Interesting Things to Know
Store cards do hard credit pull
At the checkout, the clerk asks if you want a whopping 20 percent off your purchase. You only have to apply for a store card.
No matter how the pitch goes, there is one thing you should know: The store will pull a hard credit inquiry. A hard inquiry will generally lower your credit score.
According to Wallet Hub, there is really no such thing as a soft pull on a store card application. Store cards can have lower credit requirements or some bonus features, but they still pull your credit.
If you fill out an application at every store that offers a discount, you could be damaging your credit. Repeatedly applying for credit tells lenders you are in money trouble.
The pre-approved card offers usually give you a 90 percent chance of approval, but they still pull a hard credit inquiry.
Interesting Things to Know
How to choose an ATV
If you want to purchase an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), whether a quad or side-by-side, you’ll need to weigh your options. Here are some tips to help you choose the right one.
Identify your needs
How will you use your ATV? Determine if you need it for hunting excursions, cruising around the backcountry with your family, or performing tasks like snow removal and lawn maintenance. How you intend to use your ATV will determine what type of vehicle and accessories you should get.
Narrow down your choices
Once you know how you’ll be using your ATV, you can decide if you want a quad or side-by-side. Quads are ideal for riding along muddy trails. Side-by-sides, however, often come with integrated trailers and are great for family rides and heavy work.
Ask questions
When shopping for an ATV, gather as much information as possible about the vehicle you’re interested in. In particular, make sure it meets your needs in terms of options, performance, and price. Try out several models to ensure the seat, size and other features are right for you.
Once you’ve found your dream ATV, you can purchase all the accessories and protective clothing you need. Most importantly, make sure to invest in a good helmet.
Interesting Things to Know
5 tips for having safe family bike rides
If you enjoy cycling around the neighborhood and want to get the whole family involved, you’ll need to take some precautions. For a fun and safe bike ride, follow these tips.
1. Get your kids used to their bikes
Take your kids somewhere safe to practice pedaling, using their brakes, and managing their speed. Once they’re ready, you can venture out as a family. On your first few outings, stick to quiet streets and gentle slopes as much as possible.
2. Check everyone’s clothing
Make sure everyone’s dressed in bright colors, that all shoelaces are securely tied, and that there’s no risk of clothing getting caught in a bike chain. Most importantly, everyone should wear a snug-fitting helmet.
3. Choose your route carefully
The fastest route may not be the best choice for children. If a small detour allows you to avoid an area with heavy traffic, don’t hesitate to take it.
4. Use the sidewalk whenever possible
If allowed by law, have your kids use the sidewalk as you ride along beside them on the bike path. This will help keep them further away from vehicles. However, make sure they’re mindful of pedestrians.
5. Model good behavior
Always be respectful toward drivers, pedestrians, and other cyclists, and obey the rules of the road. In other words, lead by example.
Happy biking!
Transport kids safely
Depending on your child’s age, you can use a child seat, half-bike, or trailer to bring them along on family bike rides. As a reminder, you should never bike with an infant under the age of one. In addition, keep in mind that since your child won’t be pedaling, they’ll need to be warmly dressed.
Interesting Things to Know
National Safe Boating Week: Engine cut-off switches now required
A new law aims at preventing severe injuries and death from runaway vessels on recreational waterways.
Every year, the Coat Guard responds to cases where boat operators are thrown from boats, but the engines keep running. Operators and passengers end up in the water while the boat continues its course, or starts to move in a circle. In the water, people can be mowed down by the boat or suffer serious propeller injuries. Runaway boats pose a serious danger to other boaters and first responders.
The U.S. Coast Guard announced in March that all recreational vessels less than 26 feet in length will be required to use an engine cut-off switch.
An engine cut-off switch is a device that cuts the engine if the operator moves from the helm or the outboard — typically a lanyard clipped around the operator connects to the switch, which turns the engine off when tension is put on the lanyard.
Some wireless devices are also now available.
Not all small boating activities will be required to have the switches. Low-speed activities, such as fishing or docking, don’t require the use of a cut-off switch. But every boat under 26 feet long with an engine of three horsepower or more should have a cut-off switch. The switch doesn’t have to be used when fishing, docking or trailering.
Coast Guard rules apply only to federally navigable waterways. However, seven states have their own cut-off switch laws. The states are Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, New Jersey, and Texas. According to Boat US, most states will adjust their regulations to match federal law in coming years.
The consequence for violating this law is a $100 civil penalty for the first offense.
