Stephens City STEM Camp Weeks commence in June
According to retired schoolteacher Jacquetta Owen, “STEM instruction is always so stimulating for me to teach. It allows me to tap into the power of curiosity to fuel the wonder and excitement of learning.” Ms. Owen is energized by working with kids (5-12 years old), teaching new skills, and seeing their “ah-ha” moments.
Ms. Owen cites several reasons for leading the week-long STEM Camps including Art, June 13-17, Science, June 20-24, and Lego/Robotics June 27-July 1.
“First, the educational part-working with individual students to problem solve and create. Second, share our Stephens City United Methodist Church (SCUMC) family and opportunities with parents having elementary school-age children to gainfully involve them in the church activities. Third, bring in “helpers,” visiting teachers, for their expertise in various fields, again to let families know we are a loving and active church. Fourth, generate additional funds to support the daycare center.” The entire support personnel are volunteers and graciously share their gifts. All camps are in the Stephens City UMC.
Art Camp students will study Jackson Pollack and practice using some of his techniques. Students will learn about one-point perspective, then use instructions to develop a picture using colored pencils. We will also study mosaics and use a wooden tray to make an embedded design. Art instruction will be given so students can learn about proportion, color, and design. Local artist, Heather Williams will be leading us through the programs.
Science Camp students, during the week, will use the scientific methods to discover how water can walk, what happens when the air in a balloon is heated, and how to make ice cream in a bag. We will also experiment with potential and kinetic energy using tongue depressors, learn about air compression, and even how to peel an egg without using your hands!
Students will learn that surprisingly, cooking requires a strong science background as they explore kitchen secrets, make glitter slime, and observe what happens when they use a magnifying glass. The scientific method of observations and results will be recorded by the students for comparison and evaluation. We will watch the reaction of salt in food colors and paints and determine why this may happen. This salt painting science experiment is a fun way to combine art and science.
Barb Agregard, a retired science teacher from Frederick County will lead the class. John Brishcar, a retired science teacher from Front Royal and NASA, and Deborah Phillips will also be guest science teachers. Ms. Phillips has an MS in Medical Microbiology and Immunology. She worked in research labs for over 15 years, including at the CDC, Emory University, and Indiana University, and as a Medical Editor before retirement.
Lego/Robotics Camp students will experience how architecture and engineering combine to help create robust structures. Many architectural and engineering terms will be introduced, then students will be asked to use schematics to follow and develop. We start with large blocks to experiment with shape and design, then move to smaller, more complex blocks for further exploration. Students will replicate rotations in space and devise a design that others will attempt to complete. Kits will be available for students to interpret directions, establish a plan and execute the idea.
Students will have opportunities to build with Legos. Structures will be tested for strength and durability. Students will share kits to design and create a functioning solar robot. Occasionally, methods may be altered for improved success. John Brishcar will assist with Lego Camp.
Alicia Minor, a long-time member of SCUMC, will be assisting during all three weekly STEM Camps.
All children require the underlying thinking personalities and understanding to succeed in a STEM-driven economy and world. The STEM approach to education fosters creativity and divergent thinking alongside fundamental disciplines. ”Children need to develop critical thinking skills for school and life success. Students will work individually, in pairs, or in small groups to generate innovative approaches to explore options, then evaluate them for success. With a focus on practice and innovation, students get to learn from inquiry-based assignments,” Owen said.
“During the five-day, three-and one-half-hour classes (8:30 AM to Noon), students explore multi-sensory experiences, strengthening fine motor skills, design, enhancing color and shape awareness, improving resourcefulness and problem-solving abilities while completing various projects. The students learn new vocabulary (one-point perspective, dimensional applications and implode), explore numbers using measuring techniques, and experiment with varied materials,” Owen concluded.
Classes will be limited to 10 students per camp so individual attention will be a priority.
$100.00 per student/$20 reduction for siblings. Space is limited. Enroll early.
For more information or to register for SCUMC STEM classes, call 540-866-2132.
SAR participates in commemoration of the 241st anniversary of General “Mad” Anthony Wayne’s crossing of the Potomac
On June 4, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Commemoration of the 241st anniversary of General “Mad” Anthony Wayne’s Crossing of the Potomac River.
Wayne was asked by General George Washington to join Major General Lafayette in Virginia with soldiers from the Pennsylvania Line. The decision was made to cross the river at Noland’s Ferry rather than further downstream due to warnings the British were headed to Alexandria. As a result of heavy rains, the crossing was difficult across the swollen, turbulent river. The march was begun on May 31, 1781, covering 200 miles in just over two weeks. Wayne’s army marched through Leesburg on June 3rd and joined Lafayette’s forces near the Rapidan River on June 18th. Wayne’s crossing and reinforcement of Lafayette’s Army turned the tide of war in Virginia.
