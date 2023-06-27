Summer: THE season for refreshing desserts!

Blueberry crisp is a classic summer dessert. When the blueberry season is in full swing, make the most of it with this “berry” delicious antioxidant-packed treat.

As the summer blueberry season hits its peak, there’s no better way to celebrate the bounty of this luscious fruit than by crafting the quintessential Blueberry Crisp. Rich in antioxidants, bursting with flavors, and simple to make, this traditional dessert is the epitome of summer indulgence.

At the heart of this delightful dessert lies a medley of fresh blueberries lavished with lemon juice and a hint of sugar for added sweetness. The inclusion of flour binds these elements, ensuring a thick, succulent berry filling that perfectly contrasts the crisp topping.

The crowning glory of this dish, however, is the oat-based crumble. Combining the nutty undertones of oatmeal with the caramel notes of brown sugar, this topping becomes irresistible when it meets melted butter. A sprinkling of coarsely chopped almonds provides an appealing crunch, elevating the overall texture of the dessert.

All these components harmoniously combine in the heat of the oven, where the dessert bakes until it achieves a radiant golden hue. Once removed, the dish is left to rest for a while, allowing the flavors to meld together while still retaining that tempting warmth.

For those desiring a bit of flair, the optional garnish includes a sprinkle of freshly toasted almonds, a handful of vibrant blueberries, and a few sprigs of mint. These elements add color, freshness, and a subtle crunch, enhancing both the visual appeal and the flavor complexity of the dish.

This Blueberry Crisp recipe brings together the season’s freshest fruits and transforms them into a dessert that’s sure to leave a lasting impression. Each bite is a tribute to summer’s generous yield, promising a sensory experience that’s simultaneously refreshing, comforting, and decadently satisfying.

Servings: 8

Ingredients

• 4 cups fresh (or thawed) whole blueberries

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 4 tablespoons sugar

• 1 cup and 2 tablespoons flour

• 1 cup oatmeal

• 3/4 cup brown sugar

• A pinch of salt

• 3/4 cup melted butter

• 1/2 cup almonds, coarsely chopped

For garnish (optional)

• A few mint leaves

• 1/2 cup whole almonds

• 1/2 cup fresh blueberries

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375 F.

2. Place the blueberries in a large bowl and add the lemon juice. Sprinkle the mixture with the sugar and 2 tablespoons of flour. Mix well.

3. Divide the mixture among 8 small ramekins or pour into a regular pie dish.

4. In the same bowl, combine the cup of flour, oats, brown sugar, and salt.

5. Slowly pour in the melted butter to moisten all the ingredients. Then, spread the mixture evenly over the blueberries.

6. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the topping is golden brown.

7. Meanwhile, lightly toast the chopped almonds in a pan.

8. Remove the crisp(s) from the oven and let sit for 10 minutes before serving. Divide the toasted almonds among the crisp(s) and garnish with the other toppings, if desired.