with a credential or associate’s degree.
Bills to bolster career and technical education falter in General Assembly
While that idea has not been realized, state lawmakers have backed some efforts to beef up Virginia students’ career readiness. The latest budget gave Virginia colleges and universities an additional $75 million to “refine or create programs that meet current and future workforce needs.” Youngkin has especially encouraged the expansion of dual enrollment programs that allow high school students to take college-level courses or classes that count toward industry credentials.
However, a range of proposals aimed at strengthening career and technical education failed during the last General Assembly session, including bills to expand the state’s tuition assistance program for community college students interested in high-demand industries. And federal legislation to expand 529 savings plans to cover training for high-demand middle-skilled positions — jobs that require more than a high school diploma and less than a four-year degree — has stalled.
Meanwhile, employers are clamoring for more skilled tradespeople. According to the Construction Labor Market Analyzer, a tool developed by the industry group Build Your Future, 280,076 craft professionals are needed in Virginia.
Courney Baker, director of workforce and training with the Associated General Contractors of Virginia, said most employers in Virginia look to career-building programs to acquire workers. A survey conducted by the group found that 79% of Virginia firms with open jobs are having a hard time filling some or all positions, and 92% have increased pay rates in the past year.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Who Virginia Dems and the GOP Picked to Lead Them in the 2024 General Assembly
Ahead of the 2024 General Assembly session, Virginia Democrats and Republicans are picking their leadership. After winning narrow majorities in both the House of Delegates and the Senate, Democrats are poised to assume majority roles in the chambers, while the GOP will take up minority positions.
Here’s who the parties have picked:
Virginia Senate
Majority Leader: Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax
Democratic Caucus Chair: Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton
Democratic whips: Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, and Sen. Lamont Bagby, D-Richmond
Minority Leader: Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover
Republican Caucus Chair: Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg
Republican whips: Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, and Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania
Virginia House of Delegates
House Speaker: Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth
Majority Leader: Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria
Democratic Caucus Chair: Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax
Minority Leader: Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah
Republican Caucus Chair: Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City
Republican whip: Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier
by Sarah Vogelsong,
Virginia Mercury
In Virginia, Local Govts Increasingly Eye Speed Cameras to Slow School and Work Zone Traffic
Across Virginia, local governments are launching speed camera enforcement programs in school and work zones in an effort to slow an increase in accidents seen during the pandemic.
While recent data shows crashes have fallen to pre-pandemic levels, some local leaders are questioning whether the programs, which not only record when drivers are moving above the speed limit but issue them tickets for the infraction, infringe on people’s privacy rights.
“There should never be a time when a locality tries to simply put something in effect to make money from someone else’s misdoing,” said Shawn Graber, a member of the Board of Supervisors for Frederick County, which is considering installing speed cameras in school zones.
In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation that authorized state and local law enforcement agencies to install speed cameras in work and school zones. The legislation was intended to help reduce traffic fatalities and encourage drivers to drive slower around children and construction workers.
Virginia lawmakers approve bill allowing speed cameras near schools and highway work zones
Traffic fatalities have spiked in recent years across the country, including in Virginia. A Stateline analysis of National Highway Traffic Administration data found that between 2019 and 2022, traffic fatalities increased by 20% in Virginia.
Since the passage of the 2020 law, several localities have already started using speed cameras to enforce limits, with what appear to be neutral or positive results.
According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, work zone crashes have reached pre-pandemic levels. Virginia recorded 3,849 crashes in work zones in 2019 and 4,741 crashes in 2022. Preliminary data, which officials note is subject to change, shows that there have been 3,541 work zone crashes this year.
At the same time, crashes in school zones remain relatively flat. In 2019, Virginia recorded 1,756 crashes in school zones compared to the 1,714 crashes in 2022. Preliminary data for the current year shows 1,416 crashes in school zones.
Adoption
Local governments that have already rolled out speed cameras in school and work zones include the town of Altavista, Fairfax County, and the city of Harrisonburg.
Altavista was one of the earliest localities to install cameras in its school zones, which it did in the summer of 2021.
According to Altavista Police Chief Tommy Merricks, the town has issued over 700 citations, with penalties going into the town’s general fund. He said one of the cameras’ advantages is assisting smaller departments with enforcement.
“I think it’s made a difference,” Merricks said. “I think it’s slowing people down.”
