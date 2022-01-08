Summer vs. winter windshield washer fluid

The type of windshield washer fluid you use should vary by season. This is because each type has unique properties that are designed for specific weather conditions. Here’s what you should know about windshield washer fluid for summer and winter.

Summer windshield washer fluid

Summer windshield washer fluid contains specially formulated cleaning agents for a streak-free shine. In addition, it effectively removes bugs, dust, and dirt from your windshield to ensure you can see clearly at all times. However, this type of washer fluid is not suitable for use in winter, as it’s likely to freeze.

Winter windshield washer fluid

Winter windshield washer fluid contains a de-icer, which makes it effective at cleaning your windshield even if the temperature dips to -40 F. This fluid won’t form ice crystals on your windshield or freeze in your tank. However, you should avoid using it during the summer as it contains a lot of methanol. This substance easily evaporates in warm weather and can therefore increase your VOC emissions if you use it year-round.

Finally, not all windshield washer fluids are created equal. For example, some have water-repellent properties to keep your windshield clear when it rains. Keep in mind that you can save money by purchasing a high-quality product, as you won’t have to use as much of it.