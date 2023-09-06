Crime/Court
Stevi Hubbard, Mark Egger Debate Public Roles as Egger’s $5,000 Defamation Suit Heads to Trial
The $5,000 defamation of character civil suit brought by local Catholic activist Mark Egger against Stevi Hubbard, a self-described activist in her own right, was before Judge Christopher E. Collins in Warren County General District Court on Wednesday morning, September 6. After some discussion of proceeding with the trial yesterday, Hubbard asked if it could proceed, while Egger said he needed time to contact five witnesses to appear in support of his case. A trial date of Thursday, December 14, was set. Three hours were set aside for the civil hearing.
The relative social and/or political issues Hubbard and Egger have addressed publicly became an issue during Wednesday’s hearing. Hubbard addressed the court about her perception of the case brought against her by Egger regarding a photo of him taken at a recent Samuels Library Board of Trustees meeting she also attended that was altered to show him in a white hooded robe and subsequently circulated on car windshields in a meeting site parking lot.
Hubbard, present with her teenage daughter, who is also named in the civil action, told Judge Collins she believed Egger’s filing was “a frivolous lawsuit” because she and her daughter were protected by the 1st and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution regarding public statements involving public figures. Asked by the judge if she was an elected official, Hubbard said no but then explained her role in various socio-political issues in recent years, citing 2016 as a starting point. She told the court that Egger has been in a similar social activism role, though generally on opposing sides to hers. Hubbard noted her and Egger’s most recent conflicting public opinions regarding funding and content at Samuels Public Library. That reference appeared to get an expression of recognition from the judge.
“We’re often the two loudest voices on each side,” Hubbard told the court of her and Egger’s public history, adding that her daughter had been drug into the civil action by her own public activism on the library content and funding issue. Hubbard added that both her and Egger’s roles in public issues have often been reported in local media.
However, Egger disagreed with Hubbard’s take on, at least, his role in public activity. “I’m not a public figure, I’m a piano teacher,” Egger told the court. Judge Collins responded that with the trial not proceeding at this initial hearing, he would not be ruling on when someone’s actions on public issues make them a public figure. That will likely not come until the bulk of the three hours set aside for December 14th is used up.
With three months to prepare for trial, Hubbard inquired of the court about the possibility of acquiring legal representation. Egger then questioned whether it was legally permitted for a party to a civil action like his against Stevi Hubbard and her daughter to have an attorney to represent them. Judge Collins replied that there was nothing in the law or the legal precedents of the nation that prevented someone from acquiring legal counsel for a case involving a potential warrant in debt, or it would seem any other type of civil or criminal case.
After setting the December 14 trial date, Judge Collins set October 5 for Egger’s filing of a Bill of Particulars regarding his case, with a response from the Hubbards on the grounds of their defense by November 16.
Crime/Court
The Marathon Continues: A Deep Dive into Days 6-8 of U.S. v. Jennifer Rae McDonald
Witness Testimonies Pile Up as the Government Sustains its Case.
The U.S. v. Jennifer Rae McDonald trial in Harrisonburg, Virginia, has steadily unfolded over a span of eight days, featuring a multitude of witnesses and exhaustive presentations from the prosecution. For those following the riveting courtroom drama, it’s evident that the government is doubling down on its evidence against the defendant, Jennifer Rae McDonald, who remains on bond.
Day 6: Seven Hours, Seven Witnesses
Day 6 kicked off with Katrina Gochenour resuming her testimony, followed by an array of witnesses, including Kevin Nicholson, Robert Boyd, Alan Omar, John Reno, Timothy Ivan Kelsey, and Steve Duke. Each provided unique insights into the case at hand, substantiating the government’s narrative. The day concluded after a grueling 7 hours and 14 minutes in court, leaving onlookers pondering what would follow in the subsequent hearings.
