Local News
Steve Foreman announces write-in campaign For Warren County Board of Supervisors-Fork District
Area resident Steve Foreman is announcing his write-in candidacy for the Warren County Board of Supervisors, representing the Fork District.
Foreman, who has a background in communication tech and a B.A. in Business Administration from National-Louis University, feels he is well-suited to help the board with ongoing plans to expand broadband in the area. A former project manager for Sprint who supervised multi-state engineering projects, Foreman says that getting broadband expansion right will depend on asking the right questions as providers and county officials move forward.
“Our decisions need to be based on facts, not opinions. I bring a fresh viewpoint into county leadership and can build on the progress started by the last additions to the board.”
Earlier in his career, Foreman was a lineman in Northern Indiana and plans to work with the school board to make sure they have all the resources needed for vocational training to help educate students looking for careers in new technologies like high-speed internet and solar power.
“We have a lot of great teachers and people in our schools, but ask anyone in education, and they’ll tell you they need more. I consider myself a fiscal conservative, but as a father, I know the best investment we can make is in our kids’ education.”
“Coming off the farm in Indiana where I was raised, I was grateful to receive good job training to become a telephone lineman. That work meant a lot to me, even when it was hard because it meant I was earning a good living and doing something useful, keeping my community connected.”
“Today’s technology and jobs are different, but the need for training is just as important, which is why I want to be sure when we approve budgets, they include programs for all kinds of students, the ones with college in their sights, but also the ones who want training to fast-track a more hands-on career.”
Foreman feels that a well-trained job force is a part of what it takes to draw business to the area. “I want Warren County to be the place where our kids can grow up and decide to raise their own kids right here if they want to. Too often, they feel they need to move away or lose time to a long commute to make a living wage, but if we get this right, we’ll have the jobs, education, and infrastructure to make it possible for them to build their futures right here.”
In matters of infrastructure, Foreman says he feels that Warren County is on a good path, but he wants to lend his experience and perspective to move plans forward.
“In the aftermath of the EDA scandal, a large turnover in county management has actually had a positive effect. Once the dust settled, the EDA put a lot of good measures in place to make their work more transparent. A lot of progress has been made with respect to both the town and county in terms of relations and cooperation. Let’s add to that and keep the progress going.”
Area residents who want to learn more about Foreman’s plans or volunteer to help the campaign can visit www.foremanforfork.com/connect or reach out to campaign spokesperson Paul Miller at info@foremanforfork.com.
For updates, you can follow the campaign at ForemanForFork.com and on Facebook at Steve Foreman for Fork District Supervisor.
VDH lifts harmful algae bloom advisory for North Fork of the Shenandoah River from Chapman’s Landing to Riverton
Effective immediately, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has lifted the recreational advisory due to a harmful algae bloom (HAB) on the North Fork (NF) of the Shenandoah River in Shenandoah and Warren Counties from Chapman’s Landing to Riverton. This river segment (approximately 52.5 miles) was placed under a recreational advisory on August 10 due to widespread algal mats, which contained both cyanobacteria cells and toxins at elevated levels.
Weekly observations at numerous sites along the river where algal mats were previously widespread which resulted in the recreational advisory being issued indicate these mats are no longer visible. Confirmatory water samples collected September 14 indicate no cyanobacteria cells were present and toxins at or below detection limits, well below those that pose a human health risk. The HAB status report for the NF Shenandoah River has been updated along with the Algan Bloom Map for reference of the prior advisory areas, samples, and observation sites.
VDH would like the public to be aware that while the bloom appears to have dissipated based on recent observations and testing, it is possible for algal blooms to reappear when there is adequate sunlight, nutrients, and warmer temperatures to make conditions favorable for algal growth. Most algae are harmless, however, some may produce irritating compounds or toxins if ingested. Because it is difficult to tell the difference, VDH advises everyone to avoid discolored water, scums, or mat material that are green or bluish-green because they are more likely to contain toxins. The algae bloom, which occurred in this area, may produce mats along the river bottom that may then detach, float on the water surface, or accumulate along downstream shorelines.
The North Fork of the Shenandoah River serves as the drinking water source for the Towns of Strasburg and Woodstock, and the City of Winchester. All three localities took every precaution to prevent impacts to drinking water, including routine testing for cyanotoxins and optimization of treatment processes for cyanotoxin removal. Anatoxin-a, the main toxin present in this HAB, has not been detected in the Town of Strasburg’s raw (untreated) or finished drinking water since August 12, and toxin levels remained below VDH and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) health advisory levels at all times during this event. Anatoxin-a was below detectable levels in the Town of Woodstock and the City of Winchester’s raw and finished drinking water for the duration of the HAB. Drinking water remains safe to drink and use in all three localities.
