Strengthening Community Bonds: Warren County Sheriff’s Office Uplifts Outreach Efforts
Law enforcement and ARC collaborate to champion community well-being.
In a recent Town Talk at the Royal Examiner studio, Mike McCool led a conversation with Lieutenant Terry Fritts and Sergeant Robbie Seal about the intensifying community engagement efforts of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. With autumn upon us and various community events on the horizon, the discussion underlined the profound importance of community policing and its pivotal role in bridging the gap between law enforcement and the public.
Central to the dialogue was the ARC of Warren, a cornerstone community organization dedicated to elevating the lives of individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities. The long-standing presence of ARC, under the managerial supervision of Lynn Down, is gearing up for an upcoming event to further its noble mission.
The ARC’s initiative to involve local law enforcement, especially during their bowling nights, showcased the positive impact of a uniformed presence. This partnership is but a snapshot of the Sheriff’s Office’s broader strategy to actively immerse themselves within the community.
Among the varied community programs are a monthly reading initiative at Samuels Library, the Triad Meetings held at the Senior Center, the crucial Car Seat Check Day, and the ‘Celebrate Kids Day’ event by the Warren Coalition.
But it’s not just about present engagements; remembrance plays a crucial role in community bonding. The town’s forthcoming bridge dedication to honor the service of Front Royal Police Sergeant Smedley 40 years after his tragic demise stands as a testament to this commitment.
With a keen interest in cold cases among the public, the conversation took a turn to stress the importance of finding closure in these long-unsolved mysteries.
Enter the Citizens Academy – an innovative program aiming to offer the community a deep dive into the workings of the Sheriff’s Office. This eight-week course, replete with a comprehensive curriculum ranging from community policing to firearms training, hopes to offer a transparent view of the department’s operations, fostering trust and understanding.
While the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s duties span from regular law enforcement to court security and school resources, their relentless drive to involve, educate, and collaborate with the community is commendable. Initiatives such as these reflect not just the commitment to duty but a broader vision to serve and uplift the community. In a world where law enforcement agencies sometimes grapple with public perception, Warren County’s efforts echo a blueprint for change and connection.
Phoenix Project: A Community’s Beacon Against Domestic Violence
Eighth Annual Fundraiser Builds Momentum.
In this Town Talk on the Royal Examiner, our publisher, Mike McCool, hosted representatives from the Phoenix Project, a dedicated organization shining a light on the issues of domestic abuse and violence. President Tana Hoffman and Fundraising Committee Co-Chair Kim Lynch provide a deep dive into the Phoenix Project’s mission and their upcoming annual event.
As autumn leaves begin to fall, the Phoenix Project isn’t just an organization preparing for the cold days ahead but a beacon of hope warming the hearts of those escaping domestic and sexual violence. On October 12, they’re inviting the community to come together for their biggest fundraiser of the year: the Wine Pull. Not only is it an opportunity to support their vital mission, but it’s also a testament to the strength and unity of a community determined to bring about change.
The heart of the Phoenix Project beats with the rhythm of empowerment, education, and community involvement. The Wine Pull event encapsulates these values, offering an evening of camaraderie, exquisite wine selections, and the collective spirit of making a difference.
Behind the delightful glasses of wine and the vibrant atmosphere, the foundation of the Phoenix Project’s Wine Pull remains its core values. Ensuring an environment where honesty, trust, and safety reigns, the event is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of the community’s commitment to eradicating domestic and sexual violence.
As attendees uncork bottles and share stories, they’re not just participating in a festive evening but cementing the promise of hope and new beginnings. Every bottle pulled, every toast made, signifies a step closer to a community free from abuse.
Join us on October 12. Let’s raise our glasses, not just to the fine wine but to the unwavering spirit of the Phoenix Project. Together, we’ll be ensuring fewer victims tomorrow, one glass at a time.
Warren County Department of Social Services Ups the Ante on Employment Services
New Job Developer Megan Bowers Looks to Bridge Gap Between Employers and Job Seekers.
In a recent Town Talk with Mike McCool at the Royal Examiner, Michelle Smeltzer and the newly hired Job Developer Meghan Bowers delved into the future of Warren County’s employment landscape. With unemployment rates fluctuating and a considerable part of the community in need, the Department of Social Services (DSS) in Warren County is making waves with an expanded focus on employment services.
Megan Bowers, who officially began her role as a job developer last week, aims to serve as a bridge between job seekers and local businesses. With an impressive background in human resources, Bowers brings valuable experience to the table. She envisions a multi-faceted approach to aiding job seekers, providing everything from resume building and interview preparation to soft skills like “how to shake a hand” and “how to tie a tie.”
It’s worth noting that these services aren’t restricted to Warren County residents or those who are already clients of the DSS. Bowers is clear on this point: “It’s open to anybody. We’re prepared to help them get a job and help the local employers to find great people.”
The DSS’s strategy doesn’t stop at resume crafting or interview tips. Michelle Smeltzer, widely recognized in the community, highlighted that the department also assists job seekers with essentials like identification and Social Security cards. Smeltzer added, “If you need a phone and you’re on Medicaid or SNAP, we can help you do that.”
