Strawberry scones

Featuring one of the season’s most popular berries, these scones are a simple and elegant option for dessert or breakfast.

Start to finish: 40 minutes (20 minutes active)

Servings: 12 scones

Ingredients

• 2 cups flour

• 5 tablespoons sugar

• 1 tablespoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

• 1-1/2 cups fresh or frozen strawberries, hulled and quartered

• 2 eggs, lightly beaten

• 1/2 cup heavy cream

• 1 tablespoon milk

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. In a large bowl, mix the flour, 4 tablespoons of sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add the cubes of butter, and incorporate them into the flour using a fork or pastry cutter until the mixture is crumbly. Add the strawberries and mix.

2. In a small bowl, mix the eggs and cream. Pour them over the dry ingredients, and stir gently using a wooden spoon. Don’t overwork the dough; it should only be lightly mixed.

3. Place the dough on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and form it into a large disk. Using a knife, cut the disk into 12 equal triangles. Gently pull the sections apart, so there’s about an inch between each piece.

4. Use a basting brush to coat the dough in milk, then sprinkle on the remaining tablespoon of sugar. Bake for about 18 minutes, or until the scones are golden brown.