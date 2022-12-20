State News
State work group on solar development achieves little consensus on new regulations
A working group convened by highly debated 2022 legislation to hammer out the details of new regulations for the siting of solar projects on farm and forest lands failed to reach a consensus on most of what it was brought together to debate.
The regulatory advisory panel created by House Bill 206 delivered its report to the General Assembly on Dec. 1 in a 717-page document that included a discussion of 41 proposals around definitions, processes, and who should be involved with implementing the new regulations.
The workgroup reached a consensus on only four of those proposals and came close to a consensus on 14. But on 23 — more than half of those considered — they remained deadlocked.
Republican Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, sponsored the 2022 legislation, which stated that solar projects that disturb more than 10 acres of prime agricultural soils or more than 50 acres of contiguous forest lands create a significant adverse impact and must provide a mitigation plan.
The bill relied on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s definition of prime agricultural soils, which refers to soils that, through their physical and chemical composition, have high production capabilities without needing pesticides or fertilizer. Forest lands were similarly defined by state code.
The legislation arose out of an ongoing conflict between the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which aims to decarbonize the state’s electric grid by 2050, and those of the farming and forestry sectors, which are concerned with preserving their lands. The VCEA mandates the development of 16,100 megawatts of solar. But because the renewable source is land-intensive — producing one megawatt of solar on average requires between five and 10 acres — it has given rise to tensions with agriculture and forestry, the state’s largest land-covering industries in the state.
The work group appears to have fallen short of resolving those conflicts. The report and interviews with members show discussions became bogged down on a range of issues, including definitions such as what constitutes a parcel of prime agricultural soil.
In particular, the solar industry has complained the law, and new regulatory proposals single out solar farms for greater scrutiny than other development projects, like residential neighborhoods.
Webert argued that wasn’t the case, pointing to localities’ comprehensive plans — which are not binding — as an example of rules dictating where housing can go.
“The localities have a very large say [on] where that goes,” Webert said.
Chris Miller, president of the Piedmont Environmental Council and a proponent of Webert’s bill, said, “no one’s arguing about the need for solar. This is about protecting a resource in Virginia.”
Besides failing to overcome policy disagreements, participants complained the state’s Freedom of Information Act rules governing public meetings stymied members from making headway on negotiations outside of the workgroup meetings.
“This was not supposed to be this complicated, but it got complicated real quick,” said Chip Dicks, a workgroup member representing the Chesapeake Solar and Storage Association.
Nikki Rovner, associate state director for the Nature Conservancy and a proponent of the legislation, said the group’s work should be seen as “more of a discovery exercise.”
Consensus “is what will happen next when the task is to write a regulation,” she said.
A sprawling group
The work group comprised 94 members, with 41 primary members and 24 alternates from groups representing agriculture and forestry, the solar industry, environmental groups, utilities, local government, and other interests.
Twenty-nine subject matter experts and representatives of local governments also participated. DEQ administered the panel and enlisted the Institute for Engagement and Negotiation at the University of Virginia to facilitate the discussion at a cost of $97,000.
“It’s one of the largest work groups I’ve personally been a part of,” Webert said.
Members were assigned to five different subgroups to devise different parts of the regulation, such as sections dealing with avoidance and minimization, mitigation, definitions of significant impacts, and local control.
Altogether, the full workgroup met five times between June and September before producing the 717-page final report, a length DEQ Director of Air and Renewable Energy Mike Dowd said was “not common.”
“I think that speaks volumes of the very complex nature of the process we are going through,” said Dowd.
Consensus and no consensus
The group did agree on the definition for avoiding adverse impacts on prime agricultural soils or forested lands.
Members also agreed to ask a Virginia Cooperative Extension work group to propose an approach for verifying prime agricultural soils and forests, require DEQ to provide a copy of any notices of intent submitted by developers to localities and direct the Virginia Department of Energy to create a guidebook on best practices for solar development.
An agreement was more difficult on several other proposals related to expanding what it means to “disturb” land and “minimize” impact, requirements for mitigation plans and how payments made instead of mitigation efforts would flow.
Complicating the debate was the view among solar groups such as the Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Coalition that the law’s presumption that solar projects have significant adverse impacts on prime agricultural soils and forest lands is incorrect.
