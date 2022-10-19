Connect with us

Stephens City HOA gains from contracting a quality landscape, lawncare and snow removal service provider

Good Home Owner Association (HOA) property maintenance practices can keep a community looking vibrant and livable. Autumn Glen is a 52-acre community in Stephens City, composed of mostly senior citizens who prefer to have a lawncare contractor manage their lawn and snow removal requirements. The homeowners have also tasked President Joan Callahan and the HOA Board of Directors to maintain their reputation as the best-looking community in Stephens City.

Frequently cut lawns along Sadi Court consistently add to Autumn Glen’s curb appeal. Courtesy A Cut Above.

“The goal of every HOA is to protect property values, and one way of doing so is to invest in quality landscaping and lawncare,” said Callahan. Attractive design and lush greenery can have an enormous influence on the overall appeal of a neighborhood. And with increased appeal comes enhanced property values. “Our HOA Beautification Committees work with the lawncare service provider to protect the property value and create enjoyable living spaces for Autumn Glen homeowners,” she said. A greener community provides a higher overall level of positivity and vibrancy.

A Cut Above Landscaping and Lawncare located in Winchester has been maintaining the common grounds, clubhouse and 169 residences at Autumn Glen HOA for 5 years now. “The contract operates year-round to provide a vast array of services, including: lawncare, landscape, and snow removal services,” said A Cut Above Vice President Travis Streit.


A split-drive walk behind aerator helps reduce time, by allowing driver to steer the machine without lifting the tines out of the soil. Courtesy A Cut Above.

As spring quickly approaches, lush with hints of natural greens, A Cut Above works diligently to prepare HOA properties for the growing season to begin by removing sticks/debris and any residual leaves that fell from the trees since their previous fall clean-up. They continue the lawn maintenance throughout Spring, Summer, and Fall on a weekly basis so the property always remains pristine. According to Turf Manager Brian Tavenner, qualified spray technicians work consistently to fertilize lawns to promote healthy root development throughout the growing season. “An application of balanced granular fertilizer with pre-emergent crabgrass control is applied before ground temperatures reach 55 degrees. The next round is liquid broadleaf weed control with pre-emergence, to help mitigate any uninviting weeds during the Spring and Summer months. A grub and tick suppression is applied in conjunction with fertilizer, to combat the influx of evasive pests like Japanese Beetles in early to mid-July,” Tavenner said.

During the Summer months, spray technicians apply another round of balanced granular fertilizer to promote better overall health of the turf. “We adjust our services, (dependent on the weather) to prevent any damage to the turf or landscape. When conditions are relatively dry, we tend to raise our cutting height and reduce cutting frequency to allow the turf plenty of time to recuperate in between cuts. If we’ve had a significant amount of precipitation than we always proceed with caution or wait for the property to dry out,” Lawn Division Manager/Safety Coordinator Frankie Dunlap said. Dunlap’s safety coordinator duties include providing proper Personal Protective Equipment (chainsaw chaps, safety glasses, closed toed shoes, etc. worn to minimize exposure to hazards that cause workplace injuries), documenting incident reports, and monthly safety meetings.

During October, core aeration eliminates soil compaction which allows air, water, and fertilizer to better reach the root zone. Overseeding the freshly cored soil, allows for seed to drop into the holes and help thicken the stand of turf. Thickening the existing stand of turf will naturally defend against weeds being able to survive, as it creates a naturally shaded soil bed where the seed gets choked out before it ever has the chance to survive.

Case International 235 tractor w/ a weighted pull behind aerator works the back of Spanish Oak Road. Aeration/over seeding is a critical step in producing a good stand of grass as it helps by reducing soil compaction and allows improved air exchange between the soil and atmosphere. Courtesy Mark Gunderman.

An additional round of Winterizer fertilizer is applied in late fall, to promote root development. This nitrogen-based application permits the roots to absorb and store nutrients during the dormant months of winter; in turn, the turf will be noticeably more vibrant in color as spring approaches. A granular liming application is applied during winter, (when weather permits) to help repair soil levels back to a neutral PH balance or slightly acidic. Autumn Glen’s Tall Fescue lawns prefer this soil PH to thrive.