Day 7: Fresh Faces, Familiar Narrative
Day 7 saw FBI Special Agent Steve Duke continue his testimony, along with new witnesses, including Elain Kinsey, Desiree Scott, Tracy Bowers, Christina “Christy” Grady, Tricia Dorsey, and Heather Clatterbuck. These testimonies maintained the prosecution’s momentum, reinforcing the government’s case.
Day 8: Short and Sharp
While Day 8 was shorter, clocking at just 1 hour and 20 minutes, it was no less impactful. Presided over by Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon, the day featured three witnesses: Debra Morfit, Kathy Whittington, and Eugene Gorlik. Each had their own contributions to the government’s ever-expanding case, leading many to wonder how the defense would counteract in the upcoming sessions.
The complexity of the case and the volume of evidence presented give no indication of a speedy resolution. Judge Dillon confirmed that the trial will resume at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023.
The U.S. v. Jennifer Rae McDonald trial, unfolding in the Western District of Virginia, is proving to be a marathon, not a sprint. With the government fielding an extensive list of witnesses and working meticulously to build its case, the outcome is anybody’s guess. As the defendant remains on bond, the jury, the legal teams, and the public can only wait and watch as the case evolves. All eyes will undoubtedly be on the courtroom when proceedings resume next week.
Crime/Court
Legal Tug-of-War: Cross-Examination Rights and Relevance in U.S. v. McDonald, Day 5 continued
A Deep Dive into the Controversial Courtroom Dynamics of the Jennifer Rae McDonald Trial.
The courtroom is no stranger to drama, but the ongoing trial of Jennifer Rae McDonald, prosecuted by the United States in the Western District of Virginia, has elevated that tension into an intense discourse on the role and limits of cross-examination in the American legal system. At the eye of this storm is Doug Stanley, a government witness whose testimony has been a lightning rod for debates on witness credibility, prosecutorial overreach, and the defendant’s right to a fair trial.
In recent developments, defense counsel sought to question Mr. Stanley on allegations related to sexual harassment and/or assault. The government objected, stating that there was “absolutely no basis for these questions,” further questioning their relevance. This has led to a renewed focus on the critical role of cross-examination in the American judicial system.
The Supreme Court in Alford v. United States stated that cross-examination is a “matter of right” and further described it in Davis v. Alaska as a means by which “the believability of a witness is subject to exploration at trial.” So when the government seeks to limit this aspect of the trial process, it’s bound to draw scrutiny not only from legal experts but from anyone concerned with the concept of fair trials.
The defense argues that they have a good faith basis for the questions. McDonald, the defendant, had previously made allegations against someone in Warren County and a judge, as well as against Doug Stanley. She had filed grievances and described a deteriorating situation, thereby giving the defense grounds for their line of questioning. It should be noted that having a “well-reasoned suspicion” suffices for establishing a good faith basis, as per United States v. Sampol.
The second pillar of the defense’s argument is that the government itself “opened the door” to these questions. During the trial, the prosecution made an effort to introduce evidence of a sexual assault/harassment settlement agreement, thereby inviting further scrutiny into related matters.
Lastly, the defense argued that these questions are not just window dressing; they are relevant. If the government plans to introduce a sexual assault settlement agreement into evidence, as they’ve stated, then any evidence of sexual assault or harassment becomes relevant under the Federal Rules of Evidence 401.
The objection raised by the government against the cross-examination of Doug Stanley touches upon broader, often murky issues related to the limitations of prosecutorial discretion and the rights of a defendant. It brings to focus the balancing act courts must perform between the need for an unbiased trial and protecting the rights of all parties involved. As the trial of Jennifer Rae McDonald progresses, it will serve as a real-time case study for law students, scholars, and citizens alike who are concerned with the fairness and integrity of the American judicial system.
Crime/Court
The Jennifer McDonald Trial: Witness Parade Continues, Day 5
The testimony list expands, the evidence pile grows, and Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon maintains strict order as the court delves deeper into the intricate case against Jennifer McDonald.