There also was disagreement over the meaning of “contiguous” lands, which some work group members said should not include swaths of forest that are connected only by a thin line of trees, such as buffers. Solar groups said including buffers in the calculation of acres that would trigger regulatory requirements could lead to many more forest lands being subject to such oversight.
Rovner of the Nature Conservancy pointed to the environmental benefits of forested land, including buffers, saying, “Water quality [protection] and carbon sequestering are provided regardless of whether part of the forest acreage is in the form of a buffer.”
Some work group members raised concerns that new regulations will complicate Virginia’s solar permit-by-rule process, which is meant to accelerate state-level approval for solar farms with a capacity of up to 150 megawatts.
“It’s got to be an easy process with a short checklist,” said Dicks, who also argued that mitigation requirements need to be reasonable enough not to deter developers.
“Does [mitigation] have to be in the same county? Can it be somewhere else?” Dicks said.
But whereas solar advocates were concerned about overburdening developers, farm and conservation groups emphasized the importance of protecting the quality of prime agricultural land.
Martha Moore, senior vice president of governmental relations for the Virginia Farm Bureau, argued the environmental impacts of solar are significant enough to require mitigation. Once the top layer of prime agricultural soil is disturbed, the land’s crop production value declines, she argued.
Consequently, any developer who wants to convert land back to agricultural use later is “already behind,” Moore said.
Next steps
Given the group’s inability to reach a consensus on a host of issues, DEQ is looking to reconvene the body unless there are any changes to the legislation governing it. A final regulation is due by December 2024.
Webert said he wasn’t aware of any legislation that would change HB 206 and said ultimately, DEQ or the General Assembly will have to determine the proper balance between competing interests.
“When each faction is vying for a limited resource, [then] consensus is going to be harder to reach,” Webert said.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
A Black cemetery erased by authorities and more Va. headlines
• “Developers found graves in the Virginia woods. Authorities then helped erase the historic Black cemetery.”—ProPublica
• A Republican restaurant owner and Virginia Senate candidate who’s been feuding with state authorities over COVID-19 restrictions celebrated a settlement agreement with Virginia ABC after Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared to rebuke the agency for executing a search warrant against the restaurant. “I’ll be getting my license back and my liquor back, and I’m not paying them a dime.”—Washington Post
• A fired Starbucks worker who was involved in unionization efforts at a Richmond store has been reinstated to his job with seven months of back pay after challenging the move as illegal retaliation.—WRIC
• Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is asking higher education leaders to do more to push back against alleged antisemitism on college campuses.—WAVY
• Airport authorities seized zebra and giraffe bones from a Virginia woman returning from a trip to Kenya.—CNN
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign is back to deter drunk driving this holiday season
Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI enforcement and public education campaign is back on Virginia’s roads this holiday season to close out its 21st year of deterring drunk driving. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, combines law enforcement efforts with research-based outreach to remind Virginians to plan for a safe ride home after drinking.
“Our goal is to ensure that every Virginian gets home safely to their families this holiday season,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is back to remind folks to celebrate responsibly and plan a safe ride home if they’ve been drinking.”
In 2020, over a third (39%) of all U.S. traffic fatalities on Christmas Day involved alcohol-impaired drivers. On New Year’s Day 2020, alcohol-impared traffic fatalities accounted for nearly half (49%) of all U.S. traffic fatalities. In the Commonwealth alone, 445 Virginians were injured and 13 Virginians lost their lives because of alcohol-related crashes between Thanksgiving 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022 (11/25/2021-1/1/2022).
“The research is clear: the winter holidays are one of the most dangerous times of the year due to alcohol-related crashes. It’s crucial that everyone does their part to keep themselves and their families safe this holiday season by making a plan for a sober ride home if your festivities include alcohol,” said Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Acting Commissioner Linda Ford. “The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is proud to continue our collaboration with the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign to stop these tragedies at the source.”
Since the campaign’s launch in 2001, alcohol-related crashes have decreased by 40%, fatalities have decreased by 31%, and injuries have nearly halved. Last year in Virginia, over a fourth (26%) of all traffic fatalities involved alcohol, representing a 9.2% decrease from 2020. However, there is still more work to be done to end the epidemic of drunk driving once and for all.