Brian Tavenner knows the importance of employing experienced spray technicians. Every A Cut Above employee who applies lawn fertilizers and pesticides must obtain a Registered Spray Technician license which includes documenting 20 hours of training from the Applying Pesticides Correctly Core Manual, and 20 hours of field training on the safe and proper application of pesticides under direct on-site supervision of a Certified Commercial Applicator. The license is required because technicians must adjust the ratios of commercial mix so an ecological approach based on the life cycle and habitat of the pest is provided. “Spray Technicians are required to attend an approved category specific recertification course every 2 years,” Tavenner said.

Z spray spreader-sprayer accurately distributes seed on the freshly cored soil and allows for enhanced seed to soil contact throughout the lawn. Courtesy A Cut Above.

Autumn is such a beautiful time of year, bringing another patchwork of color. However, as the leaves begin to fall, it can create an unpleasant sight for most homeowners. A Cut Above bulk leaf collection system consists of removing all leaves from landscape beds, turf, and any hard surfaces. Using backpack blowers, rakes, and tarps, just about virtually every leaf is collected into an area where they are either sucked up using a bagging system on the rear of a commercial sized zero-turn vehicle, or by using a leaf vacuum along the street curb to sweep up and shred those unwanted leaves. Autumn Glen homeowners say leaf removal is one of the most popular services offered. All common ground and front yard perennials are cut back, and final landscape edging is completed; this allows for the community to maintain a neat and pristine look throughout the dormant season.

Snow removal is a major concern in the winter months for seniors. The goal during any snowstorm is to keep home walkways, driveways, and parking lots as clear and safe as possible. Autumn Glen regulations requires three inches of snow to accumulate before requesting A Cut Above services. Since the streets in Autumn Glen are the property of VDOT, the Autumn Glen Board of Directors wait for VDOT to clear the streets before contacting A Cut Above to plow driveways and the clubhouse parking lot. Once VDOT has finished their first sweep, A Cut Above has multiple crews engaged working in unison to remove snow and allow for safe ingress/egress for homeowners throughout the snowy event.

The JCB 270T track loader prepares a lawn for efficiently laying the yard for sod. Courtesy A Cut Above.

Snow removal staff shovel the snow 10-15 feet away from the homeowner garage doors to allow equipment to pull in the driveway and back drag snow out into the street. Staff operate trucks, tractors, skid steers etc. to push snow to specified areas. Using ATVs, A Cut Above clear home sidewalks and driveways throughout the community quickly and efficiently. “There is nothing better than waking up after a snowstorm, opening your garage door and seeing a freshly plowed driveway,” said Architectural Review and Covenants Committee Chair, Mary Sturm.

The Autumn Glen HOA Board has the responsibility of developing and managing activities and performance related to the service providers they employ. The main objective is to build a strong relationship that motivates service providers to deliver excellent maintenance throughout the contract period. The HOA Board worked closely with A Cut Above on the property management and snow removal services proposal to identify clear and concise provisions regarding the timeline for the work, the scope of the work, and how the work should be performed. This enabled both Autumn Glen and A Cut Above to be aware of their respective obligations toward each other. “The job is made a lot easier when you have good collaboration between HOA and service provider,” said Callahan. Likewise, the A Cut Above Vice President believes the feeling is mutual. “It is imperative that the management staff of A Cut Above work in unison with the landscape committee from Autumn Glen to ensure we are all on the same page with realistic expectations and accountability from both parties,” Streit said.

Back on the streets, Front Royal's Festival of Leaves celebrates a half century

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

As Middletown’s Another Fine Mess band finishes a truly FINE set, Festival of Leaves Committee members Sue Laurence and Rick Novak, yellow event staff T-shirts, update the crowd on festival activities scheduling. – And by the way, the leaves in the Front Royal Village Commons event ground zero are cooperating with this 50th anniversary scheduling, as you can see. Royal Examiner Still Photos Roger Bianchini

Speaking of Another Fine Mess’s very fine set, who needs a light show when you’ve got Front Royal’s downtown fall setting for a backdrop.