It appears that the DSS has evolved into a comprehensive one-stop resource, collaborating with multiple agencies like Northwestern, Warren Coalition, and the Phoenix Project, among others. They’re in the process of organizing a job fair scheduled for November 2nd, which will feature local businesses looking to hire.
One reason why the role of a job developer is increasingly critical is that technology and the avenues for job searching are continuously evolving. Bowers stated, “Technology is always changing; where to even look for a job is always changing.”
Aside from employment, the DSS is orchestrating multiple events to serve the community better. These include the annual “Jack O’Lantern Jubilee” set for October 26th and a poignant event dubbed “One Night Without a Home” on October 21st, aimed at raising awareness about homelessness.
Michelle Smeltzer expressed her excitement over two long-term homeless individuals finally securing housing. She said, “That’s what we strive for. We work with them. The thermal shelter works with them. Social services work with them.”
The Department of Social Services in Warren County is pushing boundaries, establishing itself as an essential player in not just providing emergency relief but also empowering residents for sustainable futures. With the addition of Megan Bowers as a Job Developer, the department seems geared for impact, ensuring that both job seekers and employers can find the ideal match in a challenging landscape.
A reminder that the One Stop Resource Fair is tomorrow, September 6, 2023
A Confluence of Community Services: One Stop Resource Fair in Warren County
Front Royal Council Highlights: Acknowledging Achievements and Pursuing Community Development
The council engages with its community, celebrates successes, and considers future initiatives.
In a recent Town Talk at the Royal Examiner’s studio, Mike McCool hosted Front Royal Mayor Lori Cockrell and Council Member Bruce Rappaport. As the duo shed light on ongoing Council affairs, a range of topics, from community development to finance department accolades, surfaced. The meeting highlighted the Council’s proactive approach to reaching out and keeping the public informed.
One significant acknowledgment was the finance department’s consecutive accolade under BJ Wilson’s leadership, achieving excellence in financing and reporting for 20 consecutive years. This consistency assures the public that the department is not just transparent but maintains an unparalleled standard of diligence.
Furthermore, in a heartwarming gesture, the Council is contemplating the dedication of the North Commerce Avenue Bridge in honor of Sergeant Dennis Smedley. This potential resolution serves as a testament to a community that remembers and mourns its heroes.
Another focal point was urban redevelopment. The rejuvenation of previously run-down areas into viable economic spaces, like the anticipated car wash, will contribute to the town’s aesthetics and economy.
On a different note, speed cameras in school zones became a subject of discussion. While they may enhance safety, the council is still considering public sentiment and possible alternatives before implementation.
Lastly, the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center, once a thriving hub for the youth, is under discussion. The collaboration with Reaching Out Now, led by Samantha Barber, is a promising initiative. The center’s revival may depend on public response and the town’s commitment to seed funding.
As Front Royal’s Council grapples with community matters, their engagement and commitment to transparency remain clear. From celebrating achievements to exploring development opportunities, the Council is firmly rooted in its goal of uplifting the community. As they move forward, community feedback remains pivotal in shaping the future landscape of Front Royal.
Preserving Winchester: A Glimpse into its Rich Architectural Heritage
Decades of Dedication: How Preservation Historic Winchester is Saving the City’s Architectural Legacy.
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool, speaks with Sandra Bosley, Executive Director of Preservation Historic Winchester, and delves into Winchester’s heritage conservation efforts.
Winchester has a long-standing history of beautiful homes and landmarks, reflecting the rich tapestry of its past. In the face of modernization, one organization has remained vigilant, ensuring that the city’s historic heartbeat continues to thrive.
From the looming threat of a historic 1790s mansion being replaced by a parking lot to discovering and preserving hidden log buildings, Preservation Historic Winchester (PHW) has been at the forefront of protecting the city’s architectural gems. Established in 1964 in response to the potential demolition of the Conrad House, PHW has since blossomed into a formidable force, passionate about keeping Winchester’s history intact.
The origins of PHW lie in a community-driven effort to save the Conrad House, which unfortunately couldn’t be saved. But that six-year struggle solidified the preservation community. It was the catalyst for initiating a historic district, which now thoroughly reviews buildings before any potential demolition. This process has brought many of Winchester’s hidden treasures, like the log cabin on 311 South Loudoun Street, back into the spotlight. Saved from demolition, this log building stands as a testament to PHW’s commitment and the city’s storied past.
One of PHW’s most renowned initiatives is the “Doors of Winchester” poster. First introduced in the 1990s, this artistic compilation captures the unique doorways across the city. Its continued popularity reflects the residents’ appreciation and yearning for tactile connections to their past.
But the efforts of PHW aren’t just about preserving static landmarks. They are also about breathing life into the city’s heritage. Each year, the organization orchestrates a Holiday House Tour, showcasing five private homes decked out in festive splendor. This initiative, now in its 47th year, offers locals and visitors a chance to step into history and experience the charm and allure of these architectural wonders.
