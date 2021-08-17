Legislative Update
Statement of Congressman Ben Cline on Afghanistan
Cline said, “The haphazard withdrawal of American troops has led to a diplomatic and humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan.
As the Taliban have now taken Kabul and the flag over our Embassy has been lowered, refugees are pouring into neighboring countries, adding to the instability of the region. The President owes the country an explanation as to the failure to ensure peace and the safety of those who aided the war effort.
The American people deserve a plan that preserves the human rights gains made for Afghan citizens and makes certain the sacrifices of those killed and wounded was not in vain. Congress must immediately open an investigation into how this catastrophe occurred and how we hold those responsible to account for the tragic events that are unfolding as a result.“
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – August 16, 2021
Being home the last two weeks has allowed me to sit down with folks across the Sixth District and hear their thoughts and concerns, as well as to discuss several legislative priorities Congress is expected to address when we return to Washington, including the bloated infrastructure package recently passed in the Senate. This week, we have also seen the consequences of the Biden Administration’s haphazard plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. After more than 20 years in the region and many wounded or killed, the Taliban have retaken the country in a matter of weeks. I also wrote to the Biden Administration demanding answers regarding the placement of COVID-positive illegal immigrants into our communities. Further, I wrote to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to ensure rural Veterans in regions like ours have access to the health care they have earned. It’s an honor to represent the Sixth District in Congress, and I look forward to meeting even more constituents as I continue to travel across the District.
Afghan Crisis:
The haphazard withdrawal of American troops has led to a diplomatic and humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan. As the Taliban have now taken Kabul and the flag over our Embassy has been lowered, refugees are pouring into neighboring countries, adding to the instability of the region. The President owes the country an explanation as to the failure to ensure peace and the safety of those who aided the war effort. The American people deserve a plan that preserves the human rights gains made for Afghan citizens and makes certain the sacrifices of those killed and wounded were not in vain. Congress must immediately open an investigation into how this catastrophe occurred and how we hold those responsible to account for the tragic events that are unfolding as a result.
Deficit Spending:
There is a near-unanimous agreement that there is a need to fix our Nation’s roads and bridges that make up traditional infrastructure projects. That is why it is so frustrating that the Senate passed a $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” package that allocates only 10 percent, about $110 billion, toward fixing roads and bridges. The rest of the money will be used to fund the Left’s partisan agenda:
• Pushes Democrats’ social justice mission: The term “equity” is included 64 times
• Favors people who live in blue cities: Electric vehicle owners will get $15 billion in the form of infrastructure for their electric, zero-emission, and low-emission plug-in vehicles.
• Will add $256 billion to the deficit per the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office
• Allocates billions of dollars toward Green New Deal initiatives
• Funding for ‘Pollinator-Friendly Practices’ on Roadsides – The bill would allocate $2 million annually for “a program to provide grants to eligible entities to carry out activities to benefit pollinators on roadsides and highway rights-of-way, including the planting and seeding of native, locally-appropriate grasses and wildflowers, including milkweed.”
• $500 million grant for the Healthy Streets Program to allow cities to “provide funding to deploy cool and porous pavements and expand tree cover to mitigate urban heat islands”
To make matters worse, Speaker Pelosi is advocating that this bill be paired with a massive $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill – which in reality reads more like a decades-long wish list authored by Bernie Sanders and the liberal left. With inflation at a 13-year high and real hourly wages falling 2.7 percent last quarter, we cannot afford this level of deficit spending. As Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said in regard to this legislation, “Adding trillions of dollars more to nearly $29 trillion of the national debt, without any consideration of the negative effects on our children and grandchildren, is one of those decisions that has become far too easy in Washington. Given the current state of the economic recovery, it is simply irresponsible to continue spending at levels more suited to respond to a Great Depression or Great Recession – not an economy that is on the verge of overheating.”
Heath Crisis at the Border:
The crisis at our southern border is only getting worse. In June, more than 188,829 illegal aliens crossed the border, which is a 21-year-high. That marks the fourth straight month with more than 170,000 illegal crossings and is a 141 percent increase from when President Biden assumed office. Not only is this a humanitarian, economic, and national security crisis, but it is a health crisis as well. Just last week, 1,500 COVID-positive illegal aliens were released into one small town in Texas, which is wholly unacceptable. For these reasons, my colleagues and I wrote to the Biden Administration demanding answers regarding where illegal immigrants are being released, COVID protocols, and positivity rates at the border. The letter can be found here.
