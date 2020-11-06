Stock vs. custom cabinets: which to choose for your kitchen?

An effective and affordable way to freshen up your kitchen is to paint the cabinets. For great results, follow these seven steps.

1. Remove doors and drawers

Start by taking apart the cabinets so you can work on a flat surface. You should also remove all handles, hinges, and other hardware. Be sure to number the doors and drawers so you know where each item goes when you reassemble the cabinets.

2. Clean every surface



To remove fingerprints, grease, and other residues, wipe down all components of the cabinets with a solution of warm water and liquid dish soap. Rinse thoroughly and let each surface dry completely before you move on to the next step.

3. Lightly sand each surface

Remove the finish on the doors and cabinets using a sanding block with fine-grit paper. This will create a rough surface for the paint to grip. If the existing paint is peeling, you may need to start with a medium- or coarse-grit sandpaper and then finish with one that has a finer grain.

4. Remove all the dust

Sanding the cabinets will create wood dust, which needs to be removed to ensure a smooth paint job. Start by vacuuming up the loose particles, then wipe down each surface with a damp cloth. Allow the cabinets to dry completely.

5. Apply a coat of primer

An undercoat of primer helps ensure the paint’s adhesion. Be sure to apply it evenly to all surfaces. For a more eco-friendly option, choose a water-based product.

6. Add two coats of paint

Once the primer dries completely, apply a thin coat of paint to the interior and exterior of the cabinets, doors and drawers. Make sure the paint flows into the corners of any raised features. Wait at least three hours for the paint to dry before you apply the second coat.

7. Let the paint cure

To ensure your cabinets are resistant to scratches and dents, wait a week or two for the paint to harden before you reinstall the doors and drawers.

Once your cabinets have been remounted, consider getting stylish hardware and light fixtures to enhance your kitchen’s new look. These elements will help define the space’s style.

Pro-tip!

For a flawless finish, lightly sand every surface after the primer dries and between each coat of paint. This will remove dirt and dust particles that would otherwise create a rough texture.