Virginia State Police personnel will work through the holiday as part of Operation CARE – the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police’s participation in the program will begin Friday, December 23 and run through Monday, January 2 at midnight.
In addition, 120 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the holiday wave of Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Wednesday, December 14 through New Year’s Day. Law enforcement officers will conduct 536 individual saturation patrols and 95 sobriety checkpoints across the Commonwealth.
Complementing the enforcement, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is continuing its “Act Like It” public-awareness campaign. The campaign will be accompanied by this year’s new 30-second video reminding drivers that drinking and driving is irresponsible. To highlight the role of law enforcement, the traffic safety campaign’s “man-baby” character and his friend are met by a police officer outside a restaurant who commends the two for planning a safe ride home rather than risking a DUI. The campaign video reminds viewers that if you’re old enough to drink, act like it. Don’t risk a DUI. Virginians will see the campaigns messaging on their TVs and social media apps, during sports games, and at restaurants and shops throughout the state.
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is a high-visibility enforcement campaign aimed at preventing impaired driving and improving safety for all road users through awareness messaging and increased law enforcement presence on the road. Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is supported by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to the Virginia-based nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP).
Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies
Virginia’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules objected Monday on a party-line vote to the revised transgender policies authored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this fall.
“We are obligated as legislators to protect the rights and the well-being of all of our students, including those who are transgender,” said Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, who, along with other Democrats, challenged the Youngkin guidelines. “Virginia absolutely can create a welcoming and inclusive and safe environment for all and do so respecting the law as we set forward.”
Republicans, however, pushed back against the move.
“What about the other student who’s not transgender, who is not comfortable in those environments?” asked Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield.
Youngkin campaigned on parental rights, and this September, his administration released revised policies for transgender students that require parental approval for any changes to students’ “names, nicknames, and/or pronouns” and direct schools to keep parents “informed about their children’s well-being.”
While the new policies note that “schools should attempt to accommodate students with distinctive needs, including any student with a persistent and sincere belief that his or her gender differs from his or her sex,” they also specify that student participation in activities and athletics should be based on sex and that “students shall use bathrooms that correspond to his or her sex, except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”
Prior policies developed by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration encouraged schools to prioritize student confidentiality around gender identity, required schools to use names and pronouns requested by students, and allowed students to use restrooms and locker rooms aligned with their gender identity.
Narissa Rahaman, executive director for Equality Virginia, said the commission’s decision was a sign lawmakers understand that Virginians have concerns about the proposed policies.
“I think today was a good first step in ensuring that trans, nonbinary youth still have protections in schools, and school boards have the opportunity to adopt a great policy like the 2021 policy, but we’ll see what happens and what next steps are,” she said.
Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for the governor, said Youngkin is not supportive of the commission’s decision. No additional remarks were provided.
Youngkin, attorney general expect schools to follow transgender policies
Republican lawmakers on Monday questioned whether the matter should be brought before the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules, a largely advisory body, when the new policies are still under review.
“What we’re looking at is nothing more than a model policy that’s still in the draft stages and not a regulation that is to be promulgated,” said Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt. “I’m wondering why this is even coming before JCAR because it seems clear that this exceeds JCAR’s authority in every way that I can see.”
But Sen. R. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, who chairs the commission, pointed to state code permitting the commission to review any agency’s proposed rules and regulations during the promulgation or final adoption process, and determine whether it is authorized by statute, complies with legislative intent or would have adverse economic impacts.
Even though JCAR has a “pretty limited” authority, he said, “I think we can look at this.”
Five Democrats voted in favor of filing an objection to the new policies, with four Republicans opposing. Three members were missing.
Under state code, the commission will now send a formal objection letter to the Virginia Register of Regulations and the Virginia Department of Education.
Continued public debate
Speakers spoke both in favor of and against the Youngkin administration’s proposed policies Monday.
Supporters emphasized parents’ rights.
“Parents must be part of the process, and that’s in the law, and it’s also widely agreed, and evidence backs it up,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera.
