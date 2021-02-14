Business
Storied retailers limp through 2020
When is the last time you shopped at a Sears department store?
Most Americans probably can’t recall their most recent shopping trip to the legendary retailer. Formerly the biggest retailer in the country, the company that owns Sears and Kmart, is on life support after the retailers emerged from bankruptcy two years ago, according to CNN Business.
Transformco, the private entity that acquired Sears and Kmart after Sears Holdings entered bankruptcy in 2019, is likely biding its time until new tenants can be located to fill its valuable real estate while the company continues to sell off other valuable assets. Advance Auto Parts purchased the DieHard automotive brand, while Stanley Black and Decker purchased the Craftsman tool brand. The Kenmore appliance brand is also up for sale, according to the CNN report.
While Sears and Kmart are widely considered terminal, the situation is mixed with other retailers. According to USA Today, department, specialty, off-price, and apparel retailers suffered the most in 2020, with high-profile liquidations of the Stein Mart and Pier 1 Imports chains.
Legacy retailers, including Sears, have suffered the most as the retail landscape continues to transform, especially as Americans turned to online shopping. According to the Harvard Business Review, these companies struggle to run the company while implementing necessary changes for survival. Legendary department store Lord & Taylor did not survive 2020, while household names like JC Penney and Neiman Marcus both filed for bankruptcy.
Not all retailers are experiencing the same catastrophic fallout, however, ‚ mega-retailers Walmart, Costco, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot, and Lowe’s all finished 2020 in a strong growth position as they adapt more quickly to customer needs and the changing marketplace, according to Barron’s.
The biggest winner in 2020? Online retail giant Amazon, which increased its stock price by 78 percent.
The pros and cons of contract work
In today’s job market, it’s common for employers to hire people for a fixed amount of time or to complete a particular project. Are you wondering whether contract work is right for you? Here’s a look at the benefits and drawbacks.
Pros
Temporary employment opportunities tend to be more widely available, and it’s fairly common for contract work to turn into a permanent position. In the meantime, you’ll be able to broaden your skill set. You can also sample various roles and employers before you make a long-term commitment. Plus, you’re free to take time off between contracts to travel or pursue a passion project.
Cons
To find out about the positions available in your area, reach out to local job recruitment and temporary staffing agencies.
How to avoid work-from-home burnout
Telecommuting has its perks, but it can also make you feel unmotivated, isolated, easily distracted, and overwhelmed. Here are six tips to help you stave off burnout.
1. Create a morning routine
Wake up 30 to 90 minutes before work, and establish rituals that set a positive tone for your day. Ease into your morning by stretching, taking a shower, listening to a podcast, making a smoothie, or reading the newspaper.
2. Connect with colleagues
3. Take effective breaks
Stepping away from your computer periodically allows you to recharge and renews your motivation. Go for a walk (without your phone), listen to a guided meditation, clean up your desk, read a magazine article, or put on some music and dance.
4. Exercise every day
Regular physical activity clears your mind and relieves stress. It also helps you sleep better, gives you more energy, and boosts your self-confidence. Make exercise a priority by scheduling a morning run, afternoon spin class, or bedtime yoga session the way you would a work meeting.
5. Make time to cook
Putting together a snack or meal from scratch is therapeutic because it helps you tap into your creativity and feel productive. Cooking with fresh ingredients will also ensure you’re eating nutritious food that gives you the energy you need to get through the day.
6. Establish boundaries
Set office hours and stick to them. Don’t let your workday bleed into your evenings and weekends, as that free time is crucial to your well-being. Send your coworkers a sign-off email at the end of the day, then transition from work to relaxation by going for a walk or taking your kids to the park.
If you’re struggling to work from home and feel like you might be approaching burnout, don’t hesitate to speak with a mental health professional.
Symptoms of burnout
The tell-tale signs that you’re approaching burnout include (but aren’t limited to) chronic fatigue, increased irritability, lack of motivation, loss of enjoyment, trouble concentrating, anxiety, and feelings of isolation or detachment.
4 jobs you can easily do from home
Do you want to enjoy the benefits of telecommuting? Here are four jobs that can easily be done from home.
1. Translator
If you want to do this type of work, you must be proficient in at least two languages. Depending on your experience, you might be hired to translate anything from literary texts to technical documents. You can work remotely for an agency or find your own clients as a freelancer.