On Monday, August 28, 2023, the federal courtroom under Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon hummed with anticipation. Jennifer McDonald, the former Executive Director of Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA), faced another grueling day of proceedings. For seven hours and five minutes, the court scrutinized a series of witnesses and evidence. The aim? To untangle a convoluted web of financial misconduct allegedly spearheaded by McDonald.
Continuing from last week’s proceedings, Doug Stanley was once again among the government’s first witnesses. As a recurring figure in this case, his testimonies are proving to be integral to the government’s narrative. Following Stanley, the courtroom saw a succession of new faces: Scott McKay, Jennifer Files, Steven Duke, Kenneth W. Hart, David McClelland, David Cook, and Katrina Gochenour. The inclusion of such diverse witnesses indicates that prosecutors are leaving no stone unturned.
As the government continued its presentation of evidence, what was apparent was the intense scrutiny Judge Dillon applied to each document, statement, and exhibit. The time stamps reveal that the court devoted hours meticulously dissecting every angle of this multifaceted case. For instance, the morning session went on for a little over an hour before a brief pause and then continued for nearly two hours more. The afternoon was even more intense, ending just five minutes shy of 6:00 p.m.
One particular aspect of the trial that stands out is the focus on details. From bank transactions to real estate dealings and beyond, the government seems committed to a rigorous examination of McDonald’s professional life, stretching from her time at FR-WC EDA to her eventual resignation and the consequential legal fallout.
While McDonald remains on bond, it’s worth mentioning that this case initially started at the state level, got transferred through various jurisdictions, and has now reached the federal court. This complex route reflects the gravity and complexity of the charges McDonald faces. The prosecution has exhibited surgical attention to detail, likely a result of the trial’s classification as “complex” due to the sheer volume of involved evidence.
As the trial adjourns until 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, what’s clear is that the prosecution is methodically building its case. The list of witnesses has grown and is expected to continue expanding as the government seeks to solidify its position. While no conclusion is yet in sight, the meticulousness of these proceedings suggests that both the prosecution and defense are gearing up for an exhaustive legal battle. For now, all eyes are set on what Tuesday’s session will unravel.
Crime/Court
Former EDA Executive McDonald Faces Federal Court: A Trial Deconstructed
Amidst a flurry of jury selections and impanelings, Jennifer McDonald stands accused in a federal court.
Jennifer McDonald, once at the pinnacle of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA), is now center-stage in a courtroom drama. Accused of masterminding a $26-million dollar financial scandal, McDonald’s trial delves into a web of allegations and is set to be a watershed moment in the annals of justice.
The trial, held under the watchful eyes of U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon, commenced on August 21, 2023. On the first day a jury pool of 55 were sworn in, with a majority being struck by both the government and the defense. As the days progressed, jury selection continued to be a significant activity, indicating the gravity of the case at hand.
By the third day, after three panels of jurors, the final jury composition was achieved. This significant accomplishment meant that the trial was set to enter its next phase.
On August 24, the courtroom witnessed a flurry of activities. Preliminary remarks, instructions to the jury, and the defendant’s motion to exclude witnesses from the courtroom marked the day. Following the approval of this motion, opening statements commenced, paving the way for the government to begin presenting its evidence.
The first day’s witness list included former Warren County and FR-WC EDA attorney Daniel Whitten, Front Royal Finance Director Billy (B.J.) Wilson, and former Warren County Administrator Doug Stanley poised to open the prosecution’s case.
A backdrop to this case is the legal labyrinth McDonald has navigated. Originally charged in Warren County, the State prosecution was eventually handed over to a Special State Prosecutor in Rockingham County, before being handed over to federal authorities in Harrisonburg in the Western District of Virginia, largely due to the complexities of the criminal cases with over a million pages of evidentiary documentation and a lengthy prosecution witness list. Federal grand jury indictment on 34 criminal counts led to her arrest and subsequent release on bond in August 2021. Additionally, she settled with the EDA out of civil court, turning over around $9 million in real estate assets.
The trial resumes on Monday, August 28, 2023.