Helping Rural Veterans:
Each year, close to 200,000 service members transition out of the military into civilian life. While some of these Veterans choose to retire or work near a community with a VA facility, others reside in rural communities. In both cases, the Veteran deserves only the best in timely and quality of VA care. While the VA has done good work recently with the establishment of the VA Office of Rural Health, I was pleased to join my colleague and Navy Veteran, Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX), in writing to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Dennis McDonough, to urge him to continue this positive momentum and to prioritize and give his personal attention to this important population of rural Veterans. To read a copy of the letter, click here.
Hearing From Constituents:
As the House currently remains in its August District Work Period, I have taken the opportunity to visit with constituents and business owners across the Sixth District. Hearing from those I represent allows me to better understand how the policies enacted in Washington are impacting folks on the ground. I will always remain an advocate for my constituents, and I hope to connect with even more folks in our region in the coming weeks.
COVID-19 Update:
As of August 15, 2021, Virginia has had 723,727 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 11,618. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of August 15th, 5,318,666 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,712,192 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Statement of U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner on Afghanistan
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the below statement on Afghanistan:
“The images from Afghanistan that we’ve seen in recent days are devastating.
“We went into Afghanistan to defeat al-Qa‘ida and eliminate their safe harbor after September 11, 2001. Two decades later, the price of our longest war has been tremendous. We’re on track to spend $2 trillion on a conflict that has cost 6,000 U.S. service members and contractors their lives and returned tens of thousands of our fellow Americans from the battlefield with wounds both visible and invisible. We owe a debt of gratitude to all those brave men and women who have served in Afghanistan, many of whom are experiencing renewed pain and grief today as they grapple with traumatic images out of Kabul, thoughts of their fellow service members, and fears for those alongside whom they fought.
“At this moment, our top priorities must be the safety of American diplomats and other citizens in Afghanistan, and the extraction of Afghans who are at greatest risk, including those who bravely fought alongside our forces since 2001. The world must know that the United States stands by her friends in times of need, and this is one of those times. We must do everything we can to secure the airport in Kabul, restore evacuation flights, and allow our trusted Afghan partners to find safe haven in the United States or elsewhere before it is too late. We also cannot lose sight of the reason we were there in the first place and must continue to stay focused on potential threats to the United States posed by terror groups like the Haqqani network, al-Qa‘ida, and ISIS.
“Intelligence officials have anticipated for years that in the absence of the U.S. military, the Taliban would continue to make gains in Afghanistan. That is exactly what has happened as the Afghan National Security Forces proved unable or unwilling to defend against Taliban advances in Kabul and across the country. As the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I hope to work with the other committees of jurisdiction to ask tough but necessary questions about why we weren’t better prepared for a worst-case scenario involving such a swift and total collapse of the Afghan government and security forces. We owe those answers to the American people and to all those who served and sacrificed so much.”
Legislative Update
Virginia Special Session recap
Over the past two weeks, the General Assembly met for the first time back in our respective chambers in the Capitol since the start of the pandemic. The Special Session was to approve a spending plan for the $4.3 billion American Rescue Plan coronavirus federal relief funding and to elect judges to fill 8 vacancies on the Virginia Court of Appeals.
There were some positives to come out of the process, even with the Democratic majority’s effort to try and stifle debate and amendments to the proposal from the Republican members of the Senate.
$700 million in funding was appropriated for rural broadband expansion, which is desperately needed in my district and around our Commonwealth. Senate Republicans advocated for even more money to be committed to this initiative, but we were shot down. I promise to keep fighting for broadband expansion for our families and our businesses here in the Valley and other rural areas of Virginia.
$250 million of the funding will go towards the ReBuild Virginia grants to help small businesses affected by the pandemic and the Governor’s mandates and restrictions. Those applicants who have been denied in the past will now be at the front of the line for the grants.
As introduced by the Governor, the budget contained no additional funding for bonuses or salaries for deputy sheriffs, regional jail staff, or correctional officers, and only a small sum for the Virginia State Police. Senate Republicans supported an amendment sponsored by our brand-new state Senator Travis Hackworth, which would have provided a $5,000 per year bonus for deputy sheriffs across Virginia for each of the next three years. While the Governor opposed any amendments, the final budget did include a $3,000 hazard pay bonus for our sheriff’s deputies, regional jail staff, and corrections officers and a $5,000 bonus for state police, but only for one year. We do need to do more for our law enforcement who work so hard to keep our communities safe, and I will work hard to see that we do more when we go back to Richmond in January.
