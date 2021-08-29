Legislative Update
Statement of Senate Intel Chair Mark R. Warner on unclassified summary of assessment on COVID-19 origins
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the statement below, following the release of an unclassified report on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19:
“This report underscores the need for China to stop stonewalling international investigations into a global pandemic that has cost so many lives and livelihoods around the world. It is disheartening that the Chinese Communist Party remains unwilling to cooperate with an investigation of this magnitude, even as the world mourns the deaths of 4.5 million people and counting. At the same time, I would urge Americans around the country to denounce hateful rhetoric and discrimination against our AAPI (Asia/Asian Pacific Islands) friends and neighbors, many of whom have suffered racist attacks throughout the period of this crisis.”
UNCLASSIFIED REPORT – from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence
Key Takeaways
The IC assesses that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, probably emerged and infected humans through an initial small-scale exposure that occurred no later than November 2019 with the first known cluster of COVID-19 cases arising in Wuhan, China in December 2019. In addition, the IC was able to reach broad agreement on several other key issues. We judge the virus was not developed as a biological weapon. Most agencies also assess with low confidence that SARS-CoV-2 probably was not genetically engineered; however, two agencies believe there was not sufficient evidence to make an assessment either way. Finally, the IC assesses China’s officials did not have foreknowledge of the virus before the initial outbreak of COVID-19 emerged.
After examining all available intelligence reporting and other information, though, the IC remains divided on the most likely origin of COVID-19. All agencies assess that two hypotheses are plausible: natural exposure to an infected animal and a laboratory-associated incident.
• Four IC elements and the National Intelligence Council assess with low confidence that the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection was most likely caused by natural exposure to an animal infected with it or a close progenitor virus—a virus that probably would be more than 99 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2. These analysts give weight to China’s officials’ lack of foreknowledge, the numerous vectors for natural exposure, and other factors.
• One IC element assesses with moderate confidence that the first human infection with SARS-CoV-2 most likely was the result of a laboratory-associated incident, probably involving experimentation, animal handling, or sampling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology. These analysts give weight to the inherently risky nature of work on coronaviruses.
• Analysts at three IC elements remain unable to coalesce around either explanation without additional information, with some analysts favoring natural origin, others a laboratory origin, and some seeing the hypotheses as equally likely.
• Variations in analytic views largely stem from differences in how agencies weigh intelligence reporting and scientific publications, and intelligence and scientific gaps.
The IC judges they will be unable to provide a more definitive explanation for the origin of COVID-19 unless new information allows them to determine the specific pathway for initial natural contact with an animal or to determine that a laboratory in Wuhan was handling SARS CoV-2 or a close progenitor virus before COVID-19 emerged.
• The IC—and the global scientific community—lacks clinical samples or a complete understanding of epidemiological data from the earliest COVID-19 cases. If we obtain information on the earliest cases that identified a location of interest or occupational exposure, it may alter our evaluation of hypotheses.
China’s cooperation most likely would be needed to reach a conclusive assessment of the origins of COVID-19. Beijing, however, continues to hinder the global investigation, resist sharing information and blame other countries, including the United States. These actions reflect, in part, China’s government’s own uncertainty about where an investigation could lead as well as its frustration the international community is using the issue to exert political pressure on China.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – August 24, 2021
Being back home gives me the chance to catch up with folks and to hear their views on current issues in Washington. Recent topics included the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and the linking of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package with an additional $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” proposal. Regarding the budget debate, I heard from constituents asking “how can we afford it”, “how is it paid for”, and “does it go for traditional infrastructures such as roads and bridges?” Rest assured, I share those concerns, and I am asking those questions as Congress returns to Washington, DC to debate and vote on these topics.
One other issue that I hear universally is the rise in inflation. Why are we having to pay more for gas, food, and nearly everything else? Additionally, the lack of a comprehensive plan to secure our border continues to have negative effects, and the latest data from Customs and Border Protection shows that the situation is only getting worse as over 212,000 illegal aliens crossed the border last month, marking a 21-year-high.
Closer to home, my office announced its participation in the Congressional App Challenge, which will allow middle and high schools students from across the District to grow in their computer programming skills. Regarding the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan, my office remains committed to ensuring the safety of American citizens and those who aided the war effort, in addition to providing recourses to the veterans who have sacrificed while serving in the country. It is an honor to serve on behalf of the Sixth District, and I look forward to meeting with even more constituents as I continue my travels throughout the region.
