States Stiffen Penalties for Fentanyl, Despite Public Health Concerns
As they struggle to reduce drug overdose deaths, policymakers across the United States are embroiled in a heated debate over creating and increasing criminal penalties related to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that’s up to 100 times more potent than morphine.
Legislators pushing the new wave of criminal penalties say the laws will deter drug distributors and hold offenders accountable. But opponents — including some public health officials — warn of potential consequences such as worsening the opioid crisis and pushing users toward more dangerous synthetic alternatives.
As of this month, 28 states have enacted one or more fentanyl criminal provisions, according to the Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association, which researches and drafts potential legislation on public safety and substance use.
In this year’s legislative sessions alone, lawmakers introduced hundreds of fentanyl crime bills in at least 46 state legislatures, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. While they vary, the bills generally would increase or stiffen penalties for the illegal production, possession and distribution of the substance.
Lawmakers in Virginia designated fentanyl as “a weapon of terrorism,” enacting a bill this spring that makes knowingly manufacturing or distributing substances containing any detectable amount of fentanyl punishable by up to 10 years of jail time.
An Iowa statute, signed into law in May, enhanced the penalties for selling and manufacturing fentanyl, with prison sentences ranging from up to 10 years to up to 50 years. While the bill passed with bipartisan support, some Democrats also proposed that the state improve access to substance use treatment and resources, such as fentanyl testing strips, which remain illegal in Iowa.
Arkansas and Texas are the latest states to pass legislation that makes it a homicide to give fentanyl to someone who then dies of an overdose. About 30 other states and the District of Columbia have laws, known as drug-induced homicide laws, that allow murder prosecutions, even in cases where individuals share drugs socially, if those drugs contain lethal doses.
Texas’ new law imposes harsher penalties, including first-degree felony charges for those involved in manufacturing, distributing or possessing with intent to deliver between 200 and 400 grams of fentanyl, and second-degree felony charges for those involved in manufacturing or distributing fentanyl that results in an overdose.
The law’s supporters say the measure will not only protect Texans from potentially overdosing, but also hold distributors accountable.
“The intent is to deter the behavior and make it to where prosecutors throughout the state can take the sort of action that needs to be taken with this drug,” Texas Rep. David Cook, a Republican who co-authored the bill, said in an interview with Stateline. “This is a necessary measure in order to protect the public safety of our citizens.”
Republican state Rep. Kronda Thimesch, who also co-authored the bill, wrote in an email that the law garnered “overwhelming support” from families, community leaders and law enforcement agencies across the state.
“We have learned from the past that stronger penalties do work. We need to use every resource available to go after drug dealers,” Thimesch wrote.
But critics raise concerns over whether these types of measures truly address the root causes of substance use.
“You cannot deal with fentanyl without dealing with the overall issue of drug addiction and drug usage,” Texas state Rep. Gene Wu, a Democrat who voted against the measure, said in an interview with Stateline.
“If you make illegal things that human beings want, you will make things worse,” Wu said. “You will create more organized crime, you will create more unintended consequences, you will create more disparity and destruction in poor communities, because this crap never affects the communities of the people who make the laws.”
Some criminal justice advocates say fentanyl should be treated as a public health issue rather than a law enforcement problem.
By attaching criminal consequences to drug-related incidents, fear and stigma may deter people with substance use disorders from reaching out for help, said Maritza Perez Medina, the director of federal affairs for the Drug Policy Alliance, which advocates for reducing criminal drug penalties.
“Public health interventions, things like harm reduction services would actually go a long way in curbing overdose deaths and connecting people to treatment. Unfortunately, that’s not the route that many lawmakers both at the state and federal level are choosing to follow,” Perez Medina said in an interview with Stateline. “There’s still an overinvestment in criminal justice approaches at the expense of public health solutions.”
Criminalization measures also have a disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, which amplify existing racial and socioeconomic disparities, Perez Medina said.
“[These criminalization policies are] also falling on people who are on the lowest level of the drug distribution chain, people who probably also use drugs who would benefit most from public health interventions rather than handcuffs,” she said.
