Local News
Stephens City United Methodist Church food pantry update
Food Pantry operates on site at Stephens City United Methodist Church (SCUMC). We are located in downtown Stephens City, at 5291 Main Street. Take Interstate I-81, exit 307, and go west two blocks to the traffic light (intersection of 277 and US 11). Turn right (north), and the church is two blocks on your left. Parking is available in the rear of the building.
We are currently offering drive-through pickup to our food pantry clients. We continue to follow CDC guidelines for safe handling and proper sanitizing. Volunteers are placing pre-packaged food, produce and cleaning and hygiene supplies into the cars of clients in the church parking lot.
We are taking basic information on a clipboard and entering that information into the computer system.
We are open from 11 am to 3 pm every Tuesday of the month. Families may now receive food and hygiene supplies as frequently as 2 times per month.
We have seen a small increase in new families, but not an extreme upswing overall. Please spread the word of our offering. We are happy to serve!
This organization is an equal opportunity provider. For more information, contact Kim DeGroot at degrootsk95@gmail.com.
Local News
Town Talk: A conversation with Delegate Chris Collins
Town Talk is a series on Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Delegate Chris Collins. We’ll discuss some of the new laws signed by Governor Northam including voter ID, women’s health and gun control.
Before becoming a delegate for the 29th District, Chris had several different careers. He served in the Army National Guard from 1989-2005, was a respiratory therapist at the UVA Medical Center Critical Care Unit, a trust officer with F&M Bank in Winchester, a Deputy of Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and an attorney at Inger and Collins. Currently, he is a defense attorney with Buchbauer and McGuire in Winchester. In the House of Delegates, Chris serves on several committees including Courts of Justice, Education, and Transportation.
Community Events
Area Churches and Civic Organizations partner to serve meals five nights each week
More than a dozen Front Royal/Warren County Churches and Civic Organizations have partnered to provide free carryout meals for our community. The combined meal service has been named Dinner Together and serves grab ‘n’ go meals from 1st Baptist Church in Front Royal each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 5-6 PM. More than 1500 meals have been provided to the community in the past 6 weeks.
- What: Dinner Together To Go Meals
- When: 5-6 PM, M-Th & Sat
- Where: 1st Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 14 West 1st Street
About Dinner Together
Dinner Together began in January, 2020. First Baptist Church invited Community Table, a long-standing community meal served at Front Royal Presbyterian Church, to begin serving on Thursday nights from First Baptist. Good Shepherd Lutheran began serving on Monday nights and First Baptist began serving on Wednesdays. In March of 2020, in response to the COVID 19 outbreak, The organizations making up Tuesday’s Table, formerly served at Calvary Episcopal Church, moved to join the other groups at First Baptist Church. They retained their Tuesday night service. In April, the group as a whole, Dinner Together, added a Saturday evening service.
Since joining together, Dinner Together has not only served guests who walk-up for carry-outs, but they have also provided meals for the Thermal Shelter and House of Hope, as needed.
Dinner Together is made up of First Baptist Church, Calvary Episcopal Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Front Royal Presbyterian Church, Front Royal United Methodist Church, Riverton United Methodist Church, The Rappahannock Charge, Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Front Royal Church of the Brethren, South Warren Ruritan Club, Warren County Rotary, the Communitarians, as well as a number of unaffiliated volunteers from the Front Royal/Warren County community.
Dinner Together has gratefully received donations of food and monetary support from the congregations of each serving church, SYSCO and Costco (through Reaching Out Now) and many members of the community. To volunteer or donate, contact Dee Sparger at 540-635-3894 or missions@frontroyalpres.org.
Dinner Together will continue to serve take-out meals only through the stay-at-home order.
Local News
Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive automatic COVID-19 economic impact payments
The Social Security Administration announced April 15, 2020, that Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive automatic Economic Impact Payments directly from the Treasury Department. Treasury anticipates these automatic payments no later than early May.
SSI recipients with no qualifying children do not need to take any action in order to receive their $1,200 economic impact payment. The payments will be automatic.