Tragedy in Afghanistan:
The situation in Afghanistan is tragic. The Biden Administration’s disastrous withdrawal has allowed the Taliban to sweep through the country, gain control of the capital, and the group is now in the process of setting up a government. My office remains committed to assisting in the evacuation efforts of American citizens still in the country, as well as Afghan interpreters and others who aided the United States over the past 20 years. I am working hard to obtain information from the State Department and find solutions to the tragic situation. If you have a loved one who is trapped there, urge them to do the following immediately:
U.S. citizens needing assistance to depart Afghanistan should register for any option that might be identified to return to the United States by completing this Repatriation Assistance Request for each traveler in their group as soon as possible to facilitate travel when the situation permits. Spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens in Afghanistan who are awaiting immigrant visas should also complete this form if they wish to depart. Citizens must complete this form even if they have previously submitted their information to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.
We are currently working with State to evacuate individuals and are awaiting further guidance. The situation is fluid, and we are working hard to obtain better information. If you are a resident of VA-06 and you have a loved one who is trying to escape Kabul, please reach out to my District offices located at the bottom of the page. Additional information from the State Department can be found here.
Further, the Veterans who answered the call to serve our Nation – including over the last two decades in Afghanistan – deserve our thanks and respect. They also need to know they are not alone. Listed below are resources available to Veterans, provided through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. For emergency mental health care, you can also go directly to your local VA medical center 24/7 regardless of your discharge status or enrollment in other VA health care.
• Vet Centers: Discuss how you feel with other Veterans in these community-based counseling centers. 70% of Vet Center staff are Veterans. Call 1-877-927-8387 or find one near you.
• Make the Connection: Information, resources, and Veteran to Veteran videos for challenging life events and experiences with mental health issues.
• RallyPoint: Talk to other Veterans online.
• Center for Women Veterans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: Call or text 1-855-829-6636 (M-F 8AM – 10PM & SAT 8AM – 6:30PM ET)
• VA Caregiver Support Line: Call 1-855-260-3274 (M-F 8AM – 10PM & SAT 8AM – 5PM ET)
• American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network – MVCN
Inflation:
President Biden and Congressional Democrats’ out-of-control spending caused a key inflation indicator to reach a new record high in July. The Producer Price Inflation (PPI) index rose 7.8% over the last twelve months, which is a record high since the Bureau of Labor Statistics first began calculating the index in November 2010. Further inflation itself has increased every month since Joe Biden became President, and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 5.4% over the last twelve months — marking a 13-year-high rate of inflation. This matches the CPI’s largest jump since right before the financial crash in August 2008. On top of this, the Employment Cost Index — which measures wages and salaries, along with health, retirement, and other benefits — fell last quarter and is 2% below its pre-pandemic trend, when taking inflation into account. While Americans are making less, they are paying more for just about everything, and President Biden’s out-of-control spending is a major part of the reason why.
• Car rentals are UP 73.5%
• Gas is UP 41.8%
• Hotels are UP 24.1%
• Airfare is UP 19%
• Steaks are UP 10.7%
• Fish is UP 8.5%
• Sports equipment is UP 7.2%
Crisis at the Border:
Since taking office, President Biden has halted border wall construction, stopped the “Remain in Mexico” policy, canceled asylum cooperative agreements, and requested amnesty for millions.
These actions have had disastrous consequences and resulted in a humanitarian, health, and national security crisis at the southern border. Just last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported more than 212,000 border apprehensions, which marks the highest number in 21 years. Further, these numbers make July the fifth straight month in which illegal border crossings have surpassed 170,000, and more than 1 million illegal crossings have occurred since President Biden took office. The illegal immigration crisis is only getting worse, and this Administration must take corrective action immediately.
Congressional App Challenge:
This week, my office was pleased to announce its participation in the 2021 Congressional App Challenge (CAC). The App Challenge is a Congressional initiative to encourage student engagement in STEM programs and, more specifically, computer science. In the ever-evolving technological world, the continued growth of computer science and STEM skills are essential for economic prosperity and innovation. This App Challenge will give middle and high school students from across the Sixth District the chance to test their creativity and grow their programming skills. Registration is now open for students, and more detailed rules and guidelines can be found on the CAC’s website. The winning app from each Congressional District will be on display in the Capitol for one year.
