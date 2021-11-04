Statement from Glenn Youngkin on the 2021 Virginia Gubernatorial Election

Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin today issued the following statement on winning the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election:
“Virginians yesterday called for a Commonwealth where we—bonded by the Virginia spirit of liberty and freedom—can all achieve the great Virginia promise, and I am honored and humbled to answer that call. Together, as Virginians, we are going to get to work on Day One to ensure we have better schools, safer streets, a lower cost of living, and more jobs.
“I would like to thank my wife, Suzanne, and our four children for their enduring love and support over the last 40 weeks. And thank you to our Women for Glenn, Latinos for Glenn, Black Virginians for Glenn, Farmers for Glenn, Educators for Glenn, Law Enforcement for Glenn, and all our supporters for their relentless encouragement and tireless efforts to help make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
“To all those who came out to vote for us on Tuesday—thank you. Thank you for standing up for Virginia and entrusting me with your family’s futures. To those who voted a different way this time—thank you for fighting for what you believe in. I look forward to coming together and earning your support over the next four years.
“To Terry, Dorothy, and their family, thank you for your past service to the Commonwealth, and I wish you all the best and ask that Virginia join Suzanne and me in doing the same.
“Thank you, Virginia. Let’s get to work—TOGETHER.”
Two memorials and a new teaching position to support English-language learners at Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) received unanimous approval from the Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, November 3 regular meeting.
Skyline High School Athletic Director Bill Cupp explained to board members that the Shenandoah Valley Communitarians contacted his department to discuss funding a memorial at the school following the tragic death of Logan Cole Maiatico, 19, a 2021 Skyline High School graduate and star athlete who died in a car accident on October 4.
Together, they decided on Logan’s Bell as a memorial to honor Maiatico, as well as “the lives of all within the Skyline High School Community that have had their lives or the lives of loved ones cut short,” said Cupp.
The vision of Logan’s Bell is for anyone who rings the bell to take a moment in self-reflection of lives lost that are near and dear to their own heart, he said, noting that the 5-feet-tall, the permanent structure will be erected at the south end of the high school’s stadium.
The cost of the project, materials, and labor will be financed by donations obtained from the Front Royal community by the Shenandoah Valley Communitarians, which has a stated mission to inspire social responsibility by supporting local business people and working together to build a better community.
Members of the organization include Clint Pierpoint and Heidi Rutz of Next Home Realty Select; Amanda Kindall of Element Risk Management Insurance; Blake Pierpoint of Blake and Co Hair Spa; Ellen Aders with State Farm; Katrina Meade with City National Bank; Molly Llewellyn from CBM Mortgage; Brad Minardi with Artsii; Kelly Wahl at Lang Appraisal Services; and Front Royal Chief of Police Kahle Magalis.
School Board members Vice Chair Catherine Bower, Kristen Pence, James Wells, and Melanie Salins voted to approve the memorial. School Board member Ralph Rinaldi was absent during last night’s meeting.
Additionally, the members all voted to approve the Patricia Ann Hand Memorial Music Lover’s Scholarship with gratitude.
WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Alan Fox read information to the School Board provided by a family friend of Patricia Hand, 73, a 1964 graduate of Warren County High School and a former resident of Front Royal, Va., who passed away on June 26, 2020, in Newton, Iowa.
Hand played the clarinet in grade school and was active in music throughout her school years. She also assisted in community theater groups and attended many live musical performances. Hand worked at Skyline Caverns during high school and after graduation was employed by the local sheriff’s office. Later, she accepted a position with American Management Systems (AMS) as a computer programmer in Arlington, Va., a position that eventually allowed her to relocate to Newton, Iowa, until her retirement.
Hand requested that a scholarship in the amount of $25,000 be established in her name at Warren County High School, where $2,000-awards will be made yearly until 2033, or later, according to the information Fox read, “to a graduating senior who intends to continue their education in music.”
