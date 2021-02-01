Crime/Court
Stephens City man arrested – multiple charges including hit-and-run; DUI, narcotics possession, reckless driving
At 3:23 am Sunday morning, officers with the Front Royal Police Department were in a brief traffic pursuit in the south end of town. Patrol units received information that a gray Ford F-150 had just been involved in an accident on the South Fork bridge and had not stopped. Officer Tyler Smith observed the suspect vehicle traveling southbound on Commerce Avenue and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The suspect vehicle accelerated and turned off Commerce Avenue, west onto Stonewall Drive, and south onto Blue Ridge Avenue. The vehicle then lost control, striking a curb before coming to rest in the 200 block of Blue Ridge Avenue.
The driver, identified as David Dietsch of Stephens City, was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers on the scene. Dietsch was transported to RSW Regional Jail and charged with hit-and-run of attended property, felony eluding, driving revoked, driving under the influence (2nd offense in 10 years), and possession of schedule I/II narcotics. He is currently being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in Warren County General District Court on March 16, 2021, at 10:00 am.
Warren County Fire and Rescue responded to the accident scene on the South Fork bridge. They treated and transported a passenger, Ciera Williams, to Warren Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, Lindsey Weidenbach, stated that her car broke down as she was driving southbound across the bridge. Weidenbach advised she put her hazard flashers on and moved her car off the road as close as far right as possible. Colton Smallwood was looking under the hood of her vehicle when the suspect vehicle crashed into the rear of her car. Weidenbach advised the suspect truck reversed and drove away. Weidenbach and Smallwood also sought treatment at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Crime/Court
Methamphetamine and other controlled substances seized by Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force
On January 26, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force received credible information that Karl Joseph Kagey, 67, of Timberville, VA, was residing at the Budget Inn Motel located at 2192 Old Valley Pike, New Market, VA. Last year, Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officers purchased an amount of methamphetamine from Kagey during a controlled purchase operation. As a result, Kagey had an outstanding warrant for drug distribution in Shenandoah County. Additionally, task force officer’s learned Kagey had a large quantity of methamphetamine in his possession inside the motel room. Task force officer’s obtained and executed a search warrant at Kagey’s motel room. Karl Joseph Kagey was arrested without incident.
During a search of Kagey’s motel room, approximately 241 grams of Methamphetamine with a street value of $10,200.00, 100 Xanax pills and 15 Clonazepam pills with a street value of $2,100.00, 3 grams of MDMA with a street value of $300.00, 2 doses of LSD with a street value of $20.00, and $1,900.00 was seized. Karl Joseph Kagey was transported to RSW jail and charged with Distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by the New Market Police Department, and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Crime/Court
Winchester man faces multiple charges following possible OD death at Hampton Inn
On Saturday, January 23, 2021, Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) and Warren County EMS personnel responded to the Hampton Inn, located at 9800 Winchester Road, for a report of an unresponsive 38-year-old female. The 911 caller was identified as the female’s husband, Nathaniel E. Green, III, 42, of Winchester, who remained on scene. Despite the best efforts of FRPD Units and EMS Personnel, the female was pronounced deceased on scene.
Detectives located three (3) handguns, multiple rounds of ammunition for the weapons, identifications cards belonging to Mr. Green, a pink powder and two capsules with white powder, both of which are suspected narcotics, located in the same proximity. A criminal history check revealed that Green is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Nathaniel Green was subsequently arrested without incident and transported to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail, where he went before a magistrate and is currently being held without bond. Green was charged with § 18.2- 308.2 Felon in Possession of a Firearm and § 18.2-250 Possession of a Controlled Substance. A court date for these offenses is set for March 2, 2021, at 10:00 A.M., in Warren County General District Court. Further details regarding this matter cannot be released at this time due to the pending nature of the investigation.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any further information is asked to contact Front Royal Police Detective L.J. Waller at (540) 636-2208 or by email at lwaller@frontroyalva.com.
Crime/Court
Front Royal man pleads guilty to dealing two fatal doses of fentanyl-laced heroin
A Front Royal, Virginia man, who in the fall of 2017 distributed two fatal, fentanyl-laced doses of heroin, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg to a drug charge that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, and the possibility of a life sentence, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar, Special Agent in Charge Jarod A. Forget of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Division, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, announced.
Glenn Eugene Sovereign Jr., 43, of Front Royal, pleaded guilty today to two counts of distributing fentanyl. Because the recipient of the distribution died from overdose by ingesting the fentanyl within, Sovereign faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum possible statutory penalty of life at sentencing.
