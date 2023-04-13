Subaru of Winchester donates $24,493 to Winchester Area SPCA through Subaru Share the Love event

Friday, April 7, 2023, the Front Royal Karate Club at 7 Kidd Lane in Historic Downtown Front Royal saw the beginning of a weekend celebration of the legacy of a half century of the teaching and learning of mental and physical self-discipline characterized in the study of Okinawan Shorin-Ryu martial arts. Present with Sensei Art Drago and his wife Carol Corbin Drago were students from every decade of the dojo’s five. Sensei Drago recalled his first youth student, then 13-year-old Win Davis, whom Drago initially instructed on April 7, 1973, 50 years to the day earlier. Also acknowledged was Melanie Pomeroy, another student dating to 1973, who was the first female student at the dojo to achieve Black Belt ranking, which she accomplished in 1978.

Past students traveled from around the nation, and even the world, to mark the occasion. Those included former student Will Nicklin, who with his wife Irena, arrived from Prague, capital of the Czech Republic; as well as Rodney Grimsley in from Irving, Texas; and Drago’s son Matthew, in from Los Angeles. And here is a nod to all those from near and far, who contributed to the creation and continuation of the Front Royal Karate Club legacy.

This reporter spoke with Sensei Drago, who preparing to turn 82 on May 3rd still actively instructs classes, about the emotions of the day and the coming 50th anniversary class as those students, past and present, filtered into the dojo in the hour-plus leading up to the 7:30 p.m. start of this landmark class.

“We’ll see who’s going to show up – and then the spontaneity of how we’re going to be able to do the whole thing,” Drago said with an eye towards how packed the training area might be. An opening head count, with one moment of comic relief, showed it was a manageable 41 students, which facilitated selected training routines or katas with students of various ages from the span of the dojo’s five decades. But we caught up with Sensei Drago early enough in the evening to allow him to reflect on achieving the half-century mark in business at his 7 Kidd Lane location just off East Main Street in the heart of Historic Downtown Front Royal.

“My thing is that 50 years has gone by and I’d have to honestly say that it’s the community that really has made it work for me. I mean, your point about community — you have pictures on the wall 20, 30 years ago that you did articles on … So, there’s a tremendous amount of history, not only with who’s coming through the door, but yourself, you and me, because we’ve had a 30-year trek,” he pointed out of a professional history and consequent friendship between the New York City and Washington D.C. metro area transplants to the northern Shenandoah Valley. In fact, reviewing one of this reporter’s articles written on the dojo in 1990 for The Front Royal News on the black belt promotion of then 18-year-old Jamie Santmyers, I recalled Santmyers outlook on the additional martial arts discipline and perspective he was seeking with a switch to the Shorin-Ryu club on the way, it turned out, to a career in law enforcement. That discipline, it was noted in the 1990 article, was one based, not on winning competitions, but rather on mental and physical self-improvement coupled with an aggressive defensive stance that counters an opponent’s ability to maintain aggression.

We asked Sensei Drago if he had any notion that his bringing of the Okinawan-developed Shorin-Ryu martial arts mental, physical, and even spiritual, discipline to this small-town Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, community might become a local institution spanning five decades. It was a half century over which the Town Proclamation officially recognizing that achievement, described The Front Royal Karate Club as teaching “close to 50,000 juniors … and close to the same number of adults” over that half century.

“It was a six-month experiment,” Drago recalled of an idea coupled with a not-quite-ready-for-prime-time rental space. Phase one of that “experiment” was then-building-owner Ronnie Gilliam’s willingness to bring an existing storage space into a usable status for Drago’s “idea” of a Shorin-Ryu martial arts training club.

“Ronnie Gilliam, he put paneling up, put the lights up, put dressing rooms in the back, a window in the back, put a bathroom up, and he did the electric too. It was just a storehouse,” Drago explained of 7 Kidd Lane at the time he approached Gilliam about rental space. “There was one light bulb in the place. This place was a mess, it had junk piled up to the top of the ceiling. It had sinks and auto parts and toilets, kitchen supplies, air conditioners and wood …

“But underneath was two layers of tongue and groove floor. And that’s what you’re shooting for,” Drago noted of the support base for the dojo he envisioned coming to be in his landlord’s storage space. So, his prospective landlord’s cleaning out and sprucing up of the space to a usable condition set the Front Royal Karate Club in motion for that “six-month experiment”, circa 1973. Eventually, Drago noted, in 1992 when the club’s space was expanded the original floor would be replaced with a newer heavy-support base.

