Strasburg once Central Valley center for pottery
European Settlers began residing in the enchanting Northern Shenandoah Valley during the 1730s. Peter Stover migrated to the Shenandoah Valley in 1739 and eventually purchased 483 acres of land from Jacob Funk. Stover divided the land into smaller plots for sale to other settlers and a village was informally established. Stover then applied for a town charter from Virginia’s Colonial General Assembly in November 1761 giving the fledgling community the official name of Strasburg after Strasbourg, the capital of the German-speaking French province of Alsace. Some settlers originally called the area Staufferstadt, the German name for Stoverstown.
Unlike English society found east of the Blue Ridge, Strasburg was settled with family farms and villages rather than large estates and was greatly influenced by Germanic values, customs and languages. The prosperous agricultural community that developed in the bountiful low lying land along a large bend of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River featured scenic views of the Massanutten Ridge to the east and Allegheny Mountains to the west.
Strasburg would gradually boast a strong mercantile base that supported blacksmiths, doctors, carpenters, potters, coopers, weavers, hatters, shoemakers, tavern keepers, stonemasons, millers, tanners and potters. However it was for the pottery industry that Strasburg would increasingly be recognized. A Sabbatarian commune trekked to Strasburg from the Ephrata Cloister in Pennsylvania with a desire to reproduce rural folk art pottery. This Christian group of celibate men and women migrated to the Valley about 1757 and in 1761 established the first cottage industry pottery production.
In the early nineteenth century potters from other colonial locations were arriving and establishing small shops. Shops accepting apprenticeships were primarily limited to family members. The agrarian society had great needs for pottery products. Potteries were built for making utilitarian devices used in cooking meals and food storage. Rich Valley earthen and stoneware clay deposits were readily accessible and abundant which enticed potters to Strasburg to take advantage of owning a shop with a cheap clay source in close proximity. Earthenware was used for cooking and stoneware was suitable for storing liquids. Salt-glazed stoneware became very available during this time and potters made serviceable household products like cream pitchers, lard crocks, whiskey jugs and chamber pots.
Philip Grim was most likely Strasburg’s first commercial potter. Phillip began producing pottery in 1783 and continued here until 1811. Adam Keister began making pottery in Strasburg in 1805 and produced his first stoneware during the 1820s. His sons Adam Jr. and Henry continued the business from 1847 until after the Civil War. Samuel Bell moved to Strasburg from Winchester to make pottery in 1843 and his brother Solomon Bell joined him in 1845. Pottery continued to be a commercially viable industry prior to the Civil War, with local clay being used to make both utilitarian items and decorative pieces.
The ravages of the Civil War brought lean years to the Shenandoah Valley, thus diminishing the pottery industry. Many potteries severely cut production during the war years and financing to increase production after the war was difficult. Skilled Potters were abundant but salaries were below normal standards for the years 1865-1875. Competition was intense during this period and the phrase “poor as a potter” was widely used.
The most successful period for the Strasburg pottery trade came a decade after the war during what has been called the “Golden Age” of Valley pottery production (1875-1895). This Golden Age was the result of voluminous stoneware production when many partnerships were formed and dissolved. The Potters were able to transport their stoneware throughout the southeast and mid-Atlantic states via the Manassas Gap Railroad which connected Strasburg to Manassas Junction and Alexandria and the new Winchester and Strasburg Railroad which connected Strasburg to Harpers Ferry, enabling a connection to northern destinations.
It was during the Golden Age that a number of small potteries were distinguished here and Strasburg became a potter’s paradise earning its signature nickname of Pot Town. Pot Town became the Central Valley headquarters for the production of both utilitarian and fancy earthenware and stoneware pottery. Commonly produced stoneware forms of the late nineteenth century include jars, crocks, jugs, pitchers, butter and cake crocks, milk pans (shallow, tapering crocks with spouts) and spittoons.
Samuel H. Sonner produced ware from 1870 to 1883. His son John Henry Sonner assumed the business and continued making stoneware and drain tile into the early 1900s. George W. Miller produced pottery from 1880-1901. James M. Hickerson managed his pottery in Strasburg, Virginia from 1884-1898. Jacob J. Eberly & Company opened in 1874. Eberly acquired Keister Pottery in 1880. Eberly’s brother Joseph and son Letcher joined him later, producing stoneware and fancy ware until the early 1900s. Letcher is recognized for creating the poly-chrome glaze used in earthenware products in Strasburg. Samuel and Solomon Bell’s business continued to grow producing various saleable items with Samuel Bell’s potter sons, Richard Franklin “Polk” Bell, Charles Forrest Bell, and Turner Ashby Bell. Ashby became the last surviving potter working, by producing lavishly decorated commercial products in Strasburg as late as 1915.
