Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue began service as one bay door facility on Mulberry Street
The Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department Station 11 – Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue (SCVFR) provides fire protection and emergency response services to the greater Stephens City community. The Fire Department’s mission is to prevent the loss of life and property by responding to fire, medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents, rescue calls and hazardous material incidents. SCVFR currently maintains about three acres of land which include a 13,000-square foot building. The building has 10,000 square feet dedicated specifically for fire and rescue services, including storage, living quarters and training/meeting space. A community hall makes up the remaining 3,000 square feet of the building.
In accordance with GIS Division of Information Technologies, County of Frederick, VA, SCVFR First Due response area is fifty-two square miles with a population of 29,500. The response area borders extend to the Winchester city line to the north, Route 522 to the east, Vaucluse Springs to the south and just past Cedar Creek Grade to the west with approximately 237 road miles within.
“The future for SCVFR is optimistic,” said Fire Chief Timothy Vaught. “We continue to have overwhelming support from our local stakeholders including town and county governments, citizens, and businesses in which we serve. Planning continues for upgrading our current property, equipment and fleet as firefighting technology progresses.”
Early days of firefighting.
In the early days, the original fire alarms were people. These individuals would hustle around the town, ringing bells to warn the community of imminent danger and alerting folks to come equipped with buckets to respond to the fire. Very often, by the time bucket brigade volunteers were organized to fight the fire, there was nothing but glowing embers to greet them when they arrived at the scene.
According to the late town historian Mildred Lee Grove, whenever a Stephens City fire was first observed, someone in a position of authority had to phone Winchester and request one of the city Fire companies act. The responding fire company needed to ascertain, in advance, if there was adequate funding available to cover their services. Prior to 1941, the town had no water system and cisterns were the primary source of water. Often Stephens Run had to be dammed up during town fires so firefighters could pump water into their hoses.
During the 1930s, there were several devastating fires in Stephens City. According to the late Robert E. Aylor, two great fires prompted the town to consider establishing a fire department. The first fire was at M.J. Grove Limestone Company in the Mudville District in 1936 and the second was a major commercial fire at Willie Boyd “Pud” Steele’s magazine and newspaper store at 5317 Main Street in 1938. Aylor was the Stephens City school principal at the time and would become the fire company’s first president.
Town leaders believed these major fires were an initiative to establish a local fire company rather than rely on fire companies from Winchester. In April 1939, Robert E. Aylor and ten others organized the Independent Hose Company. In August 1939, the new fire company requested financial assistance from the town council. Mayor Lomax Parker called a bond issue election for providing a water system to improve firefighting efficiency. On November 4, 1939, during a special meeting, the council voted (4 yes, 1 no, 1 absent) to build the first town water system with a cost not to exceed $9,000.
Until this time, Frederick County did not have any fire protection other than fire companies from the town of Winchester. The Independent Hose Company was chartered in 1941 as Frederick County’s first volunteer fire company. Julian Steele was the first chief and Robert E. Aylor was the president. The firefighters were H.R. “Boots” Mills, Maurice Lemley, Joseph Clevenger, John Gossard, Marshall Venable and Dave Brumback.
A Lady’s Auxiliary was also formed to assist the firefighters with fund-raisers to build a fire hall. Many of the fund-raising functions were held at Stephen City High School and were attended by large crowds. The first fire engine was a 1933 Dodge 6-cylinder which the members purchased for $1,000 from the South End Hose Company in Winchester. The truck was housed in the school basement on Main Street until members built the original one bay door section of today’s fire hall on Mulberry Street in 1941. A portion of the money was raised by selling individual concrete blocks for eleven cents each. In November 1947, the company’s name was changed to Stephens City Fire Company, Inc. The fire company then bought a new 1947 International which was garaged in the fire hall.
Fire department becomes central focus of community.
The 1950s gave birth to an upsurge of civic and social organizations, all of which vied for volunteers. Stephens City fire department was able to dominate the volunteer activities for decades because no other organization could match the adventure that was found in a firefight or the thrill of saving human life and property.
