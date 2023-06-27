Connect with us

Summer: THE season for refreshing desserts!

Published

4 hours ago

on

The heat of summer and all its pleasant activities often put you in the mood for refreshing desserts. Want to try your hand at making some delicious homemade desserts to help you survive the hot weather? Here are some ideas to inspire you.

Ice cream sundaes
Use local or exotic fruits to create fresh ice cream, sorbet, and frozen yogurt. Mango, raspberries, lemon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and blueberries are great options. You can also opt for classic flavors, such as chocolate and vanilla, or get creative by using edible flowers and fragrant herbs like lavender and mint. Top it all off with granola, chocolate shavings, nuts, fruit coulis, caramel sauce, or maple syrup.

Fruity delights
Let your imagination run wild, and have fun concocting fruity pies that pair perfectly with a dollop of ice cream. Layer jam, custard, whipped cream, and chopped fruit on a delicious, sweet pastry. Mousse cakes, pavlovas, and panna cottas are other tasty options you can make with the fruit of your choice.

Unique treats
Enjoy ice cream in a new way by making a bite-sized Japanese dessert called mochi or assembling a cake roll. You could also make oversized ice cream sandwiches by placing your favorite flavor of ice cream between two giant chocolate chip cookies. When it comes to dessert drinks, slushies, and milkshakes are also irresistible options.

Many restaurants, snack bars, and creameries offer a wide variety of frozen and refreshing desserts. Indulge your appetite this summer!

Embrace Summer’s Bounty with Classic Blueberry Crisp

Published

1 week ago

on

June 20, 2023

By

Blueberry crisp is a classic summer dessert. When the blueberry season is in full swing, make the most of it with this “berry” delicious antioxidant-packed treat.

As the summer blueberry season hits its peak, there’s no better way to celebrate the bounty of this luscious fruit than by crafting the quintessential Blueberry Crisp. Rich in antioxidants, bursting with flavors, and simple to make, this traditional dessert is the epitome of summer indulgence.

At the heart of this delightful dessert lies a medley of fresh blueberries lavished with lemon juice and a hint of sugar for added sweetness. The inclusion of flour binds these elements, ensuring a thick, succulent berry filling that perfectly contrasts the crisp topping.

The crowning glory of this dish, however, is the oat-based crumble. Combining the nutty undertones of oatmeal with the caramel notes of brown sugar, this topping becomes irresistible when it meets melted butter. A sprinkling of coarsely chopped almonds provides an appealing crunch, elevating the overall texture of the dessert.

All these components harmoniously combine in the heat of the oven, where the dessert bakes until it achieves a radiant golden hue. Once removed, the dish is left to rest for a while, allowing the flavors to meld together while still retaining that tempting warmth.

For those desiring a bit of flair, the optional garnish includes a sprinkle of freshly toasted almonds, a handful of vibrant blueberries, and a few sprigs of mint. These elements add color, freshness, and a subtle crunch, enhancing both the visual appeal and the flavor complexity of the dish.

This Blueberry Crisp recipe brings together the season’s freshest fruits and transforms them into a dessert that’s sure to leave a lasting impression. Each bite is a tribute to summer’s generous yield, promising a sensory experience that’s simultaneously refreshing, comforting, and decadently satisfying.

Servings: 8

Ingredients
• 4 cups fresh (or thawed) whole blueberries
• 2 tablespoons lemon juice
• 4 tablespoons sugar
• 1 cup and 2 tablespoons flour
• 1 cup oatmeal
• 3/4 cup brown sugar
• A pinch of salt
• 3/4 cup melted butter
• 1/2 cup almonds, coarsely chopped

For garnish (optional)
• A few mint leaves
• 1/2 cup whole almonds
• 1/2 cup fresh blueberries

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375 F.
2. Place the blueberries in a large bowl and add the lemon juice. Sprinkle the mixture with the sugar and 2 tablespoons of flour. Mix well.
3. Divide the mixture among 8 small ramekins or pour into a regular pie dish.
4. In the same bowl, combine the cup of flour, oats, brown sugar, and salt.
5. Slowly pour in the melted butter to moisten all the ingredients. Then, spread the mixture evenly over the blueberries.
6. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the topping is golden brown.
7. Meanwhile, lightly toast the chopped almonds in a pan.
8. Remove the crisp(s) from the oven and let sit for 10 minutes before serving. Divide the toasted almonds among the crisp(s) and garnish with the other toppings, if desired.

Food

The big three for the grill

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 9, 2023

By

Man’s love affair with grilling goes all the way back to the invention of fire and to that first prehistoric cook who accidentally dropped a raw piece of meat onto the glowing coals.
Since then, techniques for grilling have been honed and improved. Great varieties of grills can be found. They range in price from a small tabletop grill that uses charcoal to big propane-powered grills in stainless steel cabinets.
Below are three short recipes for a surefire backyard cookout.
Balsamic-glazed sirloin
Start with four half-pound strips of lean sirloin steak.
5 tablespoons Balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 1/2 stick melted butter
Add salt and pepper to taste
Score steaks diagonally and brush both sides with butter. Dust with salt and pepper. Mix the vinegar and Worcestershire sauce in a dish and brush the steaks with the mixture as they cook.
Spicy baked beans
Add these ingredients to two 15-oz. cans of pork and beans.
6 pieces bacon in small pieces
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
12 dashes of Louisiana hot sauce
Mix in a grill-proof pan, and set on a medium-heat area of the grill before grilling the meat. Stir occasionally until the mixture bubbles.
Perfect grill corn
6 ears of corn on the cob
1/2 stick, melted butter
Salt to taste
Carefully peel the husks back on the ears of corn and remove corn silk. Brush the corn with the melted butter and add dashes of salt. Put the husks back in place and soak the corn in water for a few minutes. Place the corn in its husks on the grill in a position for medium heat. Turn frequently until charred spots start to appear on the husks. Cooking should take about 10 to 15 minutes. Check for tenderness.
Add your favorite summertime drink and a wedge of watermelon for a great backyard picnic.
Food

How to choose a barbecue

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 6, 2023

By

Do you dream of cooking meals on the grill in your backyard or balcony but don’t yet have a barbecue? Here are some tips for choosing the right one.

