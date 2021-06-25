Summer ice cream

If you want to purchase a kayak to paddle along lakes, rivers, or the ocean, here are some things to consider.

Use

There are different types of kayaks available, and each is designed with a specific environment in mind. For this reason, you should first determine where and how you plan to use your boat. Will you be taking long trips on the ocean or short excursions on small lakes and rivers? If you plan on fishing, some kayaks come equipped with additional features such as rod holders and accessory mounts. If you’ll be kayaking with a partner, a tandem model could be a good choice.

Seat

There are sit-in and sit-on-top kayaks. The sit-in ones have an open cockpit inside the hull, and once you get in, you have to slide your legs under the deck. This helps keep cold breezes and water out of the boat. Conversely, sit-on-top kayaks have an open cockpit which makes them more stable. This also makes getting on and off them easier.

Dimensions

The kayak’s length, width, and depth will affect its speed and maneuverability. Shorter models are easier to carry, but longer ones are faster and have more storage space. The depth and weight of the kayak should suit your build and accommodate the equipment you want to carry.

Transportation

It’s important to remember that you’ll have to transport your kayak to the water. Rigid kayaks are heaviest but more durable, folding kayaks are lighter but lack speed, and inflatable kayaks are great for casual use but take more time to set up.

Once you’ve narrowed down your options, take the time to sit in a few different kayaks. This way you’ll ensure the one you choose is comfortable.