In 1957, a community hall was added to the back end of the original building. The original firehall on Mulberry Street was a simple structure. Around 1963, a second door was added to the original building to allow for two fire trucks and later saw its size triple by 1976 when two additional bays were built on the north side. During this time, the Ladies Auxiliary sponsored many fundraisers to include lawn parties, bingo, beauty pageants, apple butter sales, fire hall dances, chicken dinners and carnival parades. In the 1960s and 70s the Auxiliary donated $2,500 to $4000 annually to payoff fire hall equipment debt.
In 1983, Stephens City became a first responder company. The fire company became known as Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in 1991 when it was certified as a basic life support facility and transport agency. SCVFR achieved certification as an advanced life support company in 1994.
1994 brought more changes as Stephens City broke ground for an 8,000 square-foot addition to the north side of the fire hall. The additional space provided for three bays, bunk rooms for men and women, a recreation room, meeting and classrooms, a lounge with kitchenette and storage rooms. The building dedication took place on February 25, 1995.
In the fall of 2016, due to overcrowding issues, the company converted a 2,220-square-foot residential building built in 1921 on an adjacent property into additional administrative offices. It houses the Fire Chief, Fire Marshall, and operational offices (Fire, EMS and Safety), meeting rooms and archives.
In 2017, SCVFR expanded its apparatus storage with the addition of a 4,250-square-foot ancillary building to the rear of Fire Station 11. Two of the four bays are drive through. The building stores a technical rescue squad, reserve fire engine, brush truck, utility truck, three rescue boats, grounds maintenance equipment, hazmat support trailer and other support items related to emergency response.
Transition of firefighting equipment through the decades.
78-year-old Tom Merritt began volunteering for the SCVFR when he was sixteen. He received lifetime membership in 1991 and has served the department as a firefighter, emergency medical technician, treasurer, vice president and president. Tom provided an overview on the history and evolution of the fire equipment used through the decades.
In 1939, the fire department purchased a 1933 Dodge one and a half-ton chassis with water pump mid-mounted on the equipment. It was converted from a soda pressure unit to a front mounted 250 Gallons per Minute (GPM) pump.
In 1947, a new KB7 International with a 500 GPM front mounted pump and a 500 Gallon Water Tank (GWT) was purchased.
Next came an American LaFrance unit built on a 1963 cab over 850 Ford with a 750 GWT and 750 GPM mid mounted pump.
In 1974, came a new American LaFrance Pioneer II with a 1,000 GPM pumper and a 750 GWT. Equipment included cross lay hoses to support the rapid deployment of a hose line to attack a fire. A jump seat provided five firefighters to ride inside the cab for more safety.
In 1982, came a new 99 Pierce Arrow 2,000 GPM and 750 GWT adding a larger pumping capability.
In 1990, a new Pierce Lance Custom Built 2,000 GPM, 1000 GWT, Compressed Air Foam System (CAFS) 50-gallon Class B foam, 10-person cab to allow more firefighters to ride in safety.
1996, a used tandem rear axle canopy cab-forward ‘88 Emergency One (E-One) “Hurricane” 100-foot rear mount ladder quint featuring 1,500 GPM, 250 GWT with cross lay hoses. First ladder truck allowed a platform for firefighters to work from a distance for safety.
In 2001, Tower 11 becomes a 1986 Pierce Arrow 105-foot Steel Ladder Bucket with 2,000 GPM, 300 GWT, 6-person cab. Tower 11 has an interesting history as it originally was ordered for Dulles Airport in Virginia and was painted lime green and white. Stephens City had some significant revisions made to the truck, including the addition of a 4-door cab, upgraded pump and roll up compartment doors.
In 2004, came a new Pierce Contender Mini Pumper 750 GPM and 270 GWT with CAFS 30-gallon Class A foam, 2-person cab. Truck used for brush and wood fires.
In 2006, a used 2002 Pierce Dash 1250 GPM and 750 GWT rescue engine including “Jaws of Life” hydraulic-extrication tools used for highway accidents and to supplement the technical rescue team.
In 2017, a new Engine 11 Pierce Arrow Velocity Custom Pumper, 2,000 GPM and 1,000 GWT, 6-person cab was purchased to replace aging apparatus. Many of its new features, like the guard walls on top of the truck and the automatic ladder system, were engineered to help the firefighter stay safe. Truck came equipped with full harnesses and airbags.
Training and volunteering.
