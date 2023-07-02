Summer Safety Alert: Navigating common seasonal hazards

Summertime ushers in longer days, outdoor activities, and a general air of relaxation. However, the season also brings unique hazards that, if overlooked, can transform carefree moments into times of worry. This article aims to highlight common summer safety hazards and offer preventative measures.

Open Windows: With summer’s arrival, open windows become a source of fresh breezes, but they also pose significant risks. Each year, approximately 5,000 children aged ten and under are injured, and 18 die from falling through windows. Despite popular belief, screens offer little protection, often giving way under a child’s weight, according to the Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. To mitigate such risks, installing window guards and relocating furniture away from windows are advised. Teaching children about window dangers and demonstrating safe behavior can also reduce potential accidents.

Jellyfish Stings: An increasing number of jellyfish sightings make them a notable summer hazard. To mitigate the pain of potential stings, carry a small bottle of vinegar or rubbing alcohol in your beach bag.

Bee Stings: Emergency rooms treat over 500,000 bee sting cases annually, with some resulting in fatalities. Bees are lured by bright clothing, perfumes, lotions, and sweet foods or drinks. If stung, avoid squeezing the stinger; instead, scrape it off with a credit card, wash the area, and apply antiseptic. Individuals with a history of allergic reactions should consult a doctor for an Epi-pen prescription, a life-saving tool against anaphylaxis.

Poison Ivy, Oak, and Sumac: Contact with these plants can result in severe skin irritations. If exposure occurs, wash the affected area with rubbing alcohol, followed by soap and water. If alcohol is unavailable, a thorough rinse with soap and water is beneficial.

Mosquito Bites: Beyond their irksome itch, mosquito bites can transmit diseases like West Nile Virus. Using repellents containing DEET can provide substantial protection. However, for children under six years, a repellent with no more than 15 percent DEET is recommended.

Summer is a time of joy and relaxation but also warrants a heightened sense of safety awareness. By recognizing potential hazards and taking precautionary steps, we can ensure our summer memories are filled with fun rather than mishaps.