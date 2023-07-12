Connect with us

Food

Staying Safe in the Kitchen: A Guide to Food Handling Practices

Published

6 hours ago

on

As the weather warms up, family picnics become a popular way to enjoy meals in the great outdoors. To ensure these events are not only fun but also safe, understanding proper food handling practices is crucial. Here are some tips from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on keeping your food bacteria-free.

Poultry: As per statistics, more than 60 percent of raw poultry in the U.S. is a carrier of bacteria such as campylobacter and salmonella. A surefire way to eliminate these is thorough cooking until the poultry juices run clear and there is no pink flesh.

Stews, Soups, and Gravies: Rich in meat, poultry, or juices, these food items can be breeding grounds for several harmful bacteria. To reduce the risk, store these foods in small containers in the refrigerator to cool them faster. Always reheat to boiling temperatures.

Ground Beef: E. coli, a potentially harmful bacterium, can linger on the surface of beef. While cooking steak can effectively kill this bacteria, ground meat presents a different challenge as the surface gets mixed into the patty. Thorough cooking of ground meat is thus crucial to eliminate E. coli.

Deli Meats: For deli meats, the ideal storage temperature is just above freezing. To prevent growth of Listeria bacteria, consume or freeze deli meats within five days of purchase.

Leftovers: As a rule of thumb, any leftovers unrefrigerated for two hours should be discarded. Always reheat leftovers to a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit or more to ensure food safety.

Potato Salad: To prevent bacterial growth, cool down potatoes before making the salad, and maintain the salad’s temperature at about 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Any potato salad left unrefrigerated for four hours or longer should be discarded.

Planning a family picnic needn’t be a food safety minefield. With these practical tips, you can enjoy your outdoor feast while ensuring that your family stays safe from foodborne illnesses. Remember, the key is in handling and storing food correctly, and when in doubt, it’s always safer to discard than to risk consuming unsafe food.

Spice up your summer with these irresistible Grilled Koftas!

Published

1 day ago

on

July 11, 2023

By

Craving a deliciously spicy summer meal? No one can resist these grilled meat skewers.

Servings: 4

Ingredients

• 4 cloves of garlic
• 1/2 cup parsley, chopped
• 1 small sweet onion, chopped
• 1/4 cup mint, chopped
• 1 pound lean ground lamb or beef
• 1 teaspoon ground coriander
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1 lemon, cut into quarters
• 1 red onion, sliced
• Pita or naan bread
• Hot sauce

Directions
1. Set aside a few parsley leaves for garnish. In a food processor or blender, coarsely puree the garlic, parsley, onion, and mint.
2. Transfer to a large bowl and add the meat, coriander, cumin, and ginger. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Using your hands, knead the mixture until you reach a smooth consistency.
4. Form about 18 to 20 balls slightly larger than a golf ball. Place the meatballs on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Flatten slightly and refrigerate for at least 2 hours to overnight.
5. Thread the meatballs onto skewers. Ideally, use metal ones for cooking and small wooden ones for serving. Cook on a hot grill for 3 to 4 minutes per side. Make sure the meat is cooked through without drying out.
6. Garnish with parsley and serve with lemon wedges, sliced red onion, pita or naan bread, and hot sauce.

If you don’t have a barbecue, koftas are just as tasty cooked in a cast iron pan.

Food

Cold potatoes in potato salad have an unusual benefit

Published

1 week ago

on

July 3, 2023

By

That potato salad at the Fourth of July picnic might be better for you than you think. Research indicates that cold potatoes can be helpful for weight loss, lower blood sugar levels, and improve insulin sensitivity. That’s because cold potatoes contain “resistant starch,” according to the American Dietetic Association.

