Stephen “Steve” A. Bradeen Jr (1932 -2021)

Albert F. “Frankie” Walther, Sr., 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick. There will be a celebration of Frankie’s life following the interment.

Frank was born May 7, 1944, at Remount in Warren County, son of the late Jesse and Virginia Walther.

He was a farrier for over 60 years. He shod for several large farms in Loudoun and Fauquier counties including Springhill Farm, Buckland Farm, Blue Ridge Farm, and White Oaks Farm.

Some of his accomplishments include shoeing Secretariat as a yearling and Pleasant Colony through his triple crown bid. In his later years, he had a horse shipped to Virginia from the owner of Secretariat to shoe and correct. He shod for several clients which included Washington Mill Co., Domino sugar, Thomas English Muffins, Mars candy bar, and Busch beer to name a few. He worked the Warrenton Horse Show and was a farrier for several Steeplechase races over the years.

Frank enjoyed being with his grandchildren, fishing, hunting, cooking, and telling stories to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years Alice M. Walther; two children Frank “Dootz” Walther, Jr. and wife Teresa and Tracy Clatterbuck and husband Craig; siblings Lewin “Bo” Walther, William Walther and Judy Jenkins; four grandchildren Jessica and Hannah Walther, Chance and Taylor Clatterbuck; three step-grandchildren Josh, Shane and Tommi Michael; and several nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Edwards.

Pallbearers will be Gary “Clerb” Clark, Gary Pancione, Nick Pancione, Stephen Mudery, Johnny Jenkins, and Jan Salvato.

Honorary pallbearers will be Wade McGhee, Ronnie Bell, Duane Lawson, and Galen Ellison.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 15 from 10:00 -11:00 am at the funeral home.