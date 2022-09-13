Community Events
Strengthening Families Program
The Strengthening Families Program is an evidence-based family skills training program that helps pre-teens ages 10-14 learn how to better communicate with their parents and teachers as well as giving them the tools they need to develop healthy coping skills to help discourage aggressive and disruptive behavioral issues at home and in school. The average participant in this program has a 2-3 year delay on the initiation of substance use.
One participating family stated that the Strengthening Families Program was more beneficial to them than conventional therapy and intensive in-home. Teens and parents are separated for the first half of the program to learn different skills, the second half of the class brings parents and teens back together to practice the skills they have learned in their lessons.
Northwestern Community Services Board Prevention and Wellness Services is facilitating this FREE 7-week program starting on Monday, September 19th. The program will be held at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown, VA from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. A light dinner will be served prior to the start of the program each week. Incentives for participating in the Strengthening Families Program are valued at over $100.00 in gas and grocery vouchers.
To learn more or to register for the Strengthening Family Program please visit: nwcsbwellness.com/strengthening-families, email youthresourcealliance@gmail.com, or call Mandy McCarthy at 540-683-1769.
About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices, and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at www.nwcsbwellness.com.
Warren Coalition’s “Celebrate Kids Day” returns
For the first time since 2019, Warren Coalition’s popular event “Celebrate Kids Day” returns Sunday, September 25th, bigger and better than ever! It will be held at Santmyers Youth Center (8th Street near Fantasy Land) from 1 pm to 4 pm. The cost for a bracelet that provides unlimited access to all activities is $1 per child (no cost for parents). Participation in the Health & Cake Walk is an additional $1 per participant.
Prior to COVID shut-downs, Celebrate Kids Day was an annual, much-anticipated event, drawing in more than 200 children of various ages each year. This year’s event will include inflatable rides such as a giant slide, obstacle course, bounce house, and T-ball challenge. There will also be pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, and games provided by Coalition staff and volunteers. Children will paint a small pumpkin (included in the price of the bracelet) while supplies last. In addition, there will be various games and activities provided by agencies from across Warren County.
In acknowledging the current state of the economy, the Warren Coalition decided to make this year’s Celebrate Kids Day even more affordable, cutting the bracelet fee from $5 to just $1 per child. This decision was made despite the fact that the cost to put on the event has increased. Generous sponsors have stepped forward to make this happen, including CBM Mortgage, Code Jamboree, Cool Techs Heating & Air, and Warren County Parks & Recreation.
In conjunction with the event, the Coalition will host a fundraiser featuring the Pitch Burst, a machine similar to a dunking booth, except that it drops a water-laden balloon on top of the “volunteer.” Community members have been challenged to raise $500 each to earn the “honor” of sitting in the Pitch Burst on the 25th. Participants will be announced soon!
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Fall Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale at Living Water Christian Church
Living Water Christian Church will be hosting their Fall Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale on October 15, 2022, from 8am to 3:30pm. The Church will be selling homemade soup by the bowl, by the quart or by the pint. They will also be serving breakfast and lunch.
“We have a lot of great vendors lined up. Come and browse all the handmade crafts, including handmade Christmas ornaments… too many items to mention!”
The Craft Bazaar will have vendor tables inside and outside. Admission is free and all are invited!
For more information, contact Judy Gribble at 540-305-9432 or judy.gribble@comcast.net.
Join us for WildFest 2022 – September 10, 2022
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center will host its 3rd Annual WildFest, celebrating everything wild!
Join us for LIVE Animal Ambassadors, interactive games and events, face painting, local environmental organizations, BBQ, shopping, and more!
Admission is FREE! Donations are encouraged and will support Blue Ridge Wildlife Center’s hospital and education programs. Join us at WildFest 2022!
Saturday, September 10, 2022
11:00 – 4:00
Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds
890 W Main St
Berryville, VA 22611
FREE family event!
John Jackson Piedmont Blues Festival returns
After a two-year COVID hiatus, the John Jackson Piedmont Blues Festival returns later this month, featuring a lineup of artists known for keeping alive the music the Rappahannock native helped make famous.
The event on Saturday, September 24, will again be held at Eldon Farms in Woodville, VA, not far from where Jackson was born into a family of tenant farmers before his mastery of the country guitar style brought him international fame.
Celebrated blues harmonica player Phil Wiggins, a headliner at the upcoming festival, remembers the first time he saw Jackson play. Wiggins was still in high school, but his band was on the same bill as Jackson at a club in Alexandria.
“Immediately, I realized this was someone really special. An amazing musician,” said Wiggins, who, like Jackson, has been named a National Heritage Fellow, the country’s highest honor bestowed on traditional and folk artists. Wiggins remembers that he was dumbfounded when Jackson invited him to join him at a future show. “Here was this world-class player, and he didn’t know me from Adam. Then he invited me out to his house. He was incredibly generous and open-hearted.”
A fairy tale twist
No one who knew Jackson during his days in Rappahannock could have imagined him as an internationally-acclaimed performer. Born in Woodville as the seventh of 14 children, he never made it past the first grade because he had to help on the family’s farm. But at a young age, he taught himself to play on his father’s guitar the songs he heard on the family’s old record player.
