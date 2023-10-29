Obituaries
Sue Updike Henson (1932 – 2023)
Sue Updike Henson, 90, of Warrenton and Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 2 PM at Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Rev. Rachel Plemmons officiating. Burial will follow at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Henson was born on December 12, 1932, in Front Royal to the late Julian and Alice Stringfellow Updike. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter Henson, Jr. She was a retired case worker with the Department of Social Services, a Red Cross Water Safety Instructor, a leader with the Girl Scouts of America, a musician playing the piano and drums and a member of Front Royal United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, Bruce Elliott Henson (Elva) of Browntown, Virginia; daughter, Julie Enns (Tom) of Springfield, Virginia; granddaughter, Sarah McLain (Nathan) of Plano, Texas; grandson, Nathan Enns (Scarlett) of Shenzhen, China and one great-grandchild on the way.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gentiva Hospice, 10333 Southpoint Landing Blvd, Ste 211, Fredericksburg, Virginia 22407, or to a hospice of one’s choice.
Lexa McCarty Lockhart (1949 – 2023)
Lexa McCarty Lockhart, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at her home.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 2 PM at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, with Elder Frank Raines officiating.
Mrs. Lockhart was born on September 23, 1949, in Front Royal to the late Donald Sr. and Colleen McCarty. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tracey Lockhart, and her brother, Donald McCarty Jr. She was a member of the Front Royal Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Richard Lockhart Sr. of Front Royal; two sons, Richard Lockhart Jr. of Front Royal and Tony Allen Lockhart of Front Royal; three sisters, Terry McCarty of Paris, Virginia, Sharon Painter of Berryville, Virginia, and Regina Cooley of West Virginia; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Sunshine.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 2, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Brenda Lee Athey Smith (1944 – 2023)
Brenda Lee Athey Smith, a woman of strength, kindness, and unwavering faith, was born on September 1, 1944, in Front Royal, Virginia, and was welcomed into the presence of her Heavenly Father, whom she loved and served all her life on September 28, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama. A woman of remarkable character, Brenda touched the lives of countless people with her enduring love, kindness, and compassion.
She attended John S. Mosby Academy in Front Royal, Virginia, where her talent for business was first recognized. She served as a church secretary for many years. She enjoyed her job because of the love she had for her church family.
Brenda was a pillar of strength for her family. Married for 61 years to Pastor William (Bill) C. Smith Jr, their devotion to each other was an extraordinary example of marriage. Together, they enjoyed their children Sherri (Brian) Crane, Robbie (Anita) Smith, Tony (Hope) Smith, and Chris (Jessica) Smith. She adored her grandchildren Elizabeth (Brett) Williams, Skyler (Kara Jo) Crane, John Michael (Korey) Smith, Colby (Victoria) Crane, Connor (Grace) Crane, Isa-Rain Smith, and Honey Beth Smith. She found immense joy in her great-grandchildren Lauren, John Ayden, Beckham, Asher, Barrett, Myles, Jolee, and Brody. Her love for her children was evident in every aspect of her life, and she considered them her greatest treasures.
Brenda is also survived by her best friend and sister, Lelia (“Sis”) Mauck, sister Debbie Smith, niece/little sister Patsy, and many other beloved nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her infant child, her parents Connie and Viola Athey and Elizabeth Smith; her brothers Billy Athey, Junior Athey, Lynwood Athey, Parker Mauck, and David Smith; her sisters Phyllis Athey and Virginia Athey; and granddaughter, Kally Slider.
Brenda was a woman of faith and love. She was a devoted pastor’s wife and was deeply involved in children’s and women’s ministry. As an intercessor, she believed in the power of prayer. Her passion for serving others was a reflection of her relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her gift of hospitality ministered to many. She had the unique ability to make people feel welcome and loved. Her home was a haven for many, a place where everyone was family.
Brenda Lee Athey Smith – a life beautifully lived, a legacy that continues. We know she heard the words “Well Done” from the One she loves the most.
Services were held Monday, October 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Three Rivers Assembly of God Church, Moss Point, Mississippi, with her son-in-law, Rev. Brian Crane, and Three Rivers Pastor, Rev. Gene Emswiler, officiating. Interment was at Three Rivers Cemetery with Tony Smith, Chris Smith, Skyler Crane, John Michael Smith, Colby Crane, and Connor Crane serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were John Ayden Smith, Beckham Crane, Asher Williams, Barrett Crane, Myles Crane, and Brody Crane.
