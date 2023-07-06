Local News
Summer fun amplified in Front Royal: Discover downtown delights and musical nights
On the hunt for enjoyable summer activities? The heart of Front Royal holds a treasure trove of opportunities ready to be discovered. From delightful boutiques to flavorful eateries, lively attractions, and harmonious Thursday nights at the gazebo, downtown Front Royal promises an unforgettable summer experience.
Downtown Front Royal is a pulsating hub of activity, bursting with myriad possibilities for summer enjoyment. Imagine savoring a frosty ice cream treat on a hot afternoon, shopping for your fresh summer look at a local boutique, or being swept away by a captivating show at the Royal Cinemas. The serene downtown promenade serves as an ideal setting for a tranquil stroll amidst the charming ambiance of Front Royal.
But the rhythm of the town truly comes alive on Thursday nights. The gazebo, a local landmark, becomes a stage for various music artists, echoing melodious tunes under the summer stars. These musical nights are a chance for residents and visitors alike to bond over shared rhythms and to dance the summer nights away.
Downtown isn’t merely a hub for activities – it’s a hub for community. It’s a place to forge new friendships, interact with fellow townsfolk, and rally behind Front Royal’s local businesses. Every ice cream cone enjoyed or boutique item purchased fuels the vibrancy of our community.
This summer, make downtown Front Royal your stomping ground. Embrace the diverse businesses, attractions, and rest spaces it presents. And remember, every Thursday night, join the town at the gazebo for a night of music and community spirit. So, explore your surroundings, and make the most of this summer with a new downtown adventure every day and every night!

Dead Man’s Party: Día de los Muertos in Gettysburg
“Waiting for an invitation to arrive, going to a party where no one’s still alive. It’s a dead man’s party, who could ask for more? Everybody’s coming’, leave your body and soul at the door.” – Lyrics and photo from ‘Dead Man’s Party’ by Oingo Boingo from Wikipedia.
[Kindly punch this tune into your phone and listen to a little background music while reading the article].
The stark reality of death in the aftermath of battle necessitates burying the dead.
Burial work after the Battle of Gettysburg was quite the undertaking (pun intended), given the large number of dead (8,900) left on the field and an average of 50-100 men dying daily in the hospitals. An estimated 160,000 men descended on Gettysburg during the first four days of July 1863. One in three of these men were casualties. Thousands of wounded were crowded in every church, house, and barn for miles around. At the time of the battle, the population of Gettysburg numbered approximately 2,400 people. When the smoke cleared, the roll call of the dead greatly outnumbered the undead. One soldier referred to it as “being adrift in a carnival of death……truly it was a dead man’s party.”
Those who ventured out on the battlefield immediately after the carnage witnessed scenes straight out of a horror movie. Once seen, the horrors could not be unseen.
As Lee’s army pulled out of Gettysburg through the night of July 4th, 1863, the townspeople and the Union burial parties ventured out to see the carnage. Death was everywhere. Debris littered the landscape for miles, and pieces of people and horses were far and wide. It was Independence Day 1863 in the United States, but for the people in Gettysburg – it was a Halloween horror show. The following paragraphs are derived from several eyewitness accounts and from the diaries of unnamed Union soldiers from New Jersey.
A Union soldier wrote, “The captain ordered us to stack arms and marched us out for burial detail. Like all things at this place, this was new to me. It was like going to a shindig for the dead. All over the fields, like sheaves bound by the reaper, dead bodies were everywhere. I kept thinking about how the dead all around greatly outnumbered the living. Their eyes were open, but they were stone dead. The fright was made intolerable when it got dark. Darkness plays tricks on your mind. My friend knew I was uneasy and took advantage of it. He lay down next to a corpse in the darkness and played dead. When I walked over, he sat up suddenly, sending me fleeing. Later he put his arm around me and dropped a severed limb in my lap. I was screaming mad. The whole place was unsettling. On several occasions, when we rolled a body over or picked one up an arm would raise, or the guts would spill out. I never wanted to be away from a place so much in my life.”
