Community Events
Stephens City Summer Vacation Bible School
Pastor Bertina Westley said “Make Waves” will commence on July 17 thru July 21, from 6pm – 8:30pm Sunday to Thursday. The church fellowship hall will be transformed into a beach party atmosphere for the whole summer season. A strong emphasis is placed on small groups to help children connect and focus on Bible school curriculum. Registration for the five-day class is free on the Stephens City UMC website. For more information, contact Vacation Bible School (VBS) Facilitator Jacquetta Owen at 540-450-4601.
Pastor Wesley invites children 4-12 years old to join us at Stephens City UMC, located at 5291 Main Street, for this wet and wild VBS adventure. “Children will learn that what you do today can change the world tomorrow. When you put your trust in Jesus, you can “Make Waves,” said Pastor Westley. “Through exciting activities, engaging lessons, and God’s Word, children (Little Wave Makers) will understand how they can share God’s love with the people in their lives. A special thanks to all the church volunteers that make this event an annual success,” Pastor Westley said.
The biblical content built into the VBS curriculum lays foundational truths that can help kids to grow spiritually. Kids who attend VBS will come to believe that Jesus gives them confidence so they too, can make positive change in the world. VBS offers an opportunity to provide a child with an unforgettable experience and lasting recollections. This phenomenal event generates memories that help lock Bible truths in a child’s heart and mind for a lifetime.
According to Facilitator Jacquetta Owen, VBS is one of the favorite annual events at our church and a flagship program since the 1940s. “Every year we explore a different theme and design activities, crafts, skits, songs and games that reflect that theme. For children, these early interventions can become the foundation of a Christian life as they understand that God loves them and cares for them. Everything is upbeat and positive as we present various stories from the Bible and reenact some of the events,” Owen said. The program allows kids to participate in recreation, take part in hands-on mission projects, make discoveries and enjoy snacks together.
Deborah Phillips is a volunteer who assists with class registration and crafts. “VBS allows us to meet kids and their parents from all walks of life and education levels. Many do not attend church regularly, so it is an opportunity to introduce them to Jesus and reveal that church can be a fun and relaxing atmosphere,” Phillips said. She believes that VBS lets kids learn how to interact with each other and to respect others like Christ teaches. As an adult volunteer, Phillips said she enjoys the opportunity to meet parents in the neighborhood and to evangelize in a fun, low-key manner.
Stephens City UMC would like to thank Virginia Hills Church in Front Royal for offering their VBS theme decorations. Virginia Hills generously donated scenery, backdrops and even a tiki hut from their recently completed VBS session. We are so grateful that they thought to pass this gift along to us.
We also thank Garber’s Ice Cream Company of Winchester for their donation to support our awesome Ice Cream Party on the last night!
SAR participates in Clarke County Colonial Kids Day
On July 9, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII), Sgt Maj John Champe (SMJC) and General Daniel Morgan (GDM) Chapters of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in Clarke County Colonial Kids Day, held at the Burwell-Morgan Mill, Millwood, Clarke, Virginia. It was held on Millwood Road, known as Old Highway 50 (original roadbed in this part of the country), which dates back to colonial times. It is one of the oldest roads in this part of the country, used as the main route through Ashby’s Gap in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
In the early 1780’s, General Daniel Morgan joined with Colonel Nathaniel Burwell of Carter Hall to build this water-powered mill in an area that became known as Millwood. Burwell was the financier and Morgan managed the construction. The project overseer was L. H. Mongrul, whose initials and the date 1782 are carved in a stone in the mill’s wall.
During the many years the business flourished, the mill was the center of community life where people would gather to socialize and gossip as they waited for the miller to grind the grains they had brought with them. The mill is a two-story structure with a down slope basement and first level of stone, topped by a frame second story and attic, which was added in 1876. It is one of the only historic operating mills in the country where the water wheel is located on the inside. The 20,000 pound wheel turns two 3,000 pound grindstones to produce wheat, cornmeal and grits, the same as it was done over 200 years ago.
The event was sponsored by the Clarke County Historical Association and enables young people to see what it was like to live in Virginia during the 18th century. Kids were able to see the milling process and other activities of the colonial era, to include sewing, yarn-spinning, blacksmithing, woodturning, craft-making, games and scavenger hunts. The SAR provided presentations on musketry, color guard procedures, flag folding, weaving on a tape loom (assisted by Elissa “Lis” Parish), games and painting, as well as displaying posters from the CJWII Chapter Poster contest. As a demonstration, they provided a musket salute with safety procedures.
Participating from the CJWII Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler. From SMJC were Ken Bonner and Barry Schwoerer and from GDM was Paul Parish. The DAR was represented by Michelle Phillips and Anne Simmons.
SAR reads Declaration of Independence in Winchester
On July 4, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution read the Declaration of Independence on the Walking Mall in Winchester, Virginia. They marched on the mall to the front of the Old Courthouse, where they posted the flags before reading the document. It was on July 4, 1776, Congress declared the following: “The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen United States of America, when in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”
After the end of the French and Indian War in 1763, Britain needed to pay for the war and began taxing the American colonies. The colonists felt their rights as Englishmen were being abused. This resulted in armed conflict with Great Britain which began on April 19, 1775, with the battles of Lexington and Concord. At this time, few of the colonists wanted to separate from Britain. However, as the fighting continued, Britain asserted itself by means of large armed forces and did not make strong gestures towards reconciliation with the colonies.
