Summer staycation – Be a tourist in your own town!
You don’t have to venture far to make the most out of your summer. In fact, there are several advantages to remaining close to home. You’ll save money on transportation and accommodations, contribute to the local economy, and feel more connected to our community.
Summer is the perfect time to soak up the sun at local parks, campgrounds, or to learn something new at nearby museums, art galleries, and historical sites. You could also unwind at a spa, lower your handicap at the golf course, browse through local boutiques, and dine at nearby restaurants. Also, be sure to check out the shows, festivals, and performances taking place right in our town.
This summer, why not play tourist in your own town? Simply consult the Royal Examiner or visit the visitor center to put together a list of places to go and things to do. Check out the website ‘Discover Front Royal’ for things to do in our community.
We’ll be back open soon, so start your plans now.
LFCC’s Commercial Driver Services classes gearing up to get back on road
On Friday, May 15, Royal Examiner visited the Lord Fairfax Community College Commercial Driver Services (CDS) Training Center across Kendrick Lane from the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Headquarters.
Present with Royal Examiner’s Roger Bianchini and Mark Williams were LFCC Vice President Jeanian Clark, CDS Manager Brittany Herrera, Lead Instructor Molly Coleman, Instructor Joe Wood, and EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons.
The topic through a wind-blown site interview on a balmy Spring morning was the advent and nature of the commercial tractor-trailer driving school partnership between LFCC and the EDA – a successful carryover from the previous administration – its scope and tremendous success rate placing graduates into the workforce at an average starting salary of around $48,000.
So, pull over – and let’s get ready to navigate the CDS course in the former Avtex Kendrick Lane parking lot in this Royal Examiner video interview.
“10-4 that, good buddy.” – We’ll be back for that first 18-wheeler driving lesson when the CDS school reopens within the COVID-19 pandemic emergency response guidelines.
The SPCA to reopen with new business hours
The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke campus will reopen on Tuesday, May 19th. New operating hours are Tuesday – Friday, 10AM – 5PM, and Saturday & Sundays by appointment. The campus will be closed on Mondays.
Please call 540-662-8616 to schedule a weekend adoption appointment, or call 540-450-2710 to schedule a weekend personal shopping experience at the SPCA Thrift Shop.
Henry civil case attorney argues insufficient evidence to proceed against her
As noted in our related story on the continuation of arguments on the penalty phase of a January default judgment ruling against former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, the primary arguments made by EDA civil case plaintiff and defense counsel on May 8 were whether there were substantive grounds in the EDA’s amended civil suit to charge McDonald’s former Administrative Assistant Michelle “Missy” Henry with intentional acts rising to the level of conspiracy or breach of fiduciary duty, with which she is accused.
Henry attorney John Cook told the court that the allegations against his client indicated nothing more than unintentional negligence, not rising to the level of conspiring to defraud her employer, the EDA Board of Directors.
On Henry’s behalf, Cook argued that to view McDonald’s subordinate as responsible for checking on the performance of her superior in such matters as submission of alleged forged documents was “a shocking reversal of the employment relationship”.
His client should not be held responsible if evidence of criminal behavior originating with her superior passed through her hands, Cook argued.
EDA attorney Lee Byrd responded that such arguments were more suitable further along in the movement toward trial. Byrd told the court that Henry’s “knowledge of (specifics of alleged crimes orchestrated by her boss, McDonald) are fair game for defense Discovery motions”.
“He’s right, we don’t have Ms. Henry’s fingerprints (on specific alleged criminal acts), we have Ms. McDonald’s,” Byrd told the court, adding, however, that as the case proceeds toward the trial “a more complete picture of what Ms. Henry has done” will emerge supporting the plaintiff’s case.
Byrd told the court Henry “abused” the responsibilities of her office in support of McDonald’s alleged financial crimes. And due to the “clandestine and covert” nature of such crimes, details of allegedly involved participants often take time to develop in the context of what the plaintiff hopes to prove were jointly conducted activities.
In asking for a ruling at this point in the case, Cook told the court that having to proceed toward trial based on currently sparse criminal evidence against her would bankrupt his client.
Judge Albertson took the arguments under advisement without comment.
Counsel present for Henry and defendants April Petty and Jesse Poe then all agreed to their availability for the 9 a.m. docket on June 18, for further motions on the EDA amended civil litigation against McDonald et al.