In another action agenda item before the School Board, members approved a request for WCPS to hire an additional middle school English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher through June 30, 2022, “needed due to increased ESL program enrollment,” said WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger.
As part of the motion, the board also authorized the superintendent to request that the Warren County Board of Supervisors transfer $63,650 from the Contingency Fund to a specific instruction fund to provide the needed teacher’s salary. Ballenger said the school division wants to use contingency funds for the new teacher position because “this needs to be built into our budget,” he said, adding that “the numbers are rising every year, so we need this additional teacher.”
Ballenger said ESL student enrollment for WCPS increased by approximately 20 students this school year over the 2020-2021 school year. The division’s current ESL enrollment is 171 students total in elementary and secondary schools. At the same time, WCPS currently employs just six ESL teachers. Each ESL teacher has a caseload of between 26-32 students, with some ESL teachers having 42 students, Ballenger said.
The superintendent proposed adding one additional endorsed ESL teacher to serve WCPS middle schools. The position will enable identified students at the middle schools to receive their required minutes according to the schedule that works best for the students, not during a core class. Adding this position also will enable high school ESL teachers to push into classrooms to assist students and/or provide additional support and tutoring to beginning English learners, he said.
“As we approach June 30, 2023, we will review current enrollment and work to add this position into the regular school budget,” Ballenger said.
Lastly, the School Board also unanimously approved a WCPS calendar change that Ballenger said is much needed for students, teachers, and WCPS staff, who are facing an ongoing pandemic, as well as staffing shortages and student discipline issues.
At its May 19 meeting, the Warren County School Board approved the recommendation to move the start of school this year for students from Tuesday, August 10, to Tuesday, August 17. In doing so, several modifications were included in the approval, including one to change November 22 and November 23 from holidays to school days, Ballenger explained to board members prior to their vote.
“As this challenging semester has progressed, teachers and staff have requested additional time for planning and an opportunity to recharge from an extremely stressful semester under the current pandemic,” said Ballenger, who recommended that the 2021-22 school calendar be revised to reflect Monday, November 22 as a Professional Development Day for staff and no school for students, while Tuesday, November 23 would be a holiday for both staff and students.
Other business
Mountain Vista Governor’s School Director and Principal Kelly Huff provided a short presentation on the benefits of attending the school.
Superintendent Ballenger reported that there will be a November 10 vaccination clinic held for ages 5-10 years at a to-be-determined location. A letter is being sent out to parents this week with more information, he said.
The School Board also went into a closed meeting to discuss an employee personnel matter and student discipline issues, among other items.
A federal jury convicted a Winchester, Virginia man yesterday for conspiring with others to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin as well as distributing heroin that resulted in serious bodily injury.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Robert Bradley Lockhart, 33, was a heroin dealer connected to a drug pipeline between Baltimore, Maryland and Front Royal, Virginia. During the course of the investigation, the Northwest Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force (NWDGTF) Front Royal Team identified more than 30 overdose injuries connected to that heroin pipeline, and conducted dozens of controlled heroin buys, traffic stops, search warrants and interviews with Virginia-based heroin sub-distributors. This investigation led to the arrest of many individuals, including the defendant, Robert Bradley Lockhart.
“Stopping the flow of heroin and other powerful drugs from out-of-state is a top priority of the Justice Department,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “Lockhart, and others, brought hundreds of grams of deadly drugs into Virginia and caused multiple overdoses. I am grateful to the work of the Front Royal Police Department, the DEA, and the Assistant United States Attorneys who prosecuted this conspiracy for closing this deadly pipeline.”
According to cooperating witnesses, Lockhart obtained quantities of heroin ranging from 10 to 30 grams each time he traveled to Baltimore between the summer of 2016 and December 2017, sometimes going to Baltimore several times a week. His heroin sales led to three different overdoses, one of which was the basis for the second count. Law enforcement conducted six controlled purchases of heroin from Lockhart and recovered 24 grams of heroin concealed in his anal cavity on the date of his arrest.
