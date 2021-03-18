Health
Strong arguments for taking up weight training
Do you think weight training is only for bodybuilders and so-called gym rats? On the contrary, this type of strength training is a great option for anyone who wants to stay in shape and build muscle mass. Here are some of the many physical and psychological benefits of weight training:
• It decreases your risk of heart disease
• It maintains and increases bone density
• It reduces your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes
• It boosts self-esteem
• It tones your figure
• It promotes weight loss
• It stimulates the lymphatic system
• It increases your energy level
• It helps prevent injuries and joint pain
• It slows muscle mass loss associated with aging
• It makes daily tasks that require strength easier
To keep your workout sessions varied and interesting, you can use dumbbells, barbells, resistance bands, exercise machines, or simply your own body weight.
Don’t forget your spotter!
If you’re new to weight training, it’s important to be aware that doing certain exercises without supervision can be dangerous. To help you reach your fitness goals and avoid getting injured, ask a personal trainer or kinesiologist to show you how to do each movement and correct your form as needed. These professionals can also create a workout plan tailored to your abilities.
Health
4 great reasons to get a good night’s sleep
World Sleep Day, which takes place on March 19, is an annual opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of sleep. It’s also an ideal time to change your habits (and perhaps your mattress) so that you can enjoy more restful nights. If you still need convincing, here are four reasons you should prioritize getting a good night’s sleep.
1. To improve your productivity
A lack of sleep can affect everything from your reflexes to your creativity. If you want to be able to think clearly, maintain your concentration, make good decisions, and work more efficiently throughout the day, a good night’s sleep is key.
2. To improve your mood
Stress is easier to manage if you’re well-rested. Getting enough sleep can also help reduce or prevent symptoms of depression and anxiety. Plus, you’re more likely to have positive interactions with others if you aren’t tired and irritable.
3. To improve your health
Your body can’t function without sleep. In fact, not getting enough shut-eye increases your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and other health issues. Contrarily, good sleep habits can help bolster your immune system.
4. To improve your sex life
A lack of sleep reduces your body’s production of hormones such as testosterone, which can lead to a loss of libido. The stress and negative emotions that come with being tired don’t help either.
Keep in mind that adults should get between seven and nine hours of sleep every night. If insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, or any other sleep disorder is preventing you from getting the rest you need, be sure to consult your doctor.
Tips for better sleep
• Invest in a comfortable mattress and quality bedding
• Only use your bed for sleeping and having sex
• Wake up and go to bed at the same time every day
• Avoid being active in the evening and limit your caffeine intake
• Eliminate all sources of light in your bedroom at night
Health
How to prevent tooth decay
Many people suffer from tooth decay at some point in their life. If you want to reduce your risk of developing a cavity, follow this simple advice.
Clean your teeth properly
It’s no secret that brushing your teeth twice a day and flossing at least once is the best way to prevent cavities. However, to ensure your cleaning routine is effective, you need to brush your teeth for at least two minutes. You should also avoid rinsing your mouth afterward, as this washes away the protective fluoride left by the toothpaste.
Additionally, rather than brush your teeth immediately after a meal, it’s best to wait about 30 minutes. This delay ensures your saliva washes away the residue of acidic foods, which can weaken tooth enamel and make it more susceptible to damage from brushing. If you don’t have a chance to brush your teeth after eating, chew some sugar-free gum. This will stimulate the production of saliva, thereby helping to clean your teeth.
Be careful about what you eat
Food and drinks that are high in sugar or acids should be consumed in moderation, as they wear out the protective layer of enamel on your teeth. If you want to indulge, it’s better to do so during a meal rather than while snacking because there will be more saliva in your mouth to wash away the sugar and acid. You should also drink plenty of water.
Look for warning signs
Examine your teeth on a regular basis for signs of decay. If you notice any black or brown holes or stains, seek treatment before things get worse. You should also schedule a consultation with your dentist if you experience persistent toothaches or sensitivity.
Finally, be sure to book a dental cleaning and exam at least once a year. This will allow your dentist to remove tartar and check to make sure your teeth are healthy.
Health
Fasting gains traction as health, weight loss strategy
What is your eating pattern: breakfast, lunch, snack, dinner, snack? Three squares a day plus a couple of pick-me-ups?
The idea of fasting has gained support as a way of reducing calorie intake.
Here are three of the most popular methods:
* 16/8 – Skip breakfast and then restrict eating to eight hours only, fasting for 16 hours in between. It’s flexible. You eat modestly during an eight-hour period, but what you eat is not entirely relevant.
* Eat-Stop-Eat: Fast 24 hours twice a week. Think of it as not eating breakfast one day and then waiting until breakfast the next day.
* 5:2: Eat a very low-calorie diet (from 500 to 600 calories) two days a week, but not two days in a row. Then eat normally the other five days.