In October 1781, General Charles Lord Cornwallis surrendered to George Washington in Yorktown, Virginia. Although the Treaty of Paris was not signed until September 3, 1783, the loss of the Southern Campaign by the British, effectively ended the Revolutionary War.
The ceremony was held at the Spirit of Loudoun Revolutionary War Memorial on the grounds of the Loudoun County Courthouse in Leesburg. It was co-sponsored by the Sgt Maj John Champe (SJC) and Fairfax Resolves (FR) Chapters. Attending were sixteen SAR and Daughters of the American Revolution Chapters. As well as CJWII, SJC and FR other SAR chapters include George Washington (GW), George Mason (GM), Norfolk (NOR), Culpeper Minutemen (CMM) and SGT Lawrence Everhart (SLE). DAR Chapters were Ketoctin (KE), Falls Church (FC), Mary Hemings Bell (MHB), Stone Bridge (SB), Phillis Wheatley (PW), Cameron Parish (CP) and Falls of the Rappahannock (FOR). Also present was the Rev John Marks Children of the American Revolution Society. W. Forrest Crain, 1st Vice President of Fairfax Resolves emceed the ceremony.
Greetings were presented by Virginia Society President Bruce Meyer and Virginia DAR State Regent-Elect Laurie Nesbitt. Presentations were made by Virginia Past President Jeff Thomas, Edward Spannaus (President SLE) and Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk. The color guard consisted of Commander Darrin Schmidt (FR), Ken Bonner (SJC), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Dave Cook (FR), Jim Cordes (FR), Dale Corey (CJWII), Mike Dennis (CMM), Charles Jameson (CMM), Ken Morris (GM) and Mark Sink.
Wreaths were presented by Bruce Meyer, Dave Cook (German Society), Forrest Crain (FR), Richard Rankin (GW), Fritz Barth (GM), Robert Bruce (NOR), Dale Corey, Charles Jameson, Ken Bonner, Karl Woodcock (SLE), Laurie Nesbit, Dr Sharla Rausch (District V, Virginia DAR), Kecia Brown (KE), Susan Postle (FC), Ginger Stephens (MHB), Katie Bischoll (SB), Shannon Combs-Bennett (PW), Holly Lynne Schmidt (CP), Sonja Johnson (FOR) and Wyndy Fredrick (RJM).
SAR participates in Veterans Tribute at Veramar Winery
On May 28, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution provided a Color Guard and Musket Squad at Veramar Winery at a festival that honored our American Warrior Heroes. To commemorate Memorial Day and to honor all fallen warriors, Jim Bogaty conducted a wine festival/fundraiser to keep the spirit alive. This included all day live music, food trucks, wine from Veramar Vineyard, Bogati Bodega and James Charles Winery, crafters and interactions with American Veterans.
Gates opened at noon followed by a memorial ceremony. This featured an Honor Guard led my commander Brett Osborn from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and a Pipe & Drum demonstration from the City of Winchester Fifes and Drums. To end the ceremony, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Musket Squad fired a three round salute followed by Doug Hall playing Taps to honor our heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Musicians on site included The Bryan Shepherd Band, Brennan Edwards & Robert Trey Jett, III and dylan Woelfel. Food trucks were Zainy’s Flyin’ Grill and Captain Pell’s Seafood. Local artists and craftsmen had jewelry, paintings, cord crafts and more.
Several Veterans organizations were present, including Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9760, Combat Veterans Alliance, American Legion Post 41, Heroes on the River and the Korean War Veterans Association. CJWII Chapter members participating were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Will Reynolds, Mike St Jacques and Jim Simmons.
Middletown commemorates Memorial Day with Sons of the American Revolution
On May 30, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in the Middletown Memorial Day Recognition and Wreath Laying Ceremony held at the Middletown Veterans Memorial.
Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who have died in the service of the United States of America. Memorial Day in the U.S. was borne out of the Civil War and a desire to honor our dead. It was officially proclaimed by Commander in Chief, Grand Army of the Republic, General John A. Logan, on May 5, 1868, by General Order Number 11. “The 30th of May, 1868 is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and who bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.” The date was chosen as it was not the anniversary of any particular battle and possibly as a date when flowers would be in full bloom.
On the first Decoration Day, General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery as 5,000 participants decorated the graves of the soldiers buried there. He stated “If silence is ever golden, it must be beside the graves of 15,000 men, whose lives were more significant than speech and whose death was a poem the music of which can never be sung.” It was observed every May 30th until the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which took effect in 1971, when Memorial Day was moved to the last Monday of May. In December 2000, Congress passed a law requiring Americans to pause at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day to remember and honor the fallen.