When SCVFR was a small rural town fire department, training consisted of a sit down with the Fire Chief and listening to the “old tried and true” methods of firefighting. That is the way we do it here syndrome. However, as the role of the volunteer firefighting responsibilities expanded, so did the necessity for classroom training to perform a multitude of important tasks.
According to SCVFR President Lenny Peters, the Federal Government established the National Incident Management System (NIMS) in the early 1990s. That brought the Feds, State agencies and local government emergency services all under the same system and method to managing incidents. All Fire Rescue personal are required to have NIMS 100, 200, 700 and 800 program courses, while Fire Chief’s Officers must also receive NIMS 300 and 400 which offer training in command, personnel and logistics.
FEMA introduced the Incident Command System (ICS) about the same time. ICS brought fire rescue incident command under one umbrella on how incidents are managed. “Volunteers are encouraged to take incident command and leadership classes available online, locally and at Emmetsburg Maryland at the National Fire Academy,” Peters said.
Chief Vaught describes current volunteer opportunities as emergency medical services, search and rescue, traffic incident management and maintenance of equipment, uniforms, and vehicles. “Those interested in emergency response should know that SCVFR offers fire and EMS services and technical rescue services such as water rescue and rope rescue,” Vaught said. Vaught believes there is a place for volunteers not interested in fighting fires or providing medical care. “These include grant writing, public relations, clerical office work and strategic planning. For those pursuing a paying position within fire and rescue, volunteering is a wonderful way to gather experience and education to increase employment opportunities,” Vaught added.
Chief Vaught said volunteerism continues to be on the decline nationwide. “While some funding is received from local governments for our operational expenditures, a substantial portion of our operating capital is derived from fundraising and station events. Additionally, the administration of the organization and upkeep of the station and grounds are all conducted by volunteers. As experienced members depart through attrition, the remaining members must shoulder additional responsibilities to ensure the continuation of service. It can take many years for an entry-level member to gain the knowledge and experience necessary to advance to management levels within the organization. This applies to both the business department and emergency response aspect. Without volunteers to evolve into these roles, the organization becomes diminished,” Vaught concluded.
Fundraising and public relations.
Today the SCVFR currently staffed by fifty volunteers (fire-fighters, medical services and administrative support) and twelve career personnel who provide support 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Current financial support for the fire company is derived from several sources to include state, county and town funding, EMS Revenue Recovery, local donations, social hall rentals and two annual letter solicitation fundraisers. Fundraising efforts supplement the overall budget.
SCVFR continues to provide outreach to the community, offering fire prevention awareness education material and equipment displays to day care, elementary and middle schools, and church groups. The ever-popular Santa Tours makes special appearances to first due subdivisions during a two-week period in December. SCVFR participates in the annual Newtown Heritage Festival, Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, Middletown Fourth of July, and Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival parades.
WCHS National Honor Society spring service project
Warren County High School National Honor Society recently completed their spring service project by running a bake sale. The bake sale took place on April 9th, 2022, outside Walmart and Lowe’s in Front Royal. Cookies, brownies, lemon tarts, banana bread, and many more treats were all featured at the bake sale.
The day ended with raising more than $1600. The money raised will be used to help pay for a memorial bench that will be placed outside of Warren County High School in remembrance of a member of the group who passed away last year. The left over money raised from the bake sale will be donated to a local non-profit organization.
LFCC names Strasburg woman 2022 Distinguished Alumni of the Year
Kathy Alsberry Temple, the very first person to graduate from LFCC during its inaugural commencement ceremony in 1972, was presented with the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award during the LFCC Educational Foundation’s recent Appreciation Luncheon.
During this academic year, more than $500,000 in scholarship funding has been distributed to more than 350 LFCC students. Additionally, nearly $30,000 in emergency assistance was provided to students.
The youngest of 11 children, Temple attended Sunset Hill Elementary, a school for Black children in Strasburg as education was still segregated at that time. She is now on the alumni committee of the school. A 1970 graduate of Strasburg High School, Temple was thrilled when she found out a community college was opening up just a few miles away.