More overdoses
Fentanyl, originally developed in 1959 and introduced in the 1960s, emerged as an intravenous anesthetic and is used particularly to relieve pain after operations, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. Fentanyl also serves as a medication for patients with chronic pain who have developed a tolerance to other opioids.
Before 2013, overdose outbreaks linked to illegally manufactured fentanyl were often localized and attributed to specific chemists in Mexico or elsewhere, according to Beau Kilmer, the co-director of the RAND Drug Policy Research Center, a nonpartisan research group.
A shift occurred when illegally manufactured fentanyl began flowing into the United States from China in 2013, leading to its widespread distribution, Kilmer said. Over time, dealers mixed fentanyl with heroin and later transitioned to counterfeit pills.
More than 110,500 people in the United States died of drug overdoses in 2022, according to provisional statistics released by the National Center for Health Statistics, a federal agency. Sixty-eight percent, or 75,778, of those deaths involved synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Administration also attributes more deaths to illegal fentanyl among Americans under 50 than any other cause of death.
The use of fentanyl laced with xylazine — a cheap animal sedative not meant for human consumption that can cause blackouts and lesions that sometimes result in amputations — also is on the rise, causing growing concerns among policymakers. The Biden administration recently unveiled a plan to curb the growing threat by increasing testing and coordinating standardized data collection to better understand how xylazine-related overdoses are affecting the country.
Several states also have taken steps to restrict access to xylazine, also known as “tranq.” Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the addition of xylazine to the state’s controlled substances list in April, joining Ohio and West Virginia, where similar restrictions have been implemented. Florida already categorizes xylazine as a Schedule I controlled substance.
Alternative approaches
A recent study published in the American Journal of Public Health suggests that drug busts and police crackdowns on dealers may worsen the overdose crisis.
The research, conducted in Indianapolis, identified a pattern where overdose rates involving opioids doubled in the vicinity surrounding a drug seizure and persisted over several weeks. The study suggested that the increase in overdoses may be linked to people seeking alternatives due to the loss of their stable supply, without knowing their tolerance to other opioids that have varying potency.
Some drug policy experts worry that criminalizing fentanyl may push individuals toward more dangerous substances, as suppliers seek to evade law enforcement scrutiny.
“Anytime you ban a drug, if people respond to that at all, they just respond by using a whole different drug. It doesn’t address the issue because it doesn’t address demand, and as long as there is a demand for the drug, there will be a supply for it,” said Katharine Harris, a drug policy fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, in an interview with Stateline.
She also argued that the focus on this substance alone does not address the root causes and complexities of the overdose crisis.
“We’re always going to be one step behind and I feel like that’s what we’re seeing right now with xylazine,” Harris said.
Some states have chosen to pursue alternative approaches. California and North Carolina have embraced harm reduction strategies, such as syringe exchange programs and increasing distribution of naloxone, an overdose-reversal drug. New Hampshire also recently outlined its plan to use $6.5 million to fund programs that aim to treat and prevent substance use in the state.
Missouri recently became the latest state to decriminalize fentanyl testing strips. Only New York City and Rhode Island have legalized “safe injection sites,” where people can use drugs under the supervision of trained staff who can reverse overdoses.
There are more than 1,100 communities nationwide that have committed to creating non-arrest pathways into treatment and recovery to address substance use, according to Zoe Grover-Scicchitano, the executive director of the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative, which helps law enforcement agencies turn to treatment programs rather than arrests.
“Effective drug policy, including addressing root causes of addiction and supporting harm reduction efforts, requires creating public health and public safety partnerships. Collaboration between law enforcement and other stakeholders can reduce stigma, create more pathways into treatment and reduce overdose deaths,” Grover-Scicchitano wrote in an email.
by Amanda Hernandez, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
New Proposal Aims to Permanently Allow Caregiver Option for Virginia Disability Program
The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services recently released revised guidelines for state Medicaid disability waiver programs which would allow certain family members who provide caregiving services for their child or spouse with disabilities to be paid directly by the state.
The move comes after outcry from hundreds of families and letters from state Democrats critical of the initial guidelines prohibiting this option that DMAS – which oversees the state’s Developmental Disabilities Home and Community-Based Services waiver programs – submitted to the federal government in May.
