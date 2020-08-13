Community Events
Stephens City Baseball Club to host baseball tryouts for team expansion
Stephens City Baseball Club is an up and coming youth baseball organization in the Shenandoah Valley Region. Based in Stephens City, VA our goal is to allow area youth to play in competitive baseball leagues and tournaments. Established in 2019 with the 12u Spartans are growing with an 8U, 12U, and 13U team and will host open tryouts on Saturday, August 15, 2020. All players seeking to improve their baseball skills in a fun-safe, team environment are encouraged to participate in tryouts.
What – Stephens City Baseball Club Tryouts for 12U and 13U
Where – Sherando Park, 255 Lakeview Cir, Stephens City, VA 22655
When – August 15, 2020
12U Age Group, Sherando Park Field 2, 5 PM – 7 PM
* Player cannot exceed qualifying age before April 30, 2021.
Who – Seeking dedicated hard working ballplayers 12U and 13U who are looking to be part of a competitive growing youth baseball organization in the Stephens City area.
Register for Tryouts – If interested please complete tryout form available at http://stephenscitybaseball.club
If you cannot make these dates and times, please contact us at info@stephenscitybaseball.club to schedule a private try-out.
Photo/Video and Interview Opportunity
Watch the 12U Spartans team practice Thursday, August 13, 2020 8 PM – 10 PM
Interview players, coaches and parents
Sherando Park, 255 Lakeview Circle, Stephens City VA – Field 2
About
Mission – Our mission in starting this new organization is to provide boys a local opportunity to play higher competition baseball at an affordable cost. There are not many available local options for the boys to work on their baseball skills during the fall/winter offseason. Also, it is not just about baseball skill development. We are challenging the boys to be better young men by focusing and developing the following traits: being a great teammate, teamwork, perseverance in difficult moments, being respectful to others, developing mental strength, communication development, overcoming challenges and adversity, hard work, leadership development, good sportsmanship, dedication to a cause, loyalty, and “we” before “I” mentality.
Vision – Our vision is to become the prominent local baseball travel organization that is a short and long term provider of developing local kids from tee-ball up to high school. We will provide an opportunity to develop their skills with a short and long term strategy tailored to each individual player. We will develop a reputation to be the very best youth baseball organization for development and providing a great experience. For our inaugural season, we started with one team at 12U age level. Over the next few years, we will strategically start adding teams at younger age groups to develop a pipeline for development.
Our focus is more than baseball skills. We challenge our players to be a great teammate, teamwork, perseverance in difficult moments, being respectful to others, developing mental strength, communication development, overcoming challenges and adversity, hard work, leadership development, good sportsmanship, dedication to a cause, loyalty, and “we” before “I” mentality.
Learn more by visiting http://stephenscitybaseball.club
Come one, come all for some family fun on Main Street
On Saturday, August 22, 2020, Explore Art and Clay @ The Kiln Doctors is sponsoring Main Street movie night with “The Greatest Showman”. From 5-9 PM, local businesses are setting up fun and games on Main Street in Front Royal.
Come and enjoy dinner at one of the local restaurants. Take a slow walk on Main Street and visit the various businesses. Come dressed in circus costumes or any costume to join in the fun. There will be games, activities and photo opportunities.
Bring a chair and enjoy the movie “The Greatest Showman” with your favorite popcorn, snacks and candy from Royal Cinemas, right on Main Street under the stars.
If you have any questions, please contact Arline Link at 540-636-6016.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 14th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 25% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Outdoor Main Street Movie is this Friday and Saturday at 8:50pm:
- Friday, August 14: “Dolphin Tale”
- Saturday, August 15: “Singin in the Rain”
- Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the outdoors! (Weather permitting)
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, August 14:
COVID-19 Throwbacks Ticket Prices: All Seats $3.00
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Footloose”
- “The Greatest Showman”
Successful Color Guard Workshop and Flag Raising Ceremony at the Wayside Inn
On August 9, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Color Guard Workshop and then a Flag Raising Ceremony at the Wayside Inn, in Middletown, Virginia. The Wayside Inn provided a great place for the workshop. Since 1797, it has been the oldest and longest continuously run inn in the United States. The oldest part, “Summer Kitchen,” was built as a way-station and stagecoach stop in 1742, along with the well that watered the town.
The Chapter conducted training in procedures for color guard activities and then conducted a flag raising ceremony for the inn. The color guard was represented by Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Erick Moore, Clay Robinson, Dennis Parmeter, Sean Carrigan and Brett Osborn. Doug Hall played drums to provide a cadence. Dale Corey and George Reeves (owner of the Wayside Inn) ceremoniously raised a new flag.
You’re invited to the upcoming grave marking commemoration ceremonies by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution welcomes all to join us at these upcoming grave marking ceremonies. If you are a descendant of any of these War Patriots, and would like to participate, please contact Dale Corey and leave a message at (540) 636-1263.
- On August 22, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be sponsoring a grave marking ceremony for Jacob Kuller, Revolutionary War Patriot. At 9:00 am, Dry Run Church Cemetery, Fort Valley, Virginia, a ceremony including a Color Guard presentation, musket salute and wreath presentations will honor Jacob’s service to the colonial cause.
- On August 22, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be sponsoring a grave marking ceremony for Thomas Buck, Revolutionary War Patriot. At 11:00 am, Buck Family Cemetery, Waterlick, Virginia, a ceremony including a Color Guard presentation, musket salute and wreath presentations will honor Thomas’ service to the colonial cause.
- On September 5, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be sponsoring a grave marking ceremony for Daniel Cloud, Revolutionary War Patriot. At 9:00 am, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal, Virginia, a ceremony including a Color Guard presentation, musket salute and wreath presentations will honor Daniel’s service to the colonial cause.
4-H Center hosting 2nd Annual Family Camp over Labor Day weekend
Over the 2020 Labor Day Weekend of September 4-7, the NOVA 4-H Center will be hosting our 2nd Annual Family Camp! If you are looking for a peaceful end to a crazy summer, come join us! With plenty of space to spread out, we will enjoy the fellowship of family and camaraderie of friends all while adhering to State and CDC public health guidelines.
Family Camp includes three-nights’ lodging in private rooms in one of two lodging options, seven delicious, family-style meals carefully prepared by our own chef staff, unlimited access to the self-led family recreational activity options at the 4-H Center, and fun evening program options led by Center staff.
As an added bonus, our postponed Independence Day Fireworks are rescheduled for Saturday night over Labor Day Weekend, and the lodge balconies (open only to Family Campers) will be the best seats in the house!
For more information and registration, go to https://form.jotform.com/202094226111037
