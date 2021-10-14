Store it right to prevent back injuries

At home or on the job, storing heavy items properly can cut your risk of back injuries.

Some heavy items should not be stored on the floor, which might seem counter-intuitive.

People tend to store heavy items on the floor since it offers the best stability and support. Heavy objects won’t fall and cause injury when stored on the floor.

But while that’s great for storage, it is terrible for retrieval.

Heavy objects that are frequently lifted should be stored at waist level rather than on the floor or shoulder level.

Lifting a heavy object from the floor — even when you lift properly — is twice as risky as lifting an object while you stand upright, according to Safety and Health Magazine.

That makes perfect sense when you think about it. To retrieve something from the floor, you’ll have to bend down to get it. Even if you lift with your legs and bend your knees, you are still lifting the weight of your body plus the object, putting stress on your back.

Heavy items stored shoulder level or above are not only at risk of falling but also put a strain on the neck and shoulders.

At waist level, you can easily hold an object close to the body to move it while you maintain a straight spine.

If you do have to take something off the floor, lift properly:

* When you must lift a load from the floor, keep your head up, back straight, bend at the hips — not the waist — and lift with the legs.

* Do not twist your body as you walk. Instead, shift your whole form.

* When you’re ready to set down the load, use your leg muscles to lower it to the floor, clear of fingers and toes.