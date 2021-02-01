Stephens City man arrested – multiple charges including hit-and-run; DUI, narcotics possession, reckless driving

At 3:23 am Sunday morning, officers with the Front Royal Police Department were in a brief traffic pursuit in the south end of town. Patrol units received information that a gray Ford F-150 had just been involved in an accident on the South Fork bridge and had not stopped. Officer Tyler Smith observed the suspect vehicle traveling southbound on Commerce Avenue and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The suspect vehicle accelerated and turned off Commerce Avenue, west onto Stonewall Drive, and south onto Blue Ridge Avenue. The vehicle then lost control, striking a curb before coming to rest in the 200 block of Blue Ridge Avenue.

The driver, identified as David Dietsch of Stephens City, was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers on the scene. Dietsch was transported to RSW Regional Jail and charged with hit-and-run of attended property, felony eluding, driving revoked, driving under the influence (2nd offense in 10 years), and possession of schedule I/II narcotics. He is currently being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in Warren County General District Court on March 16, 2021, at 10:00 am.

Warren County Fire and Rescue responded to the accident scene on the South Fork bridge. They treated and transported a passenger, Ciera Williams, to Warren Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, Lindsey Weidenbach, stated that her car broke down as she was driving southbound across the bridge. Weidenbach advised she put her hazard flashers on and moved her car off the road as close as far right as possible. Colton Smallwood was looking under the hood of her vehicle when the suspect vehicle crashed into the rear of her car. Weidenbach advised the suspect truck reversed and drove away. Weidenbach and Smallwood also sought treatment at Warren Memorial Hospital.