2. Social media manager
3. Accounting clerk
If you’re organized, meticulous, and great with numbers, this might be the job for you. With the help of spreadsheets and accounting software, you can easily carry out a variety of bookkeeping and clerical tasks without stepping foot in the company’s office.
4. Customer service representative
If you’re a good listener with strong communication skills who also enjoys helping people find solutions to their problems, consider becoming a customer service representative. Whether you answer questions over the phone, process return request emails, or man the technical support chat line, there are plenty of ways to assist customers from the comfort of your home.
If you decide to telecommute, visit office supply stores in your area, so you can set up an ergonomic workspace in your home.
Capturing and creating ideas
Business and personal challenges often demand new ideas–those often fleeting solutions that streak through dreams, only to be forgotten in seconds.
One thing that distinguishes creative people from others, according to Psychology Today, is that the creative ones have learned ways to pay attention to and preserve some of the new ideas that occur to them. They have capturing skills.
Scientist Otto Loewi struggled long with a problem in cell biology. One night, a new approach occurred to him in his sleep. He grabbed a pen and wrote it down in the dark. But the next morning he couldn’t read it. Fortunately, the great solution came to him again during sleep. Taking no chances, he went straight to his lab. He won the Nobel Prize for the work he began that night.
People who want to capture their ideas develop methods of doing it. Artists have sketchpads. Writers carry notebooks. Restaurant napkins are famous media for brilliant brainstorms.
Salvador Dali got ideas for paintings from his early sleep state. For new inspiration, he devised the “slumber with a key” method. He put a plate upside down on the floor next to his chair. Then he would relax back in the chair extending his arms over the sides. In his fingers, he lightly balanced a heavy key or spoon. When he drifted off to sleep, the spoon fell onto the plate and the sound would wake him. He would then sketch the images he was seeing.
Steve Jobs always conducted his most serious discussions and brainstorming sessions while walking.
In fact, research from Stanford University says that walking increases the flow of ideas by 60 percent over sitting.
Anyone can learn to capture new ideas and nudge creativity to new levels. So can you, so develop your own technique and you will soon discover that you are more creative than you think.
The late Tony Hsieh’s profitable solution to job satisfaction
One the most original thinkers in business, Tony Hsieh, died in November in a house fire in Connecticut.
Hsieh, 46, left a vast legacy of entreprenuership, most notably in his online shoe company, Zappos, which he sold to Amazon in 2009 for $1.4 billion.
One of his innovations in staffing is the Hsieh put an actual dollar amount on job satisfaction and, you might say, company dissatisfaction.
How much does it cost a company to keep a worker that doesn’t like the work, doesn’t like the company, wants to leave, but can’t afford to quit the job?
In 2008, Hsieh thought getting rid of an unhappy worker was worth $1,000.
So, after a week or so on the job, some workers would be given an offer. They could continue to work and presumably do better, or they could quit. If they quit, the company would pay them to go.
Author Bill Murphy, Jr., wrote about this policy in his blog understandably.com.
He looks at the policy from a different perspective: That of the employee. Although the Hsieh policy wasn’t intended to be an act of charity, it actually is, Murphy writes, since it saves a person from doing something they hate. Life is too short.
Murphy should know. In 2009, he famously quit a six-figure job at 7:30 a.m. on the second day. But, he knew he was going to quit on the first day. No one paid him to quit that job.
The moral of the story: Don’t spin your wheels somewhere you hate. Find something you want to do and then give it all you have.
Pre-employment tests: 4 preparation tips
As part of their overall recruitment strategy, some employers administer pre-employment tests. These examinations are frequently used to evaluate candidates’ job skills, cognitive ability, and personality. Here are four tips to help you prepare for this type of assessment.
1. Rest
Get a good night’s sleep so that you’ll be alert during the test. Being well-rested also reduces stress.
2. Review
3. Reflect
Will you be taking a personality, integrity, or emotional intelligence test? These types of assessments don’t have correct answers. The important thing is to be truthful about who you are. Before test day, identify your core values and motivations so that you can answer questions more easily.
4. Run through
IQ tests and other assessments that aim to measure cognitive ability can be difficult to study for. However, it helps to familiarize yourself with their format by taking practice exams online.
Best of luck on your test!
