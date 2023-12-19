Steve W. Cook (1952 – 2023)

Margaret Baltimore Summers, 96, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on December 15, 2023. She was surrounded by family.

A funeral service will be held for Margaret at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 22, 2023, at Mount Morris Baptist Church, 5342 Leeds Manor Road, Hume, Virginia, 22639. The family will hold a viewing at 1:00 p.m., prior to the funeral. Reverend Ralph Williams will officiate the service, and Bishop Wilbert Baltimore will give the eulogy. She will be laid to rest following the funeral service at Mount Morris Cemetery.

Margaret B. Summers was born on February 28, 1927, in Linden, Virginia, the daughter of the late Thomas B. Baltimore and Sarah Rector-Baltimore. She is survived by one brother, Golden Baltimore (Ann), and sister-in-law, June Summers Parker. She is also preceded in death by ten brothers, Rev. Allen L., Lloyd G., Roland L., Robert, Henry, Eugene, Warner, John, Edward, and Paul Baltimore. Four sisters, Alice B. Smith, Elise A. Banjoman, Lucy Summers, and Rachel Poles.

Margaret married Lewis K. Summers on May 5, 1945. They had two children: daughter Velma “Tootsie” Summers Byrd (Jasper), who preceded her in death; and her surviving son, Alvin B. Summers, who has taken care of his mother for a number of years, and daughter-in-law Candace L. Summers. Lovingly known as “Gran-Gran,” Margaret leaves behind four grandchildren, Corey B. Summers (TaMarah), Raina D. Mason (Michael), Kea R. Carter (Randolph), and Erika S. Byrd; her eight great-grandchildren, Taylor, Kare, Corey, Christopher, Kayla, Elijah, Khloe, Ethan, and two great-great-grandchildren on the way. She also leaves behind loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Margaret accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior early in life. She joined Mt. Paron Baptist Church in Linden, Virginia in October of 1955. As a member of Mt. Paron, she served on the Senior Choir, and Deaconess Trustee Board. She was a member of the Golden Key Club, an honorary member of the Cavalier Auxiliary, and the 2nd National Ketoctin Baptist Woman’s Auxiliary. Later, becoming President of the 2nd National Ketoctin Baptist Woman’s Auxiliary. On June 26, 2009, at the age of 80, she received the Honorary Doctorate of Theology Degree from Second Guildfield Biblical Institute. Another proud accomplishment was going back to school and receiving her GED at 60 years old.

Margaret was employed at the Apple House for many years as an Event Specialist at the Shenandoah Golf Course. She volunteered on the Electoral Board for Warren County. Margaret was a full-time mother, grandmother, and helping hand to whoever needed it.

She enjoyed walks, singing in the choir, bible study, puzzles, and spending time with friends and family. Margaret had a smile that would light up the room, and her warmth made everyone feel loved. She never met a stranger. Margaret is sorely missed and will be forever in our hearts!