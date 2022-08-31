Suicide Prevention Ride and Awareness Event to be held in the area on September 18th

You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.

A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing

In-Person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library Wednesday, September 7th at 1pm to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis. A.R.E will be at the library every 1st Wednesday of the month.

Bad Romance

Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, September 12th at 6pm for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles! This group meets on the 2nd Monday of every month.

Genealogy Club

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, September 14th at 6pm. This group meets on the 2nd Wednesday of every month.

Books & Beyond

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of September, we will be discussing Caste: the Origins of our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson. This meeting will be held on Thursday, September 15th at 6pm. This group now meets on every 2nd Thursday of the month.

Pen & Prose

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Wednesday, September 21st at 6:00 PM. Open to new members. This group now meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month.

Local Author: Poetry Reading with Joanne Cherefko

In-person. Join us on Thursday, September 22nd at 6:30pm as local poet Joanne Cherefko reads a selection of poetry from her newest collection, Souls Tilled Like Soil, which was inspired by the pandemic and the divisiveness in this country. She welcomes questions and comments about the poems and the flow of the book, which takes the reader on a journey from darkness to light.

Photography and Beyond: Photography Sharing and Fall Refresher

Virtual. Please join us on Saturday, September 24 at 10:00am for an virtual photography sharing session and Fall Photography basics review. Please gather up your summer photographic memories to share with our group. And be ready to get inspired for capturing Autumn in our beautiful valley. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Register for this event online.

Korean Alphabet

Virtual. Learn how to recognize simple Korean characters in less than 30 minutes! Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project (KSCPP) will be conducting a free class on the Korean Alphabet and its creator King Sejong the Great on September 29th at 6pm.

General Education Development

In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00am to 12:00pm (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LRCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

What the Tech!

In-person. Need help with technology? Come by the library every Tuesday at 2:00 PM where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.