As noted in our related story McDonald attorney Peter Greenspun was disconnected from the proceedings by that point due to another legal commitment, so it was not clear if that date and time would be set for the McDonald default judgment arguments forecast by her attorney to take two to three days to complete.
McDonald default judgement penalty arguments continued to future date
A potential default judgment liability showdown between Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority attorneys and former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald’s counsel did not happen during a virtually conducted Warren County Circuit Court hearing on Friday, May 8. Present in the Warren County Courtroom for the 2:30 p.m. EDA civil motions hearing was Judge Bruce D. Albertson, the court clerk, bailiff, and two media representatives (move down another seat, Josh). All involved attorneys – no defendants were acknowledged during the hearing – were linked in by phone connection.
Court files showed that Judge Albertson removed arguments on damages from a January 10 default judgment against McDonald on April 23 in the wake of receipt of a letter from McDonald’s attorney objecting to the planned May hearing date.
In an April 15 letter to the court filed April 20, McDonald attorney Peter Greenspun noted his “strenuous objection to any action being taken or order entered” on May 8. Greenspun indicated he felt he had been left out of previous communications between the court clerk’s office and “all other parties”, including other EDA civil case defendant counsel.
Greenspun referenced a suggestion the May 8 motions hearing for multiple defendants would last one hour, countering that his estimate was his client’s hearing on default judgment damages would last “two to three days”.
At issue here is what judgment against McDonald will be ordered by the court for a failure to respond to civil court orders for information on her two real estate companies, DaBoyz and MoveOn8, which are also listed defendants in the EDA civil litigation. That failure to respond to court orders for information on her real estate companies came during a time of legal flux for the former EDA executive director around whom all the other defendant allegations seem to revolve.
Her initial civil case attorney Lee Berlik and his Berlik Law firm had withdrawn from her civil defense during the period of the court order to provide information on her real estate companies to the court and plaintiff counsel.
Prior to the Berlik firm withdrawing from the case, questions had been raised in court about the method by which McDonald had paid Berlik law, including the alleged use of $10,000 of EDA funds through the Afton Inn Renovation Project. Also, evidence introduced by Berlik Law on their client’s behalf in one hearing also had been alleged by plaintiff witnesses, including former County-EDA attorney Dan Whitten, to have been forged. Courtroom discussion indicated a belief the forgery did not originate with her counsel, but rather by McDonald in presenting documentation in support of her case to her counsel.
While there was little courtroom discussion during the January 10 hearing regarding potential damages from the default judgment, the involvement of information on her two real estate companies alleged to have been used to misdirect EDA assets could conceivably bring portions of those companies’ real estate holdings into play in the default judgment ruling.
McDonald was fined $350 on the January 10 civil contempt judgment against her. That was all plaintiff counsel was seeking regarding McDonald’s attempt to move a piece of property previously frozen as a case-related asset by Judge Clifford L. Athey Jr. before leaving the case for a seat on the Virginia Appeals Court.
Having just taken on McDonald’s civil case assignment after the withdrawal of her original counsel, Greenspun argued that his client’s attempt to move the parcel through her sister Gail Addison was a simple mistake made while attempting to raise revenue for her legal expenses. It was a mistake rectified voluntarily once discovered by her new attorney, Greenspun told the court in January.
Greenspun was present at the outset of the May 8th hearing with other defense counsel and plaintiff attorneys. However, he alerted the court he would soon have to leave for another appointment.
So, Greenspun was not present when the date of June 18, on the 9 a.m. docket was agreed to by the court and other defense counsel involved in Friday’s hearing.
The primary arguments made by plaintiff and defense counsel on May 8 were whether there were substantive grounds in the EDA’s amended civil suit to charge McDonald’s former Administrative Assistant Michelle “Missy” Henry with intentional acts rising to the level of conspiracy or breach of fiduciary duty, with which she is charged civilly.
DMV reopening plan: by appointment only – Front Royal office by mid-summer
Beginning May 18, 2020, DMV locations will open in phases through mid-summer. An office can only reopen once it has been prepared to provide adequate social distancing and clear plastic partitions have been installed on front counters creating a safe separation between customers and employees.
In determining the order in which offices will reopen, DMV is taking into consideration the following factors:
- Historical volumes of customers served,
- Geography/statewide service coverage,
- Availability of staff,
- Office preparedness, including installation of clear plastic partitions at service windows, and
- Local health and safety considerations.
