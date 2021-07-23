Obituaries
Stella Atwell (1951 – 2021)
On July 21st, 2021 Stella Atwell died unexpectedly at Winchester Medical Center. She was 70 years old. A memorial service for Stella will be held at Maddox Funeral Home July 25th at 1 pm with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Stella was born on January 19th, 1951 in Sterling, Virginia. She graduated from Loudoun County High.
Stella is survived by her two daughters; Tammy Marie Mayberry, Jennifer Rae Atwell, and her son-in-law Sean Mayberry. As well as her 4 grandchildren Graden Mitchell Dalton (Snoop), Ashleigh Marie Mayberry (Ladybug), Lezlee Rae Atwell (Dragonfly), and Matthew Sean Mayberry (Bluebird), and her only great-grandson Landon Sean Clater (angel Landon). She is also survived by her 3 sisters Hattie Reno, Jean White, and Joyce White as well as her brother-in-law Arthur White and many loved nieces and nephews.
Stella was preceded in death by her soul mate Raymond L. Atwell in 2003 who she has missed dearly ever since. As well as her parents, Mary and Lester Pugh and her brother Junior.
Stella was an amazingly strong woman who loved her children and grandchildren more than life itself. She was an angel on earth, and now she is an angel in Heaven.
Obituaries
Ben Stogdale (1940 – 2021)
Ben Stogdale, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Ben was born August 29, 1940, in Staunton, Virginia, son of the late Benjamin Lacy and Bertha Geneva Wright Stogdale.
He worked for Avtex Fibers in Front Royal until their closing, retiring after many dedicated years as a Maintenance Supervisor. Ben was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #829 in Front Royal.
Ben was married to the late Sally Smedley Stogdale.
Surviving is three children, Barry Stogdale and wife Tina of Waycross, Georgia, Vicki Stogdale of Front Royal, and Faith Funk and husband Ron of Wardensville, West Virginia, two children who he raised as his own, Lee Vickers and wife Beckie of Stephens City, and Kimberly Shifflett and husband Brian, whom he thought of as a son, of Front Royal; one brother, Boyd Stogdale of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; one sister, Doris Clark of Grottos, Virginia; 12 grandchildren, Elizabeth Walraven, Bryan Vickers, Eric Sothen, Ashley Kenney, Josh Stogdale, Devan Yager, Lecia Moreno, Cody Shifflett, Zach Shifflett, Austin Shifflett, Mary Sager, and Brandon Sager; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ben was preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Stogdale; and a brother, Lacy Glenn “Sonny” Stogdale.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Vickers, Eric Sothen, Jon Walraven, Cody Shifflett, Ron Funk, Kenny Showalter, and Noah Underwood.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Virginia Ann Rettberg Berthold (1953 – 2021)
Virginia Ann Rettberg Berthold, 68, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11 AM at Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with the Rev. Rachel Plemmons and the Rev. Gary Heaton officiating. Burial will follow at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville, Virginia.
Mrs. Berthold was born on June 3, 1953, in Salamanca, New York to the late Fred Rettberg and Lucille Leonard Curl. She was a member of Front Royal United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Roland S. Berthold Sr.; two sons, Tony James Rettberg (Sarah) of Front Royal and Roland “Scotty” Berthold Jr. of Bentonville; stepdaughter, Lissette Berthold of Miami, Florida; stepson, Nessiff Berthold of Miami; two sisters, Susan Bowman of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina and Kay Trent of Winchester, Virginia; brother, Fred Rettberg of Bentonville; three grandchildren, Jessica Quinney, Tony “T.J.” Rettberg and Virginia “Ginny” Rettberg all of Front Royal and two step-grandchildren, Cossette and David.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Mary Lee Payne (1933 -2021)
Mary Lee Payne, 88, of Rixeyville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Payne was born on June 1, 1933, in Stanley, Virginia to the late George and Pearl Seal Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Payne, and two sisters, Phyllis Badgette and Helen George.
Survivors include her four daughters, Portia Jenkins, Diane Coffey, Althea Clark, and Vanessa Cousineau; two sons, Dennis Payne and Reginald Payne; sister, Bettie Jenkins; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, Pennsylvania 18901.
Obituaries
Bentley Wayne “Peanut” Bradley (2021 – 2021)
Bentley Wayne “Peanut” Bradley, of Stephenson, Virginia, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 1 P.M. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Bentley was born on April 5, 2021, in Winchester, Virginia to his loving parents, Daron Bradley and Amberley Bradley. Also, surviving Bentley are his maternal grandparents, Paula and Russell Rowe; his paternal grandparents, Missy and Mickey Bradley; his siblings, Abel Harrison, Daron Bradley Jr., and Hayden Good; his uncles, Russell Rowe III and Eric Bradley; his aunts, Carolyn Courter, Ashley Good, Chelsea Rowe, and Abigail Rowe; his cousin, Little Eric Bradley Jr; and numerous cousins and extended family members.
Bentley was preceded in death by his uncle, Aaron Bradley, and his great-grandmother, Judith Stringfellow.
Honorary pallbearers are Russell Rowe III and Little Eric Bradley Jr.
Obituaries
Jeremy Michael Vohs (1991 – 2021)
Jeremy Michael Vohs, 29, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his home in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Jeremy was born October 2, 1991, in Winchester, Virginia, son of Mark Allen and Kimberly “Kimi” Williams Vohs. He was a Skyline High School graduate of the Class of 2009 and graduated from the Art Institute of Chicago with an Associate’s Degree. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving with his parents are his paternal grandparents, Herb and Peggy Vohs of Front Royal; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Linda Williams of Front Royal; aunt and uncle, Susan “Tu Tu” Williams Griffith and Dean Griffith of Front Royal.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 23 from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ARE, 124 West Piccadilly Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Phoebe Elizabeth Sparks (1917 – 2021)
Phoebe Elizabeth Sparks, 103, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 22 at 1:00 p.m.at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.
Mrs. Sparks was born December 10, 1917, in Asheville, North Carolina, daughter of the late Jack and Suetta Metcalf Wilson. She retired after many dedicated years from Aileen, Inc. She was a member of Fishnet in Warren County.
Surviving is two daughters, Barbara Clatterbuck of Front Royal and Elizabeth Williams of Luray; one son, Charles Sparks of Panama City, Florida; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was married to the late Robert Sparks.
Mrs. Sparks was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Roy Sparks; six brothers; and six sisters. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lynn Care Center and Angel Williams for all their love and support over the past several years.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Jarrell, Brian Williams, Jimmy Spencer, Chase Williams, Thurston Hickman, James Spencer, Jr., and Michelle Spencer.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 22 from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.