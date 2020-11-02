Community Events
Successful grave marking ceremony for Charles and Elizabeth “Betty” Lewis Carter
On October 31, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated with the Ketoctin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in a grave marking ceremony for Charles and Elizabeth “Betty” Lewis Carter.
The ceremony was held at the Carter Family Cemetery, North Hill Farm in Clarke County. Kecia Brown, Regent of the Ketoctin Chapter presided over the ceremony with the SAR presenting the colors, firing a musket salute and playing taps to commemorate Charles and Betty as a son and daughter of American Revolutionary War Patriots. Participating in the ceremony from the DAR were LeAnn Turbyfill, Virginia DAR State Regent, Margaret Stromberg, Virginia DAR District VIII Director, Sherryl Belinsky, Stonebridge Chapter Regent, Shawn Beyer, Cameron Parish Chapter and Sara Boppe, Fort Loudoun Chapter.
Betty Lewis Carter was the daughter of Fielding Lewis and Elizabeth “Betty” Washington. Her mother was the only sister of George Washington who lived to adulthood and married Fielding Lewis, a successful Fredericksburg merchant. He owned and leased ships that traded with British Caribbean colonies and operated a family store. Fielding and Betty Washington were successful merchants who provided material support to the colonists, including funding a gun manufactory in 1775.
Betty Lewis was born in 1765 and married Charles Carter in 1781. Charles descended from a long line of Virginia gentry with roots back to the earliest settlements. He died and was buried at Deerwood Plantation in Culpeper in 1827. She died at her brother’s home, Audley Farm, just to the west of North Hill on April 9, 1830, and was interred at the North Hill Family Cemetery. Charles remains were moved to North Hill in the 1960s and is now buried next to his wife.
The SAR color guard was led by Chapter President and Commander Marc Robinson. Participating were Virginia State SAR President William “Bill” Schwetke, Colonel William Grayson Chapter President Mike Weyler, and Culpeper Minutemen Chapter President Charles James. Other compatriots included Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Mike Dennis, Leamon Duncan, Art LaFlam, Brett Osborn, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Clay Robinson and Jim Simmons. There were six DAR and six SAR wreaths presented to commemorate the Carter’s descendancy from Revolutionary War Patriots.
Community Events
Why cancel Downtown Halloween 2020? – Everyone will be masked, right?
It was a fun, scary and candy-gathering Halloween Saturday afternoon and evening in Historic Downtown Front Royal on the final walking mall weekend of the season. – See for yourselves how this Halloween transpired in our corner of the Northern Shenandoah Valley:
No, he’s trying to get some dancing partners to the Gazebo area recorded music – who suspected it was a funky dino-saur.
Community Events
Save Our Children Front Royal hosting a Color Run fundraiser on November 7th
Save Our Children Front Royal is hosting a Color Run/Walk to raise money for The Child Safe Center, located in Winchester, Virginia. The Child Safe Center is a local non-profit who supports sexually abused victims and their families.
Registration will be in person upon arrival on the day of the event.
While attending this event, recommended garments are tennis shoes, eye protection, and a white shirt. If you do not want to walk, but would like to contribute or volunteer, please contact Brittany Lewis, President of Save Our Children Front Royal, at 540-692-9893 or by email: brilewis91@aol.com.
5k participants will be responsible for timing themselves.
- What: Color Walk & 5K
- When: Saturday, November 7th, 2020
- Time: Registration starts @ 12:30pm. Walk starts at 1pm.
- Where: The track: 465 W 15th Street | Front Royal, VA 22630
- Tickets:
- Adults – $15
- Children – $5
- 4 & under free
- Group rate for 10+ people will be $5/person
CLICK HERE to join our Facebook event page and stay updated on the event!
Community Events
President of Save Our Children Front Royal shares pictures from recent march
Brittany Lewis, president of Save Our Children Front Royal, shares a few pictures of the march hosted on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Warren County Government Center.
“We marched to bring awareness to sexual abuse. We marched for a better future for our children, and we marched to speak for those who can’t.
…We can make a change TOGETHER, one step at a time.”
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 30th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 30:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Freaky”
- “Croods 2”
- “Free Guy”
- “Let Him Go”
Community Events
Statewide pumpkin contest aims to keep youth and teens safe on Halloween night
Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) is joining with the Virginia State Police (VSP), Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office, and State Farm to encourage youth and teens to make good choices and celebrate responsibly as part of the statewide Halloween Safety Campaign and Pumpkin Carving Contest. The campaign’s focus is to prevent a tragedy on what is supposed to be a fun night for youth.
The peer-to-peer campaign traditionally involves activities planned through school and youth group programs across the Commonwealth, however, this year students will participate from their homes. YOVASO is taking the campaign virtual with the #ProtectYourPumpkin Pumpkin Carving Contest. The only requirement for participation is to include a safety message (i.e. Buckle Up, Slow Down, etc.) and “YOVASO” on the pumpkin, and tag @_yovaso_ on social media with #ProtectYourPumpkin. Those who do not have social media can submit their entry to YOVASO by completing a simple entry form.