Now, I want to explain why I ultimately voted against the spending package. It was not in opposition to the earmarked rural broadband expansion funds nor the bonuses for law enforcement or the funding to fix HVAC systems in schools. It also was not merely a protest vote in opposition to the process that was followed in the Senate to reach this agreement – although the process was deeply flawed, and it deprived most Virginians any voice in the spending plan.
My “NO” vote was primarily cast in opposition to the approximately $800 million blank check we gave to this Governor for “future needs if the pandemic worsens.” Yes, you read that right. $800 million out of the federal funding was left unappropriated for the Governor to spend as he wishes by the end of the year. I have a really big problem with the legislature writing a blank check to a Governor. Never before has any Virginia governor ever been given discretionary spending authority of anything approaching this magnitude. It is an abdication of our legislative responsibilities. It is a poorly kept secret that the Governor knows exactly what his spending plans are for these funds, but that he did not want it debated in the special session or covered in the newspapers. The whole process lacked transparency, and it prevented any public participation.
There were also other significant problems that also buttressed my opposition, such as $1.5 million going to the Department of Elections for a voter misinformation fund allocated to combat alleged voter misinformation…with no accountability on how the money is spent. There was also $2.5 million reserved for the Attorney General to “combat gun violence” without any explanation on how or where that will be spent. Our current Attorney General has time and again demonstrated that he is no friend of law-abiding gun owners in the Commonwealth, and has given little reason that these funds actually will be spent to fight crime.
We will return in January for the 2022 General Assembly Session. It is imperative that in the interim we elect a Republican Governor and that we return a Republican majority to the House of Delegates.
It is my utmost privilege to serve as your State Senator. If you have any questions about the Special Session, how the federal money was allocated, or any other issue dealing with state government, please do not hesitate to email me at mark@markobenshain.com or call my district legislative office at 540-437-1451.
Mark Obenshain
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – August 10, 2021
It is good to be home and have a chance to visit with and listen to the concerns of residents throughout the Sixth District. While the House is on their August District Work Period, the Senate recently passed a $1.2 trillion bill to fund infrastructure, but the bill includes too many ‘poison pills’ and not enough ‘pay-fors.’ In addition, Speaker Pelosi has insisted that the bill will not be considered until after the Senate passes a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill full of liberal projects. Beyond the spending battles, rising crime, open borders, and inflation remain the topics of much discussion as I speak to folks around the Sixth District. Illegal border crossings hit another 20-year high, homicides in Roanoke have risen 400 percent this year, and inflation is looking more and more permanent. The greatest value of being home is the ability to meet with those most impacted by the choices Washington makes. To that end, this week I visited with some local small businesses and listened to their concerns as they are recovering from the effects of the past year of COVID restrictions. Representing the great residents of this District is an honor, and listening to their concerns is vital to this representation.
Initiatives Pick Up Steam:
Over the past month, I have introduced several pieces of legislation, and I am proud to say all of them are picking up cosponsors and support both from my colleagues in the House and from outside organizations. The Veterans Entrepreneurship Act, bipartisan legislation which allows Veterans to use their GI Bill to start their own business or purchase a franchise, has recently been endorsed by the American Legion and the International Franchise Association (IFA). The Legion is the largest Veterans Service Organization in the country, and the IFA is the industry representative for dozens of familiar franchises. In addition, the bipartisan Ensuring Accountability in Agency Rulemaking Act, which requires all agency rules to be signed and issued by an individual appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate, was recently featured in a favorable editorial in The Hill. Please click here to read the editorial. Lastly, the Federal Insurance Office Elimination Act, which would eliminate the unnecessary Federal Insurance Office, was recently endorsed by the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents. Momentum is building on each of these bills, and I hope to see all pass the House when we return to session in the fall.