Reading these recollections conjures up images of zombies or a Stephen King horror movie. Another soldier wrote, “The dead lay wherever the battle had raged, or wherever their final steps had taken them. Some with faces bloated and blackened beyond recognition, many with glassy eyes staring up at you, others with faces downward and clenched hands filled with dirt, revealing the agony of their last moments. There were headless bodies and corpses with missing arms and legs and heads with faces torn off and heads with gaping holes showing brains. Several rebel soldiers lay impaled by shattered bones flying from the explosive disintegration of the men in front of them. Canister shot does terrible things to human bodies. The bodies were mangled in grotesque positions which often results from unbearable pain and suffering….and they were everywhere.”
Another wrote, “All around was the wreck the battle-storm left in its wake—broken caissons, dismounted guns, rifles bent and twisted by the storm of battle or dropped and scattered by severed hands; thousands of dead and bloated horses, torn and ragged equipment, and all the sorrowful wreck that the waves of battle left behind. But above all, hugging the earth like a fog, poisoning every breath, was the pestilential stench of decaying flesh.” The horror.
The first burial parties sent out at dusk on July 4th were instructed to stay out until midnight. They buried Union and Confederates alike wherever they had fallen. When night fell the soldiers used lanterns to find the dead. It was truly an eerie sight to see the lanterns moving about and adding depth to the darkness like giant fireflies in summer.
Night burials. One Union soldier wrote, “I was feeling my way around the battlefield after my lantern had suddenly gone out when I tripped and landed on a lump of cloth. When the lantern was relit and lifted, I realized I was laying on a corpse whose mouth was gaped wide open in agony, staring intensely into my face. It startled me so that I jumped up in fright and tripped over another corpse. I soon discovered the bodies of seventeen Union soldiers all around me. That sight is seared into my memory.”
In the first day or so after the battle, bodies were buried where they were found, regardless of blue or gray. However, in the subsequent days, when burials were more organized, burial parties consisted of three men. Two men carried the stretcher, and one man worked the pike pole to push the bodies onto the stretcher. Fence posts were used to scrape up bodies that were torn apart or badly decomposed. The dead were carried to a burial trench and laid out in lines or immediately placed in a trench. The heads of each soldier were placed in the same direction, and Confederate and Union soldiers were separated for burial.
The graves were shallow. Most graves were barely two feet deep. Trenches were typically constructed for 30 and 70 bodies. Some corpses were tied together for easier transportation or to offset the effects of rigor-mortis so that the bodies would be straight and flat, thus increasing the number of corpses per trench. According to local accounts, as weeks passed, it was not uncommon to see hands and feet sticking out of the ground after the rain washed the dirt from those shallow graves.
Private Robert Carter recollected that when “the bodies were slid into the trenches, (they) broke apart, to the horror and disgust of the whole party, and the stench still lingers in our nostrils. As many as ninety bodies were thus disposed of in one trench … most of them were tumbled in just as they fell with not a prayer, eulogy, or tear to distinguish them from the burial of animals.”
Time was crucial: The necessity of getting the bodies into the ground for health and sanitary reasons was coupled with the fact that the Union army was departing hurriedly in pursuit of General Lee’s retreat. The Union Army gradually pulled out of Gettysburg on July 5th & 6th, leaving local militia units and citizens to police up the battlefield. The departure of the army ushered in disorder. Occasionally at night, militia personnel had to chase off thieves, souvenir hunters, and deserters from pillaging the dead.
Once the military departed, only the citizens were left with the burial tasks. By July 11, 1863, most of the Union dead were interned.
The internment of the dead was more difficult in some areas of the battlefield. During the second, third, and fourth days of July, the Confederates had control of the town, so all the fields of battle from Day 1 were behind their positions. Apparently, the Confederates undertook no large-scale efforts to bury bodies. The decomposition of the bodies from the first two days of battle was much higher as they were exposed to the elements and animals longer. Most of these dead were inaccessible until the Confederates vanished during the darkness of July 4th. One of the more gruesome sights endured by the burial parties was Oak Hill. Stories from the aftermath of fighting there have lingered through the ages as a favorite ‘haunt’ among tourists.
Iverson’s Pits: The burial parties detailed out to the Oak Hill area of Seminary Ridge had quite the task. This was the scene of a virtual massacre days before. Hundreds of Confederate corpses had been subjected to searing July heat since July 1st and were not in good repair.