All are welcome to participate, but only youth ages 11-20 are eligible for prizes. Pumpkin entries are due to YOVASO by October 31, 2020 at midnight. YOVASO will pick 10 pumpkins for public voting November 2-4, 2020. Voting will close at noon on the 4th. The five entries with the most votes will each receive a $25 Amazon Gift Card.
Schools and youth groups that plan to participate in trunk-or-treats or other Halloween safety events may request activity books, safety banners, and posters with the message: Staying Safe is the Trick, Having Fun is the Treat. Buckle Up, Be Seen, and Make Good Choices.
Nationwide, between 2014 and 2018, there were 145 drunk-driving fatalities on Halloween night (6 p.m. October 31 – 5:59 a.m. November 1).* According to NHTSA, 41% of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes on Halloween night from 2014 to 2018 were in crashes involving a drunk driver.
“Halloween falls on a weekend this year and that typically means more celebrations and an increase in risk for drivers and young trick-or-treaters,” said Mary King, YOVASO program manager. “Poor decisions behind the wheel, such as texting and driving, underage drinking and drug use, speeding, and forgetting to buckle up can ruin what is supposed to be a fun occasion. Help keep this Halloween safe for all by celebrating responsibly and using extra caution when driving in neighborhoods.”
Here Are Some Suggested Safety Tips for Teens to Follow for a safe Halloween:
- Avoid driving during “Halloween Rush Hour” from 5:30-9 p.m. when children are trick–or-treating.
- Drive below the speed limit in residential neighborhoods and use alternate routes when possible.
- Scan ahead for trick-or-treaters and yield to pedestrians.
- Use caution around stopped vehicles in neighborhoods and proceed slowly.
- Drive distraction-free.
- Celebrate responsibly and resist any peer pressure to celebrate Halloween with alcohol and/or drugs or to drive while impaired—it’s illegal.
- Do not ride with any drivers who may have used alcohol and/or drugs.
- Be on the alert for drivers who could be under the influence of something other than sweets.
- Remember to always buckle up.
Safety Tips for Youth to Follow for a Fun and Safe Halloween:
- Avoid distractions and leave electronic devices at home while walking or biking
- Wear reflective clothing
- Carry a flashlight or glow stick
- Walk on sidewalks when possible
- Only trick-or-treat in well-lit neighborhoods
- Older students should always travel in pairs or large groups and let parents know where you are going
- Younger students should always trick or treat with a parent or adult supervision
- Never approach a stranger’s car
- Make good decisions and avoid any mischief that could ruin a fun night
- Stay alert and Be Seen on Halloween in case motorists are not be watching out for you
For more information on the Pumpkin Carving Contest and safety tips, visit the YOVASO website.
YOVASO is Virginia’s peer‐to‐peer education and prevention program for teen driver and passenger safety. Through YOVASO, teens work to advocate for safer driving among their peers and to develop positive prevention strategies for their schools and communities. The program, which currently has 115 active member schools and youth groups across Virginia, is administered by the Virginia State Police and funded through a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. YOVASO also receives support from State Farm.
Community Events
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of November
These are the virtual events that are being hosted by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for November. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, November 3
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. We’ll learn about engineering-planning and making things-during this week’s club. Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, November 4
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, November 5
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. What season is it? Each season is special, and we’ll explore the seasons through books during our story time this week. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Monday, November 9
- 4:30 Tech Kids. Welcome to Tech Kids! In this series of programs, we will explore the history and function of many kinds of technology. Kids will learn about how technology impacts our lives as well as society, including our past, present, and future. We’ll explore what can be done through 3-D printing in this week’s meeting. For ages 6-11.
Tuesday, November 10
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Emulsion Explosion will be this week’s theme! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, November 11
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, November 12
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Our stories will explore Outer Space this week. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, November 17
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Dancing turkeys will help us learn the concept of static. Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, November 18
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, November 19
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Thankful Hearts will be the theme of our stories this week, as we prepare for Thanksgiving Day! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
- 4:30 Tech Kids: Live with Sarah. Welcome to Tech Kids! In this series of programs, we will explore the history and function of many kinds of technology. Kids will learn about how technology impacts our lives as well as society, including our past, present, and future. During this session, participants will meet together through Zoom, and explore how technology is used in cloning. Children are encouraged to watch the Tech Kids: Cloning recording on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel in advance.
Saturday, November 21
- 2:00 Virtual Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Sign up in advance to participate on a platform to be determined. For ages 12-18.
Tuesday, November 24
- 4:30 Virtual Thanksgiving Story Time. Gobble, Gobble! Let’s get ready for Thanksgiving with some great stories and a craft. For ages 4 and up.
Tuesday, November 30
- 4:30 Virtual Tumble Book Preview. Learn all about Tumble Book Library, an online collection of e-books for children (K-6), that is featured on the Samuels Library website. Miss Pattie will be demonstrating how parents and children can use this resource for enjoyment and learning. View on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
King Cartoons
Wind: 12mph W
Humidity: 34%
Pressure: 30.14"Hg
UV index: 3
59/36°F
66/41°F