Infrastructure Bill Hits Road Block:
After months of foot-dragging, the Senate passed an “infrastructure” bill that spends a ridiculously small portion of the more than $1 trillion packages on actual roads and bridges. The 2,702-page bill also includes several pork-barrel provisions added by Senators, including $50 million to combat ‘invasive plants,’ $12.7 million for ‘recreational boating safety,’ and the creation of a commission to improve gender diversity in the trucking industry, among others. In addition, rather than moving swiftly to address the country’s infrastructure needs, Speaker Pelosi has made it clear that she will not bring up the infrastructure bill until the Senate also passes a reconciliation bill that will spend an additional $3.5 trillion on even more big government programs. I have long advocated for the need to repair and expand our roadways across the Sixth District, including Interstate 81. However, we simply cannot accept Pelosi’s plan to hold infrastructure hostage for a mammoth bill that will jeopardize our Nation’s finances and our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. I am holding out hope that common sense will prevail, we can focus toward removing the Senate’s pork-barrel provisions, and Congress can pass a stand-alone bill that avoids deficit spending and focuses taxpayer dollars on core infrastructure needs. But rest assured, whatever the result from the Senate, I will continue to fight efforts to waste your tax dollars on schemes by the liberals to move us even further leftward toward socialism.
Holding Communist China Accountable:
Holding the Chinese Communist Party accountable for their numerous human rights abuses, the cover-up of the COVID-19 pandemic, and dishonest trade practices should be a top priority for this Congress. Unfortunately, the Biden Administration and House Democrats have shown that they are not serious about facing the rising threat of China. That is why I cosponsored the Countering Communist China Act, the most comprehensive bill put forth to address concerns with China. The bill, among other items, would:
• Ban China’s political operations arm, known as the United Front Work Department, from accessing U.S. financial institutions.
• Prohibit American companies that get federal subsidies from expanding their business in China or affiliate with businesses with ties to the Chinese military.
• Prohibit universities that work with entities with ties to the CCP from receiving grant money from the National Science Foundation.
• Establish new sanctions on Chinese companies that steal US intellectual property, including prohibiting them from transacting again with a US person.
• Create a new Select Committee inside Congress to investigate the COVID-19 cover-up and seek a determination into whether China’s negligence would meet the criteria of negligently using a biological weapon.
Visiting Local Businesses:
Listening to local small business owners discuss the impact Washington’s decisions have on their daily operations helps me better represent them and their needs. This week, I visited with two local businesses that provide goods and services to the Roanoke area. Among them were Big Lick Gifts, known for its selection of “Made in Virginia” items, and Crowning Touch Senior Moving Services, which helps meet the specific needs of senior citizens who are looking to relocate, sell their home, or auction some of their property. Both are great examples of seeing and meeting a need that betters the community.
COVID-19 Update:
As of August 8, 2021, Virginia has had 704,664 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 11,558. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of August 8th, 5,219,544 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,649,928 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Warner & Kaine comment on the Senate passage of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. – (August 10, 2021) – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine released the following statement applauding Senate passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the largest investment in America’s infrastructure needs in generations:
“We’re thrilled to have voted today to bring this legislation one step closer to becoming law,” said the Senators. “This bill will make important investments in our nation’s recovery and long-term economic stability. By putting Americans back to work in good-paying jobs and working to fix our crumbling infrastructure, we will help spur economic growth and ensure the U.S. leads the world in innovation. We’ll continue working to help Virginia recover from the widespread job losses we’ve seen over the past year and build back better for generations to come.”
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a comprehensive infrastructure package that delivers wins to communities across the Commonwealth and the nation to maintain our roads, bridges, rail systems, and other critical infrastructure needs, including:
Roads, Bridges, and Major Projects:
• $110 billion to repair and rebuild our roads and bridges with a focus on equity, safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians, and first of its kind attention to climate change mitigation and resilience. This includes:
o $40 billion for bridge repair, replacement, and rehabilitation, which is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system.
o $7 billion for Virginia highways and $537 million for Virginia bridge replacement and repairs over five years.
o In Virginia, there are 577 bridges and over 2,124 miles of highway in poor condition.
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and Public Transit:
• Reauthorizes federal funding for WMATA through the fiscal year 2030 at current annual levels. The WMATA reauthorization is based on legislation previously introduced by Senators Warner and Kaine.
• An estimated $1.2 billion over five years to improve public transportation in Virginia.
• $39 billion over five years for public transit systems across the nation.
Rail:
• $66 billion in passenger rail to upgrade speed, accessibility, efficiency, and resilience, including $22 billion in grants to Amtrak, $24 billion as federal-state partnership grants for Northeast Corridor modernization, $12 billion for partnership grants for intercity rail service including high-speed rail, $5 billion for rail improvement and safety grants, and $3 billion for grade crossing safety improvements.