SSI recipients who have qualifying children under age 17, however, should not wait for their automatic $1,200 individual payment. They should now go to the IRS’s webpage at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here and visit the Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info section to provide their information. By taking proactive steps to enter information on the IRS website about them and their qualifying children, they will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to their $1,200 individual payment. If SSI beneficiaries in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, they will have to wait until later to receive their $500 per qualifying child.
“This is great news for SSI recipients, and I want to remind recipients with qualifying children to go to IRS.gov soon so that you will receive the full amount of the Economic Impact Payments you and your family are eligible for,” said Andrew Saul, Commissioner of Social Security. “I also want to thank the dedicated employees of the Treasury Department, the Social Security Administration, and the Internal Revenue Service for making this happen and working non-stop on this issue.”
Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries (who don’t normally file taxes) will also qualify for automatic payments of $1,200 from Treasury. These payments are anticipated to start arriving around the end of April.
The Treasury Department, not the Social Security Administration, will make these automatic payments to beneficiaries. Recipients will generally receive the automatic payments by direct deposit, Direct Express debit card, or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their SSI or Social Security benefits.
For those SSI and Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries, with dependent children, who use Direct Express debit cards, additional information will be available soon regarding the steps to take on the IRS website when claiming children under 17.
Please note that the agency will not consider Economic Impact Payments as income for SSI recipients, and the payments are excluded from resources for 12 months.
For more information about Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries, please see the agency’s April 10th press release: New Guidance about COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments for Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Beneficiaries from Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul
The eligibility requirements and other information about the Economic Impact Payments can be found here: www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center. In addition, please continue to visit the IRS at www.irs.gov/coronavirus for the latest information.
The agency will continue to update Social Security’s COVID-19 web page at www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/ as further details become available.
Local News
Governor Northam extends business closures for two Weeks to May 8th
~ Includes ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam (April 15) today announced that he will extend Executive Order Fifty-Three for two weeks, through Friday, May 8, 2020.
Executive Order Fifty-Three originally signed on March 24, bans crowds of more than 10 people; closes recreation, entertainment, and personal care businesses; and limits restaurants to offering takeout and delivery services only.
“As we have seen from our data and models, social distancing is working, and we are slowing the spread of this virus,” said Governor Northam. “But it is too early to let up. By extending this order to keep certain businesses closed or restricted, we can continue to evaluate the situation and plan for how to eventually ease restrictions so that our businesses may operate without endangering public health.”
Governor Northam’s Executive Order Fifty-Five, which directs Virginians to stay home unless they must leave for essential services, remains in effect until June 10. A Frequently Asked Questions guide about Virginia’s Stay at Home order can be found here.
For assistance, resources from across state government, and up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Virginia, please visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – April 15, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Local News
LFCC IT guru printing face shields to help health workers
The son of a nurse, LFCC IT specialist Arash Rohanimanesh is eager to use his technological skills to help those in the healthcare field battling coronavirus.
That’s why he has been creating face shields using the two 3D printers he owns. Rohanimanesh uses the printers for a side business he has creating robots.
“The printers are great for prototyping and making custom brackets for friends and clients,” he said. “I also make toys for my little one.”
Rohanimanesh began creating the full face shields using a design he found online about two weeks ago, and hasn’t stopped.
“My nurse friends said face shields are something they would love to have,” he said. “Ever since I began, the 3D printer has been literally working all day and night.”
After Rohanimanesh posted what he was doing on Facebook, demand grew. Besides his friends, he has been printing shields for Fauquier Hospital and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
For now, Rohanimanesh has been mostly paying for the materials out of his own pocket. It takes about $60 worth of materials to make 100 masks.
“It would be awesome if some people could donate and help the nurses and doctors and everyone else in the health field,” he said.
Of course, Rohanimanesh’s technical skills are especially helpful now that LFCC – like nearly every other college in the U.S. – has moved all of its learning to online and alternate methods.
Besides supervising the installation, maintenance and upgrading of any classroom support technologies at the Fauquier Campus, he is experienced in integrating video teleconference equipment, such as Zoom.
Anyone interested in ordering masks or making a donation, can contact Rohanimanesh at arashallaie@gmail.com.
King Cartoons
Wind: 11mph NW
Humidity: 26%
Pressure: 30.2"Hg
UV index: 3
61/48°F
55/35°F