Service Academy Day:
My office will be hosting the first of several Service Academy Days on Saturday, August 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Rockbridge County High School in Lexington, VA.
Students and their parents will be provided information on the application, nomination, selection, and appointment processes. Representatives from the various service academies will be present to provide information and answer questions.
• The United States Military Academy at West Point, New York
• The United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland
• The United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York
• The United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado
An academy appointment has an estimated value of over $400,000 and admission is competitive. Each academy selects nominees based on moral character, scholastic achievement, physical fitness, leadership, and college admission test scores. The earlier a student begins preparation, the more competitive that student will be in the process.
To register for the event, click here. More information on Service Academy Day and the nomination process may be found by visiting my website or by calling my Lynchburg office at (434) 845-8306.
Constituent Visits:
As the representative for the Sixth District, I continue to make myself available to those I serve. During this August District Work Period, I have enjoyed the opportunity to meet with individual constituents in my office, tour countless small businesses and manufacturing facilities, and participate in community events.
COVID-19 Update:
As of August 22, 2021, Virginia has had 731,287 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 11,681. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of August 22nd, 5,475,640 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,788,915 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Statement of Congressman Ben Cline on Afghanistan
Cline said, “The haphazard withdrawal of American troops has led to a diplomatic and humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan.
As the Taliban have now taken Kabul and the flag over our Embassy has been lowered, refugees are pouring into neighboring countries, adding to the instability of the region. The President owes the country an explanation as to the failure to ensure peace and the safety of those who aided the war effort.
The American people deserve a plan that preserves the human rights gains made for Afghan citizens and makes certain the sacrifices of those killed and wounded was not in vain. Congress must immediately open an investigation into how this catastrophe occurred and how we hold those responsible to account for the tragic events that are unfolding as a result.“
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – August 16, 2021
Being home the last two weeks has allowed me to sit down with folks across the Sixth District and hear their thoughts and concerns, as well as to discuss several legislative priorities Congress is expected to address when we return to Washington, including the bloated infrastructure package recently passed in the Senate. This week, we have also seen the consequences of the Biden Administration’s haphazard plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. After more than 20 years in the region and many wounded or killed, the Taliban have retaken the country in a matter of weeks. I also wrote to the Biden Administration demanding answers regarding the placement of COVID-positive illegal immigrants into our communities. Further, I wrote to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to ensure rural Veterans in regions like ours have access to the health care they have earned. It’s an honor to represent the Sixth District in Congress, and I look forward to meeting even more constituents as I continue to travel across the District.
Afghan Crisis:
The haphazard withdrawal of American troops has led to a diplomatic and humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan. As the Taliban have now taken Kabul and the flag over our Embassy has been lowered, refugees are pouring into neighboring countries, adding to the instability of the region. The President owes the country an explanation as to the failure to ensure peace and the safety of those who aided the war effort. The American people deserve a plan that preserves the human rights gains made for Afghan citizens and makes certain the sacrifices of those killed and wounded were not in vain. Congress must immediately open an investigation into how this catastrophe occurred and how we hold those responsible to account for the tragic events that are unfolding as a result.
Deficit Spending:
There is a near-unanimous agreement that there is a need to fix our Nation’s roads and bridges that make up traditional infrastructure projects. That is why it is so frustrating that the Senate passed a $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” package that allocates only 10 percent, about $110 billion, toward fixing roads and bridges. The rest of the money will be used to fund the Left’s partisan agenda:
• Pushes Democrats’ social justice mission: The term “equity” is included 64 times
• Favors people who live in blue cities: Electric vehicle owners will get $15 billion in the form of infrastructure for their electric, zero-emission, and low-emission plug-in vehicles.
• Will add $256 billion to the deficit per the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office
• Allocates billions of dollars toward Green New Deal initiatives
• Funding for ‘Pollinator-Friendly Practices’ on Roadsides – The bill would allocate $2 million annually for “a program to provide grants to eligible entities to carry out activities to benefit pollinators on roadsides and highway rights-of-way, including the planting and seeding of native, locally-appropriate grasses and wildflowers, including milkweed.”
