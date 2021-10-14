Home
Store it right to prevent back injuries
At home or on the job, storing heavy items properly can cut your risk of back injuries.
Some heavy items should not be stored on the floor, which might seem counter-intuitive.
People tend to store heavy items on the floor since it offers the best stability and support. Heavy objects won’t fall and cause injury when stored on the floor.
But while that’s great for storage, it is terrible for retrieval.
Heavy objects that are frequently lifted should be stored at waist level rather than on the floor or shoulder level.
Lifting a heavy object from the floor — even when you lift properly — is twice as risky as lifting an object while you stand upright, according to Safety and Health Magazine.
That makes perfect sense when you think about it. To retrieve something from the floor, you’ll have to bend down to get it. Even if you lift with your legs and bend your knees, you are still lifting the weight of your body plus the object, putting stress on your back.
Heavy items stored shoulder level or above are not only at risk of falling but also put a strain on the neck and shoulders.
At waist level, you can easily hold an object close to the body to move it while you maintain a straight spine.
If you do have to take something off the floor, lift properly:
* When you must lift a load from the floor, keep your head up, back straight, bend at the hips — not the waist — and lift with the legs.
* Do not twist your body as you walk. Instead, shift your whole form.
* When you’re ready to set down the load, use your leg muscles to lower it to the floor, clear of fingers and toes.
4 tips to communicate better with your teenager
Open and honest communication is a key building block for any healthy relationship. However, when it comes to talking to your teenager, this may not always be easy. Here are some tips to help you converse with your teen.
1. Listen mindfully. This is one of the best things you can do to improve how you communicate with your child. Focus on what’s being said, and don’t interrupt. Let your teen finish their thoughts before you interject.
2. Pay attention to timing. Choose the right moment to have a conversation with your teen, and make sure they’ll have your undivided attention. Having a conversation while participating in an activity together such as walking or cooking can help take the pressure off the conversation and foster an open dialogue.
3. Be understanding. Put yourself in your teen’s shoes. Try to start all conversations from a place of understanding and avoid being judgmental or critical. Your teen will be more likely to confide in you if they feel understood.
4. Tailor your message. Think before you speak and choose your words wisely. Use “I” statements, and avoid making accusations, as they can cause your teen to feel attacked and get defensive.
If you find it difficult to communicate with your teenager, or you’re concerned about changes in their mood or behavior, don’t hesitate to seek professional help.
Smoke alarms: The sound of fire safety’
Do you know the sounds of fire safety?
Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make specific sounds for different situations:
* A continuous set of three loud beeps — beep, beep, beep — means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.
* A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
* Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the entire unit must be replaced.
Homeowners sometimes unplug or remove the device after a false alarm. That’s a very dangerous move.
* The kitchen fire alarm is the one most likely to be removed because residents burn toast or food and don’t want to be bothered by the sound. Then they don’t bother to put it back in place. In home fire deaths, some 23 percent of smoke alarms had been purposely disconnected.
* Cooking is still the number one cause of home fires and injuries. One of the most significant things you can do is to update your smoke alarm system.
* Replace batteries and check the alarm to be sure it works.
* Install another smoke alarm in a different area of the house, such as near bedrooms. Interconnected alarms that sound at the same time increase safety.
* Consider having smoke alarms hard-wired into the electrical system. Permanent installation eliminates the task of changing batteries. Hard-wired alarms worked in 91 percent of home fires in recent years, while battery-operated units worked only 75 percent of the time. More than half of smoke alarms in reported fires and two-thirds of alarms in homes with fire deaths were battery operated.
Kids’ Corner: Visualization – a tool that can lead to success
Visualization is a mental tool that anyone can take advantage of to help them achieve positive results. By imagining yourself being successful at a task you want to complete, you’re more likely to attain the desired outcome. Here’s an overview of what you should know about using visualization.
What it is
Visualization involves imagining actions you’re about to take. All you need to do is close your eyes and concentrate on picturing yourself performing each movement. You can also try doing some gestures with your eyes closed. Visualization is particularly effective if it’s done in the space where the performance or event will take place.
Reasons to use it
Visualization improves communication between the neurons in your brain and your muscles. It can help increase your confidence and motivation, as well as keep you calm and focused before an important event.
When to use it
You can use visualization to help you successfully execute a gymnastics routine, dance number, music production, or other performance. You can also use it prior to giving a speech, auditioning for a show, competing in a race, or participating in any other type of event to help you attain positive results.