In 1949, he moved with his own family to Fairfax Station and kept playing for friends and neighbors until a violent confrontation at a house party convinced him to stop performing in public.
That all changed one night in 1964 when Jackson gave a guitar lesson to a mailman friend in the backroom of a Fairfax gas station. Chuck Perdue, then president of the Folklore Society of Greater He Washington, happened to stop for gas, but then he heard Jackson playing.
Perdue eventually convinced a dubious Jackson to record all the songs he knew–he covered 90 in a 12-hour session–and encouraged him to start performing at clubs and coffeehouses in the region. Ultimately, as Jackson’s reputation grew, he was invited to do shows at folk and blues festivals worldwide. He even performed for Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. But he never gave up his day job as a cemetery caretaker.
Piedmont style
Although he could play many types of music, Jackson is most closely associated with what’s become known as Piedmont blues—country music built around challenging but sweet-sounding acoustic guitar licks.
“Piedmont Blues is definitely different from other blues,” said Erin Harpe, another one of the festival’s headliners. “It isn’t so down and dirty. It’s more refined, “You’re playing a syncopated melody with your fingers while you’re playing the alternating baseline with your thumb.
“It’s more intricate. It’s more danceable, too,” added Harpe, whose latest album, “Meet Me in the Middle,” was named “Album of the Year” at the 2021 New England Music Awards. “But it’s also more relaxed, a perfect description is the title of John Jackson’s album, “Front Porch Blues.”
Phil Wiggins would agree. “I heard someone say this music was born in an era when people made their own music at home like they baked their own bread and grew their own vegetables,” he said. It’s a style, he pointed out, that evolved in rural communities from ragtime.
“If you listen to Piedmont guitar style, it sounds a lot like ragtime piano,” Wiggins said, “It was really trying to make the guitar function like a piano. Back in the day, it was music to make people move. Your job was to make people get off their butts and dance.”
Filling out the lineup at the show will be Rick Franklin, one of the region’s leading blues guitarists, Jeffrey Scott, a blues artist who’s also Jackson’s grand nephew, blues singer Bobby Glasker and Friends, the Rappahannock Unity Choir, and Rev. Williams & the Praise Team. The emcee will be Frank Matheis, an author, radio producer, and regular contributor to Living Blues magazine.
The event is a collaboration between the Virginia Cooperative Extension and Eldon Farms, with additional support from the PATH Foundation. Funding has been provided by the William and Mary Greve Foundation, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC), the Richard Lykes Fund, administered by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, the Charles T. Akre Family, and Ed Robinson.
For more information and to purchase $10 tickets in advance, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/john-jackson-piedmont-blues-festival-tickets-392583085577. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate, and food and drinks will be available for sale. The gate opens at 11 am, and the music runs until 8 p.m.
Happy Cat Month Adoption Event at the Winchester SPCA
Give a homeless kitty a second chance! Adopt an adult cat for just $30 at the Winchester SPCA, located at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
We’re open Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, and weekends by appointment. This special adoption event runs throughout September and is open to approved adopters for cats over 6 months.
Suicide Prevention Ride and Awareness Event to be held in the area on September 18th
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month and to bring attention to this topic, Northwestern Community Services Board, along with local partner organizations, will have an inaugural Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Event on Sunday, September 18. The purpose of this event is to come together as a community to show support for those who have lost loved ones to suicide and to let individuals know that there are resources with whom to reach out and connect when in need.
“We know that many people in our area have been impacted by suicide” said Corialise Pence, Communications Specialist for Northwestern Community Services Board. “We hope, through this event, that individuals will know they have the support of the community, and that those who are currently struggling will recognize that there are resources available and organizations that can help.”
The Front Royal Moose Riders are partnering with Northwestern CSB to coordinate the motorcycle ride, which will begin at the Front Royal Moose Lodge Pavilion located at 1340 John Marshall Highway. Registration will begin at 8:30 am, with kickstands up at 10:30 am. The cost to ride is $20 per bike and will benefit Concern Hotline, the area’s local 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention hotline. There will also be a resource fair from 8:30 am-11:30 a.m, with a program starting at 10:00 am.
The ride will have one stop in New Market, where Family Youth Initiative will be hosting the Shenandoah County Awareness event and resource fair from 10:00 am–2:00 pm at the Community Center, 9184 John Sevier Rd. The ride will end at Bulldog Stadium in Luray, 740 US-340. Page Alliance for Community Action will be hosting their event at that location from 11:00-2:00. 50/50 raffle tickets, to benefit Concern Hotline, will also be available at all 3 events.
Follow Prevention and Wellness, Family Youth Initiative, and Page Alliance for Community Action Facebook page to stay up to date on all the activities happening in each location. You can find all up-to-date information on www.nwcsbwellness.com. On Facebook, you can access PACA at @PageAllianceforCommunityAction; FYI at @ShenCoFYI, Northwestern Community Services Board at @NWCSBCares and NWCSB Prevention and Wellness Services at @NWCSBWellness.