But returning to his perspective on the nature of this community’s people that has propelled the dojo forward through a half century, Drago revisited his relationship with his first landlord at the Kidd Lane space, the late Ronnie Gilliam. “The thing with Ronnie is that I had a lease with him for 18 years, it was only a handshake. That’s all it was, a handshake, which is a really amazing thing. I’ve had four landlords now — they’re all very special as to how things have worked out.

“I find myself more than ever now, realizing that it’s the community that really made it work for me. I mean, Front Royal is a very unique place. Being from New York, and having a handshake for a lease for 18 years, says something about the character of the town itself. And the people that have come through the door have cemented that,” Drago added of his student base over the years.

“So, we’re looking at 50 years. There’s an old Traveling Wilburys song that I really adhere to, it’s taking it to ‘The End of the Line’,” Drago pulled out an appropriate musical analogy of the late 1980’s, dare we call it “supergroup”, that encompassed three musical generations with members Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, and Tom Petty. “Take it as far as you can,” Drago continued, “Because you’re still meeting people, you’re still training.” I asked Sensei Drago if ever in those earlier days did he envision the longevity of, not only The Front Royal Karate Club, but of himself as its Sensei and instructor pushing the age of 82?

“That’s a joke — I was heading to other places, you know. But the town embraced me — it was successful. Why, if you have a bone in your mouth,” Drago smoothly segued from musical to a K-9 analogy, “why would you want to throw that bone away for a reflection when you know darn well that the one you’ve got is working? … If it’s working let’s see how long it’ll go. Well, here we are. People just kept coming,” he pointed out of the generational passing of the Budo Kai Karate Dojo torch from decade to decade over a half century.

Drago noted that in February 1973 he approached a Mr. Burke, described as a local officer, about potential realtors he might rent space for a karate school from, leading to his eventual relationship with Ronnie Gilliam and the above-described work enabling that April 7, 1973 opening. “Mr. Burke, I am teaching his grandson today, who’s 9 years old,” Drago said of one example of that generational torch passing.

On a more bittersweet note Sensei Drago nodded to the 131 portraits of black belt level students surrounding the dojo’s training space, observing that nine carried black mourning ribbons commemorating those students’ passing. “Over 50 years, you meet them in their 30’s, things happen. But I am coaching, right now, the child of a student who passed away, her name was Sharon Snapp — I’m teaching her great-grand kid right now. He just started two weeks ago,” Drago said of another torch, this one in part memorial, being carried forward at the Front Royal Karate Club.

“She was a special lady,” Drago recalled of Snapp, “In fact, she was the midwife to Matthew, my son’s, birth. And in reality she was midwife for over 4,000 people,” including he observed, several of the Hollywood Arquette family when they were here with the international, interfaith, spiritual networking group SUBUD, a branch of which settled in Warren County for a while last century, circa 1970s before this reporter arrived here, if I recall the story correctly.

After noting that he had already put in 4 or 5 hours training that day, Sensei Drago summarized his philosophy of personally continuing into the Front Royal Karate Club’s 51st year. “It’s just the commitment of enjoying the efforts of coaching and of training. You’ve got to keep it going as long as you can and you have to stay in tune — just like playing the piano,” or any musical instrument he said. “It’s a day-to-day thing …

“That would be my comment, you keep maintaining as best you can. You don’t have to be fanatical, but it has to be consistent. Stretching’s important, an hour of meditation is important, I still fast 100 days a year — I’ve been doing that for 45 years. I mean, it’s not long, it’s like maybe 15, 16, 17 hours, miss a meal here or there. I haven’t eaten today except for a couple apples,” Sensei Drago told us around 6:30 p.m. as he prepared for the 50th Anniversary class he was about to lead.

So, the mental, physical, even spiritual discipline he teaches, applied to himself, has been crucial in his ability to continue in his role pushing into his 82nd year, we observed. “Absolutely, the constant element of pushing yourself forward and to keep your body toned, your cardio, your back, flexibility’s important. If you don’t have your joints working, nothing works,” he said of the need for continuous self-discipline’s impact into the physical sphere.

“But if you’re in a chair all the time, your body is going to be,” he paused looking for an appropriate adjective — “That’s the way it works,” he concluded of negative consequences of being frozen in counterproductive physical positions for too long. Uh oh, I think I better get up from this computer and start sparring, I found myself thinking two days later as I was transcribing the audio interview tape from Friday evening.

And that Friday, as the anniversary class time approached and more students filtered into the dojo, Sensei Drago left us to greet more and prepare for how the anniversary class would develop. See that development, and some additional greetings from the following day’s “50th Anniversary Buffet Style Celebration” at the Front Royal Moose Lodge #829 in these below photo sequences. If they illustrate anything, it appears to be that the relationship between Art Drago and this community is a Mutual Admiration Society.