In contrast, opponents such as Equality Virginia and the American Civil Liberties Union said the changes would put Virginia’s vulnerable transgender and nonbinary students at risk for bullying and harassment. Both groups also claimed the proposed policies would violate state and federal laws, pointing to a 2021 federal appeals court decision that determined the Gloucester School Board had discriminated against a transgender student by barring him from using the boys’ restroom.
Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, the first transgender member of the General Assembly, questioned Guidera about the administration’s decision to include language in the proposed policies that does not follow federal and state laws.
“Why would you include that language if you were explicitly acknowledging that it does not follow federal and state law?” Roem asked.
Guidera responded, “We believe and hope that there will be changes in federal law.”
The proposed policies will become effective when finalized by the state superintendent of public instruction, according to the Virginia Department of Education. No timetable has been provided for when the policies would be completed.
The department has been reviewing the new guidance since the public comment period closed on Oct. 26. Virginia collected over 54,000 comments on the changes, eclipsing the 9,086 comments received for the Northam administration’s 2021 policies.
This story was updated with additional comments from the governor’s office.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Campaign launched to create license plate to honor women veterans
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched a campaign to create a special license plate honoring Virginia’s women military veterans.
The Virginia General Assembly must pass legislation in the 2023 session authorizing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the new plate.
Before the General Assembly will move forward with authorizing the new plate, DVS must receive 450 pre-applications and a $10 or $20 deposit. Applications and deposits must be received by January 11, 2023.
Application forms for the Women Veterans License Plate are available online at www.dvs.virginia.gov or by clicking here. Completed hard copy applications along with a check (no cash) in amount of $10 (basic plate) or $20 (personalized plate) made out to the Virginia Department of Veterans Services should be mailed to:
Ms. Beverly VanTull
Virginia Department of Veterans Services
101 North 14th Street, 17th Floor
Richmond, VA 23219
With at least 450 pre-applications and deposits in hand, the Women Veterans License Plate Bill will be sent to the 2023 Virginia General Assembly for action.
“Virginia is proudly home to more than 109,000 women veterans – the largest percentage of women veterans per population of any state in America,” said Daniel Gade, DVS Commissioner. “These women veterans deserve to have unique recognition for their service and the Women Veterans License Plate will afford them this opportunity.”
The first 450 persons submitting a pre-application with either a $10 or $20 deposit as noted will have the opportunity to vote on the ultimate license plate design. Applicants do not have to wait until their current Virginia plates expire. They may choose to either transfer the plate once it is available or wait to request the plate as an option at the time of renewal.
“The DMV offers over 250 specialty license plates. With so many women veterans living here in Virginia, offering a special Women Veterans License Plate is long overdue. But time is short to gather the 450 applications needed, so I urge you to mail your application and check today,” added Commissioner Gade.
For more information or questions, please contact DVS Women Veterans Program Manager Beverly Van Tull by telephone at (804) 482-8512 or by email at womenvet@dvs.virginia.gov or visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out
Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind bulletproof Plexiglas.
However, Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has plans to transition counter stores like 251 into self-service ones and revamp all stores across the state through a new modernization plan, according to ABC Chief Digital and Branding Officer Vida Williams.
“We try to be part of the positive economic growth of a community, not the negative,” Williams said. “That’s kind of what our mission is at this point.”
The last three remaining counter-service stores in the state, two of which are located in Richmond and one in Petersburg, opened in the early 1980s and are in predominantly Black neighborhoods, according to census data. Williams said revamping the stores is a “priority” of the modernization efforts.
Keeping inventory behind the counter means customers need to know what they want as soon as they go in, leaving little room to browse for and try new products, said Dyfferant, a musician and videographer who didn’t provide a last name and whose neighborhood store is 251.
The Plexiglas is “not justified, but that’s just how it has always been,” Dyfferant said. “It’s sad, but this is what people in these areas do; this is what we’re used to.”
Williams agreed customers may not have a positive experience with these stores, which is why she said the authority is now looking to make changes.
Williams said that a select few stores, like 331 serve as “sandboxes” for what modernized ABC outposts could look like. The authority said it’s using market demand analysis, community feedback, and data on store locations to determine what stores should look and feel like in the future, a process Williams said is more in the “trial and error” phase.