Graduates at the 1972 ceremony were called alphabetically, and with her maiden name being Alsberry, she was first in line. After earning her associate degree in secretarial science, Temple went on to have a successful 27-year career at IBM, beginning in the typing pool and advancing to become an award-winning manager. After retiring, she returned to LFCC, and in 2012, graduated with her degree in liberal arts. She then transferred to Eastern Mennonite University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in organizational management in 2014.
“It was a very pleasant surprise [to learn about the alumni award], and it still seems surreal to me,” Temple said as she accepted her plaque from LFCC President Kim Blosser. “Being selected is truly an honor and a blessing. I did not get here alone.”
She paid tribute to many family members and mentors, including her parents, Roberta and Jordan Alsberry; her late husband, Harry Thomas Temple Jr.; and several employees at LFCC – Sociology and Human Services Professor Larry Friedenberg, who was her advisor during her second time at the college, late Math Professor Evan Humbert and Agnes Creasy, the college’s word processor who was Temple’s work-study supervisor.
“Mrs. Creasy was a very good boss and mentor,” Temple said. “She taught me so much. She was caring and kind.”
She brought with her the college brochures she’d made as part of her job, as well as the receipt for her very first tuition payment of $60.
“You never know, I may be back for a third time,” Temple said.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Gray Squirrel
Check your trees before you trim!
Spring is a popular time of year to trim trees, however it is NOT an ideal time for wild babies. While most squirrels in this situation are injured when they fall from a tree as it is being cut, this patient was brought to us after a tree trimming service unintentionally injured it with a chainsaw.
Luckily, the tree trimming service quickly realized what had happened and rushed this baby to a permitted rehabilitator, Kristi’s Caring Hands Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education. He was quickly brought to us for emergency treatment and surgery.
In addition to the laceration over the head, this patient was suffering from brain trauma, lacerations over his side, and difficulty breathing from the blood in his lungs.
We quickly assessed the wounds on his face and gave strong pain medications, sedatives, and oxygen support before surgically closing his facial wound. The lacerations on his back were covered with a hydrocolloid dressing with hopes to granulate over and heal.
After surgery, the patient was kept warm and well-oxygenated while recovering.
Eastern Gray Squirrels build their nests (also called dreys) out of dried leaves and twigs and you can typically find them about 30 feet up in the fork of a tree. In our area, squirrels generally have two baby seasons, the first in February/March and the second around July/August.
Please hold off on trimming trees while there are babies in nests. If you must trim for safety reasons, trim only what is necessary and be sure to check thoroughly for nests prior to trimming. If you do find injured wildlife, please call us right away so we can get that animal help as soon as possible.
Luckily, this young patient is healing well and is currently being raised with other squirrels his age at the Center!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Warren County Senior Center receives unexpected donation
The Warren County Senior Center received an unexpected donation from the Front Royal Federal Credit Union in the amount of $4,000.00.
The Senior Center is part of Seniors First, The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, which operates six senior centers in the Counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and the City of Winchester.
“It’s encouraging to see a local business supporting a local organization,” said Jimmy Roberts, Executive Director of Seniors First. “These partnerships are vital in providing services to our community. We are incredibly thankful for their generosity, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.”
The Warren County Senior Center reopened to existing clients on March 15, 2022, after two years of closure due to Covid-19. The Center staff is preparing to welcome new clients on April 26.
“We greatly appreciate the generous donation that we received from the Front Royal Federal Credit Union,” said Misty Alger, Manager of the Warren County Senior Center. “We are planning to use this money toward a new window A/C unit, as well as various activities that promote socialization with the seniors of this community. This donation comes at a time that investing in our seniors is not just appreciated but is of great importance to their wellbeing.”
The Warren County Senior Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 am to 1 pm. Seniors gather to socialize, share a meal, and participate in educational programming.
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative launches “My Story Weaves Our Story”
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative has launched a new podcast series entitled “My Story Weaves Our Story.” This virtual diversity panel has been created to be a series representing and reflecting the unique experiences, perspectives and viewpoints of the people and the communities in NPC’s service area.
“This series will serve as a space for people from the minority groups within our community to make their voices heard and to give others the opportunity to learn from their perspectives,” explains Ryan Cubbage, one of the two hosts of the program. Ryan is the Community Liaison and Training Coordinator for the Warren Coalition and NPC.
