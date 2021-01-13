Interesting Things to Know
Students push back against cheating software
Educators are fighting cheating with software, but students are fighting back.
Online learning and test-taking have opened new doors for the ancient art of cheating. To fight it, some schools require students to take tests over webcam while professors or teaching assistants observe. But according to TechDirt, a growing number of institutions are using anti-cheating software instead, which uses a mix of human proctors and algorithms to spot what they classify as signs of cheating.
These online proctoring companies use webcams, microphones, and algorithms to monitor eye and head movements, background noise, mouse movements, scrolling, and keystrokes. The software flags suspicious behavior for instructor review. Even something as simple as multiple users taking the test on the same network, connectivity issues, or too much background noise can be flagged, according to the Washington Post.
Meanwhile, the popularity of online proctoring software continues to grow. According to EdSurge, the online proctoring company Proctorio is partnering with McGraw-Hill and other textbook publishers to include its software with courseware, meaning that even homework may be tracked for cheating in the future.
As the software has gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, students say that it violates privacy and causes intense stress for test-takers, according to the Washington Post. And according to NBC News, students have little recourse when penalized for things beyond their control, like interruptions or unconscious behaviors, such as reading out loud. The anxiety they experience while trying to satisfy the software’s demands, they say, is too much.
According to the Electronic Freedom Foundation, dozens of petitions are circulating at colleges and universities to abandon platforms like Honorlock, Proctorio, ProctorU and Respondus. And some schools are receptive to the complaints — The City University of New York recently decided that professors cannot require students to use online proctoring software.
Lack of rural broadband access hurts American students
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way that much of the world goes to work and school, rural Americans were less likely to have access to broadband internet service. According to the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Eighth Broadband Progress Report, nearly a quarter of Americans who live in rural areas–about 14.5 million people–lack access. In tribal areas, nearly one-third of the population lacks access.
The benefits of broadband access are well-established. In a webinar for the Council on Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics, Federal Reserve Bank economist Alex Marre pointed out that broadband access is linked to higher wages, lower unemployment, more population growth, and higher home values. According to the Pew Charitable Trusts Broadband Initiative, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced disparities in access to the forefront and highlighted the need for universal broadband access.
But the cost associated with extending rural broadband to every American is high–about $80 billion, according to Farm and Dairy.
Lack of broadband access in rural areas particularly hurts America’s children. According to the Pew Charitable Trusts Broadband Initiative, an estimated 15 to 16 million elementary and secondary students do not have adequate internet access or digital devices at home to support online learning. At present, 12 states are seeking to alleviate this burden on families by using Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars to help students purchase internet-enabled devices, wireless hotspots, or both.
According to a Common Sense Media report, issued during the summer of 2020, about 50 million children have engaged in remote learning as a result of the pandemic. Even in states with the smallest disparities, about one in four students lacked adequate internet access. In states with the largest divides, half of the students lacked access.
The incoming Biden administration will spend nearly $5 billion in annual rural telecommunications subsidies, according to Bloomberg Law. Critics of the fund say that it is needlessly complex and distributes necessary funds unevenly between and within states.
Interesting Things to Know
150 years after the Great Chicago Fire, the O’Learys hit the news again
Did Old Lady O’Leary’s cow kick over a lantern in the shed in 1871, thus causing the Great Chicago Fire?
You’ll be hearing a lot about the truth (or not) of the cow and Old Lady O’Leary in October when the 150th anniversary of the fire kicks off, so to speak.
But while you wait, the O’Learys are in the news for another reason.
The 33-room mansion of Big Jim O’Leary is on sale this year in his hometown of Chicago.
Big Jim was Mrs. O’Leary’s son, and he was a gambling man who made quite a tidy living running resorts (gambling houses) in Chicago. In fact, he was called the “gambling king of the stockyards.”
He had a personal motto: “There are three classes of people in this world: gamblers, beggars, and burglars.”
Around 1890 or so, Big Jim was sufficiently rich enough to build himself a massive Renaissance revival house on Garfield Blvd. in the then-stylish Englewood neighborhood of Chicago.
It has an ornate brownstone facade that includes James O’Leary’s initials and a female face that legend says belongs to the same lady with the criminal cow.
With extensive woodworking inside, the house is full of period touches. Two walk-in safes no doubt gave Big Jim a lot of space to store his gambling proceeds.
Ironically, the house has its own fire hydrant in the back, very rare for the 1890s.
In rough condition inside, the 12-bedroom, 6,300-square-foot house is on sale for about $600,000, according to Chicago Business.
The house has not been owned by O’Learys since 1925 when Big Jim died.
Interesting Things to Know
How to maintain friendships (even when you’re apart)
If you’re unable to see your friends in person, either because you live in different places or you need to keep your distance during the pandemic, there are plenty of ways to ensure they remain close.