This option has been available in Virginia since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is set to end this fall because of DMAS’ concerns that it wouldn’t follow federal guidelines in a post-COVID world and fell short of oversight standards.
State officials told the Virginia Mercury later in May that the department planned to study whether a Maryland program allowing this option could be adopted in the commonwealth in response.
Virginia to study Maryland program after backlash over disability caregiving change
Rebecca Dooley, Senior Communications Officer with DMAS, said the new changes “address stakeholder concerns and are currently in a public comment period.”
Disability advocates and families say they agree with DMAS’ decision to allow family caregivers of minors and spouses the option to be paid directly by the state for their services – instead of exclusively through a private home care agency under the department’s current plan.
However, concerns still remain that the new guidelines continue to place “unreasonable” restrictions on these individuals – like a reduction in the hours they can be paid for and the mandated use of electronic visit verification, among others.
Almost all of the nearly 200 public comments submitted so far on the proposal echo similar concerns.
While Tonya Milling, executive director of disability advocacy group The Arc of Virginia, agreed these new guidelines don’t address all of the concerns raised by families, she said certain restrictions have to be put in place to follow federal standards set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“We understand that because that’s required … as part of just fiduciary responsibility for public funds,” Milling said.
What’s new?
Not all flexibilities currently granted to family caregivers because of the COVID-19 pandemic will remain for those who opt for direct state pay – also known as the “consumer direct” option.
‘Godsend’ caregiver program for Virginians with disabilities set to end this fall
Family caregivers choosing to be directly paid by Virginia to care for their minor child or spouse with disabilities will have to comply with new restrictions starting Nov. 12 – such as their pay being capped at 40 hours a week, mandated use of electronic visit verification and limitations on who their employer of record can be.
Teri Morgan, executive director for the Virginia Board for People with Disabilities, said the restrictions stem from federal guidelines in place to cut down on fraud. This also includes establishing whether parents and spouses are providing “extraordinary care” for their minor children and spouses with disabilities that should be paid, rather than care that is legally mandated.
“Supports that are typical for [a]15-year-old like cooking and cleaning aren’t considered” extraordinary, Morgan said. “Those are considered natural supports that any parent would give any child. So how do you come up with the limitation? Our recommendation to DMAS was to go to 56 [hours] but they selected the 40 hours.”
Kelly Kiser, who identified herself as the paid caregiver for her daughter who has disabilities, expressed concerns on the proposal’s public comment forum about the limitation, as her daughter is currently approved for 50 hours of caregiver services a week.
“There is no one I can hire to meet her needs and no family members willing to care for her while I work because of these needs, Kiser said.
“By limiting the hours below what has been determined that she currently needs would place a hardship on us,” Kiser said. “Leaving my employment to care for her was an extreme hardship. I went through our entire savings, and was using credit to pay for day to day needs until we were approved for the waiver.”
Morgan believed this is also why the state is now mandating spouses and parents clock in and out through electronic visit verification systems usually done through an app. This is one of the Board’s biggest concerns, Morgan said, because it’s “unrealistic and not all states require it.”
“Cooking meals is natural support and not reimbursable but feeding is, so I have to log in for this half hour and then log back out and then log back in when I’m assisting you in your bath,” Morgan said.“You don’t need to have parents stopping and starting throughout the day to log in and log out when they’re caring for their child.”
Another concern Morgan raised is the limitations on who can be a family caregivers’ “employer of record” if they are being paid directly by the state. The state defines an employer of record as a person responsible for monitoring the caregivers’ work, verifying the hours worked and handling any disciplinary actions that need to be taken, among other duties.
Currently, a parent could be the paid caregiver for their child with disabilities and the other parent their employer of record. The new guidelines prohibit any family member that is legally responsible for the spouse or minor receiving disability caregiving services from being the employer of record, as well as anyone who lives more than 50 miles away.
Morgan said this can be especially troublesome for military families who move and may not know anyone in their area.