The idea is that you eat fewer calories. It’s important that you not load up on calories during eating periods. So, one way is to guide your eating is to know your total daily energy expenditure or TDEE.
Several online calculators will give you an idea of how many calories you can eat to just maintain your weight and how many you need to lose weight.
For example, take a 45-year-old male who is five feet, eight inches tall, and weighs 260 pounds. His ideal weight is about 153 pounds. Suppose he gets light exercise two days per week. If he never changes eating or exercise, he can eat 2,803 calories per day and not gain weight. If he wants to lose weight, he will have to eat fewer calories, about 1,962, to lose weight quickly using a 16/8 method. Search for online fasting calculators and TDEE calculators to assess your calorie needs and goals.
Health
3 common nail conditions and their causes
Are the nails on your fingers and toes strong, smooth, and uniform? If not, it’s important to identify the problem, as it might be serious and require medical attention. Here are three common nail conditions to watch out for.
1. Brittle nails
If your nails are thin, soft, and prone to splitting, peeling, or breaking, you likely have onychoschizia. This issue tends to be the result of aging, but sometimes an underlying condition such as hypothyroidism is the cause.
Additionally, brittle nails can also be caused by external factors such as repeated handwashing and frequent exposure to nail polish, detergents, and household cleaners.
2. Discolored nails
A variety of mild to severe problems can cause your nails to develop spots or take on an abnormal hue. Here’s what the different types of discoloration may indicate:
• White suggests you may have low albumin or possibly vitiligo
• Blue is likely to be a side effect of taking an oral medication
• Purple suggests bruising or bleeding under the nail
• Brown may be the result of smoking, frequent nail polish use, or chemotherapy
• Yellow could be a sign of lymphedema, nail psoriasis, or lung disease
• Black is evidence of a bacterial infection, bruising, or possibly a melanoma
• Green points to a Pseudomonas bacterial infection
3. Fungal infections
Toenails are more often affected by fungi that cause infections such as athlete’s foot and onychomycosis. People who sweat heavily or walk barefoot in damp communal areas such as swimming pools and public showers are at greater risk of developing a nail fungus.
If you’re concerned about the health of your nails, speak with a doctor or dermatologist.
If you want strong, beautiful nails, be sure to protect them from impact, excessive moisture, and harsh products such as cleaners and nail polish. Additionally, you should apply a hydrating hand cream daily, paying particular attention to your nails and cuticles.
Health
4 tips to ease anxiety about going to the dentist
Do you experience stress, fear, or panic at the thought of going to the dentist? If so, you may be one of the many people who have dental anxiety. Here are a few tips to help you manage these feelings.
1. Find a dentist who makes you feel comfortable and explains dental treatments in a way that’s calming and easy to understand.
2. Talk to your dentist and hygienist about your anxiety, so they can offer reassurance and adjust their approach to help you feel more at ease.
3. Bring headphones, so you can listen to music during your appointment. This will help distract you and block out some noises.
4. Try relaxation techniques such as deep breathing and visualization to reduce stress before and during your appointment. If your phobia is severe, a mental health professional can provide personalized advice.
While going to the dentist can be daunting, it’s important not to let your oral health suffer because of your dental anxiety. Keep in mind that the longer you put off an appointment, the greater the risk that you’ll develop issues requiring extensive treatment.
Health
4 foods that help with digestion
If you frequently experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as bloating, gas, diarrhea, and constipation, you might benefit from making a few adjustments to what you eat. Here are four types of food you can incorporate into your diet to promote healthy digestion.
1. Ginger
This popular spice has strong anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce bloating, cramping, gas and indigestion. You can add fresh or powdered ginger to a variety of dishes, or steep thin slices of the root in hot water to make a digestive tea.
2. Whole grains
Oats, quinoa, brown rice, and other whole grains are an excellent source of fiber, which helps move waste through the digestive tract and prevent constipation. Whole grains also contain prebiotics, a substance that promotes healthy bacteria growth in the intestines.
3. Bananas
In addition to being a good source of fiber, bananas are packed with potassium, which helps muscles in the digestive system function smoothly. This relatively bland fruit is also a great option to restore your electrolytes if you have an upset stomach or diarrhea.
4. Leafy greens
Swiss chard, kale, spinach, and other leafy greens contain an abundance of fiber and nutrients that facilitate digestion such as vitamins B-9 and C. Research shows these vegetables also contain a particular sugar that promotes healthy gut bacteria growth.
In addition to adopting healthier eating habits, you can improve your digestion by drinking plenty of water, exercising regularly, and taking steps to manage stress. For personalized advice, or to get to the bottom of persistent gastrointestinal issues, consult your doctor.
Wind: 2mph ESE
Humidity: 92%
Pressure: 29.67"Hg
UV index: 1
55/30°F
61/34°F