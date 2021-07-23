Stella Atwell (1951 – 2021)

On July 21st, 2021 Stella Atwell died unexpectedly at Winchester Medical Center. She was 70 years old. A memorial service for Stella will be held at Maddox Funeral Home July 25th at 1 pm with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Stella was born on January 19th, 1951 in Sterling, Virginia. She graduated from Loudoun County High.

Stella is survived by her two daughters; Tammy Marie Mayberry, Jennifer Rae Atwell, and her son-in-law Sean Mayberry. As well as her 4 grandchildren Graden Mitchell Dalton (Snoop), Ashleigh Marie Mayberry (Ladybug), Lezlee Rae Atwell (Dragonfly), and Matthew Sean Mayberry (Bluebird), and her only great-grandson Landon Sean Clater (angel Landon). She is also survived by her 3 sisters Hattie Reno, Jean White, and Joyce White as well as her brother-in-law Arthur White and many loved nieces and nephews.

Stella was preceded in death by her soul mate Raymond L. Atwell in 2003 who she has missed dearly ever since. As well as her parents, Mary and Lester Pugh and her brother Junior.

Stella was an amazingly strong woman who loved her children and grandchildren more than life itself. She was an angel on earth, and now she is an angel in Heaven.