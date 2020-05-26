Summer salad with grilled halloumi

This brightly colored salad with crispy halloumi cheese is light enough for summer but will certainly satisfy your hunger.

Start to finish: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients



• 10 ounces arugula• 1 fennel bulb• 1 pomegranate• 2 oranges• 1/2 cup olive oil• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard• 1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey• Salt and pepper• 14 ounces halloumi cheese• Sprigs of fresh dill, to garnish

Directions

1. Preheat one side of the grill on high heat.

2. Divide the arugula onto four plates or in shallow bowls.

3. Cut the fennel bulb in half and slice thinly. Divide the slices between the four dishes.

4. Cut the pomegranate into four wedges and loosen the fruit with your fingers. Divide it between the four dishes.

5. Supreme the oranges and divide them between the four dishes.

6. Over a small bowl, use your hands to squeeze the juice out of the leftover orange peels. Add the olive oil, mustard, and maple syrup or honey. Whisk together until well emulsified. Add salt and pepper to taste and set the dressing aside.

7. Cut the cheese into slices that are half an inch thick. Oil the grill rack on the side of the barbecue that isn’t lit. Put the halloumi slices on the oiled grill and cook for about one minute on each side. Divide the cheese between the four dishes.

8. Drizzle each dish with one-quarter of the dressing and garnish with fresh dill.

How to supreme an orange

Trim the top and bottom of the orange to create two flat edges. Then, rest the fruit on one end and cut off the peel, making sure to remove the white pith. Put the orange on its side and cut along the edge of each membrane to the core, releasing perfect wedges.