Harmful algae can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Some toxins in algae blooms can be fatal to dogs and other animals when ingested. If you or your animals experience any negative health effects after swimming in or near an algal bloom, seek medical or veterinary care promptly.
Whenever recreating in natural water bodies, follow these healthy water habits:
- Avoid contact with any area of the river if you observe algae or algal mats to be present.
- Humans and pets should never consume water or material from a natural water body because this water is not treated water and is not suitable for consumption.
- Notify VDH of an algae bloom or fish kill, use the online HAB report form.
- If you suspect you or your animal experienced health-related effects following contact with a bloom, contact the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at (888) 238-6154.
The Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force (VDH, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Old Dominion University Phytoplankton lab, and Virginia Institute of Marine Science) respond to bloom events to protect public health during the recreational season of May through October. The majority of algal blooms will dissipate when temperatures and sunlight are reduced in the fall and winter months.
For more information about harmful algae blooms and the HAB Task Force, visit www.SwimHealthyVA.com.
Governor Northam announces Virginia’s unemployment rate drops for 15 straight months, to 4.0 percent in August
On September 17, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.0 percent in August, 3.0 percentage points below the rate from one year ago.
The labor force increased by 5,550 to 4,247,321, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 7,678 to 168,515. The number of employed residents rose by 13,228 to 4,078,806. In August 2021, Virginia saw over-the-year job gains of 2.2 percent. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate of 5.2 percent.
“Virginia’s economic recovery continues to outpace the nation,” said Governor Northam. “Our unemployment rate remains well below the national average and has fallen consistently every month for the past fifteen months. More people are working and businesses are continuing to flock to our Commonwealth—even with the ongoing threat of COVID-19. I’m proud of our roaring economic growth, and I look forward to seeing these trends continue.”
“This month’s declining unemployment rate is made possible through the hard work and determination of Virginia’s workers and employers, who are the true champions of economic recovery in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Labor Megan Healy. “While we have more work to do, we can all be proud of how far we’ve come.”
“The overall trend in the unemployment rate we see is very encouraging, as the number of jobs being added to payrolls across Virginia continues to increase,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The trends are clear—businesses are hiring and folks are getting back to work.”
In August, private sector employment increased by 1,500 jobs to 3,208,700, and employment in the public sector gained 9,000 jobs to 704,500. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 10,500 jobs in August. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment gains. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 37,100 jobs or 12 percent. The next largest over-the-year job gain occurred in professional and business services, up 20,600 jobs or 2.7 percent. Trade and transportation experienced the third-largest over-the-year job gain of 16,600 jobs or 2.6 percent.
For a greater statistical breakdown, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website.
School Board ups WCPS substitute pay rates; discusses switch to virtual learning
The Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, September 15 meeting and work session approved efforts by Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to hire more substitute teachers and instructional assistants and received an update on how the school division will handle an “inevitable” switch to remote learning during an emergency.
“We have a shortage of substitute teachers this year,” WCPS Personnel Director Shane Goodwin told School Board members. “We ask you to help us by increasing the substitutes’ pay.”
Not only has WCPS pay for substitutes not been competitive with other surrounding school divisions, but Warren County also has experienced reduced numbers of both available teachers and substitutes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Goodwin said.
“It’s been difficult this year to be completely honest,” Goodwin told the board members, adding that existing staff have been shifting their responsibilities to cover classes. “We need more people in our buildings.”
WCPS Central Office staff said that on average, WCPS usually needs roughly 60 substitute teachers on Mondays and Fridays, while about 40 are needed during weekdays.
“With the increased rate, our hope is that we can attract more substitutes to come in and fill these positions,” added WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger. “All schools have been experiencing a shortage in staffing. This is a tough market that we’re in.”
The money is already budgeted but WCPS needs to increase the rate, explained Goodwin, who requested that a full-day substitute teacher earn $100 per day; a half-day substitute teacher be paid $50 each day, an increase from $35.63 each day; and a long-term substitute teacher receive $100 a day. To “move the needle” and increase WCPS competitiveness even more, as Board member James Wells suggested, the request for long-term substitutes was increased to $120 per day.
With that change, the School Board voted 4-0 to approve the request to increase the WCPS pay rate for substitutes, with members Catherine Bower, Kristen Pence, Wells, and Ralph Rinaldi voting aye, and member Melanie Salins absent.