The ceremony was conducted by Raymond Steele with chaplain duties by Reverend Clay Knick. Presentation of the Color was conducted by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the SAR led by commander Brett Osborn. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Raymond Steele with the National Anthem sung by Geovanni Rodriguez. Remarks were presented by Karen Shrum, Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary for Benefits in the Veterans Benefits Administration. This was followed by a wreath laying by Mayor Charles Harbaugh, IV and Karen Shrum to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.
An Empty Chair ritual was presented to honor Gary Fletcher, a veteran who was an important member of the Middletown Community. He was responsible for the construction of the Veterans Memorials in Middletown and Stephens City as well as the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Winchester. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123 Honor Guard fired a three volley salute in honor of those who did not return. Taps was played by Andrew Paul as the final curtain in the commemoration of Memorial Day.
Compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter included Wayne Barringer, Sean Carrigan, David Cook (dual member from Fairfax Resolves Chapter), Jim Cordes (dual member from Fairfax Resolves Chapter), Dale Corey, Marshall DeHaven, Brett Osborn, John Petrie, Will Reynolds, Clay Robinson, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.
Warren Coalition offers free Secondary Trauma training
The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer a free virtual course on Secondary Trauma: Recognizing the Signs, How to Help Yourself, and When to Step Away. The two-hour presentation will be offered twice on Wednesday, June 15th, at 10:00 am and again at 6:30 pm.
Individuals who listen to firsthand traumatic experiences of others, or those who witness the after-effects of trauma, can be affected by “Secondary Trauma.” Following the exposure to others’ trauma, the individual can develop symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder.
This training will explore who is most at-risk for secondary trauma, the signs of secondary trauma, ways to help support those exposed to secondary trauma, how organizations can help prevent secondary trauma, and when it is time to disengage.
Complete the required pre-registration by visiting bit.ly/june2022am to register for the 10:00 am session or bit.ly/june2022evening to register for the 6:30 pm session. Though this training is free for anyone, it is particularly intended for residents of Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Frederick, and Clarke Counties in Virginia.
For more information about the course, email Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Our mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Humane Society of Warren County seeking help with tomorrow morning yard sale
HSWC Shelter Fans: We’re looking for some more helpers tomorrow, June 3rd, at our Yard Sale! The biggest need is early morning (6am) to bring everything outside. We could also use help throughout the day. Please Please Please! Email director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org or call Meghan at 540-635-4734 to RSVP, or heck – just show up!
Learn more about the Yard Sale on our Facebook Event Page.
SAR and ARC commemorate Memorial Day at National Cemetery
On May 30, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and the American Red Cross, with support of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123, co-sponsored a commemoration to all military who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.
The practice of decorating soldiers graves is an ancient custom. Graves were decorated with flowers in the US during and following the Civil War, and while numerous locations claim to be the originator of Decoration Day, Waterloo, NY, was officially recognized as the birthplace of the observance in 1966.
The ceremony was held at National Cemetery in Winchester. Stacy McFarland, Executive Director of the American Red Cross (ARC) of the Greater Shenandoah Valley provided a welcome, followed by an Invocation from the Reverend James Simmons of the SAR. The CJWII Color Guard presented colors for the Pledge of Allegiance led by Charles Hunter, 1SG USA (Ret) (VFW) and the singing of the National Anthem led by Dale Corey CPT, USA (Ret) (CJWII).
A Poem of Remembrance was provided by Karen Wallace-Williams followed by the Keynote Speaker, Joan Grewe, LTC USA (Ret). She spoke of the challenges of being a woman in the military and about the reason for Memorial Day.
Dale Corey conducted a folding of the flag ceremony. After the folding, the flag was symbolically presented to LTC Grewe by the President of the CJWII, Thomas “Chip” Daniel. A musket squad led by commander Brett Osborn fired a three round salute in honor of all our fallen heroes, followed by Charles Hunter playing Taps. God Bless America was sung, a benediction and closing remarks ended the ceremony.
Members of the American Red Cross who made this possible, included Leslie Caliva, Edie McGoff, RN LtCol, USAR (Ret), Claudia Bell, RN, LtCol, USAF (Ret) and Nancy Braswell, Col USAF (Ret). Participating compatriots from the CJWII Chapter included Sean Carrigan, David Cook (dual member from Fairfax Resolves Chapter), Jim Cordes (dual member from Fairfax Resolves), Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Marshall DeHaven, David Jenkins, Brett Osborn, Will Reynolds, Clay Robinson, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.