“The employer of record is a non-paid position,” Morgan said. “So it’s difficult to get somebody to do that and then they are concerned about releasing private information – health information, social security number, that kind of information – to somebody who may just be a neighbor or may just be another military family they don’t know that well.”
While the initial proposal submitted by DMAS earlier this year was a more robust update to the entire Family and Individual Supports (FIS) and Building Independence (BI) disability waivers, the new guidelines amend the section in the waivers specifically pertaining to certain family caregivers who opt for direct state pay and would also apply to Community Living (CL) and Commonwealth Coordinated Care Plus (CCC+) waivers.
Milling emphasized The Arc of Virginia is “very pleased with the change, but we will want to continue [to be] that watchful eye for parents to make sure that they’re still able to access services and have their needs taken care of for their family.”
DMAS declined to answer follow-up questions and multiple interview requests, but provided the Mercury with this statement:
“The original waiver amendments were submitted to address a General Assembly mandate to continue to allow legally responsible individuals to provide care to individuals under the waiver after the Appendix K expires. Those amendments only included an agency directed option which were approved by CMS. DMAS has since developed guidance that would allow for members to use the consumer directed option as well as the agency directed option. Subsequent waiver amendments that are consistent with this new guidance and address stakeholder concerns and are currently in a public comment period.”
The public comment period will remain open until 5:00 p.m. on July 27.
Labor Force Participation Highest in a Decade; Economy Flourishing Under Youngkin
In a striking revelation from Richmond, Virginia’s capital, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a promising surge in the state’s employment statistics. Over 200,000 Virginians have been employed since January 2022, setting a robust pace for economic recovery and growth.
Under Youngkin’s leadership, Virginia has witnessed not only a substantial increment in employment but also a historical high in labor force participation. As of June, the rate stood at 66.6%, a pinnacle not achieved since January 2013. This was complemented by the state’s labor force swelling by 13,757 in June alone, reaching 4,588,082 – the largest recorded number since data tracking began in 1976.
Governor Youngkin remarked on this achievement, noting the encouraging dip in Virginia’s unemployment rate and the rising number of people rejoining the workforce. He enthusiastically commented on the economic uptrend, emphasizing the potential for further growth as Virginia becomes even more attractive to businesses.
In comparison to national statistics, Virginia’s performance shines bright. While the national unemployment rate settled at 3.6% in June, Virginia boasted a more impressive 2.7%. This not only indicates a healthy state economy but also underscores the efforts made at the state level to drive employment and economic progress.
Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater and Secretary Caren Merrick echoed the Governor’s optimism. Merrick highlighted the addition of nearly 120,000 Virginians into the labor force within the first half of 2023, emphasizing the challenges and opportunities it presents for employers across the state.
June’s data provides a comprehensive snapshot of employment growth across various industry sectors. Notably, the Government led the way with an addition of 6,000 jobs. This was followed by Manufacturing and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities. However, some sectors, such as Construction, witnessed a decline. The broader picture from June 2022 to June 2023 showed nine out of eleven major industry sectors in Virginia registering employment boosts, with Education and Health Services leading the pack.
Virginia’s current labor and economic data presents a promising trajectory, reflecting the dedicated efforts of state leaders and the resilience of its people. With a continuous focus on talent development and making the state more conducive for businesses, Virginia seems set on a path to even greater success in the coming years.
Virginians Can Now Indicate Blood Type on Driver’s License and ID
Move aimed at aiding first responders in the event of an emergency
In a step forward to potentially save lives in an emergency, Virginians now have the option to indicate their blood type on their driver’s license or ID. This move is geared towards aiding first responders during an emergency, allowing for faster and more efficient medical assistance when it matters the most.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently announced a new feature, enabling individuals renewing or replacing their driver’s license or ID to add their blood type information at dmv.virginia.gov or any DMV customer service center. Those applying for a license or ID for the first time must do so in person at a customer service center.
When transacting online, users will be prompted with a question asking if they would like to indicate their blood type. The decision to display the blood type is entirely optional and, if selected, will appear in a small icon on the front of the license or ID. It is crucial to note that no proof of blood type is necessary, but individuals are responsible for self-certifying their correct blood type.
DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, highlighting the objective behind introducing the new feature, said, “The law was intended to aid individuals and first responders when every second counts in an emergency.” He further emphasized that DMV takes pride in providing Virginians with such options. On their driver’s license or ID, Virginians can not only indicate their blood type but also express their willingness to be an organ donor, reveal their veteran status, and even list significant medical indicators.
This initiative came to light thanks to Senate Bill 345, introduced by Sen. George L. Barker.
The move to include blood type information on driver’s licenses and IDs is a progressive step towards a more efficient emergency response system in Virginia. It reflects the ongoing commitment to enhancing public safety and underscores the importance of each second in an emergency scenario. While the feature is optional, it could be a potential lifesaver.
Supreme Court Petitioned to Limit Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Power
27-state coalition, including Virginia, challenge CFPB’s unprecedented funding mechanism as unconstitutional
Attorney General Jason Miyares of Virginia, alongside a 27-state coalition of attorneys general, is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm a lower court ruling that declared the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) unique funding mechanism as unconstitutional.
At the heart of the matter lies the CFPB’s ability to amass hundreds of millions of dollars annually by simply sending a half-page letter to the Federal Reserve. The federal agency, conceived during the Obama administration, has vast jurisdiction over the U.S. financial industry. However, a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in October deems the funding model unconstitutional, stating it circumvents Congressional appropriations and violates the Constitution’s appropriations clause and separations of powers doctrine.
The Appropriations Clause of the U.S. Constitution entrusts Congress with the “power of the purse,” a mechanism to supervise federal agencies. The Fifth Circuit ruled that the 2010 Congress erroneously forfeited this power when it provided the CFPB with an autonomous, perpetual income stream. Since then, the CFPB has defied congressional oversight, acted inappropriately before federal courts, and excluded states and other stakeholders from vital regulatory decisions.
Arguing for the preservation of power separation and protection of state interests, Attorney General Miyares emphasized the necessity of the Supreme Court to uphold the Fifth Circuit’s decision, thereby restoring Congress’s oversight role.
Should the Supreme Court affirm the Fifth Circuit’s ruling, the CFPB would need to secure an appropriation approved by Congress through standard procedures. This change would provide Congress an opportunity to restrict some of the bureau’s activities, which have escalated borrowing costs for certain consumers and excluded others from the credit market altogether.
This case is exceptional in that all 50 states have expressed their views, making it one of the few instances where the voices of all states are heard in the Supreme Court.
Virginia has aligned itself with Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming in the brief.
Changes to Sex Listed on Virginia Birth Certificates More Than Doubled After 2020 Law
The number of Virginians changing the sex listed on their birth certificate more than doubled between 2020 and 2022 after the passage of a law streamlining the process for individuals wanting to do so.
Previously, a person seeking to change the sex designation on their birth certificate had to provide the state registrar evidence that specific medical procedures had occurred as well as a court order. Now, a person can request the change by submitting to the registrar a form from their health care provider stating “clinically appropriate treatment for gender transition” was provided.
Virginia Department of Health Director of Communications Maria Reppas said the number of Virginians who have changed the sex listed on their birth certificate increased from 166 during the fiscal year 2020 to 275 in the fiscal year 2021 and 384 in the fiscal year 2022.
Narissa Rahaman, executive director of LGBTQ+ advocacy organization Equality Virginia, said her group worked to introduce the legislation to ease the historically “cumbersome” process of updating the sex on birth certificate documents, which is especially significant for those identifying as transgender or nonbinary.
“When you have trans, nonbinary people who are seeking housing or employment or opening a bank account and they’re running into discrimination or harassment” because their birth certificate sex doesn’t align with how they identify, she said, “that can often lead [to] those folks not wanting to seek those services in the future.”
Rahaman also added that not every person who identifies as a different sex than the one to which they were assigned at birth chooses to have surgery, which she said is why removing the requirement to provide evidence of medical procedures is important.
After the law was passed, Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, the patron of the bill in the Senate, said the gratitude expressed by those who had previously struggled to get their birth certificates changed “was just enormous.”
