Staying Safe This Holiday Season: A Guide to Peaceful Celebrations

The Newest Internet Lingo That’s Taking Over Your Feed.

If you’ve been proudly typing “LOL” and thinking you’re up-to-date with the latest trends, think again. The times are changing, and with them, so is the way we express our laughter online. Meet the newest phrase that’s been sending waves across internet chat rooms and social media platforms: I Just Burst Out Laughing, or IJBOL.

The Rise of IJBOL

It seems every generation brings with them their own version of online shorthand. While “LOL” has been a stable and recognizable way to show amusement, Gen Z has come up with its own way to stand out in the digital crowd. And according to the buzz, it’s not just about typing it; it’s about saying it, too. Next time you find something exceptionally funny, instead of laughing out loud, you might find yourself exclaiming, “eej-bol!”

Interestingly, not only is IJBOL replacing written “LOL,” but it’s also outshining the ubiquitous laughing emoji with tears – a once surefire way to show you found something hilarious.

Why The Shift?

It’s not just about being trendy. As linguistics professor Dr. Anne Lister from New York University explains, “Generations tend to craft their own slang as a way of carving an identity separate from the previous ones. The words we choose, or in this case, the acronyms we use, reflect our time, values, and experiences.” She notes, “IJBOL, as a term, gives a more genuine and robust feeling compared to its predecessor, ‘LOL,’ which, over time, became more of a casual reaction than an actual representation of laughter.”

Embracing the Change

Of course, with any change in popular lingo comes resistance, especially from those not accustomed to or familiar with it. But, as history has shown, language evolves, and so do we. And while IJBOL might seem new and unusual now, in a few years, it could very well be the norm.

For now, why not try it out? The next time something tickles your funny bone, instead of a mere “LOL,” type out “IJBOL.” Or better yet, say “eej-bol” aloud. It might just make your laughter all the more genuine.