The goal is for all stores to have a unified look, like Starbucks, Williams said, while incorporating local personalities. Virginia Beach is more of a tourist town that sells more vodka, while Northern Virginia is a metropolitan area where customers lean more toward bourbon. And Richmond is a food and craft beverage hotspot, which she said is why Store 331 and one Midlothian location have received renovations in recent years.
The Midlothian location was renovated in the summer of 2021 after Virginia ABC partnered with a New York firm in 2019 to design multiple layout options for stores, said Jennifer Burke, director of retail operations for ABC, in an email.
The renovations included a luxury counter and a special area behind the register where all the store’s most expensive bottles, some costing hundreds to thousands of dollars, are stored. But Williams said customers had the “worst kind of reaction to” the feature, expressing dislike for the flow it gave the store.
“We’re not gonna do that in any more stores,” Williams said.
From agency to authority
ABC’s transition from an agency to an authority in 2018 is one of the main reasons Williams said the modernization process is now underway, as it now has more flexibility when it comes to budgeting and investment choices.
An authority is an independent political subdivision of state government. Both the Virginia Lottery and the Virginia Tourism Corporation are authorities. ABC became one after Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, and former Del. Dave Albo, R-Fairfax, passed a bill in 2015 allowing it to operate more like a business, exempt from requirements of the Virginia Public Procurement Act, Personnel Act, and Information Technology Act.
Former Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell had pushed to privatize ABC early in his term. But his proposals faced major opposition and flopped.
“Why would you want to give up a monopoly?” Albo asked in 2015 during a floor speech to support his plan to transform the operation into an authority.
The authority is now taking a holistic approach to deciding what communities want or need ABC to be, said Williams. The hope is that it will change the long-running perception of ABC “as a monopolistic enforcing agency.”
New executive team members are also a “driving force” in the modernization process, said ABC spokesperson Patrick Kane in an email. Williams was brought in around the same time as Chief Transformation Officer Elizabeth Chu to do a comprehensive review of what she called “everything that is ABC, from retail to its systems to its data allocations to how we express ourselves in the commonwealth.”
No timeline or budget
The modernization process is in its early stages, and the authority expects to spend the next 18 months to two years analyzing data and feedback across all stores, Williams said. During that time, new construction and changes will primarily center around “sandbox” stores while the authority cements a full modernization program.
ABC offered no specific overall numbers on how much the program will cost and how long it will take.
“We don’t have documents that outline the entire modernization process, as it is an initiative presently being defined and budgeted by the authority,” Kane said.
Under the most recent state budget, approximately $2 billion will be allocated to the authority over the next two years, a 9% increase from the previous biennium.
According to an ABC press release, the authority grossed a total of $1.4 billion in revenue and contributed over $600 million to the state’s general fund this year.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Save your spot at DMV, and stop in for speedy service
Take the stress out of fitting DMV into your busy schedule. DMV already offers convenient appointments so you can schedule your visit and skip the check-in line when you arrive. But if you’d like to walk in for service, the DMV is pleased to allow you to reserve your spot for same-day service, and we’ll save your place in line until you arrive.
This exciting new service option allows customers to put themselves into the service queue and receive their ticket number without waiting in a physical line. It also allows you to plan your DMV visit without locking you into a specific time slot.
“We continue to expand our service options to make DMV quick and easy for everyone,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Now, reserve your spot in line at your local DMV before leaving the house. Just scan the code or text the number to hold your place before you get to the office.”
To save your spot for same-day service, visit our Locations webpage and find your local office through a zip code search or the drop-down menu on the right. When the pop-up appears on the map, click the location link to your local office’s webpage. Scan the QR code or text the code to 89247, and follow the prompts. Each office has a unique code, so be sure to scan or text the code for the office you will visit.
Once you arrive at the DMV office, text “I am here” to activate your reservation so you can be called for service. Customers who checked in online must be present in the office by 4:30 p.m. when they reserve a spot to be served.
Forgot to reserve your spot? Don’t worry! You can still scan the QR code in our lobby when you arrive and get in line for service. Just follow the prompts, and you’ll receive your ticket number via text message to your phone.