Beyond its projects and initiatives, PHW thrives on community involvement. As a membership organization, they offer various membership tiers suitable for individuals and families. These memberships facilitate activities, events, and the running of the unique Bough and Dough Shop during the holiday season. Situated in the iconic Hexagon House at 530 Amherst Street, this shop is a must-visit for those seeking unique holiday gifts or wanting to immerse themselves in local history.
Preservation Historic Winchester is not just preserving buildings; it is curating memories, fostering community spirit, and ensuring that Winchester’s history remains vibrantly alive for generations to come.
For more information, please visit the Preservation Historic Winchester website.
Community Events
Warren County Public Schools Ushers in a New Academic Year with a Bang!
Back-to-School Fun Day: A Community Affair at WCHS Grounds
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) is set to make a grand statement this year, turning the ordinary back-to-school routine into an extravaganza. On August 5, the grounds of Warren County High School (WCHS) will pulsate with life and festivities for the entire community.
In this Town Talk, the school’s principal, Ken Knesch, and event coordinator, Nora McMackin, shed light on the event’s intricacies. Scheduled from 10 am to 4 pm, the WCPS Community Fun Day promises an array of activities, ensuring attendees of all ages have something exciting to look forward to.
Craft enthusiasts can meander through an indoor craft show, where local vendors will showcase their wares. Literature lovers can try their luck at the Samuels Library Prize Wheel, aiming for some fascinating reads.
Musical vibes will waft across the grounds, with live performances from the likes of Bearded Harmony, Mandatory Fun, and Shortness of Breath setting the perfect backdrop. For the biker community, there’s a motorcycle ride organized in collaboration with Shotgun LEMC to support the Humane Society.
Kids, undoubtedly, have the lion’s share of fun, with a plethora of attractions lined up. From an invigorating bounce house, challenging obstacle course, and towering climbing wall to the ever-entertaining dunk tank and whimsical face painting sessions, there’s no room for boredom. On top of these, children can also partake in outdoor activities and interact with vehicle displays from the fire, rescue, sheriff, and police departments.
The day gets even more exciting with the presence of mascots from WCHS and SHS. Iconic figures like McGruff the Crime Dog and Smokey the Bear will also make appearances, much to the delight of kids and adults alike.
And as the festivities unfold, the savory aroma of food trucks will tantalize taste buds, offering a range of delectable cuisines to satiate hungry souls.
The WCPS Community Fun Day isn’t merely a precursor to the academic year. It stands as a testament to Warren County Public School’s commitment to fostering community spirit, ensuring that education is paired with enjoyment and holistic development. On August 5, Warren County will witness not just a back-to-school event but a celebration of learning, camaraderie, and community.
For more information, contact Nora McMackin at 540-635-4144.
A Literary August Ahead: Samuels Public Library Brings Adventures to Life!
Inside Look: A Month Full of Activities, Learning, and Fun
Avid readers, science enthusiasts, and even tech lovers mark your calendars! The Samuels Public Library has rolled out an array of engaging programs for August, guaranteed to pique interests across the board. With both Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from the library shedding light on their exciting line-up, there’s something in store for every age group.
August signals the culmination of the summer reading club, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. As school gears up, the library’s dynamic shifts, unveiling a plethora of regular programs. From the Home School Hub designed especially for homeschoolers to delve deep into scientific principles to the super-popular teen gaming event, ‘Press Play,’ August promises to be jam-packed.
For toddlers and pre-schoolers, storytime is an every Wednesday treat. Teens who find it challenging to visit the library during the day have a monthly evening program called ‘Teens Connect,’ offering diverse themes, from art to games. The library has even collaborated with Parks and Rec for ‘toddler trails,’ a fascinating trip into nature every Friday.
For those who might be technically challenged, the ‘What the Tech’ program every Tuesday afternoon aims to resolve tech-related issues. And to bolster community support, free STI testing is available on the first Wednesday of every month. Moreover, the Phoenix Project lends a helping hand every third Tuesday to those facing domestic violence or sexual assault.
Book lovers are in for a treat! The library hosts a quirky book club called ‘bad romance,’ focusing on a pet-themed romance for August. Another highlight is the free GED and ESL classes in partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College, commencing registration for the new fall semester this month.
For photography enthusiasts, the collaboration between the library and Shenandoah River State Park is the cherry on top. Offering free classes on various photography themes, this month will zoom into the mesmerizing world of macro photography.
Lastly, September promises a time-traveling treat with ‘Sammicon.’ This convention, themed ‘the ultimate time machine,’ is reminiscent of the classic Comic Con. A special feature this year is a spotlight on local authors and artists, including a book-signing event and an illustrative storytelling session with renowned local authors.
With August promising a whirlwind of activities, Samuels Public Library ensures that learning never stops and fun is always around the corner. Their unwavering commitment is evident through partnerships with local organizations and their consistent efforts to engage the community. Dive into a literary adventure this month at the library!
Click here to see all the upcoming events.