Crime/Court
Winchester Teen Charged with Second-Degree Murder After Fatal Train Collision
Taken into Custody in Connection with Fauquier County Train Crash.
In a grim culmination of investigations surrounding a deadly train collision earlier this month in Fauquier County, Virginia State Police have now arrested and charged Jeremiah A.T. Greenfield, a 19-year-old from Winchester, VA.
The accident, which transpired in the early hours of August 2, 2023, witnessed a ghastly collision between a Honda Accord and a Norfolk Southern train at the junction of Route 17 (Winchester Rd) and Route 712 (Delaplane Grade). Reports indicate that the Honda, driven by Greenfield, approached a congested railroad crossing and, in an attempt to overtake the halted traffic, recklessly crossed the centerline, circumventing the lowered railroad crossing arms. This hasty and ill-fated decision led to the car’s direct collision with the oncoming train.
Greenfield, despite not wearing a seatbelt, miraculously survived the crash with severe but non-critical injuries and received immediate medical attention at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Tragically, Haidan B. Smallwood, an 18-year-old passenger from Berryville, VA, was not as fortunate. Also, without a seatbelt, she suffered fatal injuries from the impact and passed away after being flown to the same hospital. The other passenger, Nakii Russell, 20, of Leesburg, VA, incurred minor injuries and was promptly taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. Shockingly, further investigations revealed that the Honda Accord was reported stolen from Winchester.
On Friday, August 25, 2023, officers of the Winchester Police Department, acting on the evidence and ongoing investigations, apprehended Greenfield without any disturbances on the 1650 block of S Braddock Street in Winchester. He has been charged with one felony count each of 2nd-degree murder: homicide and eluding law enforcement. Currently, Greenfield is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported from the train’s occupants. As the details of this tragic incident continue to unfold, charges and further developments remain anticipated as Virginia State Police delve deeper into their investigations.
Updated: Tragedy Strikes in Fauquier County: Investigation Launched into Fatal Train Crash
Crime/Court
Dramatic Pursuit in Front Royal Ends in Shenandoah River Crash
Local schools were on soft lockdown, community was advised to shelter in place during the search.
On a seemingly ordinary Friday morning at a Front Royal 7-Eleven, the unexpected happened. A concerned female dashed into the convenience store, urgently requesting police intervention against threats from Micheal Foltz, igniting a series of events that would culminate in a high-speed chase and a vehicle’s plunge into the Shenandoah River.
According to the store clerk, the incident began when the woman informed them that Foltz, who might have been wanted for another case, was waiting in a Silver Chevy Equinox nearby. Soon after, Foltz entered the store in search of the woman, left shortly without finding her, and moved his car to the neighboring BP Gas Station. It was then that Front Royal police, having been alerted, spotted the suspect and initiated the pursuit.
The chase cut a winding path through Front Royal, from Royal Village to the Old Virginia Plant Area, before a dramatic finale at a campground. Attempting a desperate escape, Foltz drove his car into the South Fork of The Shenandoah River. Despite the crash, he managed to scramble out and tried to flee across the river, evading officers’ immediate line of sight.
This escape attempt and the subsequent search prompted significant concern among local authorities. Skyline High School, Skyline Middle School, and Diversified Minds were all put on soft lockdown. Residents in the vicinity received a RAVE alert, advising them to remain indoors and take shelter. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified and promptly dispatched units to assist in the search. Their collaborative efforts paid off; after setting up a perimeter, Foltz was located and apprehended.
Micheal Foltz was already wanted in Page County for Aggravated Malicious Wounding. Following this incident, he faces a slew of additional charges, including Felony Destruction of Property, Felony Eluding, Grand Larceny, Simple Assault/Battery, and driving without an operator’s license.
The Front Royal Police Department has extended its gratitude to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for their swift assistance. They are now urging anyone with further details about the incident to come forward and reach out to Corporal Kevin Orndorff.
Wind: 7mph WNW
Humidity: 63%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 0
88/64°F
86/64°F