Many carbohydrates, such as sugar and most starches found in hot potatoes, are rapidly digested and absorbed through the small intestine. Resistant starch, on the other hand, travels undigested from the stomach to the small intestine and acts as a soluble fiber. It works like the starches found in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

The following recipe is great for an Independence Day picnic in that it contains a little red, a little white, and a little blue … with the kick of a firecracker added for good measure.
Besides containing resistant starch in its cold potatoes, it has additional fiber in the horseradish.
Independence Day Potato Salad
Ingredients
2 cups boiled red potatoes with the skin left on
2 cups of boiled small white potatoes with the skin left on
2 hard-boiled eggs cut into small pieces
1 tablespoon celery seed
1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles
3 tablespoons light mayonnaise
1/2 cup natural yogurt
1 tablespoon sugar
5 tablespoons horseradish
6 tablespoons chipotle mustard
1 tablespoon of white vinegar
1 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
1/2 teaspoon of salt
1/2 cup chives or bacon bits for garnish.
Mix together and enjoy.
Food

Summer: THE season for refreshing desserts!

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 27, 2023

By

The heat of summer and all its pleasant activities often put you in the mood for refreshing desserts. Want to try your hand at making some delicious homemade desserts to help you survive the hot weather? Here are some ideas to inspire you.

Ice cream sundaes
Use local or exotic fruits to create fresh ice cream, sorbet, and frozen yogurt. Mango, raspberries, lemon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and blueberries are great options. You can also opt for classic flavors, such as chocolate and vanilla, or get creative by using edible flowers and fragrant herbs like lavender and mint. Top it all off with granola, chocolate shavings, nuts, fruit coulis, caramel sauce, or maple syrup.

Fruity delights
Let your imagination run wild, and have fun concocting fruity pies that pair perfectly with a dollop of ice cream. Layer jam, custard, whipped cream, and chopped fruit on a delicious, sweet pastry. Mousse cakes, pavlovas, and panna cottas are other tasty options you can make with the fruit of your choice.

Unique treats
Enjoy ice cream in a new way by making a bite-sized Japanese dessert called mochi or assembling a cake roll. You could also make oversized ice cream sandwiches by placing your favorite flavor of ice cream between two giant chocolate chip cookies. When it comes to dessert drinks, slushies, and milkshakes are also irresistible options.

Many restaurants, snack bars, and creameries offer a wide variety of frozen and refreshing desserts. Indulge your appetite this summer!

Food

Embrace Summer's Bounty with Classic Blueberry Crisp

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 20, 2023

By

Blueberry crisp is a classic summer dessert. When the blueberry season is in full swing, make the most of it with this “berry” delicious antioxidant-packed treat.

As the summer blueberry season hits its peak, there’s no better way to celebrate the bounty of this luscious fruit than by crafting the quintessential Blueberry Crisp. Rich in antioxidants, bursting with flavors, and simple to make, this traditional dessert is the epitome of summer indulgence.

At the heart of this delightful dessert lies a medley of fresh blueberries lavished with lemon juice and a hint of sugar for added sweetness. The inclusion of flour binds these elements, ensuring a thick, succulent berry filling that perfectly contrasts the crisp topping.

The crowning glory of this dish, however, is the oat-based crumble. Combining the nutty undertones of oatmeal with the caramel notes of brown sugar, this topping becomes irresistible when it meets melted butter. A sprinkling of coarsely chopped almonds provides an appealing crunch, elevating the overall texture of the dessert.

All these components harmoniously combine in the heat of the oven, where the dessert bakes until it achieves a radiant golden hue. Once removed, the dish is left to rest for a while, allowing the flavors to meld together while still retaining that tempting warmth.

For those desiring a bit of flair, the optional garnish includes a sprinkle of freshly toasted almonds, a handful of vibrant blueberries, and a few sprigs of mint. These elements add color, freshness, and a subtle crunch, enhancing both the visual appeal and the flavor complexity of the dish.

This Blueberry Crisp recipe brings together the season’s freshest fruits and transforms them into a dessert that’s sure to leave a lasting impression. Each bite is a tribute to summer’s generous yield, promising a sensory experience that’s simultaneously refreshing, comforting, and decadently satisfying.