• $500 million grant for the Healthy Streets Program to allow cities to “provide funding to deploy cool and porous pavements and expand tree cover to mitigate urban heat islands”
To make matters worse, Speaker Pelosi is advocating that this bill be paired with a massive $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill – which in reality reads more like a decades-long wish list authored by Bernie Sanders and the liberal left. With inflation at a 13-year high and real hourly wages falling 2.7 percent last quarter, we cannot afford this level of deficit spending. As Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said in regard to this legislation, “Adding trillions of dollars more to nearly $29 trillion of the national debt, without any consideration of the negative effects on our children and grandchildren, is one of those decisions that has become far too easy in Washington. Given the current state of the economic recovery, it is simply irresponsible to continue spending at levels more suited to respond to a Great Depression or Great Recession – not an economy that is on the verge of overheating.”
Heath Crisis at the Border:
The crisis at our southern border is only getting worse. In June, more than 188,829 illegal aliens crossed the border, which is a 21-year-high. That marks the fourth straight month with more than 170,000 illegal crossings and is a 141 percent increase from when President Biden assumed office. Not only is this a humanitarian, economic, and national security crisis, but it is a health crisis as well. Just last week, 1,500 COVID-positive illegal aliens were released into one small town in Texas, which is wholly unacceptable. For these reasons, my colleagues and I wrote to the Biden Administration demanding answers regarding where illegal immigrants are being released, COVID protocols, and positivity rates at the border. The letter can be found here.
Helping Rural Veterans:
Each year, close to 200,000 service members transition out of the military into civilian life. While some of these Veterans choose to retire or work near a community with a VA facility, others reside in rural communities. In both cases, the Veteran deserves only the best in timely and quality of VA care. While the VA has done good work recently with the establishment of the VA Office of Rural Health, I was pleased to join my colleague and Navy Veteran, Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX), in writing to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Dennis McDonough, to urge him to continue this positive momentum and to prioritize and give his personal attention to this important population of rural Veterans. To read a copy of the letter, click here.
Hearing From Constituents:
As the House currently remains in its August District Work Period, I have taken the opportunity to visit with constituents and business owners across the Sixth District. Hearing from those I represent allows me to better understand how the policies enacted in Washington are impacting folks on the ground. I will always remain an advocate for my constituents, and I hope to connect with even more folks in our region in the coming weeks.
COVID-19 Update:
As of August 15, 2021, Virginia has had 723,727 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 11,618. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of August 15th, 5,318,666 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,712,192 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Statement of U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner on Afghanistan
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the below statement on Afghanistan:
“The images from Afghanistan that we’ve seen in recent days are devastating.
“We went into Afghanistan to defeat al-Qa‘ida and eliminate their safe harbor after September 11, 2001. Two decades later, the price of our longest war has been tremendous. We’re on track to spend $2 trillion on a conflict that has cost 6,000 U.S. service members and contractors their lives and returned tens of thousands of our fellow Americans from the battlefield with wounds both visible and invisible. We owe a debt of gratitude to all those brave men and women who have served in Afghanistan, many of whom are experiencing renewed pain and grief today as they grapple with traumatic images out of Kabul, thoughts of their fellow service members, and fears for those alongside whom they fought.
“At this moment, our top priorities must be the safety of American diplomats and other citizens in Afghanistan, and the extraction of Afghans who are at greatest risk, including those who bravely fought alongside our forces since 2001. The world must know that the United States stands by her friends in times of need, and this is one of those times. We must do everything we can to secure the airport in Kabul, restore evacuation flights, and allow our trusted Afghan partners to find safe haven in the United States or elsewhere before it is too late. We also cannot lose sight of the reason we were there in the first place and must continue to stay focused on potential threats to the United States posed by terror groups like the Haqqani network, al-Qa‘ida, and ISIS.
“Intelligence officials have anticipated for years that in the absence of the U.S. military, the Taliban would continue to make gains in Afghanistan. That is exactly what has happened as the Afghan National Security Forces proved unable or unwilling to defend against Taliban advances in Kabul and across the country. As the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I hope to work with the other committees of jurisdiction to ask tough but necessary questions about why we weren’t better prepared for a worst-case scenario involving such a swift and total collapse of the Afghan government and security forces. We owe those answers to the American people and to all those who served and sacrificed so much.”