Here’s what happened: On July 1, 1863, the men of General Alfred Iverson’s North Carolina Brigade had arrived at Gettysburg and were preparing to outflank the Union First Corps at Oak Hill. This spot was the northernmost point of Seminary Ridge. They were formed into their line of battle and advanced toward a line of trees about 300 yards away.
To their left front was a low stone wall, but no one paid it any attention. They believed that they were about to crash through the woods and roll up the flank of the Yankees on the other side. Suddenly, Federal soldiers rose and delivered a withering volley of fire into the unsuspecting rebels. Hundreds of North Carolinians fell in straight lines just as they had marched. Within minutes more than 900 of Iverson’s brigade lay dying in the grass. Those few who could still stand fled the field, leaving their wounded comrades behind.
As the battlefield migrated southeast of town, the Confederate army’s focus was elsewhere; hence no formal burial parties were dispatched to bury all these men. When the armies departed, the decomposition of the dead at Oak Hill was further along than most. Days after the battle ended, the decomposed bodies of the fallen were interred in rows of hastily dug trenches — virtually in the same spots where they fell. As time passed, the graves settled, visibly marking the field with sunken rows where the trenches had been dug.
Afterward, locals dubbed the grim spot “Iverson’s Pits.” For years, the people who worked the farm claimed the area was haunted, and several workers, terrorized by sightings, refused to venture anywhere near the area after sunset. Supernatural sightings of ghostly manifestations were common. According to Gettysburg folklore, sightings of Civil War soldiers walking around have been ongoing since the battle and persist to this day. Tourists can still see areas of sunken ground (Iverson’s Pits) that denote the locations of the burial trenches. Today, the Oak Hill area comprises Gettysburg’s most enduring ghost stories.
After Lee’s retreat, the Union held the field and were concerned mostly with the burial of their own. Most of the Confederate dead were placed in mass trenches. On Little Round Top, the terrain was not conducive to digging, so the Confederate bodies were piled into a valley and partially covered with rocks and brush. In the weeks and months to follow, locals recalled many ghoulish sightings of decomposed soldiers popping up in various locations – likely scattered about by animals. Finding decomposed corpses lying out in the open weeks after the fight probably enhanced the eerie stories for generations to come.
All and all, the task of burying the dead was daunting. Over the first twelve days of work, the total number of Confederates buried was roughly 4,803, with Union burials estimated at 3,905. The incredible loss of life from the U.S. Civil War affected all Americans, but the faces of death were especially engrained in the memory of those who lingered on battlefields after the last shots rang out. Sadly, the scenes of horror and burial parties played out again and again on numerous carnivals of death until the guns fell silent in the spring of 1865.
Route 649 (Browntown Rd) bridge work to temporarily close road in Warren County
Warren County residents and commuters are advised of an upcoming road closure on Route 649 (Browntown Road) due to necessary bridge work. The closure is expected to last approximately three weeks, starting on July 10. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be replacing a section of the bridge that spans a Gooney Run tributary, located between Route 605 (Poor House Road) and Route 622 (Buck Mountain Road).
During the bridge construction project, a detour will be in place for Route 649 traffic. The detour route will span approximately 6 miles and will be as follows:
- Northbound Traffic:
- Drivers approaching from the north will need to turn right onto Route 605.
- After that, they will make a left turn onto Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway).
- Next, they will take a left turn onto Route 673 (Limeton Church Road).
- Finally, they will make a left turn onto Route 622, following the detour route until reaching the end.
- Southbound Traffic:
- Drivers approaching from the south will need to turn left onto Route 622.
- They will then make a right turn onto Route 674 (Limeton Church Road).
- Afterward, they will take a right turn onto Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway).
- Finally, they will make a right turn onto Route 605, following the detour until reaching the end.
The closure of the affected portion of Route 649 is anticipated to be in effect from July 10 to July 27, weather permitting.