Interesting Things to Know
How to talk to your kids about the police
The purpose of National Police Week, which takes place from May 9 to 15, is to commemorate the service of police officers, especially those who died in the line of duty. Given the media coverage around police brutality, however, you might be wondering how to talk to your children about law enforcement. Here are a few tips to keep in mind.
1. Start with self-reflection
The way you approach a conversation about policing with your kids will depend on your own feelings and experiences. Take time to assess where you’re coming from before you sit down with your children.
2. Find out what they already know
Ask your children what the word “police” means to them and what they think a police officer’s job is. Their answers can help guide your discussion, as they’ll let you know what ideas or misunderstandings your kids have about law enforcement.
3. Acknowledge their feelings
Remember that simply listening to your children is an important part of any conversation with them. If your kids express feelings of anger, fear, or confusion when talking about the police, be sure to validate their emotions before trying to ease their concerns.
4. Be honest and offer reassurance
While you shouldn’t avoid acknowledging that some police officers behave badly, let your children know that most work hard to do the right thing and that lots of people are pushing for change to make sure the police treat everyone fairly.
In honor of National Police Week, take the time as a family to thank the police officers in your community for their continued service. This will give your children an opportunity to get to know some men and women behind the uniform.
Interesting Things to Know
Pregnancy and maternity quiz: test your knowledge
This Mother’s Day, test your knowledge about pregnancy and motherhood with this quick and easy quiz.
True or false
1. A baby’s sex is determined as soon the egg is fertilized.
2. Smoking increases the risk of having a miscarriage.
3. The chance of having identical twins is greater if there are already twins in the family.
4. The fetus’s heartbeats at the same rate as the mother’s.
5. Breastfeeding helps prevent breast cancer.
Multiple choice
6. Which of these sports should be avoided during pregnancy?
a) Horseback riding and scuba diving
b) Judo and mountaineering
c) Tennis and hot yoga
d) All the above
7. What hormone causes the uterus to contract during childbirth?
a) Estrogen
b) Progesterone
c) Oxytocin
d) Chorionic gonadotropin (hCG)
8. At how many weeks is a baby considered full term?
a) 33
b) 35
c) 37
d) 39
Fill in the blank
9. It’s recommended that pregnant women and women who are trying to conceive take __________ as a supplement to prevent deformities such as spina bifida.
10. __________ is the medical term for a woman in labor.
11. The __________ allows air and food to be exchanged between the mother and fetus.
12. The __________ connects the mother to the child during pregnancy.
How did you do?
Answers:
1. True
2. True
3. False (this is only true for fraternal twins)
4. False (it beats about twice as fast)
5. True
6. d)
7. c)
8. c)
9. Folic acid
10. Parturient
11. Placenta
12. Umbilical cord
Interesting Things to Know
Need inspires solutions: The invention and re-invention of the odometer
Whether plotting a road trip or training for a triathlon, we need our odometers. But did you ever wonder how they were invented?
The odometer was actually invented and reinvented a number of times. From ancient Greeks to a Mormon pioneer, our mileage-tracking device has received quite a bit of attention.
The National Parks Service credits a Roman architect and engineer named Vitruvius with the first design. Vitruvius built a contraption that looked a bit like a wheelbarrow, which automatically dropped a pebble into a container at each revolution of the wheel, measuring the distance traveled.
Two other iterations showed up in the coming centuries, plus a third designed for ships. Then Benjamin Franklin created a version in 1775 to track his mileage as postmaster between Philadelphia and Boston. It is unclear whether Franklin then asked for mileage reimbursement.
William Clayton is credited with creating a detailed guide for Mormon travelers crossing the plains from Winter Quarters, Neb. to Salt Lake City, Utah. In addition to noting camping locations, terrain, and the availability of water, grass, and timber, Clayton recorded the mileage thanks to the “roadometer” he invented.
In a prime example of need inspiring invention, Clayton created the device in 1847 after realizing early on that he needed a more accurate way to measure the distance. He measured the left rear wheel of one of the wagons to determine its circumference and calculate how many rotations equaled a mile.
Clayton then tied a marker on the spoke and walked beside it, counting the rotations —what must have been a painstaking process, as he notched 4,070 rotations for 11 and quarter miles plus 20 revolutions the first day.
The first roadometer could count to 100 and be quickly replaced by another that could count to 1,000, making the job much more efficient.
Wind: 6mph W
Humidity: 39%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 3
68/45°F
68/46°F