While the law has officially been in effect for over three years, Reppas said the regulatory review process associated with it began last month after a unanimous vote from the State Board of Health on June 15. The regulation, which officially changes regulatory language to reflect new provisions in the law, is currently being reviewed by the state’s executive branch through a fast-track process meant for noncontroversial regulations.
Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office declined to comment on the review. Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, said, “The regulation is making its way through the regulatory process, and therefore, I don’t have anything to add at this time.”
Even though the regulatory changes are under review, Reppas said the Office of Vital Records has been using the new procedures since 2020, and the changes “would not be invalidated by any failure of the fast track amendments to become effective.”
The patron of the House version of the legislation, Del. Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church, attributed the law’s passage to Democratic control of both legislative chambers and the governor’s office in 2020. Since then, Republicans have retaken the House and the executive branch.
“I think with the current makeup of the House of Delegates, it may not even get a hearing — it may not have definitely gotten out of a subcommittee,” said Simon.
As other states have introduced bills this session that, among other aims, would prohibit a person from changing the biological sex on their birth certificate and ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth, Rahaman said Virginia is in a unique position legislatively and geographically.
“When many LGBTQ folks are looking to move from less restricted states to states that offer more protections and safety, Virginia is one of the states that people are looking at,” Rahaman said. “We are a beacon of hope for many around the country, but especially in the South, and we should do our part to remain that way.”
Virginia Elections Commissioner Rejects Complaint from Sen. Amanda Chase
A post-election complaint filed by Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, has no basis in state law and won’t lead to the type of recount or audit sought by Chase, according to a formal response Tuesday from Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals.
Beals — an appointee of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin who once worked as an aide to Chase — indicated that Chesterfield County Registrar Missy Vera followed the law when she gave the Chesterfield GOP an opportunity to send an observer for the testing of ballot scanning machines used for early voting. Chase has been disputing her primary loss to former Republican state Sen. Glen Sturtevant on the basis that the Chesterfield GOP selected a Sturtevant campaign staffer as its observer for that machine test.
“The general registrar has no authority over who the Republican or Democratic parties select in any given contest as their representative or if a representative is present at all,” wrote Beals, who leads the Virginia Department of Elections.
Those party observers have a “limited role” and only watch the process, Beals continued.
“Though the Department recognizes the importance of party and/or candidate representation during logic and accuracy testing, the lack of such representation is not delineated in Virginia law as a reason for an unsuccessful candidate to challenge the winner of a primary election,” Beals wrote.
The letter from Beals, which the Virginia Mercury obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, is the strongest signal yet that Chase has no legal avenue to dispute her loss. Though the hard-right senator has been raising money on the prospect of a legal challenge, she has not filed a lawsuit. Her complaint, a less formal challenge filed with election officials rather than a court of law, contains no evidence that the vote counts were improper.
Chase has been threatening to run a write-in campaign in the Republican-leaning district outside Richmond. If she follows through on that plan, it could potentially hurt the GOP’s chances of holding a must-have seat by splitting the Republican vote and dampening support for Sturtevant.
Beals told Chase neither the elections department nor the Virginia State Board of Elections has the legal authority to take the actions Chase requested.
Sturtevant won by a large enough margin (more than 1%) that Chase cannot request a recount, Beals wrote, and the deadline for contesting the primary election in court has already passed. The state’s process for contesting election results requires complaints to be filed in court within 10 days of a primary election. Chase lost her primary to Sturtevant on June 20. She filed her complaint with the board on July 5, more than two weeks after the primary.
Chase has also pointed to a section of Virginia’s election handbook instructing registrars that if they choose to invite any candidates to observe machine testing, they should invite all candidates in the race. Chase has made speculative allegations the ballot scanning machines could have been tampered with during the test because her campaign wasn’t present, claims Chesterfield election officials have flatly denied. Beals said the guidance about inviting all candidates is simply a “best practice.”
“Consequently, an alleged violation of this provision does not endow a candidate with a legal right or remedy by which she may challenge the results of a contested election,” Beals said.
Chase didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning. In a Facebook post-Tuesday, Chase said she was going “off the grid” for a week and heading to the beach.