“When Sovereign trafficked fentanyl-laced heroin to an already-vulnerable group of people, he perpetuated their addiction and despair, and ultimately caused their death,” Acting United States Attorney Bubar stated today. “Because of the hard work and persistence of our federal and state partners, Sovereign has been brought to justice and will spend the better part of his life in federal prison.”
“The threat fentanyl brings to our Virginia neighborhoods and families cannot be overstated. With overdoses across the area spiking in the past year, DEA Washington Division has been working hard to investigate and arrest egregious criminals such as this, who are blatantly distributing poisonous drugs and spreading death and violence across our communities.”
Sovereign admitted today that in the fall of 2017 he made regular trips from Front Royal, Virginia to Baltimore, Maryland in order to purchase heroin.
On October 24, 2017, Sovereign met with victim E.R. in Front Royal. E.R. purchased a small packet of heroin from Sovereign which contained fentanyl. Later that night, E.R. ingested the contents of the packet, and as a result died.
On or about October 25, 2017, Sovereign traveled to Baltimore to meet his source of supply, where he purchased one gram of heroin. When Sovereign returned to Front Royal, he met with victim N.C. at Sovereign’s residence where he and N.C. ingested 4-5 Ritalin pills together. Later, before Sovereign left for work, he provided N.C. with a small packet of heroin, which contained fentanyl. On or about October 26, 2017, N.C. ingested the contents of the packet, and she died.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh is prosecuting the case for the United States.
Crime/Court
Sheriff’s Office seeks info on road rage shooting
On Sunday, January 17, 2021, at approximately 7:15 PM, an alleged road rage incident involving two passenger vehicles was reported eastbound on John Marshall Highway in the area of Ashland Court. Witnesses described hearing a single gunshot, and when inspecting the trunk of their car, observed what appeared to be a bullet hole. The suspect vehicle was described as black 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with dark tinted windows, last seen travelling eastbound onto Interstate 66. Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact WCSO Deputy John Gregory at (540) 635-4128.
Crime/Court
Delaware man facing multiple charges after I-81 pursuit
A New Castle, DE, man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement Sunday, January 10, 2021. Virginia State Police have charged Marquez D. Adams, 27, in Shenandoah County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one count of reckless driving by speed, one count of reckless driving failure to maintain control, one count of driving with a revoked license, and one count of driving with a phone in hand.
State Police initiated the traffic stop at approximately 7:50 p.m. as a 2002 BMW 330CI was traveling South on Interstate 81 at the 286 mile-marker in Shenandoah County. The violation was for speeding, as the BMW was driving 100 mph in a posted 70 mph zone.
The pursuit continued onto Rt. 42 in Woodstock, Rt. 11 in Edinburg, and in Mount Jackson before ending back on I-81 South. The BMW eventually ran off the left side of the roadway causing it to collide with a State Police patrol car before being contained on the right shoulder on I-81 at the 263-mile-marker. The driver, Adams, was taken into custody and transported to RSW Regional Jail and held without bond.
No troopers were injured during the course of the pursuit.
The pursuit reached speeds of up to 130 mph.
Vehicle pursuit through Warren County results in multiple struck vehicles before ending on 6th Street in Front Royal
Crime/Court
On Monday, January 11, 2021, at approximately 4:32 PM, a Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Mercedes travelling at a high rate of speed in the area of Riverton. The WCSO deputy attempted to stop the Mercedes for a traffic violation in the area of 522 Park and Ride, and the driver of the Mercedes refused to obey and yield for the deputy. The driver of the Mercedes then crossed a concrete traffic barrier, driving into the opposite lane of travel where the Mercedes struck an occupied vehicle, failed to stop and then continued eastbound onto Interstate 66.
The driver of the Mercedes continued to accelerate at a high rate of speed and the deputy lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit. Within a short time after the termination of the pursuit, local citizens began calling the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications 9-1-1 Center to report a Mercedes driving recklessly, forcing other motorists off the road and passing dangerously across the double yellow lined roadway of John Marshall Highway travelling into the Town of Front Royal. WCSO deputies responded to that area and located the aforementioned Mercedes. As WCSO deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver of the Mercedes continued to refuse to yield and took flight at a high rate of speed onto Leach Run Parkway.
The pursuit ended on 6th Street in the area of Manassas Avenue, in Front Royal, when it struck several parked vehicles and one occupied vehicle. Charges against the driver of the Mercedes, whose name was not released because they were determined to be a juvenile, are pending the Virginia State Police investigation of the collision. Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Warren County Fire and Rescue, Front Royal Police Department and Virginia State Police. Any questions pertaining to the crash investigation should be directed to the Virginia State Police.