The first episode was released in late March, featuring five panelists from five different communities: African American community, Hispanic/Latinx community, LGBTQIA+ community, Asian community and the Appalachian community. In future episodes, Ryan and his co-host, Warren Coalition and NPC Resilience & Diversity Coordinator Tina Stevens-Culbreath, will delve further into the rich diversity within each community.
For more information on the diversity panel, visit nwprevention.org/my-story-weaves-our-story. The diversity panel is now available on NPC’s YouTube channel (search “Northwestern Prevention Collaborative” on YouTube). The podcast version is available on all major podcast venues, and hosted on Podbean as part of the Positive Vibes from the Valley podcast.
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. One of their current areas of focus is on opioids, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing prescription drugs and reducing the number of heroin/prescription drug overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Substance Abuse Coalition, and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services and is funded, in part, through the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
Blue Ridge Hospice names Jason Parsons Chief Business Development Officer
Blue Ridge Hospice has named Jason Parsons Chief Business Development Officer for the highly regarded 41-year-old mission-driven provider of serious illness and end-of-life care.
As Chief Business Development Officer, Parsons will be responsible for planning and implementing strategies to lead Blue Ridge Hospice as it navigates the ever-changing, increasingly demanding healthcare landscape. He is joining Blue Ridge Hospice at an important point in its 41-year history of identifying and meeting community need and will help guide the organization through two vital enhancements to its mission-fulfillment work. Blue Ridge Hospice recently began piloting a community-based palliative care program in a number of area nursing homes with the goal of eventually offering the service to seriously ill, non-hospice patients whether they reside in a private residence, nursing home or assisted living community. In addition, Blue Ridge Independence at Home, an affiliate, has received authorization from the Commonwealth of Virginia to open a PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) Program serving the area in and around Winchester.
Parsons specifically will serve as the organization’s senior leader in developing new business and strategic partnerships, identifying and negotiating affiliation and new payor opportunities, overseeing development of products and services, acting as a key participant in strategic planning, guiding all marketing and public relations activities, and leading Blue Ridge Hospice’s fundraising initiatives to support mission fulfillment.
“Blue Ridge Hospice, all not-for-profit serious illness providers, are at an inflection point as competition from proprietary hospice chains increases and Medicare continues to make significant changes to hospice regulation and reimbursement,” observed President and CEO Cheryl Hamilton Fried. “Jason’s breadth of experience—from business development and public affairs to communications and fundraising—are a perfect match to ensure Blue Ridge Hospice continues to meet the community’s needs by going well above and beyond the basic services mandated by Medicare.”
Parsons comes to Blue Ridge Hospice from Capital Caring Health, Falls Church, VA, where he led Public Affairs and Philanthropy for an organization that served up to 1,400 patients per day across Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia with a menu of serious illness, palliative care and hospice services. He previously served as Executive Director of Business for West Virginia in the office of the West Virginia Secretary of State in Charleston, WV, and as Executive Director of Keep Prince William Beautiful in Woodbridge, VA. Parsons also founded and led his own consultancy, Stratecess Consulting, through which he worked with organizations in the healthcare, environment and education fields to support strategic planning, organizational capacity assessment, communications, policy, and marketing initiatives.
“Blue Ridge Hospice has a unique and powerful heritage as the northern Shenandoah Valley’s original hospice provider,” Parsons stated. “The opportunity to work for an organization with such an unyielding commitment to community service and quality care, to help guide the organization through the many changes and challenges facing community-based providers is something I embrace.”
A native of West Virginia, Parsons graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Arts with an emphasis in Leadership Studies. He was twice elected Student Body President.
Parsons resides in Aldie, VA.
About Blue Ridge Hospice
Blue Ridge Hospice is a community-based, not-for-profit serious illness and end-of-life care provider that has been serving friends and neighbors across the northern Shenandoah Valley since 1981. With a mission of “brightening life’s journey with quality and compassionate care for all whom we are privileged to serve,” Blue Ridge Hospice serves Winchester City and the northern Virginia counties of Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Loudoun, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah, and Warren. Accredited by The Joint Commission, Blue Ridge Hospice consistently exceeds the national averages for quality as reported on Medicare’s Hospice Compare website. To learn more about Blue Ridge Hospice visit www.brhospice.org, or call 540-313-9200.