Motorists in Warren County should be aware of the upcoming closure of Route 649 due to bridge work. The Virginia Department of Transportation is undertaking necessary repairs on the bridge spanning a Gooney Run tributary. A detour will be in place for approximately three weeks, allowing traffic to navigate around the construction site. Motorists are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly and allow for extra travel time during this period. Stay informed about traffic updates and changes by visiting 511Virginia.org or dialing 511.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for July 3 – 7, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 9.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 649 (Browntown Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 622 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 605 (Poor House Road) for replacement of tributary to Gooney Run bridge superstructure, July 10 – 27. Follow posted detour.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Independence Day 1863: The Confederacy Goes 0 for 2 in the bottom of the 4th – Episode 3 – Lee’s Retreat from Gettysburg
On July 22nd, 1863, the Army of Northern Virginia marched through Warren County on its retreat from the Battle of Gettysburg, PA. The previous two weeks had been hell on earth for the Army of Northern Virginia. The gray procession that was greeted in Front Royal with much jubilation and promise a month earlier had taken on a solemn demeanor. The Army of Northern Virginia was still formidable, but their spirits were dampened. Miles of ambulance wagons passed southward through town that was once laden with ammunition during the trip north.
According to a local family diary of Lucy Buck, General Lee stopped over for a while in Front Royal on his way back from Pennsylvania. The woeful retreat was subsiding now as the army was comfortably south of the Potomac River.
She wrote, “General Robert E. Lee and his staff took a breather at Bel Air Mansion for some much-needed refreshment. The officers arrived and stretched their cramped limbs, and drank fresh buttermilk. I shall never forget the grand old chief as he stood on the porch surrounded by his officers, a tall, commanding figure clad in dusty travel-stained gray but with a courtly dignified bearing. The family regaled the general with songs at his request while General Lee stood by the piano. Afterward, the General inscribed his name on a piece of paper and gave it to the two young ladies.” (Photo taken recently of Bel Air by the Civil War Trails historical marker in Front Royal). Upon bidding farewell to Front Royal, the Confederate army moved on to familiar environs behind the Rappahannock River and resumed a defensive posture.
Let’s visit the most historic July 4th Anniversary in U.S. history: A couple of weeks earlier, on July 4th, 1863, while the United States celebrated their good fortunes on Independence Day, the Confederacy was reeling from two devastating losses. Lee was defeated in Gettysburg, and Vicksburg surrendered on the Mississippi. Both occurred on Independence Day, 1863. That’s two huge defeats in one day. This signaled doom for the Confederacy. Let’s drift back to July 4th.
On July 4th, while Lee was preparing his retreat from Pennsylvania, General Grant was adding another win to his string of W’s in the western theatre of the war. Grant had bottled up Confederate General Pemberton’s garrison out west in Vicksburg in a 47-day siege that had left the town exhausted and humiliated. The daily Union bombardments of the city reduced its citizen to eating mules, dogs, and rats. The Confederates were out of food and surrounded. On the hot afternoon of July 3, 1863, Confederate General Pemberton’s gray-clad horsemen rode out to parlay with his adversary — General Grant. The two officers discussed surrender terms under the shade of a tree. The final amended terms were forwarded to Pemberton that night. The following day at 10 a.m. on July 4th, long columns of Confederates stacked arms, furled their flags, and surrendered Vicksburg.
The victorious Union army marched in and took possession of the city. The United States had essentially cut the South in two as Union boats controlled all of the Mississippi River.
The fall of Vicksburg, coupled with the defeat of Confederate General Robert E. Lee at Gettysburg, marked the turning point of the Civil War.
It would not be long before Lincoln made the move to bring Grant east to fight Lee. After all, Grant was undefeated and confident. Lincoln needed that combination to tackle Lee.
While Grant received accolades from Washington, General Lee’s troops were embarking upon one of the most grueling retreats in the annals of war. It was not as disastrous as Napoleon’s retreat from Moscow, but it was deadly and fraught with peril nonetheless.
During the night of July 4th, the battered Confederate army began its retreat from Gettysburg, moving southwest toward Hagerstown and Williamsport in pouring rain. Cavalry screened their movements. The following day, the Federals realized Lee had slipped away and organized themselves to set out after him. As you may recall from earlier episodes, General Imboden’s cavalry had a 24-hour head start having set out the night before via a westward route. As fate would have it, the Confederate retreat was plagued by a driving rainstorm and under constant attack from Union cavalry and partisan bands along the way. In the words of General Imboden, the wailing of the wounded was agonizing, but we could not stop for anything. Lee had instructed General Imboden to press on with his 25-mile wagon train no matter what. He had to get that wagon train to safety in Virginia.