In its second action agenda item, the School Board voted 4-0 to approve a request by WCPS to hire 17 full-time instructional assistants (IAs) for school support in all five elementary schools, two middle schools, and two high schools through June 2023.
The money to hire the IAs will come from Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Funds (CARES) Act federal funding.
Work Session
WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Alan Fox updated School Board members on what might happen if WCPS is forced to close schools for any length of time.
For instance, if WCPS had to discontinue in-person learning due to the impacts of the ongoing pandemic, Fox said instruction would include synchronous and asynchronous learning opportunities and students could access materials and assignments through the current online learning system. Teachers would be expected to have content available in advance, he said.
“If we were forced to close down, our system would look pretty much like it did last year,” said Fox. “We have over a year’s worth of experience now, and we feel like we’d be able to pick up right away if circumstances change.”
Board member Wells asked if there’s a chance WCPS could do a trial run. “I know that’s a huge undertaking” to consider, Wells said, “but do we have some opportunities to make sure that if it happens, we’re prepared?”
“This will happen,” Fox said. “This is inevitable. Not necessarily because of covid, but because of our opportunities to have school snow days.”
So, a practice run, said Fox, is essentially already unfolding as WCPS ensures instruction and learning preparedness are underway, such as teachers who are already having virtual class meetings with students who are in quarantine and learning at home.
“But a practice run is certainly something that we can discuss further,” said Fox.
Ballenger added that WCPS has a state waiver allowing schools to close for 10 days maximum if needed, but he suggested retaining those days in case they are needed for an emergency.
WCPS Technology Director Timothy Grant added that students have access to their Chromebooks to take home, and the school division has extra Wi-Fi hot spots this year that students and staff may use to access the internet.
In another work session item, School Board members discussed possible revisions to the policy on public participation at School Board meetings, per a request from board Vice-Chair Bower. Among the considerations discussed were those regarding how much time each speaker gets to make public comments; the length of time allotted for the public comment period; at what point during a meeting should public comments be scheduled on the agenda; and restricting public comments to only Warren County, Va., residents, among others. The discussion will be ongoing.
To watch the School Board meeting in its entirety, watch the exclusive Royal Examiner video online here.
In-person voting starts September 17
The Virginia Department of Elections announces that in-person voting begins Friday, September 17, 2021. Also, absentee ballots will be sent to all voters who have requested a ballot by mail.
Voters no longer need a reason to vote absentee. Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot, either in-person or by mail. Voters can request a mailed ballot online at elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation. They can also find a vote-by-mail ballot application at elections.virginia.gov/forms. Or they can contact their local voter registration office and ask them to mail them an application. Contact information for local registrars can be found at elections.virginia.gov/localGR.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is Friday, October 22, 2021, at 5 pm. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, November 2, 2021, and received by the local voter registration office by noon on Friday, November 5, 2021. Voters can also drop off their marked and sealed ballots at a drop-off location at their local voter registration office or polling place up to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Early in-person voting ends Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Voters do not have to fill out an application to vote in person. Voters can simply go to their general registrar’s office or satellite voting location, show ID, and cast a ballot. More information about what IDs are considered acceptable can be found at elections.virginia.gov/voterID.
Because of the anticipated high volume of mail-in votes, the Department of Elections is urging all those who wish to vote by mail to request and return their ballots as soon as possible. Voters can track the status of their ballot applications online at elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation. They can also call their local registrar’s office to determine the status of their application.
If you are blind or have low vision or have impaired manual dexterity, you have the option of voting an absentee ballot using an electronic ballot marking tool.
Voters with questions about absentee, mail-in, and in-person voting or any aspect of November 2, 2021, election may call the Virginia Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745, email the department at info@elections.virginia.gov, or visit our website at elections.virginia.gov. Voters are also encouraged to follow us on Twitter at @vaElect, Facebook at @VirginiaELECT, and Instagram at @va_election.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Red-shouldered Hawk
This Red-shouldered Hawk was found down and unable to fly at the Loudoun County Solid Waste Management Facility in Leesburg, VA, and was lucky to be rescued by one of the humane law enforcement officers of Loudoun County Animal Services.
On exam, the reason for this bird’s inability to fly was easily seen – all of the flight feathers on the right wing had been severely burned, leaving only the feather shafts on that side. Feathers all over the front of the body, the left wing, and the tail had also been affected to varying (but lesser) degrees.
We keep donor feathers from deceased individuals of each species for imping, using donor feathers to replace damaged feathers as in cases like this. Under anesthesia, each damaged feather is cut and joined to a donor feather. This was done for all of the primary feathers (and most secondaries) on this hawk’s right wing.