Giles M. Partlowe (1930 – 2023)
Giles M. Partlowe, 93, of Stephens City, Virginia, and formerly of Browntown, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 27, at 3:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Elder Gary Utz and the Rev. Everett Powell officiating. The interment will be private.
Giles was born January 8, 1930, at home in Browntown, Virginia, the son of the late Giles B. and Emma M. Partlowe. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He lived in Browntown until the last six years when he moved to Stephens City. He graduated from Warren County High School and served in the United States Marine Corps for two years. He retired from the Southern States in Front Royal after 35 years and then became an agent for Shenandoah Mutal Insurance Company, where her retired after 20 years.
Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Charlotte H. Cason Partlowe; one nephew, Terry Berry, and wife Sally of Browntown; two great-nephews; and four great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elsie Berry; two nephews, Royce and Randall “Bootsie” Berry; and one great-nephew, Paul Berry.
Bill Hallman, Ben Hallman, Bobby Hallman, Mike Berry, Nancy Wright, Gary Smith, Dylan Berry, and Jonathan Berry will be Pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 25, from 2-3 p.m..
Memorial contributions may be made to the Browntown Community Center, 96 Browntown Road, Browntown, Virginia 22610, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Shirley Ann Corbin Foster (1936 – 2023)
Shirley Ann Corbin Foster, 87, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on October 23, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 30, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Shirley was born August 12, 1936, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Warren B. and Ertha F. Hawkins Corbin.
Shirley worked for the Aileen Plant in Flint Hill for several years. Her favorite pastime was being a sales representative for the Avon Company. She shared her home with her sister-in-law, Helen F. Corbin, for many years.
She is remembered by her son, Christopher K. Foster, and wife, Anna D. Foster; two step-grandchildren, Mark Huhn Jr. and Stefanie Clark; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gavor K. Foster, and a sister, Charlotte Corbin Sealock.
Pallbearers will be Mark Huhn Jr., Darryl Corbin, Bradley Corbin, Micheal Corbin, Jeffrey Corbin, Steven Welch, and Ray Woodward.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 30, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
William Patrick “Billy” Spencer (1966 – 2023)
William Patrick “Billy” Spencer, 57, of Maurertown, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 26, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Rev. Tom Shepanzyk officiating. The inurnment will be private.
Billy was born October 20, 1966, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, the son of James Douglas and Selina T. O’Reilly Spencer of Maurertown.
Billy was a 1985 graduate of Warren County High School and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends.
Surviving, along with his parents, is a son, Will Spencer of Maurertown; two brothers, James “Jimmy” Spencer of Maurertown and John Spencer of Inwood, West Virginia; four sisters, Juanitia O’Reilly of Newfoundland, Canada, Lena “Bobbie” Spencer of Maurertown, Michelle Ardinger of Stephens City, and Patricia “Patty” Spencer of Old Town, Maryland; 18 nieces and nephews; and 24 great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 26 from 1- 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Brenda Susan Nicholson Buchanan Stevens (1949 – 2023)
On Saturday, October 14, 2023, Brenda Susan (Nicholson) Stevens (formerly Buchanan) departed this life at the age of 74.
Born in Front Royal, Virginia, Brenda was a longtime resident of Manassas, Virginia, graduating from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1967. Brenda enjoyed spending time with her family, often hosting holiday dinners and other family celebrations at home. Inheriting many positive traits from her mother, Brenda enjoyed engaging in practical jokes and pranks, especially when her brother, Bruce, and ice were involved.
Another notable trait, Brenda loved caring for others. She loved her children and her family, sacrificing much for many years as a single mom to provide care in the way she best knew. Evidence of this care was also seen as she helped care for and support her mother, Ruby, in her final years of life. Brenda loved babies, baby dolls, and her dogs; she also found joy in providing brief care for a chameleon and a backyard squirrel she adopted and named Chipper.
For many years, Brenda provided childcare in her home and frequently had multiple children under her roof, but perhaps one of the highlights of providing childcare, outside of caring for her own children, was caring for her first granddaughter, Raelynn. Brenda helped ensure Raelynn was one of the best-dressed babies and loved showing her off everywhere they went.
Brenda is survived by her daughter, Susan (Raymond) Buchanan; her son, Craig Buchanan; her grandchildren, Raelynn, Timmy, Lexi, and Danielle Carter, and Antoine Blackwell; two great-grandchildren, Karson Blackwell and Savannah White; one brother, Bruce (Beth) Nicholson; along with four nieces, and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Stevens, who died in January 2023, and her parents, Lester and Ruby (Williams) Nicholson.
Her family, friends, and neighbors will miss Brenda, and her impact on this world goes beyond what she knew.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, Virginia.