Broken wagons were simply abandoned. The column pushed on through the rainstorm towards the Williamsport pontoon bridge crossings. Many were asleep in the saddle, and many wounded soldiers died along the way.
Initially, General Meade thought the Confederates were simply regrouping behind the South Mountain passes until his cavalry detachments brought news of Lee’s full-scale retreat. Union cavalry harassed and attacked the retreating Confederates in a half dozen locations as both sides marched south. General Buford’s cavalry outran the Confederates and began destroying their pontoon bridges in Williamsport, MD. This was General Lee’s escape route. By destroying the bridges, the Union Army could halt Lee’s withdrawal at the river while General Meade and the rest of the Army of the Potomac closed the distance. Essentially, the army could trap Lee with his back to the Potomac and press the matter to a historic conclusion now.
By July 7th, General Imboden’s cavalry arrived in Williamsport and chased away General Buford’s cavalry. Unfortunately for the Rebels, the damage was done. When Lee’s infantry reached the rain-swollen river crossing sites – the bridges were down, and the current was too fast to repair them. Lee was trapped. This was it.
The war department in Washington was elated, and dozens of curriers were sent flying to find General Meade and impress upon him – the need for speed. If the Federals could mount a sustained attack against Lee’s army – with Lee’s back to the Potomac River, he would have no place to go with dwindling supplies. The war could be over this week!
But this is where the persona of ‘Lee’ and his cowering effect on the Union Army prevailed. General Meade interpreted his orders differently. He was successfully blocking Lee from points east while driving him from Northern soil. Meade’s forces were beaten up, too, and organizing them in a driving rain was difficult. The army was way short on food. Many of those Federal wagon supply trains that General Hancock had previously ordered off the roads to clear the way for infantry had not arrived in town yet. Many of the Federal Corps was badly mauled from the 3-day fight, and many were assembled ‘In Frankenstein’ style and intermingled with units from other commands. Battalions had been moved around the battle lines in emergencies to plug gaps in the line and were detached from their parent brigades. This made coordination quite difficult throughout the 7 Corps.
Unable to cross the Potomac, Lee understood the gravity of the situation. On July 11, Lee set up defensive entrenchments with interlocking fields of fire protecting the river crossings at Williamsport and waited on passable river conditions and for General Meade’s arrival. On July 11th through the 13th, skirmishing was heavy along the lines as Meade probed Lee’s lines while waiting for the preponderance of his forces to arrive. In the meantime, the river fell enough to allow the construction of new bridges. The Confederates worked around the clock creating pontoon bridges across the river while the rest of the army exchanged volleys with the Federals to their front. Meanwhile, General Meade’s headquarters was inundated with messages from Washington ordering an attack. The War Department wrote, “You must not let Lee escape into Virginia. Press the fight.”
On the night of the 13th, Confederate General Heath’s men kept up a steady fire from their defensive positions and made enough noise to conceal rebel river crossings to their rear. Lee’s army secretly began crossing the river after dark that night.
Intense fighting occurred the following morning when Meade’s cavalry attacked Confederate rearguard divisions of General Heath as they were preparing to cross. General Heath’s North Carolinians had successfully staved off the Federals long enough for Lee to escape, but it was a deadly affair. When Heath’s Confederates ran out of ammunition, the Federals took more than 500 Confederate prisoners. In the deadly fight, Confederate Brigadier General Johnston Pettigrew was mortally wounded. Meanwhile, Lee’s main body had escaped over the bridges to the relative safety of Virginia. A portion of General Meade’s army crossed the Potomac further east and raced to cut Lee off one last time at Manassas Gap. The Rebels won the engagement, and Lee’s forces filed on through Front Royal the following day and waved farewell to the town as they regrouped further south.