The Front Royal Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Northwest Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kathryn Rumsey and Heather L. Carlton prosecuted the case.
A public remembrance of 18-year-old Zander B. Ward, who was found dead on Guard Hill Road on October 28, after being reported missing by his family three days earlier, was held in the Front Royal Village Commons at the Gazebo at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, November 2. Family members and friends, including Ward’s former employer William Huck of C&C Frozen Treats just across East Main Street from the gathering site, spoke to a crowd estimated to have grown to 150 people.
An emphasis on mental health issues, drug addiction, and suicide prevention was prevalent throughout an emotional remembrance of Zander Ward’s life and personal struggles. And the theme: “Your Story Isn’t Over” was featured on the Gazebo stairs. For while Zander may be gone, that others may learn from his death that there are people and other options available to help you through tough times, is a lesson that can and will continue to be taught.
A message for Zander, and below, information to help forward that message to others facing tough personal times. Royal Examiner Photos by Roger Bianchini
The family will host a viewing Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal. A Memorial/Funeral Service is slated for 2:30 p.m. Friday, also at Maddox.
Zander’s ‘Aunt Kathy’ addresses growing crowd gathered in remembrance of her 18-year-old nephew.
Candles were distributed and lit in memory of a life lost too young. Below, a longer perspective on the crowd Tuesday night with many lit candles as the first freeze of this fall-winter season approached.
There was much ‘LOVE’ felt during Tuesday evening’s remembrance of Zander Ward’s life.
Jacob Carver of Front Royal was recently sworn in as a Midshipman at the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) and as a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve. Carver was nominated by Congressman Ben Cline to attend USMMA, located in Kings Point, NY and one of the nation’s five federal service academies.
The United States Merchant Marine Academy is a federal service academy that educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers. In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their Congressman or Senator.
It is one of five federal service academies, which include the Military Academy at West Point, the Naval Academy at Annapolis, the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.
All USMMA graduates earn both a Bachelor of Science degree and a Merchant Marine Officer license, and incur an obligation to serve the country as an active or reserve officer in the U.S. armed forces.
The U.S. Flag Merchant Marine – manned by U.S. merchant mariners – is essential for securing the country’s commerce in peacetime and delivering warfighters, weapons and military supplies in times of conflict. The majority of “Kings Pointers” will serve as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Force while working aboard U.S. flag vessels; others will serve on active duty in our nation’s armed forces.
As part of his four-year education, Carver will spend one year training as a cadet aboard ocean going vessels. USMMA is the only federal academy where students train on commercial vessels traveling around the globe.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class of 2025 reported as scheduled in July to begin their education and training. Dedicated during WWII, USMMA has since served the nation in both peace and war. Learn more at www.WeAreTheUSMMA.com
Valley Health’s multidisciplinary lung cancer team is offering a low dose CT lung screening event in November to highlight the importance of early detection in saving lives from the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. Uninsured patients who meet eligibility criteria will be scheduled for screening during the special month-long event.
Each year, lung cancer kills more men and women than breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer combined. Symptoms may not present until cancer cells spread to other parts of the body. Screening those at high risk, using a special low-dose form of x-ray, is the best way to improve lung cancer survival rates.
Adult smokers and ex-smokers between the ages of 55 to 80 with a 30-pack year history of smoking are most likely to benefit from LDCT screening. Those interested in the lung screening should call 540-536-LUNG (5864) to determine eligibility. A navigator will review some preliminary criteria and refer for an appointment with one of two Valley Health providers. Patients will have a telehealth visit with thoracic surgeon Shalini Reddy, MD, or pulmonary medicine nurse practitioner Allyson Rinker, NP, at no charge to discuss eligibility and meet the shared decision making requirement before the scan is scheduled. (An in-person visit option is available.)
Eligible patients will be scheduled for an LDCT scan at one of Valley Health’s six hospital-based imaging locations during November. Participants in this special screening event will pay an all-inclusive fee of $20, which must be paid the day of the test.