And the weather added to the perfect fall ambiance as temperatures climbed into the 70s under clear, blue skies.

But not all of Front Royal’s trees are showing an early peak season, as vendors in all directions often had green leaves to shade under, or their own canopies – trust us, leaf season has JUST begun.


Since the partially obscured ‘Front Royal Train Company’ sign is now just a logo for the rail-locked Village Commons caboose, the kids were offered another mode of leaf-season sightseeing transportation.

The kids were drawn (pun intended) to hands-on art booths for a little face painting, not sure about the ‘stress free’ promise tho, as adults were to some more experienced artists booths. And some kids may have thought after a little practice – ‘Yea, I could get the hang of this art stuff.’

A harp makes its way into the arts-on-the-streets fray.

A little Five of a Kind Bluegrass gets the kids moving, and the adults attention.

Can we eat the flowers too, some may have wondered. If not, there were other options available.

A final panorama of the Front Royal Village Commons during the 50th Festival of Leaves anniversary, after some pandemic-related delays.

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Barred Owl

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Photos / Blue Ridge Wildlife Center

Barbed wire fencing can be extremely dangerous for many species and it is raptors that we see injured by this type of fencing most commonly.

When the barbs catch on a piece of skin, the animal fights to get away, often tangling the wing and feathers further or even breaking bones. If the finder were to pull the animal off the barbed wire (something we see frequently), the skin would have been too severely damaged to attempt treatment.

Luckily, the finder of this Barred Owl called for help and removed the animal properly so that we could provide care.


This owl had wounds on both sides of the wing and there were injuries to the underlying muscle as well. The prognosis for a full recovery is guarded at this time, but we are hopeful as the wounds are healing well so far.

If you find an animal stuck in fencing like this, cover the animal with a towel and avoid speaking to reduce stress. Wearing thick leather gloves, bundle the bird in the towel and cut the fencing on both sides to free the bird with the wire still attached to their wing/body. Transport in a box small enough to prevent flapping and further damage and get that animal to a permitted rehabilitator right away.

Thank you to the amazing finders who acted promptly and appropriately so that this owl could have the best chance of recovery!

Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.

'Pick of the Litter' Thrift Store to open in early November, will help support the Humane Society of Warren County's operations

Published

1 day ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

The Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) is again spreading its wings, so to speak. Not long after establishing a discount spay/neuter clinic in downtown Front Royal, Executive Director Meghan Bowers last week – and for the next couple of weeks or so – is heading up a staff/volunteer work group to establish a thrift store at 450 South Commerce Avenue, Suite F, in Front Royal, not far from the Spay/Neuter Clinic.

While it won’t be open for business until a target date of November 2nd, the soon-to-be completed shop, known as the “Pick of the Litter Thrift Store” will ultimately feature, besides pet supplies, household items such as furniture, clothing, and knick-knacks that Bowers hopes will provide “a constant source of income for the homeless animals” she and staff tend at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter at 1245 Progress Drive off Shenandoah Shores Road.

‘Give me a high-paw 5,’ the cat and dog figures in the ‘Pick of the Litter Thrift Store’ logo seem to be indicating. – Courtesy Graphic HSWC

Of the project, Bowers explains: “Each year the HSWC must raise more than $700,000 through fundraising events (watch out for the upcoming “Tails & Ales” blast November 19 at the Front Royal Moose Lodge) to operate at the level our community is proud of. We receive about half of that amount from our contract with the County but the rest we work very hard to earn.” She said the initial cost of the animal shelter’s thrift store is about $50,000.


With cash in hand and “slews of volunteers” lining up to help get the space up and running, Bowers is confident workers will meet the November 2 target date when free coffee and tea will greet shoppers in a warm and clean atmosphere.

“Well behaved dogs and cats on leashes will be welcome to join their humans for a unique, animal-friendly shopping experience, and frequent-shopper incentives which our team hopes will bring visitors back, again and again,” Bowers added.

To volunteer, to contribute, or to seek further information, call the thrift store through the end of October at 540-551-3054.