Around 1890 the two story structure that now houses the Strasburg Museum was built by the Strasburg Stone and Earthenware Manufacturing Company as a factory intended to place the Shenandoah Valley’s long tradition of pottery making on a high-volume industrial basis. The factory idea was conceived by Dr. G. A. Brown and a group of investors from Lynchburg and Strasburg.
The plan was to make Strasburg an important manufacturing center elevating the city’s status to the level of more modern Trenton, New Jersey and Zanesville, Ohio. The company began operating the large steam pottery plant on the site beginning in February 1891. The project coincided with the brief economic boom experienced during the city’s Golden Age.
Many of the Strasburg area independent potters became employees of the company and local laborers sought permanent employment at 50 cents a day. Unfortunately the organization did not have the necessary experience for operating in a large factory environment. There were many delays getting the operations component running smoothly as management had difficulty with the various technological phases and challenges of the new industrial era.
By 1894, large amounts of inventory remained unsold. In 1895 and 1896, the factory mostly produced brick and tile. The company officers recognized glass jars and tin cans were rapidly replacing pottery for food storage. Efforts to diversify the product line with additional items like flower pots and brightly-glazed tableware were not enough to sustain the steam pottery plant. The short-lived venture (1891-1897) into specialized industrial and technological advancement represents an unsuccessful attempt to convert a small production industry into one of innovative mass production. Between 1898 and 1900 the company wholesaled all of their machinery and pottery related equipment.
Strasburg pottery production went into decline because of competition from large, well-managed Ohio-based factories, the transition of food storage from ceramic vessels to the use of lighter-weight glass jars and new canning devices. The gradual mass production of glass jars and tin cans as more efficient types of containers ultimately led to the rapid end of salt-glazed stoneware and the pottery industry. By 1910, virtually all remaining commercially productive potters in the Valley area sought out new means of employment.
Strasburg stoneware is admired today for its folk art charm and Southern legacy. It is believed that no other community of similar size is as well-known as Strasburg among nationwide pottery collectors.
Thanks to Mark P. Gunderman of Stephens City, Virginia for this story.
Do you have what it takes to be an air traffic controller?
Air traffic controllers are typically responsible for monitoring and directing the movement of aircraft on the ground and in the air. This includes establishing flight plans and updating crews on weather conditions. If you’re fascinated by aviation and thrive in a fast-paced work environment, this might be the job for you.
Necessary qualifications
Air traffic controllers have a number of responsibilities that have to be carried out under considerable pressure. You must be able to keep your cool in all circumstances, as people’s lives may depend on your decisions. You also need to be adept at working independently and as part of a team. Self-confidence, good judgment, an analytical mind, and a keen eye are required traits.
As an air traffic controller, you need to remain alert and be able to adapt rapidly to changing circumstances. It’s essential that you possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills as well as good vision and a willingness to work unconventional hours.
Access to the profession
In order to get a job as an air traffic controller, you must have patience and perseverance. The training program, which must be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration, is lengthy and arduous. However, once you have the necessary qualifications, there’s no shortage of positions available. And you’ll actively use the knowledge you acquired during your training for the entirety of your career.
4 reasons to take up taekwondo
Taekwondo is a Korean martial art that emphasizes kicking techniques. It was developed shortly after World War II and can be practiced by children and adults alike. Here are four reasons to take up taekwondo.
1. To improve physical fitness
Practicing this martial art provides a full-body workout. In order to deliver strong blows and hold your own against an opponent, you need muscular strength and cardiovascular endurance. Many of the kicks and hand attacks involve jumping or spinning and need to be executed with precision.
2. To enhance coordination
3. To boost self-esteem
Martial arts training teaches you how to overcome adversity and face challenges with confidence. As you progress in taekwondo, you’ll be rewarded with a series of belts that demonstrate your achievements.
4. To help relieve stress
Taekwondo requires concentration and discipline. To achieve this, you have to set aside personal and professional worries when you step onto the mat. This sport is a healthy outlet for stress and allows you to blow off steam.
If you’re looking for a fun way to stay active or you want to sign your child up for a new sport, consider taekwondo. Some studios even offer family classes.