The program was paused briefly last year due to the absence of flashing yellow lights in school zones to warn drivers to yield to oncoming traffic, pedestrians, or bicyclists. As a result, the town refunded violation fees for any motorists hit with citations in those areas and retrofitted the zones with flashing lights before resuming the program last November.
“We wanted to get this program right,” Merricks said.
In Harrisonburg, city officials installed speed cameras in a work zone on East Market Street near Interstate 81 in June, according to The Daily News Record.
After a one-week study, the city found that thousands of drivers had violated the 25 mph speed limit in the zone, including more than 22,000 drivers going 37 to 49 mph, nearly 600 going more than 50 mph, and a dozen traveling at over 60 mph.
“It’s very clear following this speed study that steps have to be taken to improve safety while crews are working in this corridor,” said Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman in a June 23 statement. “Installation of these cameras has proven to reduce speeds in other communities where additional safety measures have been needed, so we are eager to see them lead, hopefully, to a reduction in speeds and an increase in safety on East Market Street.”
In Northern Virginia, Fairfax County officials implemented a speed camera program in both school and work zones in May after launching a pilot program last winter at nine schools and a work zone on Route 28.
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 17,903 violations have been issued through the program since May. The county has collected $601,211 from fines and deposited them into the general county fund.
Other local governments are also eyeing cameras as a solution. In the Piedmont region, Albemarle County officials announced in August that they would begin installing cameras, with county supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley telling CBS 19 they would help “keep our children, their parents, and everyone on the road safe.” Frederick County, too, is considering adding new cameras, the Northern Virginia Daily has reported. The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police are planning to roll out their own program this fall after delays due to COVID-19 and personnel shortages, according to a March 7 presentation.
Concerns
Nevertheless, some local officials have voiced concerns about how the cameras will impact motorists’ privacy, the risk of residents perceiving such programs as primarily intended to generate revenue, and whether camera programs are actually effective.
“There’s a lot of privacy issues here that these governments need to get squared away before they ever even consider going down this route,” Graber, the Frederick County supervisor, said, citing concerns over the sharing of license plate information with camera companies and law enforcement.
Additionally, he noted it could be a challenge for a vehicle owner to prove they are not responsible for a violation if a friend or family member is driving the vehicle.
State law limits the use of information from speed camera devices used in school and work zones. Information from the cameras must be protected in a database and “used only for enforcement against individuals” who are in violation.
Virginia crime board awards local law enforcement $1.6 million for new license plate readers
However, the broader use of traffic cameras, particularly license plate readers, has spurred debates between Virginia privacy advocates and law enforcement for many years. In 2021, a bill that prohibited law enforcement and regulatory agencies from using license plate readers to collect and store personal information without a warrant died in the House. Another bill also died last session that would have codified a 2020 Virginia Supreme Court decision allowing law enforcement agencies to use and store data from such readers while limiting most data storage to 30 days.
In Nelson County, an hour south of Altavista, officials fretted that the cameras might appear to the public as simply a “revenue generator” and could lead to fees some drivers could not afford to pay.
“For an affluent individual who’s just driving [from] D.C. — they are going to throw that $100 in that letter, send it to you, and call it a day,” said Nelson County Board of Supervisors Chair Jesse Rutherford. “They do not care, but it means a lot to a Nelsonian who might be on the way to work, and the last 10 feet pushed the gas a little bit too hard.”
Meanwhile, the National Motorists Association, which opposes speed cameras, has questioned whether the devices help reduce speeds or crashes, arguing there has been no independent verification that photo enforcement devices improve safety or reduce overall accidents.
“With properly posted speed limits and properly installed traffic-control devices, there is no need for ticket cameras,” said the association. “They can actually make our roads less safe.”
Merricks, the Altavista police chief, said he believes speed cameras are effective but understands they are not popular, particularly because they can lead to financial penalties against registered vehicle owners.
“I think studies have shown that slowing the speed down through school zones exponentially makes it safer if there is an accident,” Merricks said.
In July, Nelson County Sheriff David Hill encouraged supervisors to consider the proposal on the grounds that it would improve safety.
“Y’all have heard me gripe and moan about funding and getting people to work here to serve our citizens,” he said. “This would be a service for our citizens and our youth — our future.”