Upon reopening, DMV will focus on the following services:
- Original driver’s licenses
- Original commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs)
- Replacement driver’s licenses for a name change
- Driver’s license renewals, including CDLs
- Original and renewal ID cards
- ID card replacements for a name change
- Original and replacement disabled parking placards
- HAZMAT fingerprinting
- Original and substitute titles
- Original and transfer of vehicle registrations (no title)
- Vital records
- Compliance/Reinstatement of driving privileges, to include insurance payment plan set-up
- Payment plan: monthly installment payment
- Knowledge testing for learner’s permits and business partners (No road testing for passenger vehicles and motorcycles can be offered at this time.)
- Customers who need to conduct other transactions should do so via dmvNOW.com or by mail.
This chart shows you how to do your transaction from the comfort and protection of your own home.
Appointments
With health and safety in mind, DMV is offering service by appointment only. Appointments will limit the number of people in an office at one time to ensure social distancing and efficient service.
For customers who need in-person service for one of the transactions listed above, click here “Book Your Appointment Now” to schedule an appointment for May 18, 2020, or later. Customers are limited to one appointment per person; multiple appointments made by the same person will be canceled. Customers who arrive late may need to reschedule. Please do not bring other people with you to your appointment unless you need them to conduct your transaction or for personal assistance; DMV can only allow a limited number of people in an office at one time.
Appointments will be available on Monday through Saturday at the following customer service centers during these expanded hours:
Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211-7466), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911-3540), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23236-3949), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22407-2601), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Hampton (8109 Roanoke Avenue, Hampton, VA 23605-1637), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801-7600), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Onancock (20 North Street, Onancock,VA 23417-1920), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Richmond Central (2300 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23269), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Roanoke (5220 Valleypark Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
South Boston (2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, VA 24592-2141), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Virginia Beach/Buckner (3551 Buckner Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453-5101), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Appointments at more locations will be available in the coming weeks. Please do not visit DMV unless you have an appointment. Thank you for your patience.
Health and Safety
When you arrive at DMV, you will notice offices look a little different. Customer service representatives will be spread out, working every other service window, and maybe wearing face coverings and gloves; counters will have clear plastic partitions like bank teller windows, and fewer chairs are spaced out in the lobbies.
DMV is increasing the frequency and scope of janitorial service. Health and safety of customers and employees are taken very seriously and are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health guidance as they gradually welcome customers back to DMV offices. Customers should not come for an appointment if they are feeling ill or have any reason to believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Customers are asked to wear face coverings while in the office. (Coverings must be removed while a photo is being taken.)
Customers and employees are asked to conduct personal health assessments, asking themselves the following questions before reporting to an appointment or to work:
- Today, or in the past 24 hours, have I had any of the following:
- A new dry, persistent cough?
- Fever greater than 100.3? (If you have a thermometer at home, consider checking your temperature.)
- Shortness of breath, even at rest?
- Difficulty breathing?
- Very sore throat?
- Sudden onset of extreme fatigue?
- Chills?
- Repeated shaking with chills?
- Muscle aches all over (not just pain in a specific area)?
- Sudden onset of a headache?
- New loss of taste or smell?
- Am I awaiting COVID-19 test results?
- In the past 14 days, have I had close contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 or who is awaiting COVID-19 test results? Close Contact means being physically close (less than 6 feet) to a person infected with COVID-19 for a minimum of 10 minutes OR having been coughed on by a person infected with COVID-19.
- If customers or employees respond “yes” to any question or subpart of a question, they are to remain home.
Local volunteers start community Victory Garden to support area food banks
During World War II, Victory Gardens were a way to help with the war effort. A local group of volunteers is using the same idea to help support local area food banks by supplying them with fresh vegetables.
Our publisher Mike McCool met with Betty Showers and Jessica Priest-Cahill at the corner of Criser Road and Luray Avenue at the site of the Community Garden. The Eastham family donated the use of their property for the season to allow the garden to get started ahead of the growing season. The County of Warren also supplied the equipment and manpower to till the soil and get it ready for planting this Saturday.
The volunteers have formed an organization called CHEO. It stands for Citizens Helping Each Other. Click here to reach their Facebook page.
Community gardens help everyone of all ages to come together, participate, contribute, and get a sense of pride in helping one another. It’s also a great teaching tool for your children. Plan to join your neighbors at the garden site this Saturday at 9 am, and enjoy this time on helping others.