5 reasons to learn Sign language
Do you want to communicate with more people or challenge yourself to develop a new skill? Here are five reasons to learn Sign language.
1. It facilitates interactions. If you learn Sign language, you can have in-depth discussions with people who are deaf. Communicating in Sign language is also an alternative to raising your voice when conversing with someone who has partial hearing loss.
2. It’s a beautiful language. American Sign Language uses a 26-sign alphabet and 19 hand shapes to communicate innumerable words and concepts. Facial expressions and body movements play a key role in the language’s grammar.
3. It makes you a better listener. Sign language requires you to focus your attention. You can’t turn away or multitask and still hold a conversation. This level of engagement shows respect and can strengthen relationships.
4. It’s a valuable learning experience. Picking up a new language improves cognitive function and memory. It also introduces you to another culture, and learning Sign language can raise your awareness of the challenges faced by people who are deaf.
5. It promotes child development. Research shows that teaching a toddler Sign language can speed up their speech development. Start with signs for common words like food, again, milk and sleep.
If you’re interested in learning Sign language, find out if there are courses offered in your area. Alternatively, you can find video tutorials and other resources online.
A short economics lesson
The start of a new school year is the perfect occasion to give your children a short lesson that will be a good investment in the local economy. Make the most of the back to school shopping blitz to raise your children’s awareness of the many benefits of shopping locally.
There’s only one condition for turning this intensive training into a resounding success: you just have to buy all school supplies and clothing items from businesses near you.
When shopping with your children at local stores for stationery, books, school bags, clothes, shoes, sporting equipment, and electronics, mention to your kids that when local people frequent these stores they are helping to create jobs and incomes for others in their town.
Bring to your children’s attention the fact that if these businesses remain profitable, one day they might be the source of a summer job or even, at a later date, a full-time job that will allow them to stay in the town they grew up in.
If your children have busy schedules, they’ll appreciate that shopping close to home will save lots of traveling time. If they’re keen environmentalists, make them aware of the fact that buying local helps to reduce greenhouse gases, not to mention all the money you’ll save on gas. Best of all, financial savings could trickle down to them in the form of pocket money. That will help them get the message!
Shopping for back to school supplies close to home is a great way to show your children the benefits of supporting local businesses.
10 signs it might be time to stop driving
The ability to drive provides autonomy and freedom. Unfortunately, there may come a point when it’s no longer safe for you to get behind the wheel. Here are 10 signs that it’s time to give up your license.
1. You feel nervous and insecure behind the wheel
2. You often get disoriented or lost while driving
3. You regularly bump into garbage cans or jump the curb
5. You have trouble staying in your lane
6. Your reaction time is slow, and you’ve had a few close calls
7. You’re easily distracted and run stop signs or red lights
8. You take medication with side effects that may impair your driving
9. You have reduced mobility that prevents you from checking your blind spots
10. You’re frequently honked at or gestured to by frustrated drivers
If some of this applies to you, it doesn’t necessarily mean you need to give up your license. Depending on your situation, it could be enough to avoid driving at night, in bad weather, or during rush hour. You might also benefit from having a passenger guide you when driving in an unfamiliar area.
However, if your loved ones refuse to get in the car with you, it’s likely a sign that your driving has become dangerous. For their safety and yours, as well as other drivers, ask your doctor to assess you before getting back on the road.
A brief guide to gym etiquette
If you work out at a gym, you’ll need to be mindful of other patrons. Here are six rules to follow when you’re at the gym.
1. Pay attention to how you smell
Avoid putting on cologne or perfume when you go to the gym as strong scents can easily overwhelm people with allergies. However, do make sure you wear clean gym clothes and effective deodorant.
2. Ask for help if you need it
3. Don’t drop weights
In addition to making a lot of noise and disrupting the surrounding people, dropping free weights, or letting a machine’s plates clank together, can damage the equipment.
4. Limit conversations
While you’re working out, avoid recounting your weekend or exchanging gossip. Help yourself and others stay focused by saving the socializing for later.
5. Clean and put away equipment
Avoid leaving weights, ropes, and other items lying around once you’ve finished using them. Remember to wipe down machine seats, handlebars, and any other surfaces you touch.
6. Leave space for others
If you’re taking a break or finished with a machine, step aside so someone else can use it. Be courteous and share the equipment.
If you follow these rules, you’ll help make the gym a welcoming environment for everyone.