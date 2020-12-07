Stephens City Baseball Club to host tryouts December 13th

Stephens City Baseball Club is an up and coming youth baseball organization in the Shenandoah Region. Based in Stephens City, VA our goal is to allow area youth to play in competitive baseball leagues and tournaments. The Spartans 12U team will host an open tryout on December 13, 2020. All players seeking to improve their baseball skills in a fun and safe team environment are encouraged to participate in this tryout. Increased cleaning measures, physical distancing, and personal protection measures will be taken to ensure the safety of participants and coaching staff.

What – Stephens City Baseball Club Tryouts for 12U aged players

Where – Warren County Health and Human Services Complex – Gymnasium (465 W 15th St, Front Royal, VA 22630)

When – Sunday, December 13, 2020, 2 PM – 4 PM

Who – Dedicated hard working ballplayers (12U) who are looking to be part of a competitive growing youth baseball organization in the Stephens City area. Pitching experience is preferred. * Player cannot exceed qualifying age before April 30, 2021.

Register – If interested please complete tryout form available at stephenscitybaseball.club

If you cannot make these dates and times, please contact us at info@stephenscitybaseball.club to schedule a private try-out.

Mission

Our mission in starting this new organization is to provide boys a local opportunity to play higher competition baseball at an affordable cost. There are not many available local options for the boys to work on their baseball skills during the fall / winter offseason. In addition, it is not just about baseball skill development. We are challenging the boys to be better young men by focusing and developing the following traits: being a great teammate, team work, perseverance in difficult moments, being respectful to others, developing mental strength, communication development, overcoming challenges and adversity, hard work, leadership development, good sportsmanship, dedication to a cause, loyalty, and “we” before “I” mentality.

Vision

Our vision is to become the prominent local competitive baseball organization that is a short and long term provider of developing local kids from tee-ball to high school. We will provide an opportunity to develop their skills with a short and long term strategy tailored to each individual player. We will develop a reputation to be the very best youth baseball organization for development and provide a great experience. Over the next few years we will strategically start adding teams at younger age groups to develop a pipeline for development.

Stephens City Baseball Club

501(c)(3) Corporation pending

stephenscitybaseball.club

facebook.com/scbaseballclub

twitter.com/StephensBball