Obituaries
Stephen Wayne Beaty (1975 – 2022)
Stephen Wayne Beaty, 46 of Front Royal, passed away at his home on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Stephen was born on March 28, 1975, in Front Royal, Virginia. He is survived by his mother Linda Henry, sister Nanci Beaty, brother Rick Beaty, and several cousins nieces, and nephews.
Stephen was a free spirit who loved camping and spending time outdoors. He enjoyed cooking and was especially proud of his fried chicken. When he wasn’t working hanging drywall, he would often be spending time with friends and listening to music.
The family will be holding a private service.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Stephen Beaty at House of Hope, 724 Warren Ave, Front Royal, Va. 23630, or Warren County Humane Society, 1245 Progress Dr., Front Royal, Va. 22630
Obituaries
Rob Lee Jones (1957 – 2022)
Rob Lee Jones, 64 of Front Royal, VA went to be with the Lord the morning of January 3, 2022, after a long battle with COPD, at home with his wife Margaret. He was born June 3, 1957, in Bozeman, Montana, the son of Bob and Margaret (Quackenbush) Jones.
He is survived by his parents, his wife Margaret, his children Mary Margaret Jones, Clare Schmitt, Felicity Smoot, Giovanni Jones, Rosalia Jones, and Elijah Jones; 11 grandchildren; his siblings Kathleen Baca and Michael Jones.
Rob loved listening to music and sitting on the porch, especially with his beloved children, warm sunny days, and extra hot coffee.
Maddox Funeral Home located at 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, will be handling arrangements.
The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 6-8:00 pm at the funeral home.
A service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 1:00 pm across the street at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Good Hope Cemetery, Front Royal, Virginia, following the service.
Pallbearers will be David Jones, Carl Schmitt, J.T. Smoot, Chris Nyman, Tony D’Andrea, and Chuck Way.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Jones and Carl Schmitt, Jr.
Obituaries
Tammy Sue Henry (1969 – 2022)
Tammy Sue Henry, 52, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
Mrs. Henry was born on July 4, 1969, in Warren County, Virginia to the late Frank Thompson and Vergie Mae Thompson. She was also preceded in death by four siblings. She worked for and was very active in the Warren County 4-H Clubs.
Surviving along with her mother are her husband of 34 years, Donald Eugene Henry; son, Bobby Henry (Betty Jo); brother, Gary Thompson; sister, Ella Thompson; two grandchildren, Gracie Henry and Maddie Henry and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Warren County 4-H Clubs, 220 N. Commerce Avenue Suite 500, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Elaine Bowers (1940 – 2022)
Elaine Bowers, age 82, on January 1, 2022, passed peacefully from this life while surrounded by a loving family at her Flint Hill, Virginia home. She was preceded in death by Ralph, her college sweetheart, and husband of over 50 years. Together they raised 3 children: James and William, both successful business owners – in California and Hawaii, respectively, and a daughter, Susan (Weber), a Neuropsychologist who lives locally with her husband Aron, and their son, Manoa.
Elaine had the joy of living with and helping to raise Manoa alongside his parents. Lovingly described by grandson Manoa, as a warm and protective grandmother, a gentle caregiver (who surreptitiously fed people food) to the family cats, and a wise and witty teller of stories. The family came first for this warm and supportive matriarch, whose guidance and wisdom are lasting, and whose physical presence as a mother and grandmother will be exceedingly missed.
A 1962 Education graduate of Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado, Elaine and Ralph moved to Hawaii where he completed his Ph.D. in Marine Biology and she joined the State of Hawaii Education System while earning a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration. Her 38-year tenure teaching elementary children, developing literacy programs, and mentoring new teachers, undoubtedly had a positive ripple effect on thousands of lives. Although proud of her many career accomplishments, her family treasures most of the life lessons of respect for self and others, kindness, sharing, humility, and personal accountability – all imparted with an essence of profound and abiding devotion.
Her heart was so rooted in the Rappahannock community, that although she and Ralph had a house in Hawaii, after retiring in 2003, they would regularly leave boating with family and friends, and playing tennis at the Kaneohe Yacht Club to spend 8 months of each year in Virginia, restoring the old farmhouse and raising cattle.