With the Confederates gone again, the ladies in Bel-Air watched as the blue coats moved back in. The citizens of Front Royal were forced to walk beneath the ole familiar stars and stripes again. The Confederate flag was lowered, and the U.S. flag was hoisted high. The following year the town would be under the black flag as total war ushered in the ‘Burnings’ and the many evils of the summer and fall of 1864. But for now, all was rather quiet in the aftermath of Gettysburg.
Despite General Meade’s victory at Gettysburg, the Lincoln administration considered it a hollow victory in light of Lee’s escape. The slaughter would go on for almost two more years. Lincoln famously said, “We had him [Lee] in our grasps. All we had to do was reach out our arms, and he was ours.” The President realized he needed new stewardship of the Army of the Potomac. The eastern generals were too accustomed to defeat and were always wondering what Lee was going to do to them instead of what they were going to do to him. Even when they did win a battle, they didn’t possess the killer instinct to follow up. With that, Lincoln sent word to have General Ulysses Grant come east and take over the show.
Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council announces exemplary local groups in 2023 rewards program
Every year, the Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council (ALC) celebrates local individuals, families, businesses, and organizations that have demonstrated remarkable efforts in maintaining a clean and attractive community. This year, the ALC proudly announces the six deserving winners of the 2023 Rewards Program.
The Rewards Program was initiated to recognize and encourage volunteer efforts dedicated to keeping our community clean and beautiful. This year’s first-place accolade was awarded to the Warren County Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organization known for its commitment to creating a healthy, sustainable environment.
Taking second place is the Warren County Democratic Committee, which has consistently taken the initiative in community cleanups and anti-littering campaigns. In the third position are Jim and Debbie Sylvester of Browntown, whose tireless efforts in litter control have made a noticeable difference to the local environment.
Three other organizations were given honorable mentions for their significant contributions to the cause. These include the Kiwanis Club of Front Royal, the Izaak Walton League of America Warren County, and the Randolph-Macon Academy Interact Club. All these entities have made a significant impact through their respective anti-litter projects and cleanups around the community.
Justin Proctor, President of the ALC, personally presented the first-place rewards check to Amanda Slate, President of the Warren County Habitat for Humanity.
Whether you’re an individual who’s organized a neighborhood clean-up, a local business owner who’s transitioned to biodegradable carry-out containers, or a school group educating about composting recycling, and reusing materials, the ALC wants to recognize you. Any project or effort that contributes to reducing waste or trash on local landscapes or in our watersheds can make a massive difference in our community.
The ALC encourages everyone to keep track of their anti-litter activities and efforts as they gear up for the 2023-2024 rewards period, with applications opening in May 2024. This initiative illustrates that by working together, we can ensure a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for our community.
Smooth roads ahead: VDOT’s July 4th gift to Virginia travelers
As the summer break commences and the Fourth of July celebrations are in sight, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has taken a step to ensure that travelers enjoy a smooth journey to their holiday destinations. VDOT announced that it would suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Monday, July 3, until noon on Wednesday, July 5.
Though most lane closures will be lifted, travelers may encounter some semi-permanent work zones that will remain in place during this period. VDOT encourages travelers to check its Weekly Lane Closures and Travel Advisories for the most recent updates in their area and across the state.
In a bid to make the journey less tedious, VDOT has introduced an online, interactive travel trends map that predicts peak congestion periods based on historical data. Though the map can’t exactly predict congestion, it provides a roadmap of periods when roads have historically been busiest.
As per historical data, VDOT anticipates moderate to heavy congestion on Friday, June 30, between noon and 6 p.m. Travel routes to and from Virginia Beach are also predicted to be heavily trafficked on Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, from mid-morning to evening, especially near the tunnels.
To facilitate real-time traffic updates, VDOT offers a free mobile 511 app that gives information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather, EV charging stations, and more. Travelers can also access traffic information at 511Virginia.org or by dialing 511.
For Independence Day, rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway and I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes’ HOV restrictions and Express Lanes tolls will be lifted.
While these steps by VDOT are aimed at ensuring smooth travel, safety remains paramount. Travelers are urged to exercise responsible driving. They are encouraged to use designated drivers if they plan to drink, avoid distractions while driving, buckle up, maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front, use signals for lane changes and turns, and not leave children, elderly persons, or pets in parked cars on hot days. Any hazardous road conditions can be reported to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center.
For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