The top image is the right wing on admission. The lower photo shows this same wing after imping. Only primary and some secondaries were replaced. The goal in this situation is not immediate release as we would not want to release with this level of feather damage over the entire body. In this situation, flight feathers were imped to allow this bird to fly and do well in our outdoor caging so that it could have as stress-free a stay as possible and maintain body and flight condition while in care and awaiting molting.
After imping, you can see that this bird has two full sets of flight feathers. With these donor feathers, this patient can now fly again!
This patient’s newly donated feathers will allow for flight and a more comfortable stay in outdoor rehabilitation caging until this patient can be released.
Virginia employers recognized for hiring Veterans and Military spouses
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) today recognized selected Virginia employers for their exceptional commitment to the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program and their hiring of Virginia military veterans, transitioning services members, and their spouses.
The winners of the 2021 Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Awards were announced during the 2021 Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference, presented virtually on September 15. The annual conference was hosted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Chamber Foundation in partnership with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF).
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Virginia Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs, Virginia Department of Veterans Services Commissioner John Maxwell, Deputy Commissioner Annie Walker and other VDVS program leaders announced the awards.
Four V3 Program certified employers received the coveted Governor’s Awards in recognition of their exceptional efforts in recruiting, hiring, training, and retaining Virginia veterans and military spouses during calendar year 2020. Awards were presented to the following V3 partners in the categories noted:
2021 V3 Governor’s Awards
Presented to V3 Certified Employers that “went above and beyond” in recruiting and hiring Virginia veterans during calendar year 2020.
- (Small Company – 1-51 employees)
First Division Consulting, Inc. – Arlington (24 hires)
- (Medium Company -51-300 employees)
Shipyard Staffing, LLC –Norfolk (221 hires)
- (Large Company – 301-1,000 or more employees)
Contract Technical Resources Corporation (CTR) -Newport News (137 hires)
- (Enterprise Company -More than 1,000 employees)
Amazon Corporate –Seattle, Washington (8,120 hires)
2021 V3 Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Award
Presented in recognition of a V3 Certified Government Agency or Public Entity for demonstrated innovative support for Virginia veterans and promoting veteran employment.
Virginia Tech – Blacksburg
2021 V3 Hire VETS Now Fellowship Award
Presented in recognition for establishing a fellowship program for transitioning service members in partnership with the Virginia Chamber Foundation and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.
City of Norfolk
2021 VDVS Commissioner’s Award
Presented to a V3 Certified Employer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the success of the Commonwealth.
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) – Richmond
2021 V3 Impact Award
Presented to a V3 Certified Employer that has gone above and beyond to make positive and long-lasting community impact for Virginia veterans.
Tech for Troops – Richmond
2021 V3 Breakthrough Award
Presented in recognition of the V3 Certified Employer with the most innovative veteran recruiting and hiring process.
Global Planning Initiatives, LLC (GPI) – Virginia Beach
2021 V3 Phoenix Award
Presented to a V3 Certified Employer that has demonstrated comprehensive support to veterans employed by their organization or to military job seekers applying to enter their workforce.
1901 Group –Reston
2021 V3 Military Spouse Award
Presented in recognition of the V3 Certified Employer who has excelled in the hiring of military spouses during 2020.
Amazon Corporate – Seattle, Washington
2021 V3 Readiness Award
Presented to a V3 Certified Employer for their efforts toward improving workforce readiness, streamlining career development and fostering a strong military readiness workplace culture and environment.
Bradley-Morris, LLC – Norfolk
2021 V3 Trailblazer Award
Presented to a V3 Certified Employer in recognition of their strong partnership in many aspects of the V3 program from recruiting, hiring, training and retaining Virginia veterans and spouses to workforce development, marketing and community impact.
CACI – Reston
2021 V3 Locality Award
Presented to a V3 Certified Locality for demonstrated innovative methods and overall support for Virginia veterans and for leadership in a creative and military-friendly community.
Fairfax County Government
2021 V3 MMAC (Military Medics and Corpsmen Program) Award
Presented to the MMAC Partner Healthcare System with the most veterans hired for the year.
Sentara Healthcare – Norfolk
About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program
More than 2,400 businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions are committed partners of the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program. These employers have hired more than 84,000 veterans since the program’s inception in 2012. Part of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS), the V3 Program helps employers develop and implement long-term strategies and nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, training and retaining Virginia veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses. For more information, please visit www.dvsV3.com or www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