Servings: 8

Ingredients
• 4 cups fresh (or thawed) whole blueberries
• 2 tablespoons lemon juice
• 4 tablespoons sugar
• 1 cup and 2 tablespoons flour
• 1 cup oatmeal
• 3/4 cup brown sugar
• A pinch of salt
• 3/4 cup melted butter
• 1/2 cup almonds, coarsely chopped

For garnish (optional)
• A few mint leaves
• 1/2 cup whole almonds
• 1/2 cup fresh blueberries

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375 F.
2. Place the blueberries in a large bowl and add the lemon juice. Sprinkle the mixture with the sugar and 2 tablespoons of flour. Mix well.
3. Divide the mixture among 8 small ramekins or pour into a regular pie dish.
4. In the same bowl, combine the cup of flour, oats, brown sugar, and salt.
5. Slowly pour in the melted butter to moisten all the ingredients. Then, spread the mixture evenly over the blueberries.
6. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the topping is golden brown.
7. Meanwhile, lightly toast the chopped almonds in a pan.
8. Remove the crisp(s) from the oven and let sit for 10 minutes before serving. Divide the toasted almonds among the crisp(s) and garnish with the other toppings, if desired.

Food

The big three for the grill

Published

1 month ago

on

June 9, 2023

By

Man’s love affair with grilling goes all the way back to the invention of fire and to that first prehistoric cook who accidentally dropped a raw piece of meat onto the glowing coals.
Since then, techniques for grilling have been honed and improved. Great varieties of grills can be found. They range in price from a small tabletop grill that uses charcoal to big propane-powered grills in stainless steel cabinets.
Below are three short recipes for a surefire backyard cookout.
Balsamic-glazed sirloin
Start with four half-pound strips of lean sirloin steak.
5 tablespoons Balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 1/2 stick melted butter
Add salt and pepper to taste
Score steaks diagonally and brush both sides with butter. Dust with salt and pepper. Mix the vinegar and Worcestershire sauce in a dish and brush the steaks with the mixture as they cook.
Spicy baked beans
Add these ingredients to two 15-oz. cans of pork and beans.
6 pieces bacon in small pieces
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
12 dashes of Louisiana hot sauce
Mix in a grill-proof pan, and set on a medium-heat area of the grill before grilling the meat. Stir occasionally until the mixture bubbles.
Perfect grill corn
6 ears of corn on the cob
1/2 stick, melted butter
Salt to taste
Carefully peel the husks back on the ears of corn and remove corn silk. Brush the corn with the melted butter and add dashes of salt. Put the husks back in place and soak the corn in water for a few minutes. Place the corn in its husks on the grill in a position for medium heat. Turn frequently until charred spots start to appear on the husks. Cooking should take about 10 to 15 minutes. Check for tenderness.
Add your favorite summertime drink and a wedge of watermelon for a great backyard picnic.
Food

How to choose a barbecue

Published

1 month ago

on

June 6, 2023

By

Do you dream of cooking meals on the grill in your backyard or balcony but don’t yet have a barbecue? Here are some tips for choosing the right one.

Type
Propane barbecues are versatile, easy to use, and quick to heat up. Charcoal or wood-burning barbecues impart delicious flavor but are more difficult to light and take longer to reach an optimal temperature. On the other hand, electric barbecues offer even heat distribution, except at low temperatures.

Material
Certain materials, like stainless steel, will ensure your barbecue has a long service life. If the appliance’s firebox is made of enameled cast iron, it should be at least an eighth of an inch thick. Remember that metal- or porcelain-coated steel grates are generally more difficult to clean.

Cooking surface
The size of the barbecue and the number of burners you need largely depends on what you’ll be grilling and how much of it. The larger the barbecue, the more energy it needs to reach the desired heat. If you often cook fish or white meat, it’s a good idea to look for a model with at least two independent burners. This gives you the option of not cooking directly over the flame.

Accessories
Some models come with additional accessories, such as a side burner (similar to a cooker), a sear burner (perfect for blue steaks), and a rotisserie for cooking on a spit.

The many criteria you consider when looking for the perfect barbecue are chiefly about how you plan to use the grill. Other elements to consider include your budget, the number of wheels, the ignition system, and whether it has a built-in thermometer. Happy shopping!