Consistently involved in one community event or another, her Trinity Episcopal Church family and beloved Rappahannock Garden Club were both the providers and recipients of lasting friendship and delightful hours shared. These wonderful organizations were very dear to her heart. Elaine knew no strangers: just friends not yet introduced. This deceptively petite dynamo with her infectious smile, kind heart, and faithful soul was a spunky Sassie Lassie and a joyful dancer: on the ballroom floor and in life. A woman of valor, a woman of substance. She created good memories for so many, and through them, though gone, she remains. In the words of Euripides, “Come back. Even as a shadow, even as a dream.” May she be at peace and her memory visit us often.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Elaine’s honor to Trinity Episcopal Church, Blue Ridge Hospice, or the Rappahannock Garden Club. Private burial arrangements by Maddox Funeral Home. Memorial Service at Trinity Episcopal Church (to be determined).
Obituaries
Kevin Wayne Beahm (1976 – 2022)
Kevin Wayne Beahm, 45, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Sunday, 2 January 2022. Kevin was a beloved son, brother, uncle and father.
Kevin was born on January 18th, 1976 to Wayne and Linda Beahm. He is survived by his parents Linda and Larry McDonald; his sister Michelle Donivan; daughters Autumn and Trinity Marshall; his niece Jessica Delaney and husband James and great nieces and nephew, Teagan, Jackson and Adalynn Delaney; step-brother Christopher Mathews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kevin was fearless, a risk-taker and dare-devil, but also a loving son and father. Kevin will be remembered most for his kind heart and willingness to help anyone with anything. He did not know a stranger, and had a special place in his heart for nature and the outdoors.
Maddox Funeral Home located at 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, will be handling arrangements.
The family will receive family and friends on Monday, 10 January 2022 from 6-8:00 pm at the funeral home.
A service will be held on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Panorama Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia, following the service.
Pallbearers will be Cory Carter, Cody Mathews, David Riley Jr., Raymond Gue, Ricky Smoot Jr., Cody Myers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Angela Cusic, Kimberly Rutherford and Jordan Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, donations for unexpected funeral costs can be made at Primis Bank (account for Kevin Beahm funeral fund/Linda Beahm is account holder).
Obituaries
Ingrid Loraine Allard (1946 – 2021)
Ingrid Loraine Allard passed away peacefully on New Year’s Day, 2022, at Shenandoah Senior Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
Ingrid was born on May 17, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois. At age five she moved with her family to her father’s hometown in Littleton, New Hampshire. She graduated from Littleton High School. She attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Teaneck, New Jersey. She became a unit medical records secretary at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia and later at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland. That was followed by overseeing quality control at the Didlake Employment Training Program for Persons with Disabilities in Prince William County, Virginia.
She was married to Gordon Douglas Nygaard who passed away on Veteran’s Day, 2009. As well, Ingrid was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Ernest Allard; mother, Sophie Sletten Allard, and brother, Raymond Louis Allard.
She is mourned by her brother, Robert Ernest Allard, and his wife Elsa Hanna Allard; two nephews, Mark and Michael Allard and three nieces, Lisa Ross, Brenda Catugno, and Susan Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Haymarket, Virginia and cremated remains will be interred in a family plot in Littleton, New Hampshire.
Obituaries
Bradley Allan Robinson (1938 – 2021)
It is with profound sadness that the family of Bradley Allan Robinson announces his passing on December 22, 2021, at the age of 83.
Bradley was born in Warren County, Virginia on December 9, 1938, to Beverly Linmore Robinson and Frances Laura Chapman Robinson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Margie Robinson Beulke (sister), Wayne Morris Robinson (brother), Christel Lange Robinson (sister-in-law), and Joseph Franklin Darr, Jr (brother-in-law).
Bradley is survived by his siblings Tilden Eugene Robinson of Phenix City, Alabama, Wanda Darr, Beverly Ann Jones (Wilbert), Deborah Fox (Delmar), David Robinson (Mary), and Dennis Robinson (Karen) of Warren County. In addition to his siblings, he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, their spouses, and children, near and far who all shared their own special bond with their Uncle Brad.
Bradley will be remembered as an honest and most generous man who loved and cared for his family and friends.
He served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1968.
Bradley was a siding mechanic and spent the majority of his life working side by side with his brother David Robinson until he was in his late 70’s.
He enjoyed the tranquil life of country living at his home in Bentonville, Virginia. He could most often be found on his front porch swing listening to “real” country music (as he would say) taking in his magnificent view of the mountains. Bradley was also quite the culinary extraordinaire, always trying new recipes sharing them with family and friends. He proudly supported the NRA and the Republican Party. He enjoyed drag racing, warm weather, and planting his garden every year.
A family gathering will be scheduled at a later date to honor Bradley’s wishes.
Please consider making a donation in Bradley’s honor to South Warren Volunteer Fire Department, 3330 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Bentonville, Virginia 22610.