• These dollars will help Virginia fund current projects announced with CSX, Norfolk Southern, Amtrak, and VRE — such as the $1.9 billion Long Bridge project that both Senators Warner and Kaine supported by successfully passing their Long Bridge Act of 2020 as part of the FY21 Omnibus. The legislation allowed for the construction of a new Long Bridge across the Potomac River to double the capacity of rail crossing between Virginia and DC, but still required federal funding to move forward.
o This funding will improve reliability and travel options not just in Virginia, but along the East Coast.
Airports, Ports, and Waterways:
• $25 billion to improve our nation’s airports including runways, gates, terminals, and concessions.
• $17 billion for port infrastructure to fund waterway and coastal infrastructure, inland waterway improvements, and land ports of entry.
Army Corps of Engineers:
• $9.55 billion for Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure priorities like harbor dredging, coastal resiliency, and repairing damages to Corps Projects caused by natural disasters.
Broadband:
• $65 billion for broadband deployment to increase access and decrease costs associated with connecting to the internet.
• Virginia will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to expand broadband across the Commonwealth, including providing access to the at least 473,000 Virginians who currently lack it.
• 1,908,000 or 23% of people in Virginia will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.
Resilience:
• $47 billion for climate resilience measures that will help our communities weather increasingly severe storms, droughts, floods, fires, heatwaves, and sea-level rise, including funding for FEMA flood mitigation grants, making infrastructure investments to increase coastal resilience, and improving mapping and data so that households and businesses can better protect themselves from future flood events.
• $238 million for the Chesapeake Bay Program for ecosystem resiliency and restoration.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging:
• $7.5 billion to build electric vehicle charging stations across the country along highway corridors to facilitate long-distance travel and within communities to provide convenient charging where people live, work, and shop.
• $2.5 billion for electric, zero-emission school buses.
• An estimated $106 million for Virginia over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the Commonwealth. Virginia will also have the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.
Support for Minority Businesses:
• The legislation includes a provision based on Senator Kaine and Senator Wicker’s Reaching America’s Rural Minority Businesses Act, introduced in May 2021.
• The provision will enable the Minority Business Development Agency to partner with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) to establish business centers to support minority-owned small businesses in rural areas to provide education, training and technical assistance to help them grow and thrive.
Legislative Update
Helping Keep our Healers Healthy
On August 6, 2021, the Senate sent a clear message to health care workers across the nation that help is here. I am very pleased to tell you that my bipartisan Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act, passed the Senate and will now go to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Named in honor of a Charlottesville-born physician who died by suicide while working on the frontlines of the pandemic last year, this legislation will provide resources to help prevent suicide and burnout for health professionals and increases awareness about suicide and mental health concerns among health care professionals.
Even before the pandemic, health care workers experienced high levels of stress and burnout. This past year has only further exacerbated the challenges. While helping their patients fight for their lives, many health care professionals are coping with their own trauma of losing patients and colleagues – and fear for their own health and safety too.
The Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act will:
- Establish grants for training health care professionals or trainees in strategies to address mental health and substance use disorders.
- Require identification and dissemination of best practices for preventing suicide and improving mental health and resiliency among health care professionals.
- Establish a national education and awareness initiative to encourage health care professionals to seek support and care for mental health and substance use concerns.
- Establish grants to health care entities (e.g., hospitals, community health centers, and rural health clinics) for health care provider education, the establishment of programs to prevent suicide and improve mental health among health care professionals, peer-support programming, and mental health treatment. Health care providers in health professional shortage areas or rural areas will be prioritized.
- Require a review related to improving health care professional mental health and resiliency, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on such professionals’ health and the barriers professionals, face when seeking and accessing mental health care.
I was thrilled to have some provisions modeled after the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, COVID relief legislation signed into law in March. However, this Senate-passed bill includes elements that weren’t part of the American Rescue Plan. I will continue pushing for this legislation to be signed into law to give our providers the mental health resources they need during this public health crisis.
I am pleased that we are one step closer to getting our healers the comprehensive help and support they deserve. As a member of the Senate Health, Education, and Pensions Committee, I will continue working to support our health providers and ensure Virginians have access to the health care they need.
Sincerely,
Wind: 4mph S
Humidity: 66%
Pressure: 30.1"Hg
UV index: 5
90/68°F
82/66°F