Type
Propane barbecues are versatile, easy to use, and quick to heat up. Charcoal or wood-burning barbecues impart delicious flavor but are more difficult to light and take longer to reach an optimal temperature. On the other hand, electric barbecues offer even heat distribution, except at low temperatures.

Material
Certain materials, like stainless steel, will ensure your barbecue has a long service life. If the appliance’s firebox is made of enameled cast iron, it should be at least an eighth of an inch thick. Remember that metal- or porcelain-coated steel grates are generally more difficult to clean.

Cooking surface
The size of the barbecue and the number of burners you need largely depends on what you’ll be grilling and how much of it. The larger the barbecue, the more energy it needs to reach the desired heat. If you often cook fish or white meat, it’s a good idea to look for a model with at least two independent burners. This gives you the option of not cooking directly over the flame.

Accessories
Some models come with additional accessories, such as a side burner (similar to a cooker), a sear burner (perfect for blue steaks), and a rotisserie for cooking on a spit.

The many criteria you consider when looking for the perfect barbecue are chiefly about how you plan to use the grill. Other elements to consider include your budget, the number of wheels, the ignition system, and whether it has a built-in thermometer. Happy shopping!

Food

Tangy pasta salad perks up the weekend

Published

2 months ago

on

May 2, 2023

By

This flavorful pasta salad makes an excellent addition to any Memorial Day get-together.

Adjust the vegetables to suit your preferences — try just-cooked chopped asparagus, chopped arugula leaves, fresh basil, or fresh peas to mix it up. For extra vinegary flavor, try doing a quick pickle on the sweet peppers ahead of time.

Ingredients:
1 pound short pasta (such as fusilli or farfalle)
1 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons champagne vinegar
1 large garlic clove, grated
Ground black pepper to taste
1 cup sweet peppers, chopped
1 large or 2 small broccoli crowns, chopped into small pieces
1 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined (optional)

Directions:
Fill a saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Salt the water generously and add pasta. Cook until al dente, then drain well and transfer to a large bowl. In another bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the mayonnaise, vinegar, and garlic, then season to taste with salt and pepper. Toss the dressing with the salad, then let cool for at least 30 minutes.

While the pasta is cooling, add butter or olive oil to a frying pan and heat to medium-hot. Pat shrimp dry with a paper towel as needed and season with salt and pepper to taste. Drop into the hot pan and cook until the shrimp turns opaque and firm about four to five minutes. Set aside to cool. Stir cooled shrimp into cooled pasta salad, then add veggies. Garnish with parsley or green onion before serving.

Food

3 Easter menu ideas

Published

3 months ago

on

April 5, 2023

By

Having guests in for Easter and not sure what to serve? Here are three enticing ideas.

1. Sugar shack feast. Enjoy a French-Canadian tradition with ham, hashbrowns, sausages, baked beans, omelets, pancakes, and fried pork rinds called oreilles de crisse, all generously drizzled with maple syrup.

2. Traditional Easter dinner. Delight everyone’s tastebuds with a leg or rack of lamb served with a fresh salad like arugula with berries and a vegetable dish like scalloped potatoes or cauliflower au gratin.

3. Vegetarian brunch. Open-faced sandwiches with avocado and egg, a leek quiche, puff pastry with spinach or mushrooms, pan-fried vegetables, spring salad, pasta, and chickpea soup — with various veggie options, you’re sure to keep everyone delighted.

Visit your local shops to find the ingredients you’ll need. And don’t forget the ideal beverage pairings to accompany your dishes!

Food

Want to eat fresh? Buy from the farmer

Published

3 months ago

on

March 29, 2023

By

Buying meat directly from a farmer has been around as long as farming, but these days, the grocery store is about as close as most people get to the farm.

For omnivores who want to keep their dollars local and don’t mind the upfront investment, buying a share of a cow or pig might be a great and surprisingly accessible option, with potential savings and the convenience of always having protein on hand.

1. Think about what you want and how much. If you’re interested in beef, consider that a whole cow could provide 400-600 pounds of meat, a half cow between 200 and 300, and a quarter cow between 100 and 150. A whole 250-pound hog yields about 120-140 pounds of meat, while a half will provide 60-70.

2. Assess your freezer capacity. You’ll need an additional freezer, especially if you purchase your share on your own and intend to keep all of the meat. For reference, a whole butchered hog might fill between half and two-thirds of a 10-cubic-foot chest freezer.

3. Ask friends or family if they’d like to split the purchase.

4. Set a budget, and keep in mind that you’re purchasing meat for up to a year all at once. Buying pork or beef directly from a farmer isn’t automatically cheaper than going to the grocery store — a lot of factors influence the price. Look online for local farmers who sell shares or ask around at farmer’s markets. If you want to purchase from a 4-H kid at the county fair, plan to spend more, but that extra money helps that kid participate the following year.

5. Find a pork or beef (or lamb or veal) producer who can give you what you want at the price you can afford. Remember that specialty options, like custom butchering or delivery, might add to the price.

6. Once your meat is stowed in your freezer, enjoy! Many people find that the taste alone is worth the extra work — and sometimes the extra cash — over meat from the grocery store or even a butcher.