You have nothing to lose and everything to gain by trying to use the power of visualization to achieve your goals.
How to throw a Halloween party for all ages
Dressed as jewel thieves with pillowcases of costume jewelry slung over their shoulders, mom, dad, and daughter are ready to host a Halloween party.
Who are the guests? The families of the children they invited. Two parties going on side-by-side make Halloween family-friendly and safe. This new alternative bypasses going door-to-door trick or treating while keeping the evening festively and fun.
How do you throw a party that includes adults and children?
Start with the invitations. Choose something witchy or monstrous, indicate the time and place, and make sure to encourage everyone to wear costumes. Send a separate invitation for kids.
Decorate simply. Place drinks in a witch’s cauldron and add ice cubes with gummy bears suspended inside. Color a few of the cubes red, orange, and black. Scatter skeletons, black balloons, and plastic spiders and bats around the house and on the porch.
Ask families to bring one treat for each child. When a siren wails, the children can assemble with their loot bags and each family will distribute a treat.
You could have scary movies playing in two places — one suitable for children and another with scares for adults.
Darken one room for an eerie effect. Disguise the walls with black trash bags and make a playlist of scary Halloween sounds. Glow-in-the-dark stars can decorate the ceiling. Hire a couple of neighborhood teenagers to help supervise the children so the adults can mingle and have fun too.
You could have two buffet tables so children and adults can enjoy their own fare. Don’t forget to include deviled eggs, chicken strips (or are they witch’s fingers?), and red or black tortilla chips.
With a little planning, you can throw a party that’s spooky and fun–a family affair to remember.
Protecting investments from inflation
Time marches on, and often, so does inflation. Since the turn of the millennium, the inflation rate in the United States has typically bounced between 1.5 and 3.5 percent. As of July, however, the Consumer Price Index had increased 5.4 percent over the last 12 months.
Amid an increasing money supply and U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus efforts, some analysts fear sustained high inflation. To keep up with inflation, investments should gain from 4 to 6 percent each year.
In the past few years, investments such as 401Ks have risen much more than that, with gains of 20 percent and more.
But we may be entering a new era of inflation, although some analysts believe inflation will slow down as the economy recovers from a shutdown.
Still, it is a good time to review investments.
Jonathan Golub, an inflation expert at Credit Suisse, notes that stocks tend to do well even during periods of rising inflation. Stocks in some sectors, such as energy, may outperform markets.
Meanwhile, some investments may underperform. Some consider long-term bonds, in particular, to be poor investments amid high inflation. Speaking to CNBC, financial adviser Doug Bellfy suggests investors “avoid any investments that have ‘long term’ in the name.”
In a letter to shareholders this year, famed investor Warren Buffet also warned that “bonds are not the place to be these days.”
Shifting investments from bonds to stocks and other assets may reduce the risks posed by inflation.
Buy a house now at low-interest rates instead of renting. Rental prices will rise with inflation, but your mortgage payment will rock on at a low-interest rate regardless of inflation, and meanwhile, its value could increase with inflation.
Supply chain disruptions have also led to increasing prices. If you can hold off on buying a car, computer, and other goods selling at historical highs, you could protect your bank account. Computer manufacturer HP has increased printer prices by 20 percent and computer prices by 8 percent amid chip shortages.
Meanwhile, Edmund’s found that in the second quarter, the average transaction price for a used car had increased 21 percent from a year prior. New cars have likewise been selling at high prices, up 8.4 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, according to JD Power.
4 things to consider when choosing an internet plan
If you want an internet plan that truly meets your needs, here are four things to keep in mind when shopping around.
1. Cost. Price is a key factor. If you want a better idea of how much you’ll have to spend, calculate the cost of the equipment, delivery, installation, and activation fees, as well as the monthly payments.
2. Network speed. The more devices that are connected to the network, the faster it needs to be to ensure a smooth and stable connection.
3. Download limit. If you regularly use streaming services to watch movies and TV, it’s best to opt for an internet plan that offers unlimited downloading. This way, you won’t be charged any fees if you happen to go over your limit.
4. Promotional offers. It’s a good idea to be aware of the latest promotional offers available for more than one internet provider. This will allow you to negotiate the best price.
To ensure you get the best value for your money, make sure you weigh your options and speak with several service providers.