Americans increasingly believed they must secure their rights. A Continental Congress advised each of the colonies to establish their own governments. At the Second Continental Congress on June 11, a committee consisting of Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman and Robert R. Livingston was chosen to prepare a statement of independence. Jefferson wrote the initial draft with slight changes made by the committee. It’s main points include people having guaranteed rights: rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
The document was approved by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, announcing the separation of 13 North American British colonies from Great Britain. The Declaration of Independence outlines the history of abuses the colonists suffered under British rule since 1763, and officially records the proclamation that the United States is an independent country from Great Britain. The signers pledged “For the support of this declaration, with firm reliance on the protection of the divine providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our lives, our fortunes and our sacred Honor.” The actual signing of the document began on August 2nd, with seven additional signatures added later.
Participating in the reading from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Brian Bayliss, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Brett Osborn, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.
SAR participates in Independence Day Parade
On July 4, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in the Middletown Independence Day Parade. The parade route began at Laurel Ridge Community College going south on Main Street. They turned on 5th Street, going 1 block to Church Street. It concluded at 1st Street.
There were 121 entries including the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) who invited the Colonel James Wood II Chapter to join with them in the parade. Five compatriots from the SAR marched with a group of Boy Scouts carrying the National Flag. They were followed by the KWVA and SAR members in a military truck and trailer. At the conclusion of the parade, Middletown conducted their annual 4th of July Festival at the town park.
The SAR was represented by compatriots from four chapters. Also present were Colonel James Wood II, members from Culpeper Minutemen, Fairfax Resolves and George Washington Chapter, all of which are dual members of CJWII. Participating for the SAR were Bryan Bayliss, Sean Carrigan, Ernie Coggins (GW), Dave Cook (FR), Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Marshall DeHaven (KWVA member), Patrick Moore, Brett Osborn (KWVA member), John Petrie, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke (CMM), Doug Schwetke (CMM), Jim Simmons, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.
SAR reads Declaration of Independence to seniors
In commemoration of Independence Day 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution read the Declaration of Independence at three senior living facilities.
On July 1, they went to Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal where they gave a presentation on the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolutionary War, the lead up to that war prior to reading the Declaration of Independence. The tenants were then told what happened to many of the signers, the trials and tribulations they suffered in the fight for independence. Of the 56 signers, five were captured by the British, twelve had their homes ransacked and burned, two lost their sons serving in the army and another had two sons captured. 9 of the 56 fought and died from wounds or hardships of the War. 24 were lawyers and jurists, 11 were merchants, and 9 were farmers.
Carter Braxton, a wealthy planter and trader, saw his ships taken by the British Navy. He sold his home and properties to pay debts. He died in rags. Thomas McKean was forced to continually move his family. He served in the Congress without pay and his family was kept in hiding. His possessions were taken from him and poverty was his reward. Vandals or soldiers looted the properties of Ellery, Hall, Clymer, Walton, Gwinnett, Heyward, Rutledge, and Middleton. Thomas Nelson, Jr.’s home in Yorktown was taken by British General Cornwallis for his headquarters. Nelson urged General Washington to open fire. The home was destroyed and Nelson died bankrupt. Francis Lewis had his home and properties destroyed. The British jailed his wife and she died within a few months. John Hart was driven from his wife’s bedside as she was dying. Their 13 children fled for their lives. His fields and gristmill were laid to waste. For more than a year, he lived in forests and caves, returning home to find his wife dead and his children vanished. He died a few weeks later from exhaustion. Norris and Livingston suffered similar fates.
Such were the stories and sacrifices of the signers of the Declaration of Independence. These were not wild-eyed, rabble-rousing ruffians. They were soft-spoken men of means and education. They had security, but they valued liberty more. Unwavering, they pledged in the last line of the document “For the support of this declaration, with firm reliance on the protection of the divine providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.”
Participating at Commonwealth were Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and dual member Bill Schwetke from the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter. Each told what Independence Day meant to them. On July 5, it was to Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility in Bentonville where Dale Corey, Chip Daniel and Bill Schwetke were joined by Doug Schwetke, dual member from the Culpeper Minutemen to again relate the events that led to the battle with Great Britain.
On July 6, at Westminster Canterbury in Winchester, Dale Corey and Chip Daniel spoke about the causes of the American Revolution and the grievances against King George prior to reading of the document.
CJWII of SAR participate in Rockin’ Independence Eve
On July 3, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in Rockin’ Independence Eve, held at the Walking Mall, Winchester, Virginia. This event is an annual celebration held by the city of Winchester to honor and commemorate the birthday of the United States. Numerous vendors are present with live bands playing throughout the day.
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter had a vendor tent to tell participants “Who are the Sons of the American Revolution”. The Sons is a linear society. All members have a line of descent from an American Revolutionary War Patriot. They could have been a fighter, paid taxes, been part of the colonial government or provided support to the cause. Men 18 and over can join the SAR, ladies the Daughters of the American Revolution and individuals under the age of 22 the Children of the American Revolution.
Between band sets, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard Presented the National Colors at the bandstand for the playing of the National Anthem. Participating for CJWII were Brian Bayliss, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Brett Osborn, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 7th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, July 7:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “NOPE”
- “DC League of Super Pets”
- “Bullet Train”
- “Easter Sunday”
- “Black Adam”