Connect with them
Thanks to technology, it’s easy to keep in touch with your friends. You can chat on the phone, exchange text messages, hop on a video call, or play games together online. If you want to do something special, consider mailing your friend a hand-written letter and including a few photos of the two of you.
Show that you care
• Spend distraction-free time with them
• Communicate openly and listen deeply
• Provide encouragement
• Ask for feedback
• Set and respect boundaries
• Express your appreciation
• Resolve disagreements and apologize if feelings are hurt
• Offer your help when needed
• Be honest but kind
Remember, it’s important to cherish your friends. They’ll be there to support you through the hard times and make the good times more meaningful.
Interesting Things to Know
7 silly reasons to get excited about a snowstorm
Though most people can list hundreds of things they hate about winter, not all is dark and gloomy when it comes to this coldest of seasons. Here are seven perfectly good reasons to look forward to the next snowstorm.
1. It’ll provide the perfect opportunity to connect with your neighbors as you work together to dig your car out of a snowbank at six o’clock in the morning.
2. You can skip the gym without any guilt since you’ll spend an hour or more shoveling snow and burn more calories than you would at a boot camp class.
3. Your cat will be less tempted to explore outside and more willing to take her rightful place curled up on your lap in front of the TV.
4. The crisp white of a snow-covered yard provides a great backdrop for cute selfies, as long as the cold air doesn’t make your nose run.
5. Your cracked patio stones and dead grass will be completely hidden under a pristine blanket of snow, and no one will know if you forgot to pick up the pup’s poop.
6. Every trip outside, even if it’s just to walk the garbage to the curb, will feel like a quest that undeniably merits a pick-me-up upon completion.
7. You’re going to freeze your pants off regardless this winter, but at least after it snows you’ll be able to ski, build a fort, go sledding and wage an epic snowball fight.
In short, winter is here to stay whether you like it or not, so you might as well look on the bright side and make the most of it.
Interesting Things to Know
The easiest way to prepare your taxes
As the tax-filing season approaches, you may wonder whether you should hire someone to assist you with your income tax return. Here’s a look at how professional tax preparers can help.
Why hire a tax professional?
Registered tax preparers specialize in tax laws and are licensed to prepare and file an income tax return on your behalf. In addition to saving you time, they can find deductions that will considerably lower the amount of money you owe on your taxes.
If you have a complicated tax situation or feel overwhelmed by the filing process, a tax preparer can help you gather the necessary documents, provide you with key information, and ensure mistakes and late fees are avoided.
Who should you hire?
While most tax preparers are qualified and trustworthy, it’s important to beware of unscrupulous individuals who are looking to steal your money or personal information. The best way to avoid a tax-related scam is to hire a professional tax lawyer, certified public accountant, or enrolled agent licensed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
Keep in mind that all professional tax preparers must have an IRS preparer tax identification number (PTIN). You can also consult the IRS’s online directory of tax preparers to find individuals with specific qualifications to suit your tax situation.
Finally, if you decide to hire a tax preparer, be sure to do so early since the tax-filing season is a busy time of year for these professionals.
Interesting Things to Know
On the 12th day of Christmas: Much less fun.
One of the most fun stories of the Christmas season is that of the Three Kings visiting the baby Jesus, bringing him gifts.
That gift-giving day is on the calendar as the 12th day after Christmas, Jan. 6, just about the time when most of us are packing away the gold, frankincense, and myrrh for the year.
Some people undecorate on January 1. If decorations have been up since before Thanksgiving, removing them right after New Year’s Day is recommended. The neighbors are probably tired of your lighted Santa, reindeer, and trees. The real Christmas tree and wreaths are getting pretty dry by that time.
Still, many people are sad to see their outdoor and indoor decorations go and wait until the unofficial undecorating day of January 6.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that undecorating day is prime time for falls. The CDC urges using steady step stools and ladders when taking down outdoor and indoor decorations. Take your time. Use the same amount of care as when putting them up.
Here are a few tips from professional decorators:
* Take photos of inside decorations and groupings you especially like so you will have a guide for next year. Box the groupings together.
* Discard broken pieces and donate redundant pieces to a charity. If you have ample storage space, save the giveaways until next October before donating.
* Clean decorations before storing them. Dust shiny tree ornaments. Clean white cotton objects, like white lambs, with a toothbrush and then coat with cornstarch. Toss artificial poinsettias in a bag with a half cup of salt to move the dust.
* Store decorations thematically or in their original boxes. For tree ornaments, it can be convenient to store according to color. Next year it will be easier to choose colors for the tree.
* Put artificial trees in their original boxes to protect them for future use and for convenient storage.
* Store outdoor decorations together in the garage, basement, or attic.