Legislative Update
Virginia Special Session recap
Over the past two weeks, the General Assembly met for the first time back in our respective chambers in the Capitol since the start of the pandemic. The Special Session was to approve a spending plan for the $4.3 billion American Rescue Plan coronavirus federal relief funding and to elect judges to fill 8 vacancies on the Virginia Court of Appeals.
There were some positives to come out of the process, even with the Democratic majority’s effort to try and stifle debate and amendments to the proposal from the Republican members of the Senate.
$700 million in funding was appropriated for rural broadband expansion, which is desperately needed in my district and around our Commonwealth. Senate Republicans advocated for even more money to be committed to this initiative, but we were shot down. I promise to keep fighting for broadband expansion for our families and our businesses here in the Valley and other rural areas of Virginia.
$250 million of the funding will go towards the ReBuild Virginia grants to help small businesses affected by the pandemic and the Governor’s mandates and restrictions. Those applicants who have been denied in the past will now be at the front of the line for the grants.
As introduced by the Governor, the budget contained no additional funding for bonuses or salaries for deputy sheriffs, regional jail staff, or correctional officers, and only a small sum for the Virginia State Police. Senate Republicans supported an amendment sponsored by our brand-new state Senator Travis Hackworth, which would have provided a $5,000 per year bonus for deputy sheriffs across Virginia for each of the next three years. While the Governor opposed any amendments, the final budget did include a $3,000 hazard pay bonus for our sheriff’s deputies, regional jail staff, and corrections officers and a $5,000 bonus for state police, but only for one year. We do need to do more for our law enforcement who work so hard to keep our communities safe, and I will work hard to see that we do more when we go back to Richmond in January.
Now, I want to explain why I ultimately voted against the spending package. It was not in opposition to the earmarked rural broadband expansion funds nor the bonuses for law enforcement or the funding to fix HVAC systems in schools. It also was not merely a protest vote in opposition to the process that was followed in the Senate to reach this agreement – although the process was deeply flawed, and it deprived most Virginians any voice in the spending plan.
My “NO” vote was primarily cast in opposition to the approximately $800 million blank check we gave to this Governor for “future needs if the pandemic worsens.” Yes, you read that right. $800 million out of the federal funding was left unappropriated for the Governor to spend as he wishes by the end of the year. I have a really big problem with the legislature writing a blank check to a Governor. Never before has any Virginia governor ever been given discretionary spending authority of anything approaching this magnitude. It is an abdication of our legislative responsibilities. It is a poorly kept secret that the Governor knows exactly what his spending plans are for these funds, but that he did not want it debated in the special session or covered in the newspapers. The whole process lacked transparency, and it prevented any public participation.
There were also other significant problems that also buttressed my opposition, such as $1.5 million going to the Department of Elections for a voter misinformation fund allocated to combat alleged voter misinformation…with no accountability on how the money is spent. There was also $2.5 million reserved for the Attorney General to “combat gun violence” without any explanation on how or where that will be spent. Our current Attorney General has time and again demonstrated that he is no friend of law-abiding gun owners in the Commonwealth, and has given little reason that these funds actually will be spent to fight crime.
We will return in January for the 2022 General Assembly Session. It is imperative that in the interim we elect a Republican Governor and that we return a Republican majority to the House of Delegates.
It is my utmost privilege to serve as your State Senator. If you have any questions about the Special Session, how the federal money was allocated, or any other issue dealing with state government, please do not hesitate to email me at mark@markobenshain.com or call my district legislative office at 540-437-1451.
Mark Obenshain
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – August 10, 2021
It is good to be home and have a chance to visit with and listen to the concerns of residents throughout the Sixth District. While the House is on their August District Work Period, the Senate recently passed a $1.2 trillion bill to fund infrastructure, but the bill includes too many ‘poison pills’ and not enough ‘pay-fors.’ In addition, Speaker Pelosi has insisted that the bill will not be considered until after the Senate passes a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill full of liberal projects. Beyond the spending battles, rising crime, open borders, and inflation remain the topics of much discussion as I speak to folks around the Sixth District. Illegal border crossings hit another 20-year high, homicides in Roanoke have risen 400 percent this year, and inflation is looking more and more permanent. The greatest value of being home is the ability to meet with those most impacted by the choices Washington makes. To that end, this week I visited with some local small businesses and listened to their concerns as they are recovering from the effects of the past year of COVID restrictions. Representing the great residents of this District is an honor, and listening to their concerns is vital to this representation.
