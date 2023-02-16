Steven D. Dawson (1950 – 2023)

Steven Douglas Dawson of New Castle, Virginia, formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2023, at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 20, at 11:00 a.m. at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal, with Pastor Tim Dyke officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery in Warren County.

Mr. Dawson was born March 4, 1950, in Warrenton, Virginia, the son of the late Joseph G. and Mildred Lee Morris Dawson. Mr. Dawson was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Theda Lee Nelson Dawson.

He retired as a missionary and worked for Country Treasures as a furniture maker.

Surviving is four daughters, Tami Williams, Lisa Acosta (Jickson), Erin Acosta (Ramon), and Dottie Kendall (Mike); four brothers, Gary Dawson, Mike Dawson, Joey Dawson, and Jerald Dawson; five sisters, Faith Dawson, Velma Griffis, Susan Lee, Sandy Jank, and Sharon Dawson; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 20, one hour before the church service.