(Writer’s note: To access the somewhat difficult-to-find “Pick of the Litter” store, turn off Commerce Avenue at the small road just north of the Speedway gas station. The store is behind the gas station to the left, one of several businesses there.)

Entering from Commerce Ave. by the Speedway Gas Station you arrive at what appears to be a very pet friendly commercial strip, with the ‘Pick of the Litter’ thrift store being readied at the far end in the former location of the Mechanical-Electrical-Plumbing Home Store.

Woodstock man killed in single-vehicle motorcycle crash at I-81/I-66 interchange in Warren County Saturday

Published

1 day ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Saturday (Oct. 15) at 7:15 p.m. along Interstate 81 (SB) on the off-ramp to Interstate 66 (EB).

A 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on I-81 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a guardrail.

The rider of the Harley-Davidson, Paul D. Wiley, 49, of Woodstock, Va., died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet. Speed is considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Warren County holds ribbon cutting for Morgan Ford Boat Landing

Published

2 days ago

on

October 17, 2022

By

Warren County held the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the upgraded Morgan Ford Boat Landing on Thursday, October 13th. The Landing, located on the main stem of the Shenandoah River, is accessed off Morgan Ford Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District of Warren County and is open to the public.

In opening the ceremony, Cheryl Cullers, Chair of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, thanked County Public Works staff, County Administration staff, and the General Contractor, GEI for the many hours they spent developing this improved facility. She also extended thanks to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources for its generous grant donation for the development of this project.

The County was awarded $100,000 in State funds through the DuPont-Waynesboro Natural Resource Damage Assessment Settlement to upgrade the existing boat landing. The County was able to construct a parking lot with a capacity of forty-six (46) spaces and added lighting, signage, and a portable restroom to the facility. Also installed were bear-proof trash cans donated by the Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council.

This improved boat landing assists the County’s overall goal in the Parks and Recreation Facilities Master Plan on improving river access in the county. With the addition of dedicated parking spaces, lighting, signage, and a restroom, this landing greatly improves the ability of the public to access the Shenandoah River.


Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe thanked the community for providing valuable input on the expansion of the facility to minimize the impact on surrounding properties and to allow for a practical upgrade of the landing that will serve the area for years to come.

Chair Cullers added that the County is also currently working on upgrading the existing Indian Hollow Boat Landing with the help of funding from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

For more information on the project or river access points in Warren County, please contact the County Administration office at (540) 636-4600.

Rocky Horror Picture Show on the big screen at Royal Cinemas

Published

4 days ago

on

October 15, 2022

By

On October 14, 2022, the Royal Cinemas showed the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the end of a night of fun and music at the kickoff block-party event for the Festival of Leaves.

The Rocky Horror Picture show was a flop of a movie when it was first released in 1975, but it has now become considered by some as one of the greatest musical films of all time. Today this movie has a large international cult following. In 2005, it was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

The movie almost sold out the main theater, with 196 people in attendance.

Classic movies are not new at the Royal Cinemas. Rick Novak and Chris Van Hoy have created a ‘film club’ called Got Popcorn? which meets at the theater on most Tuesdays evenings to watch these classic movies. All shows start at 7:30, and tickets are only $5.00. Find out more on their Facebook page.


On October 28 at 9:00 pm, Got Popcorn? invites you to spend the evening with the master of Horror, Vincent Price.

In November, Got Popcorn? has a great lineup of classic westerns.

  • November 1 – The Santa Fe Trail, starring Errol Flynn, Ronald Reagan, and Oliva de Havilland
  • November 8 – Shenandoah, starring Jimmy Stewart and Patrick Wayne
  • November 23 – War of the Wildcats, starring John Wayne and Gabby Hayes
  • November 29 – Outlaw, starring Jane Russell and Thomas Mitchell

 

Here are a few pictures from before the event.

Some were a tad sexy; it is sexy with HUMOR – because that is the nature of the characters in the movie’s costumes & the whole audience participation fad with its characteristic audience costumes and ambiance.


 

Watch the trailer.