Initiatives Pick Up Steam:
Over the past month, I have introduced several pieces of legislation, and I am proud to say all of them are picking up cosponsors and support both from my colleagues in the House and from outside organizations. The Veterans Entrepreneurship Act, bipartisan legislation which allows Veterans to use their GI Bill to start their own business or purchase a franchise, has recently been endorsed by the American Legion and the International Franchise Association (IFA). The Legion is the largest Veterans Service Organization in the country, and the IFA is the industry representative for dozens of familiar franchises. In addition, the bipartisan Ensuring Accountability in Agency Rulemaking Act, which requires all agency rules to be signed and issued by an individual appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate, was recently featured in a favorable editorial in The Hill. Please click here to read the editorial. Lastly, the Federal Insurance Office Elimination Act, which would eliminate the unnecessary Federal Insurance Office, was recently endorsed by the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents. Momentum is building on each of these bills, and I hope to see all pass the House when we return to session in the fall.
Infrastructure Bill Hits Road Block:
After months of foot-dragging, the Senate passed an “infrastructure” bill that spends a ridiculously small portion of the more than $1 trillion packages on actual roads and bridges. The 2,702-page bill also includes several pork-barrel provisions added by Senators, including $50 million to combat ‘invasive plants,’ $12.7 million for ‘recreational boating safety,’ and the creation of a commission to improve gender diversity in the trucking industry, among others. In addition, rather than moving swiftly to address the country’s infrastructure needs, Speaker Pelosi has made it clear that she will not bring up the infrastructure bill until the Senate also passes a reconciliation bill that will spend an additional $3.5 trillion on even more big government programs. I have long advocated for the need to repair and expand our roadways across the Sixth District, including Interstate 81. However, we simply cannot accept Pelosi’s plan to hold infrastructure hostage for a mammoth bill that will jeopardize our Nation’s finances and our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. I am holding out hope that common sense will prevail, we can focus toward removing the Senate’s pork-barrel provisions, and Congress can pass a stand-alone bill that avoids deficit spending and focuses taxpayer dollars on core infrastructure needs. But rest assured, whatever the result from the Senate, I will continue to fight efforts to waste your tax dollars on schemes by the liberals to move us even further leftward toward socialism.
Holding Communist China Accountable:
Holding the Chinese Communist Party accountable for their numerous human rights abuses, the cover-up of the COVID-19 pandemic, and dishonest trade practices should be a top priority for this Congress. Unfortunately, the Biden Administration and House Democrats have shown that they are not serious about facing the rising threat of China. That is why I cosponsored the Countering Communist China Act, the most comprehensive bill put forth to address concerns with China. The bill, among other items, would:
• Ban China’s political operations arm, known as the United Front Work Department, from accessing U.S. financial institutions.
• Prohibit American companies that get federal subsidies from expanding their business in China or affiliate with businesses with ties to the Chinese military.
• Prohibit universities that work with entities with ties to the CCP from receiving grant money from the National Science Foundation.
• Establish new sanctions on Chinese companies that steal US intellectual property, including prohibiting them from transacting again with a US person.
• Create a new Select Committee inside Congress to investigate the COVID-19 cover-up and seek a determination into whether China’s negligence would meet the criteria of negligently using a biological weapon.
Visiting Local Businesses:
Listening to local small business owners discuss the impact Washington’s decisions have on their daily operations helps me better represent them and their needs. This week, I visited with two local businesses that provide goods and services to the Roanoke area. Among them were Big Lick Gifts, known for its selection of “Made in Virginia” items, and Crowning Touch Senior Moving Services, which helps meet the specific needs of senior citizens who are looking to relocate, sell their home, or auction some of their property. Both are great examples of seeing and meeting a need that betters the community.
COVID-19 Update:
As of August 8, 2021, Virginia has had 704,664 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 11,558. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of August 8th, 5,219,544 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,649,928 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Wind: 1mph N
Humidity: 94%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 0
82/66°F
72/59°F